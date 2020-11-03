You are here

Afghanistan mourns after 22 killed in university attack

Policemen stand guard at an entrance of the Kabul university a day after gunmen stormed the university in Kabul on November 3, 2020. (AFP)
Students and civil society activists hold banners in protest as they shout slogans, a day after gunmen stormed Kabul university in Kabul on November 3, 2020. (AFP)
A photographer takes pictures inside a burned office of the National Legal Training center a day after gunmen stormed the university in Kabul on November 3, 2020. (AFP)
Students and civil society activists hold banners in protest as they shout slogans, a day after gunmen stormed Kabul university in Kabul on November 3, 2020. (AFP)
  • Holding banners, stunned students demonstrated as Afghanistan observed a national day of mourning
  • Daesh also claimed a similar attack on an educational center in Kabul less than two weeks ago
KABUL: Stunned students demonstrated outside Kabul University on Tuesday after at least 22 people were killed in a brutal, on-campus attack claimed by Daesh.
Holding banners stating: “Stop Killing Us,” the small gathering came as Afghanistan observed a national day of mourning and the first funerals were expected.
Monday’s assault at the popular university near central Kabul saw three attackers — one of whom blew himself up — rampage through the campus, shooting students in their classrooms.
Daesh also claimed a similar attack on an educational center in Kabul less than two weeks ago that killed 24 people.
Afghan security forces have been grappling with surging violence that has only worsened in recent months despite the government holding peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.
The insurgent group have said they were not involved in Monday’s attack, but Vice President Amrullah Saleh blamed them and their supporters in Pakistan.
The Taliban have in turn blamed “evil elements” that have “sought refuge” with the Kabul administration, accusing the government of harboring and assisting militants.
Fraidoon Ahmadi, a 23-year-old student, told AFP on Monday he was in class when gunfire broke out.
“We were very scared and we thought it could be the last day of our lives... boys and girls were shouting, praying and crying for help,” Ahmadi said.
He said he and other students were besieged for more than two hours before being rescued.
Images posted online showed what appeared to be the bodies of slain students lying by desks and chairs.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy who helped bring the warring Taliban and Kabul government together for talks, urged the two sides to accelerate a political settlement.
“This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here,” he tweeted.
“Deny Daesh or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts,” he added, using another name for the terrorist group.
President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to take revenge for the assault, with an investigation underway to determine how the gunmen entered the university with weapons.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Daesh

Survivors count 54 dead after Ethiopia massacre, group says

Updated 38 min 34 sec ago
AP

Survivors count 54 dead after Ethiopia massacre, group says

  • Human rights groups are asking why federal soldiers left the area just hours before attackers moved in and targeted ethnic Amharas
  • Ethiopia’s government blamed a rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, for the attacks in the far western part of Oromia
Updated 38 min 34 sec ago
AP

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Survivors of a massacre by rebels in western Ethiopia on Sunday counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard, the latest attack in which members of ethnic minorities have been deliberately targeted, Amnesty International said Monday.
Human rights groups are asking why federal soldiers left the area just hours before attackers moved in and targeted ethnic Amharas.
Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, denounced the killing of people based on identity, adding that security forces had been deployed to the area and “started taking measures.”
Ethnic violence in Ethiopia is posing the greatest challenge yet to the prime minister, who was last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner for his sweeping political reforms.
“Ethiopia’s enemies are vowing either to rule the country or ruin it, and they are doing everything they can to achieve this,” Abiy said in a Facebook post. “One of their tactics is to arm civilians and carry out barbaric attacks based on identity. (For me) this is heartbreaking.”
Ethiopia’s government blamed a rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, for the attacks in the far western part of Oromia, in an area bordering South Sudan and a few hundred kilometers from the capital, Addis Ababa.
The head of the Oromia region police commission, Ararsa Merdasa, told the state broadcaster the death toll was 32 and “some 200 families have fled the area.”
Survivors of the attack in Guliso District of West Wellega Zone told Amnesty International that federal troops had withdrawn unexpectedly and the rebels arrived hours later, identifying themselves as the OLA and announcing that they now controlled the area.
“Militants gathered people who did not manage to flee, mainly women, children and the elderly, and killed them,” the Amnesty statement said. Survivors hid in a forest nearby. One told the human rights group he found the bodies of his brother, sister-in-law and three children in the schoolyard with bullet wounds.
“The fact that this horrendous incident occurred shortly after government troops abruptly withdrew from the area in unexplained circumstances raises questions that must be answered,” said Amnesty International’s regional director Deprose Muchena.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission in its own statement noted the government’s death toll of 32 but said preliminary evidence it obtained “indicate the number is very likely to exceed that tally.”
Attackers numbered up to 60, the commission said, citing sources. Ethnic Amharas “were dragged from their homes and taken to a school, where they were killed.”
The commission urged the federal government to “shed light on the reasons behind the military’s withdrawal from an area long known to be vulnerable to attacks” and to make sure civilians are protected.
Amharas are the second most populous ethnic group in Ethiopia after Oromos. They also have been targeted by gunmen in the Western Benishangul Gumuz and Southern regions in recent weeks, leaving several dozen dead.
The Oromia region’s communications office in a statement called the latest assault a “brutal terror attack.” Getachew Balcha, the region’s spokesman, said it was aimed at creating havoc and putting psychological pressure on citizens.
“The armed group gathered 200 people for a meeting around 5 p.m., and then started shooting at them,” the Amhara region’s affiliated broadcaster, Amhara Mass Media Agency, quoted one survivor as saying. The survivor said a school and some 120 houses were burned.
“The government has failed in its duty to protect the safety of citizens,” Dessalegn Chanie, a senior member of the opposition National Movement of Amhara party, told The Associated Press, adding that Ethiopia’s language-based federal system is the main cause for the killings: “Ethnic Amharas residing outside of the Amhara region are being labeled as outsiders and are exposed to repeated attacks.”
Under the system, Afan Oromo speakers generally live in Oromia, Amharic speakers generally live in the Amhara region and so on. The structure gives locals more say in local affairs.
The Oromo Liberation Army hasn’t commented on the attack allegations. It has denied similar reports in the past.
The rebel group, a splinter wing of the Oromo Liberation Front party, has used the western Oromia region as its base since its members returned to Ethiopia after Abiy shortly after taking office in 2018 invited once-banned groups to return home from exile.

Topics: Ethiopia Amnesty

Related

Middle-East
Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia restart Nile mega-dam talks
Middle-East
Israel approves plan for immigration of 2,000 Ethiopian Jews

