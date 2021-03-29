You are here

Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death
A demonstrator blocks traffic outside Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of George Floyd trial of former police Derek Chauvin facing murder charges in Minneapolis. (REUTERS)
Updated 40 sec ago
AP

  • “He put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath… until the very life was squeezed out of him,” said Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell
  • Derek Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson argued that his client did exactly what he had been trained to do over his 19-year career
MINNEAPOLIS — George Floyd’s video gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer, who pressed his knee on the Black man’s neck, was tried for murder and manslaughter Monday.
Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell showed the jurors the footage at the earliest opportunity, during opening statements, after telling them that the number to remember was 9 minutes, 29 seconds — the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the pavement last May.
The white officer “didn’t let up” even after a handcuffed Floyd said 27 times that he couldn’t breathe and went limp, Blackwell said in the case that triggered worldwide protests, scattered violence and national soul-searching over racial justice.
“He put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath — no, ladies and gentlemen — until the very life was squeezed out of him,” the prosecutor said.
Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson countered by arguing: “Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over his 19-year career.”
Floyd was resisting arrest, and Chauvin arrived to assist other officers who were struggling to get Floyd into a squad car as the crowd around them grew larger and more hostile, Nelson said.
The defense attorney also disputed that Chauvin was to blame for Floyd’s death.
Floyd, 46, had none of the telltale signs of asphyxiation and had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, Nelson said. He said Floyd’s drug use combined with his heart disease and high blood pressure, as well as the adrenaline flowing through his body, to cause his death from a heart rhythm disturbance.
“There is no political or social cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. “But the evidence is far greater than 9 minutes and 29 seconds.”
The medical examiner’s autopsy noted fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system but listed his cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”
Chauvin, 45, is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison. The case is the first trial ever televised in Minnesota.
The first witness was Minneapolis police dispatcher Jena Scurry, who testified that she saw part of Floyd’s arrest unfolding via a city surveillance camera and was so disturbed that she called a duty sergeant. Scurry said she grew concerned because the officers hadn’t moved after several minutes.
“You can call me a snitch if you want to,” Scurry said in her call to the sergeant, which was played in court. She said she wouldn’t normally call the sergeant about the use of force because it was beyond the scope of her duties, but “my instincts were telling me that something is wrong.”
The video played during opening statements was posted to Facebook by a bystander who witnessed Floyd being arrested after he was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. The footage caused revulsion across the US and beyond.
It prompted calls for the country to confront racism and police brutality. Confederate statues and other symbols were pulled down around the US, and activists demanded that police department budgets be cut or overhauled.
Jurors watched intently as the video played on multiple screens, with one drawing a sharp breath as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin sat calmly during opening statements and took notes, looking up at the video periodically.
The prosecutor said Chauvin used excessive force against someone who was handcuffed and not resisting, and the case was “not about split-second decision-making” by a police officer.
Blackwell said the Fire Department employee who wanted to administer aid was warned off by Chauvin, who pointed Mace at her.
The timeline differs from the initial account submitted last May by prosecutors, who said Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. The time 8:46 soon became a rallying cry in the case. But it was revised during the investigation.
Fourteen people in the jury box are hearing the case — eight of them white, six of them Black or multiracial, according to the court.
About a dozen people chanted and carried signs outside the courthouse as Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton and members of the Floyd family went inside.
Crump said the trial would be a test of “whether America is going to live up to the Declaration of Independence,” and blasted the idea that it would be a tough test for jurors.
“We know that if George Floyd was a white American citizen, and he suffered this painful, tortuous death with a police officer’s knee on his neck, nobody, nobody, would be saying this is a hard case,” he said.
The downtown Minneapolis courthouse has been fortified with concrete barriers, fences and barbed and razor wire.
Chauvin’s trial is being livestreamed, a first in Minnesota, by order of the judge and over the objections of the prosecution. Judge Peter Cahill ordered that cameras be allowed largely because of the pandemic and the required social distancing that meant there would be almost no room for spectators in the courtroom.
The Chauvin and Floyd families are allotted one seat each in the courtroom.

Removal of Arab-American section from California curriculum condemned

California had commissioned the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum for high school students, and tasked a group of professional educators and experts in the field to develop it in 2016. (AP/File Photo)
California had commissioned the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum for high school students, and tasked a group of professional educators and experts in the field to develop it in 2016. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 29 March 2021
ALI YOUNES

Removal of Arab-American section from California curriculum condemned

California had commissioned the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum for high school students, and tasked a group of professional educators and experts in the field to develop it in 2016. (AP/File Photo)
  • Community leaders blame pressure campaign due to references to Israeli occupation of Palestine
  • Speaking to Arab News, executive director of Arab Resources Center cites ‘institutionalized racism’
Updated 29 March 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Members of the Arab and Muslim communities in California have vowed to fight a decision by the State Board of Education (SBE) to remove the Arab-American section of the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC) because of its references to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Community leaders have accused the SBE of anti-Arab racism and succumbing to pro-Israel and right-wing pressure intended to remove Arab-American and Palestinian narratives.

California had commissioned the ESMC for high school students, and tasked a group of professional educators and experts in the field to develop it in 2016.

The ESMC is designed to focus on Americans who have been left out of history books despite having made significant contributions to civil rights and other struggles.

The Arab-American section of the curriculum was part of Asian-American studies. The section’s removal has infuriated Arab-American organizations and leaders, who have called for the decision to be rescinded.

The Washington-based Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) called the decision a “broad assault” on Arab-American experiences in the US.

“The erasure Arab Americans face extends to the pages of textbooks, where legislators even removed ‘Arabs’ under a lesson plan on the experiences of minorities post 9-11, while including other minorities impacted by the attacks,” the ADC said in a statement.

“Arab Americans are embedded in American civic society, the civil rights movement, labor movement history, and play an integral part in pushing back against police brutality, discrimination, racial profiling, unwarranted surveillance, and other issues impacting all Americans.”

An estimated 800,000 Arab Americans live in California, and Arabic is the fourth most common language in the state, according to the ADC.

Lara Kiswani, executive director of the Arab Resources Center in San Francisco, told Arab News that the Arab-American section was the only one that was removed from the curriculum. She said the ease with which the SBE removed it is due to “institutionalized racism.” 

Kiswani added that the ESMC was subjected to fierce criticism by a coalition of right-wing and Jewish-American organizations claiming the program was “anti-Semitic” mainly for its critical treatment of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

She said the charge was rejected by the curriculum’s authors and Arab-American leaders and organizations.

Kiswani expressed concern that the SBE’s decision will eventually criminalize teachers for teaching students about Palestine and other Arab- and Muslim-American issues.

She said the Arab-American community and supportive communities and minorities in California are mobilizing to challenge the legality of the SBE’s decision, and efforts are underway to develop an alternative optional curriculum. 

Dr. Hatem Bazian, chairman of the California-based organization American Muslims for Palestine, told Arab News that the Arab-American community has been subjected to a fierce racist campaign, including by Hindu nationalists in the US who have forged a strategic alliance with the pro-Israel lobby.

“We see the impact of this alliance on the local level with the concerted efforts to empty the curriculum of its Arab and Palestinian narrative,” he said.

Bazian said although the removal of the Arab-American section is a setback for the community, the battle to restore it is ongoing.

Arab News contacted Californian Congressman Darrell Issa, who is of Arab-American heritage, for comment but received no answer by the time this article was published.

Watchdog to step in over British women in Syria 

Watchdog to step in over British women in Syria 
Camps for the families of Daesh members, such as Al-Hawl, are home to roughly 10,000 foreigners from 57 countries. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Watchdog to step in over British women in Syria 

Watchdog to step in over British women in Syria 
  • Decision follows London’s refusal to disclose information on Daesh women stripped of citizenship
  • Thousands of Daesh-affiliated foreigners held in Syrian refugee camps administered by Western-allied Kurdish forces
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s public information watchdog has said it will step in after the government refused to disclose information surrounding how many women who joined Daesh in Syria have been stripped of their citizenship.

The action by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) follows concerns by rights groups that the government is declining to share critical information about the number of British women in camps in Syria, and whether they have children.

Alison Huyghe, advocacy officer with Rights and Security International, accused the Home Office of engaging in a “dogged refusal” to disclose data, meaning that the policy of removing British citizenship is “beyond all oversight.”

She added: “We need to know about any risk of discrimination or other patterns of gender-related harm when the government takes people’s British citizenship away.”

The UK has pursued a policy of stripping Daesh members of their citizenship to prevent them returning to Britain because of the security threat they pose.

Citing legal exemptions, the government has said it will not respond to freedom-of-information requests by rights groups requesting data on how many of those who have lost their citizenship are women, and how many are parents of children under the age of 18 at the time the decision was made.

Leigh Day, lawyers for Rights and Security International, appealed to the ICO, which replied that it had accepted the case “as eligible for further consideration.”

It is illegal under international law to render people stateless, and a number of legal cases have been brought against the UK government to challenge the policy.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that two anonymous women had successfully challenged the government and overturned the decision to strip them of their citizenship after it was decided that they are not eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship.

But in February, Britain’s Supreme Court rejected a challenge by Shamima Begum, a high-profile Daesh bride who argued that the government acted illegally when it stripped her of her citizenship.

Current estimates place the number of British women in Kurdish-administered camps in Syria at around 15 women with 35 children, though the exact number has not been made public.

Thousands of foreigners, many of them from Western countries, are currently in legal limbo in dangerous and impoverished refugee camps run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Their countries of origin have largely refused to repatriate them.

Last year, Rights and Security International said the indefinite detentions echo Guantanamo Bay, and urged countries to repatriate their citizens “to face justice.”

UN rights experts, in an appeal last month, urged 57 states to repatriate nearly 10,000 of their citizens held in the camps in “sub-human” conditions without legal process.

Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 

Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 

Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 
  • Some parents have vowed to keep demonstrating until teacher who showed cartoons is fired
  • In statement to Arab News, mosque urges Muslims ‘to maintain sense of wisdom, balance’
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Mosque leaders have asked parents to stop protesting outside a school in northern England at the center of an uproar following the showing of a cartoon depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Last week, Batley Grammar School suspended a teacher who had shown cartoons drawn by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo of Islam’s most revered figure during a religious studies lesson.

The teacher and the school’s headteacher Gary Kibble have both apologized for showing the image, which the latter said was “totally inappropriate.”

Some parents have promised to continue protesting outside the school until the teacher is fired.

But local mosque leaders have told the Daily Telegraph that they are encouraging parents to stay away from the school.

Akooji Badat, chairman of Snowdon Mosque, said: “We’re working together with the parents and the teacher, and the school have been kind to all the sectors by suspending the teacher so there’s no real cause for a peaceful protest outside the school. The school has done its job and cooperated well with us.”

The school “unequivocally” apologized for showing the materials, and has since withdrawn them from the course and committed to reviewing the rest of the course’s content.

“It is important for children to learn about faith and beliefs, but this must be done in a sensitive way,” it said in a statement.

Roughly three-quarters of students at Batley Grammar School are from ethnic minorities, and while the school’s religious composition is not clear, the Kirklees local authority where it is located has a significant Muslim population. 

In a statement issued to Arab News, Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid said: “The recent events at Batley Grammar School … reflect some of the challenges that Muslims in the West face in the realm of showing mutual respect. As a mosque, we empathize with the frustration of the Muslim community in Batley.”

The mosque urged Muslims “to maintain a sense of wisdom and balance,” and praised the school’s handling of the matter by quickly suspending the teacher.

Sheikh Zakaullah Saleem, the mosque’s head imam, said showing young children offensive cartoons of the prophet is antithetical to British values of respect, and could contribute to stereotypes and marginalization of the UK’s Muslim minority.

“Showing respect is part of our religion, and it is an integral part of the religion of Islam,” he added. “Living in this country, we believe in respect and tolerance. This is one of the British values, and as Muslims, we promote respect and tolerance.”

Thousands flee Mozambique town by boat following extremist attacks

Thousands flee Mozambique town by boat following extremist attacks
Updated 29 March 2021
AFP

Thousands flee Mozambique town by boat following extremist attacks

Thousands flee Mozambique town by boat following extremist attacks
  • Militants raided Palma, a town of around 75,000 people in the province of Cabo Delgado that is home to a multi-billion-dollar gas project being built by France’s Total
  • Government said dozens were killed in the attack, including seven people caught in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge
Updated 29 March 2021
AFP

PEMBA, Mozambique: Thousands of survivors of coordinated extremist attacks in northern Mozambique’s Palma town were arriving on boats in the provincial capital Pemba on Monday, according to sources in the city.

International aid agency sources said between 6,000 and 10,000 people are waiting to be evacuated to safety following the raid on Palma that began last Wednesday.

Militants raided Palma, a town of around 75,000 people in the province of Cabo Delgado that is home to a multi-billion-dollar gas project being built by France’s Total and other energy companies.

The government said dozens were killed in the attack, including seven people caught in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge.

A South African is among those killed, his family said.

The attack is the closest yet to the major gas project since an insurgency broke out across Mozambique’s north in October 2017.

The attack forced expatriate workers and locals to seek refuge temporarily at a heavily guarded gas plant located on the Afungi peninsula — 10 kilometers (six miles) from Palma, on the Indian Ocean coast south of the Tanzanian border.

Operations are under way to move them to Pemba, around 250 kilometers south of Palma.
Sea Star, a large passenger vessel, arrived in Pemba on Sunday with around 1,400 people, mostly workers including Total employees.

Another ship arrived in Pemba on Sunday afternoon and was released on Monday morning, according to an official from an international aid agency operating in the city.

“Authorities indicate that there will be a boat that will arrive during the day,” the source told AFP.
Thousands of other people were still stuck at Afungi, with some expected to have arrived in smaller boats overnight Sunday and early Monday.
Police and military have cordoned off the zone, hampering access to the area where the boats were landing.

UN agencies were due to hold emergency talks in Pemba to coordinate the evacuation and humanitarian aid for the new arrivals.
The defense ministry said late Sunday that the security forces have “reinforced their operational strategy to contain the criminal attacks of terrorists and restore normality in Palma, having carried out operational actions focused primarily on the rescue of hundreds of citizens in the last three days.”

The provincial capital Pemba is already packed with hundreds of thousands of other people displaced by the insurgency, which has uprooted nearly 700,000 from their homes across the vast province.

The armed attackers fired on civilians in their homes and on the streets “as they tried to flee for their lives,” according to Human Rights Watch.

The violent, calculated raid broke a three-month hiatus in extremist attacks widely attributed to counter-insurgency tactics and the rainy season from January through March.

Although the extremist fighters launched their campaign in 2017, experts say they had begun mobilizing a decade earlier as disgruntled youths starting to practice a different type of Islam, drinking alcohol and entering mosques dressed in shorts and shoes.

The violence has now taken root and claimed at least 2,600 lives, half of them civilians, according to the US-based data-collecting agency Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED).

“We are extremely concerned about the impact that this new outbreak of violence is having on already very vulnerable people who have been affected by years of conflict,” said medical charity MSF.

Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast

Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast
Updated 29 March 2021
Reuters

Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast

Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast
  • Two of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing skirmish
Updated 29 March 2021
Reuters
ABIDJAN: Two soldiers were killed and one wounded in a raid on a military camp in northern Ivory Coast early Monday morning, four senior military sources said.
Two of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing skirmish, the sources said.

