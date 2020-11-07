You are here

  • Home
  • UAE amends laws on personal status, civil transactions and criminal procedures

UAE amends laws on personal status, civil transactions and criminal procedures

The amendments come as part of the UAE’s efforts to develop its legislative and investment environment. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9tdnd

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE amends laws on personal status, civil transactions and criminal procedures

  • The amendments come as part of the UAE’s efforts to develop its legislative and investment environment
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Saturday amendments to its personal status, civil transaction and penal and criminal procedure laws.

The amendments come as part of the UAE’s efforts to develop its legislative and investment environment and to foster tolerance, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The new laws, which were approved by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, include:

  • Allowing non-citizens to choose the laws that would apply to them regarding inheritance in the personal status law
  • Decriminalizing acts in the penal code that do not cause harm to others
  • Allowing the federal public prosecutor the right to determine misdemeanors and irregularities that are subject to the penal code
  • Abolishing the article that provides mitigating excuses for committers of so-called ‘honor crimes’ and subjecting them to provisions that apply to murder crimes in the penal code

The amendments to personal status and civil transaction codes aim to ensure the stability of the financial interests of foreign investors in UAE, according to WAM, while amendments to the penal code and criminal procedure law aim to protect “personal liberties and societal security.”

A number of amendments to the penal code decriminalize acts that do not cause harm to others and lift ambiguity from texts that considered these acts as punishable by law.

The amendments also expand the scope of the application of the criminal order so that the federal public prosecutor, in agreement with public prosecutors in local judicial authorities, has the right to determine misdemeanors that are subject to provisions of the penal code.

They aim to facilitate procedures and alleviate pressure on the judiciary system, especially in cases of minor crimes.

The laws are effective immediately and, according to WAM, reflect the progressive measures to improve living standards for people from around the world living in the UAE.

With the UAE home to more than 190 nationalities, amendments to existing laws and the introduction of the new laws seek to allow non-Emirati residents to have their personal affairs dealt with according to the law of their home country and ensuring the UAE is accommodating to their needs, WAM reported.

Topics: UAE

Related

Middle-East
UAE law targets sexual harassment, forced labor
Media
Social media ‘influencers’ are being reined in under new UAE laws - will other Gulf nations follow lead?

UK, EU warn Israel over West Bank evictions, demolitions

Updated 42 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

UK, EU warn Israel over West Bank evictions, demolitions

  • British consulate spokesman cites “unnecessary suffering to Palestinians”
  • EU representative: Displacement contravenes international humanitarian law
Updated 42 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK and EU have warned Israel over its campaign to turn a West Bank region into a “firing zone for training exercises.”
Israel has faced increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after it pushed forward with evictions and demolitions across the West Bank.
Masafer Yatta is one of the poorest areas in the occupied Palestinian territory. Traditional shepherd villages and caves that make up the region rely on an NGO-funded water supply and solar panels.
Palestinian shepherds rejected Israel’s proposal of “part-time” living arrangements for residents.
Muhammad Moussa Abu Aram, a Masafer Yatta resident, said he dreaded being forced to leave his home, adding that “every aspect of life is difficult here” due to Israeli military activity.
Both the UK and EU have condemned Israel’s demolition campaign. Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, EU representative to Palestine, said during a recent visit to the region: “We call on Israel not to carry out demolitions in the communities, which are highly vulnerable.”
He added: “Displacing the communities would be in contravention with Israel’s obligations as an occupying power under international humanitarian law.”
A British consulate spokesman in Jerusalem said: “Demolitions and evictions cause unnecessary suffering to Palestinians and damage the prospects of a two-state solution.”
Brussels and London have sent envoys to inspect recent Israeli actions in the area. Meanwhile, the UN announced on Thursday: “So far in 2020, 689 structures have been demolished across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”
West Bank resident Yasser Abu Al-Kbash told America’s National Public Radio that the recent demolitions were deliberately timed.
“I am 99 percent certain this was taking advantage of the US elections. There were no journalists around,” he said.

Topics: Israel West Bank UK EU demolitions

Related

Middle-East
Israel razes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank on US election day
Middle-East
Palestinian fires on Israel troops in West Bank, shot dead: army

Latest updates

UK, EU warn Israel over West Bank evictions, demolitions
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths
UAE amends laws on personal status, civil transactions and criminal procedures
More Lebanese officials to face sanctions after Gebran Bassil

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.