Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London

Relative: Houthis kill woman in front of her children

SANAA: A 25-year-old woman was beaten to death in front of her two children by Houthi militia members in Yemen’s Ibb province, a family member said Friday.

The militia members raided the house of Ahlam Al-Ashary late Thursday looking for her husband, the family member said. When they did not find him they kicked Al-Ashary and beat her with sticks and the backs of their pistols until she died, said the relative, who refused to be named for fear of reprisals. The militants were searching for Al-Ashary’s husband for his alleged ties to rival forces loyal to the legitimate Yemeni government, the relative said.

The attack took place in a rural area in Houthi-controlled Ibb province, where most inhabitants have resisted Houthi rule. Photos of Al-Ashari’s children hugging her coffin have circulated on social media outlets and anti-Houthi Yemeni news websites.

Muammar Al-Iryani, Yemen’s information minister, criticized the attack Friday as “an outrageous terror crime” that attests to “the barbarism of Houthi militias.”