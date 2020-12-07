You are here

  • Home
  • European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement

European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement

European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement
Iranian nuclear research centre of Natanz, is pictured 270 kms south of Tehran. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mt9v

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement

European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement
  • A confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in its enrichment plant at Natanz
  • Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers says Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, which refine uranium much more slowly, at Natanz
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France, Germany and Britain said on Monday they were alarmed by an Iranian announcement that it intended to install additional, advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges and by legislation that could expand its nuclear program.
“If Iran is serious about preserving a space for diplomacy, it must not implement these steps,” the three powers, who along with China and Russia are party to a 2015 nuclear containment deal with Tehran, known as the JCPoA, said in a joint statement.
A confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in its enrichment plant at Natanz, which was built underground apparently to withstand any aerial bombardment.
Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers says Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, which refine uranium much more slowly, at Natanz and that those are the only machines with which Iran may accumulate enriched stocks.
“Iran’s recent announcement to the IAEA that it intends to install an additional three cascades of advanced centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant in Natanz is contrary to the JCPoA and deeply worrying,” the three powers said of the UN watchdog report, which has yet to be made public.
The powers further said a new law obliging Iran’s government to halt UN inspections of its nuclear sites and step up enrichment beyond the deal’s limits was also incompatible with the accord and Iran’s wider non-proliferation commitments.
“Such a move would jeopardize our shared efforts to preserve the JCPOA and also risks compromising the important opportunity for a return to diplomacy with the incoming US administration,” they said, referring to Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
“A return to the JCPOA would also be beneficial for Iran,” the three added, referring to Tehran’s decisions to reverse some of its nuclear commitments in response to the Trump administration’s 2018 pull-out from the deal and reimposition of tough sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

Topics: JCPOA Iran Iran nuclear deal European Union

Related

US Navy official says ‘uneasy deterrence’ reached with Iran
Middle-East
US Navy official says ‘uneasy deterrence’ reached with Iran
Update GCC: Iran nuclear deal must take account of regional countries’ interests
Middle-East
GCC: Iran nuclear deal must take account of regional countries’ interests

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients

Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients
  • Hospital director among those suspended with immediate effect
  • Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus, including over 8,000 deaths
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
AFP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Seven workers at a Pakistan hospital who left scores of COVID-19 patients without sufficient oxygen for hours have been suspended after several of their charges died, authorities said.
Five patients in the COVID isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit at the government-run hospital in Peshawar died due to the delay in sourcing oxygen, a preliminary report said late Sunday.
The chronic oxygen deficiency “went unnoticed, unsupervised and unchecked,” the report said, adding that no backup oxygen supply had been put in place.
The hospital director was among those suspended with immediate effect.
Taimur Saleem Jhagra, a provincial health minister, said that authorities will hold a second detailed inquiry over the next five days.
“The hospital was low on oxygen from around 8pm in the evening, how come they couldn’t manage to solve the issue until after 12pm?” Jhagra said.
“Some of the staff were off, some were absent and there weren’t any alternate arrangements, even the emergency squad was not available,” he added.
Hospital spokesman Farhad Khan said Sunday a disruption in oxygen supplies affected some 200 people, including nearly 100 with coronavirus.
Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus — including over 8,000 deaths — since it arrived in late February.
Intensive care units in hospitals across the country are now almost full, with provincial governments struggling to deal with the soaring caseload.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Related

Pakistan: 7 coronavirus patients die after oxygen supply runs out
World
Pakistan: 7 coronavirus patients die after oxygen supply runs out
Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rise amid large gatherings
World
Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rise amid large gatherings

Latest updates

Macron says he raised Egypt’s rights record with El-Sisi
Macron says he raised Egypt’s rights record with El-Sisi
Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8 of next year, Vatican says
Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8 of next year, Vatican says
Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE
Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE
Saudi delegation arrives in Baghdad
Saudi delegation arrives in Baghdad
Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades
Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.