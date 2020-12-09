Saudi rights chief inspects rehab facilities in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday visited the Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in Jeddah.
He reviewed the operations of the facility. The center’s officials briefed the rights chief about the facilities available for the inmates.
He also met several auditors of the facility and inspected the facility to review the quality of services provided to the inmates.
Al-Awwad stressed the importance of serving the inmates to make them productive members of society.
He also visited the Social Observation House in Jeddah during which he reviewed the procedures for dealing with their cases in the investigation and trial phases.
The rights chief also reviewed different rehabilitation programs offered to the inmates. He inspected the different facilities for the inmates such as their living quarters and the services designated for them to communicate with their families.
Al-Awwad highlighted the importance of dealing with juvenile delinquents. He stressed the need to introduce and implement reforms in the system dealing with juveniles to help them take a better path in life.
Recently, the HRC signed a deal with the National Committee for Prisoners, their Families, and Ex-Convicts to help former convicts and prisoners integrate into society.
