All Palestinian factions attend Cairo dialogue

Hamas leaders Essam Aldalis (L) Ruwhi Mushtaha (C) Khalil Al-Hayya (R) walk outside the VIP hall at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on March 15, 2021 as they travel to Egypt for talks. (AFP)
  • Palestinian Premier Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed hope that the factions would be able to add the final touches to the national consensus to hold the elections
CAIRO: The Palestinian national dialogue sessions began with the participation of all factions on Tuesday in Cairo.

A few days ago, Egypt sent calls to the Palestinian factions to complete the national dialogue on March 16 and 17 before the candidacy process began for legislative council elections. This process starts in five days and focuses on rebuilding and restructuring the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The factions that arrived in Cairo, using the Rafah land crossing, confirmed they would discuss the foundations and mechanisms through which the formation of the new Palestinian National Council would be completed, and that any obstacles that may still exist before the elections would be removed.

“Activating, developing and rebuilding the Palestine Liberation Organization has been a national demand for 16 years,” Khalil Al-Hayya, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said. “We hope that we have reached this important milestone to restore respect to the Palestinian cause and stand together in front of the challenges.”

Factions also confirmed that the dialogue would discuss Palestinian National Council elections, integrating the rest of the factions within the PLO framework, and discussing in detail the criteria for forming the council, whether it would be by consensus or by conducting direct elections, and the final number of its members.

The meeting will also discuss the development and activation of the PLO so that all factions can enter into the principle of political partnership.

Jamil Mezher, a member of the political bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said: “The importance of this round is the agreement to reconfigure the Palestinian National Council, and then the Central Council and the Executive Committee, and discuss the separation of authority from the organization as the organization is the political reference.”

An agreement was signed on Feb. 9 between the Palestinian factions, sponsored by Egypt, to hold legislative, presidential and national elections for the first time in nearly 15 years.

It was also agreed to complete the dialogue sessions and discuss procedures related to elections and the council.

Faction officials said they viewed the Cairo dialogues as very important.

Mohammad Al-Hindi, a member of the political bureau of Islamic Jihad, said his movement had a proposal aimed at building a new national council through an election.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed hope that the factions would be able to add the final touches to the national consensus to hold the elections.

He thanked Egypt’s efforts in hosting the sessions and for its contribution to facilitating the holding of elections.

Hisham Kahil, executive director of the Central Election Commission, confirmed that the committee would participate in the next round of dialogue because the most prominent topic it would discuss was securing the elections.

 

Topics: Palestine Egypt Hamas

Lebanese activist released after 10 months in jail for collaborating with Israel

Lebanese activist released after 10 months in jail for collaborating with Israel
Updated 17 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese activist released after 10 months in jail for collaborating with Israel

Lebanese activist released after 10 months in jail for collaborating with Israel
  • Activist’s lawyer Jocelyne Al-Rai told Arab News her client was released on bail after she had appealed the primary ruling against her client
  • Military appeals court released activist Kinda Al-Khatib in exchange for a bail of three million Lebanese pounds, a judicial source told AFP
Updated 17 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Lebanese social media activist serving a three-year prison sentence for “collaborating” with Israel, was granted bail on Tuesday, her lawyer told Arab News.

Kinda Al-Khatib, in her twenties, was arrested in June and charged with collaborating with “the enemy,” entering the occupied Palestinian territories and collaborating with Israeli spies.

Lebanon is technically still at war with Israel and forbids its citizens from traveling there.

Al-Khatib was sentenced to three years in prison in December.

Her lawyer Jocelyne Al-Rai told Arab News on Tuesday that Al-Khatib was granted bail and released after she had appealed the primary ruling against her client.

“The upcoming hearing will be held on April 8 before the Military Cassation Court. We have documents that prove my client’s innocence,” Al-Rai said.

The lawyer said that as part of her defence argument she would seek to acquit her client before Chief Judge Tani Lattouff.

Al-Khatib had pleaded innocent, said Al-Rai who expects the higher court to overturn the primary judgment and acquit her client of all charges.

“The military appeals court on Tuesday decided to release the activist Kinda Al-Khatib in exchange for a bail of three million Lebanese pounds,” ($1,990 officially, $200 at the market rate), a judicial source told AFP.

Since mass protests erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, several social media activists have been detained.

Al-Khatib’s family and activists denounced her arrest at the time as “political” and a reaction to her tweets against those in power.

Al-Khatib had used her Twitter account to criticize Hezbollah.

Lebanese media and activists drew a parallel between Khatib’s case and that of actor Ziad Itani, who was also accused of “collaborating” with Israel in 2017.

Itani was declared innocent and released several months later, and a high-ranking security officer was then charged with “fabricating” the case.

Topics: Kinda Al-Khatib Israel-Lebanon

UAE looks to UK drone researchers for rainfall boost

UAE looks to UK drone researchers for rainfall boost
An aircraft fitted for cloud seeding operations aimed at increasing rain. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

UAE looks to UK drone researchers for rainfall boost

UAE looks to UK drone researchers for rainfall boost
  • Emirates investing heavily in raising freshwater supplies
  • Nine ‘rain enhancement’ projects given $15m of funding
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British researchers have been tasked by the UAE to explore ways to induce rainfall in the Gulf by using drones that beam electricity into clouds.

The UAE has paid $1.4 million to the UK team to test how an electric charge can expand and merge water droplets to develop into rainfall.

This is a new move to promote “cloud seeding” in a country that uses aircraft that drop chemicals into clouds to boost rainfall by up to 30 percent, according to its own figures.

Some 80 percent of the UAE’s food supply is imported, promoting concerns about sustainability for the oil-rich nation.

But researchers at the University of Reading hope to buck the rainfall trend by using drones to deliver pulses of charged ions into the atmosphere.

They believe that using low-power electrical bursts on cloud droplets could encourage raindrops to form.

Many countries have used alternative methods to spark rainfall, including spraying salt compounds, silver iodide and dry ice into the atmosphere.

China made headlines before the 2008 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Beijing for influencing the weather with similar methods.

Alya Al-Mazroui, director of the UAE’s rain enhancement science research program, said the remote-controlled drones developed in the UK will be tested at a flight center in Dubai.

“Equipped with a payload of electric charge emission instruments and customized sensors, these drones will fly at low altitudes and deliver an electric charge to air molecules, which should encourage precipitation,” she said.

Dr. Keri Nicoll, an associate professor at the University of Reading who is involved in the project, said: “If you emit a charge within a cloud, very quickly the charge will be gathered up by the water droplets. Our theory and modeling work has shown that charging these small droplets can increase the likelihood of them merging through electrostatic forces, and ultimately help them become raindrops.”

With average rainfall of only 100 mm per year, the UAE is investing heavily in this new research to raise freshwater supplies.

Al-Mazroui said it is too early to predict the efficacy of the study, which is one of nine “rain enhancement” projects that were given $15 million of funding from the UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs in 2017.

Topics: cloud seeding Rainfall in UAE

‘The Secrets of Sunken Egypt’ exhibition returns home after overseas tours

‘The Secrets of Sunken Egypt’ exhibition returns home after overseas tours
‘The Secrets of Sunken Egypt’ featured 293 artifacts from three Egyptian museums. (Supplied)
Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

‘The Secrets of Sunken Egypt’ exhibition returns home after overseas tours

‘The Secrets of Sunken Egypt’ exhibition returns home after overseas tours
  • The exhibition began its worldwide tour at the Institute of the Arab World in Paris in 2015, moving to the British Museum and then onto Zurich’s Rietberg Museum, which was the last stop in its European journey
Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ancient Egyptian artifacts that were part of a touring exhibition to Europe and the US have returned home, the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has said.

“The Secrets of Sunken Egypt” featured items that had been discovered underwater, in the Mediterranean Sea, in Alexandria.

Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the show had achieved great success in all of its host cities.

Waziry added that the exhibition began its worldwide tour at the Institute of the Arab World in Paris in 2015, moving to the British Museum and then onto Zurich’s Rietberg Museum, which was the last stop in its European journey.

From 2018 the exhibition toured the US and took in four destinations: St. Louis in Missouri, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in California. The tour ended in the Virginia Museum of Fine Art.

“The Secrets of Sunken Egypt” featured 293 artifacts from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, the Alexandria National Museum, the Greco-Roman Museum and the Library of Alexandria Museum, as well as discoveries made by the General Department of Sunken Antiquities.

Topics: Egyptian antiquities

Egypt expects increase in COVID-19 cases during Ramadan
Middle-East
Egypt expects increase in COVID-19 cases during Ramadan

Green light for Cairo plan for sharing coronavirus experiences in Arab world

Green light for Cairo plan for sharing coronavirus experiences in Arab world
Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 11 min 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Green light for Cairo plan for sharing coronavirus experiences in Arab world

Green light for Cairo plan for sharing coronavirus experiences in Arab world
  • Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed told a meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health that it would be necessary to establish a platform to exchange experiences regarding efforts made to address the pandemic among member states
Updated 11 min 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Council of Arab Ministers of Health has approved Egypt's recommendation to create an Arab platform for the exchange of experiences in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic among nations of the League of Arab States.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed told a meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health that it would be necessary to establish a platform to exchange experiences regarding efforts made to address the pandemic among member states.

Khaled Mujahid, spokesman of the Egyptian Health Ministry, said the platform will include a mechanism for rapidly responding to a country’s requirements and providing them with medical aid.

Zayed said the ministry was ready to provide full technical support to establish the platform within two months.

“The platform will contribute to opening channels for discussion between decision makers in Arab countries,” Zayed said, adding that it would “include the results of countries’ participation in clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines and countries’ strategies to confront diseases.”

The platform will provide health services to refugees to ensure the mobilization of Arab countries’ resources for their support.

The council also welcomed a proposal submitted by Zayed to establish the Arab Drug Authority to facilitate legislation related to drug registration in Arab countries.

The Iraqi representative affirmed his country’s readiness to host the first meeting of the heads of drug authorities in Arab countries to lay down the main points of the proposal and form a committee of relevant experts to prepare an MoU in preparation for presenting this proposal to the next Arab Summit for approval.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

West should join my plan for peace in Syria, Erdogan claims

West should join my plan for peace in Syria, Erdogan claims
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

West should join my plan for peace in Syria, Erdogan claims

West should join my plan for peace in Syria, Erdogan claims
  • Erdogan further urged the West to invest in safe zones in Syria and support the peace project
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that for peace in Syria, the West should support Ankara and become part of Turkey’s solution in the war-torn country, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

He also said in a Bloomberg column that Turkey expects the West to take action against the YPG and PKK extremist organizations, which he alleges are controlled by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime.

“We call on the Western nations to live up to their responsibilities to end the humanitarian crisis, as failure to share Turkey’s burden may result in fresh waves of migration towards Europe,” he said.

Millions of Syrians have fled the fighting over the last 10 years, with the majority being hosted by Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Egypt, in addition to those who are internally displaced and are unable to return home.

As of 2019, Turkey hosts about 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Erdogan further urged the West to invest in safe zones in Syria and support the peace project.

He said: “We must show the world that there is a democratic and prosperous alternative for Syria’s future.”

He added that reaching a lasting solution to end the war in Syria can be achieved if Damascus' territorial integrity and political unity is respected.

The Turkish president said that amid the 10th anniversary of the start of the conflict in Syria, the world should remember the hundreds of thousands of lives that were killed and tortured, as well as the millions of citizens who were displaced.

Erdogan said the West has some options regarding the Syrian conflict, including “watch(ing) from the sidelines as more innocent people lose their lives in Syria,” or it could choose “to take the military, economic and diplomatic measures necessary to develop a lasting solution.”

Earlier on Monday, the US and a number of European countries said in a joint statement that Assad and his backers bear responsibility for the years of war and human suffering that followed.

“The Assad regime’s response has been one of appalling violence,” the foreign ministers of the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy said.

Topics: Peace in Syria? Recep Tayyip Erdogan

