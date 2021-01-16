You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Night Stalker: the Hunt for a Serial Killer’ is fraught with blood and gore

‘Night Stalker: the Hunt for a Serial Killer’ is fraught with blood and gore

'Night Stalker: the Hunt for a Serial Killer' is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
'Night Stalker: the Hunt for a Serial Killer' is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/8tdus

Updated 16 January 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Night Stalker: the Hunt for a Serial Killer’ is fraught with blood and gore

'Night Stalker: the Hunt for a Serial Killer' is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 16 January 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The world has lived with serial killers for centuries, and one of the earliest ones to have been recorded but was never caught is Jack the Ripper, who is alleged to have been largely active in London's Whitechapel district in 1888. Eventually, he became part of folklore and rumours. 

In the summer of 1985, Los Angeles was also terrorized by a serial rapist and murderer, who broke into homes through open windows and doors at night, and before the cops could catch him, 13 men, women and children had fallen prey to him. Sometimes he used a hammer, sometimes a knife, sometimes a telephone cord for strangulation and on occasions had a meal from the refrigerator after he had finished with his bloody business.

A new Netflix docuseries, "Night Stalker: the Hunt for a Serial Killer" from Tiller Russell graphically maps out the terrifying activity of the criminal, whose real name was Richard Ramirez ( Lou Diamond Phillips plays this part) and how he got the inhabitants of Los Angeles into a state of fear and panic.

The series has very disturbing images and can send shivers down the spine of even the most hardy, and Ramirez's serial attacks were not new to the city, which had witnessed this kind of crime earlier – Black Dahlia and Manson murderers, who killed a pregnant Sharon Tate, an American actress and wife of Roman Polanski. 




'Night Stalker: the Hunt for a Serial Killer' is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied

Ramirez was a killer with no established pattern. Between June 1984 till his arrest in August 1985, 13 people between six and 82 died. They belonged to different genders, race and class. The only common feature was open windows and doors, and LA residents zipped up their homes in 100F, barricaded their windows and adopted large dogs. But the “bogeyman” proved elusive for a long time, and when he was finally trapped on a street by passersby, who had seen pictures of him in the papers, he was only 25. Sentenced to execution, he remained on the death row for two decades before dying of cancer. 




The series has very disturbing images and can send shivers down the spine of even the most hardy. Supplied

Russell, is a veteran of true crime series and has been interested in this since his days as a reporter in a local paper. He takes us into "Night Stalker" through the recollections of two LA detectives, Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno. Carrillo's memory 30 years after the frightening nights was amazing, and he remembered details with precision. The two went through Hell, hardly sleeping or eating. But in the end, it was worth their sweat.

Topics: Netflix review film review

Global pop group Now United shoots new music video in Abu Dhabi

Nour Ardakani (right), a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band’s 16th and first Arab member. Instagram
Nour Ardakani (right), a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band’s 16th and first Arab member. Instagram
Updated 16 January 2021
Arab News

Global pop group Now United shoots new music video in Abu Dhabi

Nour Ardakani (right), a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band’s 16th and first Arab member. Instagram
Updated 16 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Global pop group Now United has filmed its music video for “Lean on Me” at Abu Dhabi’s five-star Emirates Palace hotel.

The video starts with a sweeping view of the hotel, before showing band members performing choreographed dance moves in its plush corridors and outside terrace.

The band, made up of 16 members from as many countries, has spent the past few months in the UAE, following the search to find its newest member from the Middle East.

Nour Ardakani, a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band’s 16th — and first Arab — member.

She was handpicked by Simon Fuller, who founded The Spice Girls and created the “American Idol” TV show.

Since Ardakani’s arrival, the group has been busy recording new music and shooting videos in various locations around the UAE.

The video for its track “Habibi,” released in November to officially welcome Ardakani into the band, was shot partly in Dubai’s historic Al-Fahidi district, and in her native Lebanon.

This is not the first time that an artist or group has turned to the Arab world for inspiring cityscapes.

Cardi B’s breakout single as a rapper, “Bodak Yellow,” was filmed in the UAE. The video, set in Dubai, topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks, and received nominations for best rap performance and best rap song at the Grammys.

In 2018, US-Moroccan rapper French Montana went back to his roots for his “Famous” music video, shot in the Moroccan city of Chefchaouen, where he grew up.

British recording artist M.I.A also shot her 2012 music video for “Bad Girls” in Morocco. The video, filmed in the city of Ouarzazate, won the VMA for best cinematography and best direction, and was nominated for a Grammy.

Topics: Now United

Latest updates

India starts world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive
India starts world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive
Middle East organic milk company sees surge in sales during COVID-19 lockdown
Dairy and plant-based drink company Koita Foods saw a 350 percent rise in online sales last year. (Supplied)
Abbas poll decree lifts hopes of Palestinian unity
Abbas poll decree lifts hopes of Palestinian unity
Music business: Is musical talent the new commodity?
Shakira (L) signed the rights of her music titles to Hipgnosis Songs Fund and in recent months Bob Dylan sold the rights to 600 of his songs to Universal Music Publishing Group (UMG) in a deal believed to be worth more than $300 million. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Emirates stops flights to three major Australian cities
Emirates stops flights to three major Australian cities

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.