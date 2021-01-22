You are here

Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai

Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
The Daesh targeted an armored vehicle of Egypt's security forces bomb in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 January 2021
AP

Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai

Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
  The explosion as triggered by a remote-controlled device that targeted an armored vehicle
Updated 22 January 2021
AP

EL-ARISH, Egypt: The Daesh has blown up a roadside bomb in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, killing one member of Egypt’s security forces and wounding three others, medical and security officials said late Thursday.
The explosion at dawn Thursday was triggered by a remote-controlled device that targeted an armored vehicle. It was carrying forces on a patrol mission along the Mediterranean coast of the town of Sheikh Zuweid, said the officials, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The Daesh has posted a statement on a militant-affiliated website claiming responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has been battling a Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.
The conflict in Sinai has largely taken place out of public view, with journalists and outside observers barred from the area. The fighting has so far not expanded into the southern end of the peninsula, where popular Red Sea tourist resorts are located.
In February 2018, the military launched a massive operation in Sinai that also encompassed parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya. Since then, the pace of Daesh attacks in Sinai’s north has diminished.

Topics: Egypt Sinai Peninsula

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend
Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend
  Turkey has already received an initial consignment of three million doses
Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday China had approved delivery of a second consignment of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by Sinovac Biotech, and 10 million doses could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.
Turkey has already received an initial consignment of three million doses and has so far vaccinated 1.166 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people. Erdogan was speaking to reporters in Istanbul.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus Recep Tayyip Erdogan

