UN’s 75 anniversary proves to be year of great disruption

The UN’s 75th anniversary has turned out to be a year of great disruption for the world. (AFP)
  • League of Nations’ aims of promoting peace and well-being continue to live on in the work of the United Nations
  • Crisis caused by pandemic has overshadowed many other challenges confronting the international community
DUBAI: This year marks the 75th anniversary year of the United Nations. The world has seen massive changes since the League of Nations ceased operations in 1946, just 26 years after coming into existence, but its aims of promoting peace and well-being continue to live on in the work of the UN.

The UN’s 75th anniversary, however, has turned out to be a year of great disruption for the world, compounded by a health crisis with severe economic and social consequences. The jury is out on whether humanity will emerge stronger and better equipped to work together, or if distrust and isolation will increase.

In January the UN said 2020 must be a year of dialogue, when the world came together to discuss its priorities as a human family and how it can build a better future for all. Two months later, when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached pandemic proportions, the UN urged rival nations and groups to seek peace and reconciliation and to focus instead on defeating the common enemy.




Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general. (AFP)

The first glimmer of an end to the pandemic in the form of successful vaccine candidates coincides with a growing focus on the ways and means to build back better. “We need solidarity and cooperation. And we need concrete action now — especially for the most vulnerable,” Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said in remarks ahead of the Riyadh-hosted virtual G20 Summit, which concluded on Sunday.

Warning that the developing world is on the “precipice of financial ruin and escalating poverty, hunger and untold suffering,” he said: “We cannot let the COVID pandemic lead to a debt pandemic.”

COVID-19 has infected more than 59 million people worldwide and killed almost 1.4 million since it first emerged in China at the end of 2019. The US has seen the biggest and deadliest outbreak by far, but poorer countries have suffered to a greater extent from the economic consequences of lockdowns and disruption to trade and travel.

Like elsewhere in the world, across the Arab region, jobs have been cut, businesses have been forced to close and young people deprived of an education. Although the pandemic has accelerated digital adoption as jobs and schooling have moved online, another yawning gap between wealthy and developing nations has been exposed — digital connectivity.




Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF. (AFP)

The UN wants robotics, artificial intelligence and remote platforms to help bridge this divide. A UNICEF project called Giga aims to have every school connected to the internet by 2030. “We think we can get it done and the reason is technology,” Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF, told the Abu Dhabi-hosted virtual World Government Summit last month.

“We’ve got a once in a generation opportunity to reimagine education and what it could look like. As (we) gather bids so that countries around the world can have access to vaccines, we think we can do the same for connectivity,” she said. “We need private companies, governments and commitment. Global connectivity is a global public good and now’s the time to deliver it to our children.”

Working alongside the OECD and the UN’s International Telecommunication Union, Saudi Arabia hopes to lead by example in the wider region. It has made bridging the digital divide a key priority of its Vision 2030 reform strategy. In the past three years alone, the Kingdom’s fiberoptic network has been extended to 3.5 million homes, ranking it fourth globally in terms of 5G connectivity.

The same advanced technology has great potential as an equalizer that can prevent marginalized groups slipping through the cracks and prepare young people for the new industries of the future.

“The poorest populations in the poorest countries, often girls or young people with disabilities, often get left behind,” Fore told the World Government Summit. “They want a modern education so governments should think about modernizing their curriculums to give them the skills they’ll need for the future.




COVID-19 has infected more than 59 million people worldwide and killed almost 1.4 million since it first emerged in China at the end of 2019. (AFP)

“We believe that eight out of 10 young people in low and middle-income countries are going to need to make their own jobs, so they need to learn everything — how to put up solar panels, engineers, teachers, doctors, and nurses — to be able to have a livelihood.”

The World Government Summit also heard appeals for greater youth empowerment and gender equality. Before the pandemic began, it was estimated that 1.8 billion young people would enter the labor market in the next decade, of whom just 400 million would find a job.

“To build back better, we cannot leave the voices of women and youth behind,” Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, the current president of the UN General Assembly, said. “We need to craft a world that is more sustainable and more resilient, free from inequalities and injustice.”

In her opinion, with women comprising half the world’s population, their absence in decision-making processes and agreements harms the overall effort to secure peace, human rights and sustainable development.

“Gender equality is a strong predictor of a state’s peacefulness and development,” Espinosa Garces said. “We have proven that where women are more empowered, a state is less likely to experience civil conflict or go to war. It is clear that women are agents of transformation, of building back better a world for all.”

Incidentally, countries in the Arab region have made significant strides on this issue in recent years, with Saudi Arabia’s economy making the most progress globally towards gender equality since 2017, according to a recent World Bank report.




Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, the current president of the UN General Assembly. (AFP)

“When you look at COVID-19, 70 percent of the front-liners fighting this pandemic are women,” Ohood Al-Roumi, the UAE minister of state for government development and the future, said at the World Government Summit.

“Countries who have more women in government senior leadership positions had better responses to the pandemic overall. Yet women are about 39 percent of the global workforce in the world and they occupy only 28 percent of managerial positions.”

Today, half the UAE’s Parliament is made up of women, compared to the global average of 25 percent. Women constitute two-thirds of university graduates and government employees, and one third of its cabinet ministers are women in senior posts.

“More needs to be done around the world to enable and support more women to take more public leadership positions,” said Al-Roumi. “To create a better world, the future is female.”

On the bright side, Guterres said ahead of the G20 Summit that a global coalition for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is taking shape, amid concerns over the continued rise of greenhouse gas emissions at a rate of 1.5 percent annually.




This year’s Riyadh-hosted virtual G20 Summit concluded on Sunday. (Reuters)

He called on G20 countries to put a price on carbon, end fossil fuel subsidies, stop construction of new coal power plants, ensure mandatory financial reporting on exposure to climate risks and integrate the goal of carbon neutrality into all economic and fiscal policies and decisions.

In her remarks at the World Government Summit, Espinosa Garces too said the pandemic had presented opportunities to make the global economy “greener.”

“We can and must do more,” she said. “Building back better has to mean decarbonizing our economy, to rethink our production and consumption patterns. The recovery from COVID-19 shouldn’t just encompass ‘green’ jobs and recovery plans but also a commitment to building stronger, rejuvenated global institutions.”

Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan

Updated 24 November 2020
AP

Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan

  • England’s lockdown will be replaced with regional measures that involve three tiers of restrictions
  • In the lower two tiers — fans will also be allowed back into sports stadiums for the first time since March
Updated 24 November 2020
AP

LONDON: Haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions of people when a four-week lockdown in England comes to an end next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.
Johnson confirmed to lawmakers that on Dec. 2 the government will lift the stay-at-home instruction introduced early this month to curb a new surge in coronavirus cases.
Amid signs that the restrictions have helped reduce the rate of new infections, Johnson said shops, gyms, personal care businesses and leisure facilities will be allowed to reopen, and collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume. Fans will also be allowed back into sports stadiums for the first time since March.
Johnson said “the scientific cavalry is now in sight,” and breakthroughs in mass testing and vaccines should eliminate the need for lockdowns by the spring. But first, he said, “we must get through winter without the virus spreading out of control and squandering our hard-won gains.”
He said England’s lockdown will be replaced with regional measures that involve three tiers of restrictions based on the scale of the outbreak in different areas. The measures have been toughened slightly from a similar system that was in place last month because government scientific advisers say those measures weren’t enough to stop the virus spreading.
In the top tier, pubs and restaurants will have to close except for takeout and delivery. In other areas they will have to close by 11 p.m.
In the lower two tiers, indoor and outdoor spectator sports can resume with capacity limits.
The rules apply to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have their own restrictions.
People will have to wait until up-do-date data is released later in the week to learn what tier their local area will be in, but the government says most of the country is likely to be in the two highest levels.
In those areas, households will be barred from mixing indoors, but the government is planning to ease the rules somewhat over the Christmas period that will allow a degree of mixing between family and friends. Johnson said the plan is that the entire UK will act together over Christmas and that further details will emerge soon.
“This is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties,” he said in a press briefing. “‘Tis the season to be jolly, but it’s also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives.”
The new measures must be approved by Parliament before taking effect. The main opposition Labour Party gave them a cautious welcome, but Johnson faces opposition from some lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, who argue that the economic damage from the restrictions is too severe.
Conservative legislator Mark Harper, one of the skeptics, said he needed to be reassured that “each measure is going to save more lives than it costs.”
Retailers welcomed the news that all shops would be allowed to reopen, but Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said the new restrictions “unfairly target pubs.”
In common with other European countries, authorities in Britain introduced restrictions on daily life to combat an autumn surge in cases. The UK has had Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 55,000 deaths among people who tested positive.
Johnson hailed Monday’s announcement by AstraZeneca and Oxford University that the vaccine they are jointly developing was up to 90% effective in late-stage trials. Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, one of several in development around the world.
If a vaccine is approved by regulators, the UK hopes to start using it, and others, widely in the new year. Johnson said he was “really assured” that things will look very different by Easter in April.
“I don’t want to give any more hostages to fortune than that, but that’s the best information we have,” he said.
In the meantime, Johnson said the mass use of rapid-turnaround coronavirus tests could help restore a semblance of normal life. He said such tests would initially be used to allow nursing home residents to be visited by loved ones as long as the visitors have tested negative for the virus.
“People will once again be able to hug and hold hands with loved ones, instead of waving at them through a window,” he told lawmakers.

