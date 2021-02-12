You are here

Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs

Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs
Few shoppers are seen in Singapore's Chinatown on Feb. 11, as authorities have put new rules in place to prevent the coronavirus spread during typically crowded Chinese New Year celebrations. (AN photo)
Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs
Restaurants are empty in Singapore's Chinatown on Feb. 11, as authorities have put new rules in place to prevent the coronavirus spread during typically crowded Chinese New Year celebrations. (AN photo)
Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs
Tan, a pomelo seller in Singapore's Chinatown says this year's sales during the festive Chinese New Year season have dropped by 70 percent. (AN photo)
Nor Arlene Tan

Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs

Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs
  • Households limited to eight visitors during the festive season
  • PM says the Year of the Ox brings “new hope” as Singaporeans are set to get COVID-19 vaccines
Nor Arlene Tan

SINGAPORE: There were no streetlights nor traditional dragon dances to welcome Lunar New Year in Singapore’s Chinatown on Friday, as the government has introduced new rules to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the typically crowded celebrations.

Decorated with sculptures, golden coins, ingots, flowers and banners with New Year’s greetings, several of the most-prominent Chinatown streets have been barricaded to prevent overcrowding, with authorities ordering festive lamps to be turned off for the holiday weekend.

Restrictions affect two-thirds of Singapore’s 5.69 million population, who are ethnic Chinese and traditionally organize large family gatherings during the festive season. This year, households can have no more than eight visitors and are not allowed to visit more than two houses a day.

On Thursday, the eve of the Year of the Ox, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said stricter measures were necessary as the virus was still rapidly spreading around the world.

“This January, we saw the new waves of infection caused by year-end celebrations in many countries, where many people gathered and let their guard down,” Lee said.

He added that in 2021, Singapore should be able to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots to its citizens who “can look forward to more carefree celebrations when the pandemic is over.”

He added: “The Year of the Ox brings new hope.”

Singaporeans say they share Loong’s hope.

“I just hope COVID-19 will end, I think that’s the only thing that everybody is hoping for in the Year of Ox,” said Nicole, a young Singaporean who always goes to Chinatown for New Year’s shopping.

“Chinatown does not feel like it is in the Chinese New Year period, it feels more like a typical weekday. I feel like the business is slowing down as well.”

Business owners, too, say they are struggling.

“This year is very, very quiet,” said Tan, a pomelo fruit seller who has been in the business for the past 30 years.

“It is very bad, you can see there is no New Year atmosphere, no lighting, there are no large crowds like previous years,” he said. “My business sales suffered. There is at least a 70 percent drop compared to last year.”

Edmond, who would also visit Chinatown for shopping, said there was no festive mood at all this year.

“I came to Chinatown to buy some traditional Chinese clothes, but the mood is very different now,” he said, recalling how there used to be lights, activities, and a lot of people selling food as if it were a “big night market.”

Another shopper, Henry, told Arab News that he had dropped by Chinatown to find that the “atmosphere is actually quite bad” without lights and he would opt for a quiet New Year celebration at home.

“I will be staying at home and watching TV and spending time with the family, and not go out to visit so many places,” he said.

“My family usually would hold a large family gathering during the festive season, but this year we may have fewer relatives coming to visit us, and we may have to divide a few days for house visits due to the government restrictions.”

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India
Commuters make their way along a road amid foggy conditions on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 10, 2021. (AFP)
New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India
  • Equity investment policy allows Pakistani fintechs and startups to establish holding companies to raise capital abroad and exporters to establish subsidiaries outside Pakistan
  • While the policy opens up the possibility of investment in India, companies might still have to meet other requirements specific to dealing with the country
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A new policy designed to encourage startups and financial technology (fintech) companies will make it possible for Pakistanis to make direct investments in India, a market long inaccessible to them because of the troubled relationship between the two countries.

“The new policy for equity investment abroad will attract foreign direct investment through the establishment of holding companies by Pakistani fintechs and startups,” Pakistan’s central bank said. It added that the policy will make it possible for exporters to establish subsidiaries or branch offices outside Pakistan, and allow Pakistanis to acquire sweat equity, a non-monetary benefit.

While the policy opens up the possibility of investment in India, companies might still have to meet other requirements specific to India.

“In the case of India, it will have to look at what other rules and regulations dictate,” central bank spokesman Abid Qamar told Arab News on Friday. “It is not that you go and make investment … it may be you need permission.

“If there are any other India-specific rules and regulations, they will have to be met.”

Relations between the South Asian neighbors have been tense since the partition of British-ruled India into Muslim Pakistan and majority Hindu India in 1947. Two of the three subsequent wars between the two nations were fought over the disputed Kashmir region, which both nations claim in full but rule only in part.

The relationship has been particularly tense since August 2019, when India revoked the autonomy of the portion of Kashmir it controls and implemented curfews and communication blackouts. The diplomatic relations deteriorated further in recent months, as India and Pakistan each ordered half of the other’s diplomats to leave.

India granted most favored nation (MFN) status to Pakistan in 1996, which granted it non-discriminatory access to the Indian market. The move was never reciprocated. New Delhi withdrew Pakistan’s MFN status in 2019 after an attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that nearly sparked a full-blown war.

 

