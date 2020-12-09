You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi rights chief inspects rehab facilities in Jeddah

Saudi rights chief inspects rehab facilities in Jeddah

Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad. (SPA/File)
Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2rftq

Updated 09 December 2020
SPA

Saudi rights chief inspects rehab facilities in Jeddah

Saudi rights chief inspects rehab facilities in Jeddah
Updated 09 December 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday visited the Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in Jeddah.
He reviewed the operations of the facility. The center’s officials briefed the rights chief about the facilities available for the inmates.
He also met several auditors of the facility and inspected the facility to review the quality of services provided to the inmates.
Al-Awwad stressed the importance of serving the inmates to make them productive members of society.
He also visited the Social Observation House in Jeddah during which he reviewed the procedures for dealing with their cases in the investigation and trial phases.
The rights chief also reviewed different rehabilitation programs offered to the inmates. He inspected the different facilities for the inmates such as their living quarters and the services designated for them to communicate with their families.
Al-Awwad highlighted the importance of dealing with juvenile delinquents. He stressed the need to introduce and implement reforms in the system dealing with juveniles to help them take a better path in life.
Recently, the HRC signed a deal with the National Committee for Prisoners, their Families, and Ex-Convicts to help former convicts and prisoners integrate into society.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Awwad Al-Awwad Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

Related

Saudi rights body signs deal to launch programs for prisoners’ rights
Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights body signs deal to launch programs for prisoners’ rights
Saudi rights chief receives head of EU delegation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights chief receives head of EU delegation

Desert festivities are set to ring in the New Year, the Saudi way

Updated 09 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

Desert festivities are set to ring in the New Year, the Saudi way

Desert festivities are set to ring in the New Year, the Saudi way
  • Three-month event ‘Oasis Riyadh’ will feature a variety of recreational activities
Updated 09 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudis will be ringing in the New Year, the Saudi way, with celebrations that will last for three months for all to enjoy.
The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and the International Company for Organizing Events and Activities, in cooperation with Seven Experience and Rotana audio and video company, has announced the latest luxury entertainment project set to debut in the heart of the Kingdom’s desert interior.
Dubbed “Oasis Riyadh,” the three-month-long event will feature a variety of recreational activities, such as concerts, traditional camping, and upscale restaurants. All will be held in the open air in a remote desert area in the north of Riyadh, and in compliance with coronavirus safety procedures.
The winter-themed events will witness performances by prominent Saudi artists, featuring many aesthetic elements. Activities will take the form of open-air concerts and sporting events, authentic desert camping experiences, and will include shopping pavilions with pop-ups from international and local brands to display and sell a range of unique products that match the event’s theme.

FASTFACT

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and the International Company for Organizing Events and Activities, in cooperation with Seven Experience and Rotana audio and video company, has announced the latest luxury entertainment project set to debut in the heart of the Kingdom’s desert interior.

Restaurants slated to open up pop-ups during the event include contemporary Japanese restaurant Zuma, Latin American fusion restaurant Amazonico, Italian kitchen Roberto’s, Greek seafood restaurant Nammos, and more.
“I’ve been living in Riyadh for two years now after moving from Alkhobar, and not once was I disappointed by any of the events that I visited,” said Osama Rami Z., a private sector worker.
“The organization has always been at peak performance and activities are plentiful, and after a few tough summer months, we can ring in the New Year and look forward to a good start to 2021.”

The event will be part of the “Ideas of Entertainment” initiative launched by GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh last Wednesday. The initiative has been launched to boost the Kingdom’s entertainment sector post-pandemic. It is the first of 20 ideas that Al-Sheikh has previously promised to support.
As part of the initiative, Al-Sheikh called on all those interested in entertainment to share ideas and suggestions, and how to implement them, by sending a video clip to [email protected] He also announced that an award would be given to the top 20 ideas, provided that they were unique.
The GEA chief also lauded the role that all the GEA’s employees played in the advancement of the entertainment sector, and the efforts made to place the Kingdom prominently on the global entertainment map.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Turkish opposition combats corruption of previous governors
What We Are Reading Today: The Ethics of War and Peace by Terry Nardin
Saudi Arabia sends $500k relief aid to Marawi
Algeria PM slams reported ransoms to ‘terror groups’
British regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.