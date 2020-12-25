You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel

Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel

Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel
Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel’s occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v2je

Updated 25 December 2020
Reuters

Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel

Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel
  • The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years
  • Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel’s occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians
Updated 25 December 2020
Reuters

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides.
The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.
Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said Turkey had issues with "people at the top level" in Israel and that ties could have been "very different" if it were not for those issues.
"The Palestine policy is our red line. It is impossible for us to accept Israel's Palestine policies. Their merciless acts there are unacceptable," Erdogan said.
"If there were no issues at the top level, our ties could have been very different," he added. "We would like to bring our ties to a better point."
Turkey and Israel, former allies, expelled each other's top diplomats in 2018 over clashes when dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on the Gaza border. Ankara and Tel Aviv continue to trade with one another.
In August, Israel accused Turkey of giving passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, describing the move as "a very unfriendly step" which his government would raise with Turkish officials.
Hamas seized Gaza from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007, and the group has fought three wars with Israel since then. Turkey says Hamas is a legitimate political movement that was elected democratically.
Israel, which has formalised ties with four Muslim countries this year, said on Wednesday it was working towards normalising ties with a fifth Muslim nation, possibly in Asia. Tunisia said on Tuesday it did not intend to normalise ties.
Ankara has slammed the US-brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, with Erdogan previously threatening to suspend diplomatic ties with the UAE and withdraw its envoy. It also slammed Bahrain's decision to formalise ties as a blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.
Palestinians have censured the US-brokered deals, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their statehood demand. Egypt and Israel established full relations in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
Israel will hold a snap election in March after parliament failed on Tuesday to meet a deadline to pass a budget.

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Israel

Related

Turkey welcomes EU-Britain Brexit deal
Middle-East
Turkey welcomes EU-Britain Brexit deal
Special Israeli court halts desecration of Muslim cemetery
Middle-East
Israeli court halts desecration of Muslim cemetery

UAE confirms 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

UAE confirms 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
  • UAE says 1,386 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 260 cases
Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Friday recorded 1,230 new COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths.
Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 199,665. The death toll is 653.
It was also announced that 1,386 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 175,865.
On Thursday the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was recognized by the International Hospital Federation’s “Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Programme” for its response to the pandemic, along with over 100 hospitals from 28 countries.
It was honored for the “proactive and swift measures” it implemented back in January to minimize the spread of the virus and introduce mass testing of the population.

“The DHA’s Dubai Shield Programme was recognized at the Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Programme for proactively responding with outstanding and innovative actions in facing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a statement from Dubai Media Office. “Additionally, DHA’s hospitals – Rashid and Latifa Hospital for Women and Children — were recognized for their outstanding COVID-19 response action plan.” 
Dubai Economy on Thursday issued warnings to two establishments for failing to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Inspectors found 688 other businesses to be compliant.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 149,277. The death toll remains 926.

 

 

 

 

Topics: UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention Dubai Health Authority COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases
Special UAE expats thankful to enjoy Christmas away from tough COVID-19 lockdowns
Middle-East
UAE expats thankful to enjoy Christmas away from tough COVID-19 lockdowns

Latest updates

UAE confirms 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel
$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah
$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah
Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Strip searches of women prisoners sparks anger in Turkey
Strip searches of women prisoners sparks anger in Turkey

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.