You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria

Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria

The air strikes were in retaliation to the discovery of three claymore anti-personnel charges near an Israeli military position in the Golan Heights, above. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/res6q

Updated 18 November 2020
Reuters

Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria

  • Israeli retaliation for explosives planted on Golan Heights
  • Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria this year are part of a shadow war approved by Washington
Updated 18 November 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM/AMMAN: Israel said it launched air strikes against a number of Syrian army and Iranian Quds Force targets in Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights.
The Syrian state news agency reported that three military personnel were killed and one was wounded in “Israeli aggression.”
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said eight targets in areas stretching from the Syrian-controlled side of the Golan Heights to the Damascus periphery were attacked.
They included an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport, a “secret military site” that served as a “hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate” and the 7th Division of the Syrian armed forces, he said.
Syrian advanced surface-to-air missile batteries were also hit “after they fired at our aircraft and at our ordnance,” Conricus said.
Israel has repeatedly struck Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militias, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, saying it would not tolerate Iranian entrenchment in its northern neighbor.
Commenting on Wednesday’s attack, Conricus said: “It’s not one of the largest, but it is diverse.”
Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government has never publicly acknowledged that there are Iranian forces operating on his behalf in Syria’s civil war.
Western intelligence sources say Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria this year are part of a shadow war approved by Washington in a bid to check Iran’s military reach.
Conricus, briefing foreign reporters, said three claymore anti-personnel charges were discovered on Tuesday near an Israeli military position in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau captured and occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.
“The actual planting of the IEDs (improvised explosive devices) was done by Syrian locals but the guidance, instruction and control was by the Iranian Quds Force — that is why we decided to retaliate against them in Syria,” Conricus said.

Topics: Israel Syria

Related

Middle-East
Suspected Israeli strikes kill 10 pro-Iran fighters in Syria: monitor
Middle-East
Syria's air defenses intercept Israeli missiles: state media

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Updated 18 November 2020
Reuters

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

  • Foreign minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani heads the delegation aboard Gulf Air flight GF972
Updated 18 November 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM/DUBAI: Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran alliance and potential economic bonanza.
Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani headed the delegation aboard Gulf Air flight GF972 – a reference to Israel’s telephone country code – on the airline’s first commercial flight to Tel Aviv.
Al-Zayani was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem.


Israel’s Foreign Ministry director general Alon Ushpiz told Israeli Army Radio that the officials would continue work on memoranda of understanding signed in October in Manama covering air travel, visa accommodations and the opening of embassies.

The first official Bahraini delegation to Tel Aviv arrives via Gulf Air flight GF972. (Twitter: @bahdiplomatic)


Leading the US delegates, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, was also on the flight which flew over Saudi Arabia, an accommodation by the Gulf’s powerhouse, which has so far resisted US appeals to normalize ties with Israel.


Since September, the Trump administration has brokered agreements with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan toward normalizing their relations with Israel in a strategic realignment against Iran.
The shift has enraged the Palestinians who have demanded statehood before any such regional rapprochement.
Although White House officials have said more countries are considering normalizing ties with Israel, further developments appear unlikely before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office and establishes his administration’s policy on Iran.

 

Topics: Bahrain Israel

Related

Middle-East
US sending delegation to Bahrain, Israel for first direct flight
Update
Middle-East
Israel, Bahrain sign deal establishing formal ties

Latest updates

South Korea sees biggest jump in coronavirus cases since August
Europe sees half of world’s 4 million new coronavirus cases
Include the youth in important discussions, Y20 chair says
International Day of Islamic Art: Explore the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization
Apple to lower App Store fees for smaller developers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.