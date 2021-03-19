You are here

  • Home
  • Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown

Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown

Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown
Large numbers of Paris residents headed out of the city before the coronavirus restrictions, due to last for a month, come into force. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/js759

Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown

Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown
  • Large numbers of Paris residents headed to railway stations on Friday morning so they could get out of the city before the restrictions
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over.
“I heard that and I said: ‘Oh no, not again. A lockdown.’ I wasn’t very happy,” said Campodonico, a student from Argentina who is working temporarily for a marketing company.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that, because intensive care units were close to over-flowing, Paris residents could only leave home for essential trips or exercise, and non-essential travel to other parts of the county was banned.
Large numbers of Paris residents headed to railway stations on Friday morning so they could get out of the city before the restrictions, due to last for a month, come into force at midnight.
At the Gare de l’Est station in Paris, there were long lines of people at the ticket office. People, some with pets, rushed to board trains heading for Strasbourg and Luxembourg.
Valentino Armilli, 27, was going to visit his parents in Thionville, in the Lorraine region in eastern France, for the weekend. He took the decision to go there on Thursday night, because of the new lockdown.
“My parents had COVID a month ago and I have not seen them since. This weekend is the last time for a long while that I’ll be able to see them,” he said.
There was relief though that the restrictions were less severe than in previous lockdowns. This time, for example, hairdressers can stay open.
“I think that it’s important for people’s mental health to have a decent hair style,” hairdresser Marie Leroy said at her salon in Joinville-le-Pont, just outside Paris.
“People are a bit depressed, they’re fed up I think at the moment so going to the hairdresser’s is important.”

Topics: France Coronavirus

Related

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers
World
France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers
France to delay easing of coronavirus lockdown if necessary
World
France to delay easing of coronavirus lockdown if necessary

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
Updated 17 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
  • Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused Greek coast guard units of beating up seven migrants and leaving them at sea without a dinghy off the Greek island of Chios
  • Turkey has repeatedly accused Greek border authorities of violating human rights by abusing and harassing migrant boats in the Aegean, charges that Athens has denied
Updated 17 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Three migrants were found dead in waters off Turkey’s Aegean coastal town of Cesme while three others were rescued, and a search was continuing for one more person, the Turkish coast guard said on Friday.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused Greek coast guard units of beating up seven migrants and leaving them at sea without a lifeboat or dinghy off the Greek island of Chios, which is less than 5 miles (8 km) from Turkey’s coast.
The Greek coast guard said it was aware of a search and rescue operation in Turkish waters by Turkish authorities but denied any involvement, and said the Turkish accusations were insulting.
“We don’t treat migrants or people in danger that way,” Greek coast guard spokesman Nikolaos Kokkalas told Reuters.
In a tweet, Soylu said the Greek coast guard “battered 7 migrants tonight, took their belongings, tied their hands with plastic handcuffs, and threw them into the sea without lifejackets and boats.” Soylu said they had been left to die.
He also published a video which he said showed the rescue operation, with Turkish teams picking up three people from the sea, and subsequent treatment of those rescued.
One of those, identifying himself as Ahmed, said the seven people had left Cesme three days ago for Chios. He said they had been on the Greek island for two days before they were beaten, their possessions seized and they were left at sea.
Turkey has repeatedly accused Greek border authorities of violating human rights by abusing and harassing migrant boats in the Aegean, charges that Athens has denied.
Hundreds of thousands of Middle East migrants and refugees used Greece as their entry point to Europe through Turkey in 2015 and 2016, until a deal between Ankara and the European Union reduced the flow across the Greek and Turkish land and sea borders.
Turkey hosts more than three million refugees and migrants, many from neighboring Syria, while tens of thousands are waiting in Greece for asylum applications to be processed, mostly in camps where conditions have been described as dire.

Topics: Turkey Greece Aegean Sea migrants

Related

Update Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey coast
World
Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey coast
3 babies among 6 dead after boat sinks off Turkey coast
World
3 babies among 6 dead after boat sinks off Turkey coast

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first woman president
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first woman president
  • Wearing a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, the 61-year-old Hassan took the oath of office at State House
  • Hassan succeeds Magufuli, who had not been seen in public for more than two weeks before his passing was announced on state TV late Wednesday
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

DAR ES SALAAM: Samia Suluhu Hassan made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president after the death of her controversial predecessor, John Magufuli, who denied that COVID-19 is a problem in the East African country.
Wearing a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, the 61-year-old Hassan took the oath of office at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city.
The inauguration was witnessed by Cabinet members, former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete. The former heads of state were among the few people in the room wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19.
Hassan succeeds Magufuli, who had not been seen in public for more than two weeks before his passing was announced on state TV late Wednesday. Magufuli had denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania, saying that national prayer had eradicated the disease from the country. But Magufuli acknowledged weeks before his death that the virus was a danger.
A major test of Hassan’s new presidency will be how she deals with the pandemic. Under Magufuli, Tanzania, one of Africa’s most populous countries with 60 million people, made no efforts to obtain vaccines or promote the use of masks and social distancing to combat the virus. This policy of ignoring the disease endangers neighboring countries, African health officials warn.
Although Hassan announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19, citing informed medical sources in Dar es Salaam.
“The immediate job, the immediate decision she has to make, and she doesn’t have much time for it, is what is she going to do about COVID-19?" Lissu told The Associated Press at his place of exile in Belgium.
“President Magufuli defied the world, defied science, defied common sense in his approach to COVID-19 and it finally brought him down,” said Lissu.
"President Samia Saluhu Hassan has to decide very soon whether she is changing course or continuing with the same disastrous approach to COVID-19 that her predecessor took,“ the opposition leader said.
Hassan must also decide how she will address Magufuli’s legacy, including whether to continue with his policies that took Tanzania from a relatively tolerant democracy to a repressive state, Lissu said, questioning if she will be able to restore the country's political freedoms and democracy.
Lissu went into exile in 2017 after he was shot 16 times. The attack came shortly after Magufuli said those who were opposed to his economic reforms deserved to die. Lissu returned to Tanzania to challenge Magufuli in the 2020 elections. He lost to Magufuli in polls marred by violence and widespread allegations of vote-rigging. Lissu returned to exile, saying his life was in danger.
Speaking at her inauguration, Hassan gave little indication that she intended to change course from Magufuli.
“It's not a good day for me to talk to you because I have a wound in my heart," said Hassan, speaking Kiswahili. "Today I have taken an oath different from the rest that I have taken in my career. Those were taken in happiness. Today I took the highest oath of office in mourning,” she said.
She said that Magufuli, “who always liked teaching,” had prepared her for the task ahead. “Nothing shall go wrong,” she assured, urging unity.
“This is the time to stand together and get connected. It’s time to bury our differences, show love to one another and look forward with confidence," she said. "It is not the time to point fingers at each other but to hold hands and move forward to build the new Tanzania that President Magufuli aspired to.”
Hassan will complete Magufuli's second term that began in October. She has had a meteoric rise in politics in a male-dominated field. Both Tanzania and the surrounding East African region are slowly emerging from patriarchy.
After Magufuli selected her as his running mate in 2015, Hassan became Tanzania's first female vice president. She was the second woman to become vice president in the region, after Uganda’s Specioza Naigaga Wandira who was in office from 1994 to 2003.
Born in Zanzibar, Tanzania’s semi-autonomous archipelago, in 1960, Hassan went to primary school and secondary school at a time when very few girls in Tanzania were getting educations as parents thought a woman’s place was that of wife and homemaker.
After graduating from secondary school in 1977, Hassan studied statistics and started working for the government, in the Ministry of Planning and Development. She worked for a World Food Program project in Tanzania in 1992 and then attended the University of Manchester in London to earn a postgraduate diploma in economics. In 2005, she earned a master’s degree in community economic development through a joint program between the Open University of Tanzania and Southern New Hampshire University in the U.S.
Hassan went into politics in 2000 when she became a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives. In 2010, she won the Makunduchi parliamentary seat with more than 80% percent of the vote. She was appointed a Cabinet minister in 2014 and became vice-chairperson of the Constituent Assembly that drafted a new constitution for Tanzania, a role in which she won respect for deftly handling several challenges.
As president, Hassan's first task will be to unite the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party behind her, said Ed Hobey-Hamsher, senior Africa analyst with the Verisk Maplecroft research firm. The party has been in power since Tanzania's independence.
As a Muslim woman from Zanzibar, Hassan may find it difficult to win the support of the party's mainland Christians, he said, warning that some entrenched leaders may develop “obstructionist strategies” against her. He said it's likely that Hassan will start her rule by maintaining the status quo and not embarking on a significant Cabinet reshuffle.
Hassan is the second woman in East Africa to serve as head of state. Burundi’s Sylvia Kiningi served as interim president of that tiny landlocked country for nearly four months until Feb. 1994.
___
Odula contributed from Nakuru, Kenya. AP journalist Bishr Eltouni in Tienen, Belgium, contributed.

Topics: Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan

Related

Oman Air to fly home nationals stranded in Tanzania
Middle-East
Oman Air to fly home nationals stranded in Tanzania
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service
World
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service

Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown

Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown

Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown
  • "Locking down region by region isn’t enough. I think it’s a sanitary suicide,” said nurse Anaelle Aeschliman
  • New measures affect about 21 million people of France’s 67 million, however, a change in the nationwide curfew will give citizens an extra hour of freedom from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

PARIS:When nurse Anaelle Aeschliman started her 12-hour night shift caring for unconscious patients with COVID-19, the French prime minister was announcing new restrictions to combat the resurgent coronavirus epidemic in Paris.
The 26-year-old nurse was not impressed as she had been hoping for a full nationwide lockdown to slow the streams of gravely ill patients filling ICUs like hers, in west Paris.
Instead, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a mishmash of measures — including closures of nonessential shops — that are mostly limited to Paris and northern France and don’t oblige people to spend most of the day indoors.
Castex said Thursday night the measures will take effect on Friday night when Aeschliman will be back in the ICU, for another 12-hour shift.
“Locking down region by region isn’t enough. I think it’s a sanitary suicide,” she said Friday morning, as she went home to shower and sleep after working through the night.
“I admit I was a bit disappointed that we aren’t being locked down nationwide,” she said. “When you look at the numbers, they’re unsustainable, and it is going to become ever-harder as the virus continues to circulate.”
For Pierre Squara, the doctor in charge Friday at the ICU unit of the Ambroise Paré private hospital where Aeschliman also works, encouraging people to leave their Paris apartments makes sense, especially with spring around the corner.
In March 2020, when France first locked down with some of the toughest restrictions in Europe, the government exhorted people to stay home. This time, it is, in effect, urging them to go out and get some fresh air.
People in the Paris region and in the north of the country covered by the new rules can walk as long as they like in a day, within a 10-kilometer (six-mile) radius of their homes and carrying a paper authorizing the stroll. Schools will remain open.
The new measures affect about 21 million people in the country of 67 million. At the same time, however, a change in the nationwide curfew will give citizens an extra hour of freedom. It will start at 7 p.m. instead of the previous 6 p.m., and run until 6 a.m.
Restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, museums, theaters and concert halls have been shut for almost five months.
“Now that good weather is coming and people will be able to go outside, it will disperse the virus a bit more,” Squara said. “It is better to be outside than to be four people in an apartment of 25 square meters. Because Paris apartments are small.”
Dr. Anousone Daulasim, coming off a night shift in the ICU unit, said the new measures were “absolutely necessary” to take pressure off medical teams. He was reserving judgment on how effective they might be against surging infections.
“We’ll see in the future if this new type of lockdown will be sufficient,” he said.
Doctors are hoping that the new restrictions will buy some more time for France’s vaccination campaign to make additional headway against the virus.
The campaign was slow to get off the ground, targeting most first jabs at the elderly, especially the 700,000 residents of medicalized care homes that were hardest-hit by previous surges of the pandemic. They accounted for more than a third of France’s 91,706 deaths.
But ICU doctors believe they are now seeing the beginnings of the benefits of the vaccination campaign, taking in fewer elderly patients who are gravely sick.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the government had sought to draw conclusions from better scientific knowledge of the virus and from France’s two previous lockdowns in spring and autumn.
“Everything we can do outside, we need to do it outside,” he told RTL radio.
Attal urged people to limit social interactions, keep wearing masks outdoors and limit gatherings to six people maximum.
As the measures apply for at least four weeks and travel between regions will be forbidden without a compelling reason, many people were rushing on Friday to Paris train stations to leave for other less-affected regions.
French authorities also announced that the country is resuming shots with the vaccine made by AstraZeneca on Friday. Castex was to be vaccinated in the afternoon, aiming to show “confidence” in the product.
France on Thursday reported about 35,000 new confirmed infections in 24 hours nationwide, numbers that have steadily increased in recent weeks. The variant first identified in the UK accounts for most infections, and around 250 people are dying each day.

Topics: France Jean Castex Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
World
Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
France, Germany to beef up COVID-19 controls at common border
World
France, Germany to beef up COVID-19 controls at common border

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family
Hussain Chaudhry has been described as an “incredibly kind and beautiful soul who always looked out for others.” (Launchgood)
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family
  • Hussain Chaudhry died ‘cradled in his mother’s arms’
  • Fundraisers established in his name, with plans to build mosque, water well in Pakistan
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An 18-year-old stabbed to death outside his London home on Wednesday was killed protecting his family, his sister has said.

Hussain Chaudhry, a first-year law student, suffered a stab wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother and brother both suffered slash wounds to their hands in the attack.

His sister tweeted: “My beautiful baby brother left this world the same way he came in, cradled in my mother’s arms. He died defending his family … To God we belong & to Him we return.”

Neighbors said Chaudhry was killed by two men. An eyewitness told London’s Evening Standard newspaper: “One of them stabbed him in the neck. The mother was screaming ‘they have stabbed my son’.”

Multiple fundraisers have been established in Chaudhry’s honor. The Islamic Society at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), where he studied, has set up one that was initially raising money to pay for a well in his name in Pakistan.

So far the appeal has raised over £32,000 ($44,500), which Islamic Society President Mohammed Arif told Arab News is significantly more than expected.

Because of this, he said, they now plan to use the money for a number of sadaqah jariyah — continuously beneficial donations — including contributing toward the building of a mosque.

Another donation drive has so far raised over £11,000 for the family, and also plans to use the money toward paying for a mosque.

It describes Chaudhry as an “incredibly kind and beautiful soul who always looked out for others.”

SOAS said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” to learn of his death, adding: “Hussain died … in tragic circumstances, defending his mother in an attack, in the course of which she and his brother Hasan, also a SOAS student, were both injured. Both Hasan and his mother are recovering and we wish them a swift return to health.”

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton of London’s Metropolitan Police specialist crime command has appealed for information, urging anyone driving in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage, and for local residents to check doorbell cameras.

“A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time,” he said.

“The attack happened on a busy road during rush hour, and I know there would have been lots of vehicles passing at the time of the incident,” he added.

“We remain committed to tackling violent crime, and we are working with a number of partners to help us prevent another tragic loss of life.”

Topics: UK London murder London Knife Crime Hussain Chaudhry

Related

Eight-month pregnant woman dies after London stabbing
World
Eight-month pregnant woman dies after London stabbing
Knife crime looms larger than virus in Greek refugee camp
World
Knife crime looms larger than virus in Greek refugee camp

China says ‘strong smell of gunpowder’ sensed in US talks

China says ‘strong smell of gunpowder’ sensed in US talks
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

China says ‘strong smell of gunpowder’ sensed in US talks

China says ‘strong smell of gunpowder’ sensed in US talks
  • American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a ‘solemn response’
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

BEIJING: China said Friday a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska, continuing the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking in Beijing, said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after US officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies on Thursday in their meeting in Anchorage.
Zhao accused the US side of overrunning the agreed time for opening remarks, prompting the sharp response from the Chinese delegation.
The meetings, set to continue Friday, come amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s territorial claims to Taiwan and islands in the South China and East China seas.
China has also strongly objected to US calls for greater transparency about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were recorded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
“It was the US side that ... provoked the dispute in the first place, so the two sides had a strong smell of gunpowder and drama from the beginning in the opening remarks. It was not the original intention of the Chinese side,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.
At the Alaska meeting, Blinken affirmed US solidarity with its allies in pushing back against China’s increasing efforts to spread its authoritarian mode of government through political and economic pressure. Yang responded with a list of Chinese complaints, accusing Washington of hypocrisy for criticizing Beijing on human rights and other issues at a time when the United States itself has been roiled by domestic discontent.
Blinken said China’s actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability, and thus the US was obligated to raise them publicly. Yang responded by accusing the US of failing to deal with its own human rights problems and took issue with what he said was “condescension” from Blinken, Sullivan and other US officials.
The State Department also accused the Chinese delegation of exceeding the time limit for opening statements and suggested it seemed “intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance.”

Topics: US China

Related

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency
Business & Economy
Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency
China slams US plan to expel phone carriers in tech clash
Business & Economy
China slams US plan to expel phone carriers in tech clash

Latest updates

WhatsApp and Instagram outages reported globally
WhatsApp and Instagram outages reported globally
Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
Salah v. Sergio Ramos: Champions League final rematches dominate quarterfinal draw
General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press
2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press
Global condemnation of drone attack that targeted Riyadh refinery
Global condemnation of drone attack that targeted Riyadh refinery

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.