You are here

  • Home
  • UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19

UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19

UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19
The UAE’s Ambassador to Italy Omar Obaid Al-Shamsi made to the Assisi City Council a substantial donation to local needy families whose conditions had worsened due to COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m8rr8

Updated 26 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19

UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19
Updated 26 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The UAE has been praised for donating hundreds of winter clothes and a substantial sum of money for people hard hit by COVID-19 in the Italian city of Assisi, the birthplace of St. Francis.

The donation took place during an official ceremony at the local city hall, where the mayor met the UAE’s deputy ambassador to Italy, and also at the “solidarity store” run by the Catholic relief organization Caritas and the city’s social services, where a soup kitchen is organized daily for poor people living in the area.

Assisi Mayor Stefania Proietti, local councilor for social services Massimo Paggi, and President of the Assisi Caritas Foundation Fr. Cesare Provenzi received the gifts brought by Deputy Ambassador Ahmad Al-Mulla.

The donation “confirms the strong bond of friendship that has existed for ages between our city” and the UAE, said Proietti.

In June, the UAE’s Ambassador to Italy Omar Obaid Al-Shamsi made to the Assisi City Council a substantial donation to local needy families whose conditions had worsened due to COVID-19, which has severely hit Umbria, the region where Assisi lies.

In November 2019, on the occasion of the Day of Tolerance, Al-Shamsi made a donation to the solidarity store to assist 500 local families in difficulty.

This time, in the week before Christmas, 200 sweaters, 200 trousers, 200 jackets, 100 blankets, 200 hats and 100 children’s gloves were donated.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for this new act of concrete solidarity by the UAE, carried out through its embassy in Italy toward the citizens of Assisi, especially those who are most in need,” said Proietti.

“This warms our heart. We couldn’t be more grateful for this sign of fraternity between our peoples.”

Topics: UAE Coronavirus covid Italy

Jordan condemns Israeli bill legalizing settlement outpost on Palestinian territory

Updated 41 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan condemns Israeli bill legalizing settlement outpost on Palestinian territory

Jordan condemns Israeli bill legalizing settlement outpost on Palestinian territory
Updated 41 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan condemned an Israeli Knesset's bill legalizing illegal settlement outposts built across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, state news agency Petra reported.

The Foreign Ministry called the move is a “flagrant and gross” breach of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, the agency said on Thursday.

The Israeli settlement outposts are neither legitimate nor legal, and are built on private Palestinian territory, said spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Daifallah Al-Fayez.

The minister said that Israel’s settlement construction policy in occupied Palestinian territory, which includes the construction of new settlements, expanding existing ones, confiscation of lands and eviction of Palestinians, is a “unilateral and illegitimate policy.”

Al-Fayez also emphasized that such policy violates international law and undermines peace foundations, efforts to resolve the conflict and achieve just and comprehensive peace and any prospects for the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions.

He called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its settlement construction policy.

Topics: Israel Jordan Palestine

Latest updates

UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19
UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19
Jordan condemns Israeli bill legalizing settlement outpost on Palestinian territory
Jordan condemns Israeli bill legalizing settlement outpost on Palestinian territory
Explosion at religious gathering in central Afghanistan kills at least 15 civilians: Afghan official
Explosion at religious gathering in central Afghanistan kills at least 15 civilians: Afghan official
German man charged with attempted murder in Carnival attack
German man charged with attempted murder in Carnival attack
Disaster looms as locusts threaten livelihood of millions in region
Disaster looms as locusts threaten livelihood of millions in region

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.