You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London

Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London

Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London
Lebanon has detected its first case of the new variant of the coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly in parts of Britain, on a flight arriving from London. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gubwz

Updated 25 December 2020
Reuters

Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London

Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London
  • Lebanon has reported more than 1,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19
  • A surge in coronavirus infections is straining the country's health care system
Updated 25 December 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon has detected its first case of the new variant of the coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly in parts of Britain, on a flight arriving from London, it said on Friday.
“The detection of the first case of the new variant of Covid-19 on Middle East Airlines flight 202 coming from London on Dec. 21,” the country’s caretaker health minister said on Twitter, urging all passengers on the flight and their families to take precautionary measures.
A surge in coronavirus infections is straining Lebanon’s health care system, which was already struggling amid a financial crisis and following the huge port explosion in August which damaged hospitals in Beirut.
Lebanon, with an estimated population of 6 million people, has reported more than 1,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Topics: Lebanon London Coronavirus

Related

Special There is precious little joy to be found in Lebanon this Christmas
Middle-East
There is precious little joy to be found in Lebanon this Christmas
Special Hariri pours cold water on Lebanon govt hopes
Middle-East
Hariri pours cold water on Lebanon govt hopes

Relative: Houthis kill woman in front of her children

Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
AP

Relative: Houthis kill woman in front of her children

Relative: Houthis kill woman in front of her children
  • The militia members raided the house of Ahlam Al-Ashary late Thursday looking for her husband
  • When they did not find him they kicked Al-Ashary and beat her with sticks and the backs of their pistols until she died
Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
AP

SANAA: A 25-year-old woman was beaten to death in front of her two children by Houthi militia members in Yemen’s Ibb province, a family member said Friday.
The militia members raided the house of Ahlam Al-Ashary late Thursday looking for her husband, the family member said. When they did not find him they kicked Al-Ashary and beat her with sticks and the backs of their pistols until she died, said the relative, who refused to be named for fear of reprisals. The militants were searching for Al-Ashary’s husband for his alleged ties to rival forces loyal to the legitimate Yemeni government, the relative said.
The attack took place in a rural area in Houthi-controlled Ibb province, where most inhabitants have resisted Houthi rule. Photos of Al-Ashari’s children hugging her coffin have circulated on social media outlets and anti-Houthi Yemeni news websites.
Muammar Al-Iryani, Yemen’s information minister, criticized the attack Friday as “an outrageous terror crime” that attests to “the barbarism of Houthi militias.”

Topics: Houthis Yemen

Related

COVID-19 could ‘easily overwhelm’ Yemen’s health system, warns official
Middle-East
COVID-19 could ‘easily overwhelm’ Yemen’s health system, warns official
Yemen to require COVID-19 test for travelers into the country
Middle-East
Yemen to require COVID-19 test for travelers into the country

Latest updates

Spoelstra stays perfect on Christmas, Heat beat Pels 111-98
Spoelstra stays perfect on Christmas, Heat beat Pels 111-98
Aubameyang urges young Arsenal players to ‘be patient’
Aubameyang urges young Arsenal players to ‘be patient’
Relative: Houthis kill woman in front of her children
Relative: Houthis kill woman in front of her children
Saudi envoy presents credentials to Tunisian FM
Dr. Hassan Somili,  assistant professor at Riyadh’s Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University
Dr. Hassan Somili,  assistant professor at Riyadh’s Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.