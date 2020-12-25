You are here

  • Home
  • US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said because of travel restrictions in place since March, air travel to the US from the UK has been cut by 90 percent. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/942ct

Updated 21 sec ago
AP

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
  • The US is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions against Britain
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

ATLANTA: The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.
The US is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain.
Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will have to get negative COVID-19 tests within three days of their trip and provide the results to the airline, the CDC said in a statement. The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.
The CDC said because of travel restrictions in place since March, air travel to the US from the UK has been cut by 90 percent.
Last weekend, Britain’s prime minister said a new variant of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. Dozens of countries have since barred flights from the UK.

Topics: US Coronavirus

Related

Update Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain ‘out of control’
Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain ‘out of control’
As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions
World
As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions

South Korea reports record coronavirus surge, ramps up testing

Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
AP

South Korea reports record coronavirus surge, ramps up testing

South Korea reports record coronavirus surge, ramps up testing
  • Clusters have been popping up from just about everywhere in recent weeks
  • The country has been expanding its mass testing program to slow the rate of transmissions
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: South Korea has reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Christmas Day, as the prime minister pleaded for vigilance to arrest a viral surge that has worsened hospitalization and deaths.
The 1,241 new cases confirmed by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday brought the country’s caseload to 54,770. Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 773.
More than 870 of the new cases were from the greater capital area, home to half of the country’s 51 million population, where more than 500 infections have been linked to a huge prison in Seoul. Clusters have been popping up from just about everywhere in recent weeks, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, churches, restaurants and army units.
The country has been expanding its mass testing program to slow the rate of transmissions and more than 118,000 tests were conducted on Thursday alone. Officials are also clamping down on private gatherings through January 3, shutting down national parks and ski resorts and setting fines for restaurants if they receive groups of five people or more.
“The last week of the year that begins with Christmas is normally a time where people gather and share their affection with one another, but it’s hard to see that this year in any parts of the world,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a virus meeting.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Related

South Korea reports record coronavirus deaths as lockdown fears spark panic buying
World
South Korea reports record coronavirus deaths as lockdown fears spark panic buying
South Korea tightens curbs in Seoul as COVID-19 cases hit 9-month high
World
South Korea tightens curbs in Seoul as COVID-19 cases hit 9-month high

Latest updates

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
South Korea reports record coronavirus surge, ramps up testing
South Korea reports record coronavirus surge, ramps up testing
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,533
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,533
Pakistani court orders release of man charged in beheading of American journalist
Pakistani court orders release of man charged in beheading of American journalist
Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US
Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.