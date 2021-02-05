You are here

UK arrivals to spend 10 days in hotel isolation

Britain has experienced Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak with more than 110,000 confirmed deaths. (Reuters)
  • The government is facing criticism for the delay in implementing the policy, which it first announced in late January
LONDON: British officials say everyone arriving in the country from coronavirus hot spots will have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine starting Feb. 15 in a bid to stop new variants of the virus reaching the UK.
The government is facing criticism for the delay in implementing the policy, which it first announced in late January.
Arrivals from high-risk countries will have to quarantine in approved hotels patrolled by security guards, and will be billed for their stay. The UK says it has sought advice from Australia and New Zealand, where quarantine hotels have been used to contain COVID-19.
The main opposition Labour Party said Friday it was “beyond comprehension” that the policy was being introduced so late, 50 days after a new, more transmissible strain of the virus from South Africa had been identified. Labour borders spokesman Nick Thomas-Symonds said the government was doing “too little, too late.”
Britain has experienced Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak with more than 110,000 confirmed deaths.

Indian court grants bail to comedian accused of insulting Hinduism

Indian court grants bail to comedian accused of insulting Hinduism
  • The comedian, Munawar Faruqui, 30, was arrested early last month
  • In his plea, Faruqui said police did not conduct investigations or collect any evidence before arresting him
NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Friday granted interim bail to a stand-up comedian who was jailed for more than a month over allegations of insulting Hindu deities during a show, court officials said.
The comedian, Munawar Faruqui, 30, was arrested early last month following a complaint by the son of a politician from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that he had made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and the interior minister, Amit Shah, during a show at a cafe in the city of Indore.
Stand-up comedy has become hugely popular in India in recent years but some comedians have come in for criticism for poking fun at Modi’s Hindu nationalist party and its policies.
Faruqui is among many who have recently had to defend themselves against accusations of challenging a law that protects religious beliefs.
In his plea, Faruqui said police did not conduct investigations or collect any evidence before arresting him.
On Friday, a Supreme Court bench said the allegations against Faruqui were vague and granted him interim bail.
Faruqui was not immediately available for comment.
Last month, creators of a show on Amazon’s streaming platform were charged with offending religious sentiments.

