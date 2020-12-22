You are here

  • Home
  • British Airways to drop 15 long-haul routes, including Jeddah and Abu Dhabi

British Airways to drop 15 long-haul routes, including Jeddah and Abu Dhabi

British Airways had said they did not expect international travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023. (File/AFP)
British Airways had said they did not expect international travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bxzhz

Updated 22 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

British Airways to drop 15 long-haul routes, including Jeddah and Abu Dhabi

British Airways to drop 15 long-haul routes, including Jeddah and Abu Dhabi
  • Airline forced to make further cuts, struggling to cope with COVID-19
Updated 22 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: British Airways has canceled services to more than 15 long-haul destinations next year, according to an article from BBC News.
The article stated that Muscat, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, three of the airline’s destinations in the Middle East, are to be axed. Other routes, including Riyadh, Bahrain and Kuwait, remain on the list for now.
The airline will also temporarily suspend flights to Sydney, Bangkok and San Jose during the summer of 2021.
Routes to cities in North America, such as Pittsburgh, Calgary and Charleston, have also been cut, alongside flights to Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Osaka. The Seychelles, a popular winter holiday destination for Brits, has also been axed.
A request for comment from British Airways was not returned, but the BBC said that passengers had contacted them to say they had trips canceled in 2021 and were waiting to know whether they would receive a refund or a flight voucher.
The British broadcaster also reported that the airline had apologized and that customers on canceled flights were entitled to a full refund.
The news comes as many other airlines were also forced to cut staff and routes as travel rates dropped due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
British Airways said previously that the pandemic had hit them “harder than anything ever before,” with losses that outstripped even the financial crisis of 2008 and the September 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.
Losses totaled almost £4 billion ($5.37 billion) in the first half of this year.
The airline was also in the headlines this summer when it made about 10,000 staff redundant as it fought to save money and limit burning through cash reserves as passenger numbers collapsed.
It also announced in October that CEO Alex Cruz would be replaced by Ireland’s Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle.
Previously, British Airways had said they did not expect international travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, despite the promise of several new COVID-19 vaccines.
However, with a new strain of the virus being detected in several countries, the UK most prominent among them, Saudi Arabia has followed suit with more than 30 other countries and initiated a new, week-long ban on international flights in and out of the Kingdom.
Saudi citizens who were set to fly home from London on the night the lockdown began were escorted off their scheduled flights and provided with hotel accommodations until further notice.
As the new COVID-19 strain is still being studied, Britain has initiated a Tier 4 Lockdown protocol, calling the situation “out of control.”

Topics: British Airways Abu Dhabi Jeddah muscat COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Update Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain ‘out of control’
Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain ‘out of control’
Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement
Business & Economy
Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement

The White Land Tax will spur development opportunities

Updated 22 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

The White Land Tax will spur development opportunities

The White Land Tax will spur development opportunities
  • Consultant offers ways that developers can use modern construction methods to pursue more cost-effective projects
Updated 22 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: After the first phase of the White Land Tax (WLT) program generated SR1.4 billion ($373 million), the Ministry of Housing announced it will push ahead with the second phase of the initiative in the first quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom made the decision in 2016 to capitalize on undeveloped land in urban areas, which makes up 30 percent of those areas. A 2.5 percent tax, based on land value, was issued to landowners who had purchased plots but left them undeveloped.

The program aims to increase the volume of plots available to develop urban areas, offer residential land at reasonable prices and provide fair competition while stopping land monopolization.

Susan Amawi, strategic consulting director at real estate consultancy firm JLL, told Arab News that for the Kingdom to achieve its Vision 2030 goals it must continue to invest in giga-projects that help to develop the real estate sector. “The implementation of the second phase of the WLT program is expected to be a primary contributor to the Kingdom’s Vision, as it will encourage developers to speed up the development of their lands to avoid paying taxes,” she said.

The tax program was introduced in four phases. The first one imposes an annual fee on undeveloped plots with an area of 10,000 square meters or more. The second phase imposes tax on developed lands owned by a proprietor and where the plot is in a housing area exceeding 10,000 square meters.

The third phase covers developed land owned by a proprietor in an approved housing area when the total area exceeds 5,000 square meters. In the final phase, the fee is imposed on developed land belonging to a single owner in an urban area and where the plot is of a total area exceeding 10,000 square meters. According to Amawi, introducing the second phase is bound to “narrow (the) supply-demand gap” in the real estate sector, specifically middle-class housing areas and land that could be used for hotel and retail projects in secondary cities.

“Employing low-cost solutions, developments will raise the profile of the cities and bolster the growth of the real estate sector in the Kingdom,” she said.

One of the reasons why developers leave plots idle is high development costs, but Amawi advised them to avoid this by adopting innovative, modern construction techniques.

“Modern construction techniques (MCTs) such as modular or prefabricated construction and 3D printing are known for their sustainability and considerable efficiency in reducing construction cost and time,” she said.

“Research studies have proven that these techniques could save on construction costs by an average of 20 percent and on construction time by around 20 percent to 50 percent more than traditional construction methods,” she said. Opportunities to use these technologies are abundant in the Kingdom. In 2018, Saudi Arabia became the first Middle Eastern country to develop a 3D-printed house in Riyadh. The Ministry of Housing has also completed 23 projects on prefabricated villas to encourage these technologies.

As for hotel developers, Amawi believes MCTs can be used to enhance budget hotel experiences in the Kingdom.

“MCTs (could) contribute to the development of sustainable budget hotels, such as eco-lodges or green hotels. These are designed to blend seamlessly with the city’s culture, heritage and nature, and attract domestic or international tourists visiting on a budget,” she said.

Hotels could reduce operational costs if they invested in creative modern technologies such as “self-check-in hotel systems using mobile apps for room bookings and hotel amenities and room key-activated smart systems that go into energy-saving mode,” Amawi said.

In the retail sector, MCT could be used in indoor and outdoor cinemas, e-gaming expos, entertainment centers for families and concerts through refitting shipping containers, and by using 3D printing to create retail box parks, she said.

Topics: White Land Tax (WLT) Housing real estate Vision 2030

Related

Saudi housing ministry program’s digital platforms handle 31k requests daily
Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing ministry program’s digital platforms handle 31k requests daily
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry

Latest updates

Investing in Saudi art and culture in times of crisis
Investing in Saudi art and culture in times of crisis
Malaysia secures 6.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine to treat 40% of population
Regional alliance trumps BJP in Kashmir poll
What We Are Reading Today: Leadership and the Rise of Great Powers by Yan Xuetong
We have everything we need - diverse nature, strong culture, great people - to achieve our target: Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb
We have everything we need - diverse nature, strong culture, great people - to achieve our target: Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.