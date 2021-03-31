You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Fashion Week: Day three highlights include sorority style, glamor gowns

Arab Fashion Week: Day three highlights include sorority style, glamor gowns

Ester Manas Fall 2021. Supplied
Ester Manas Fall 2021. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/ggd7f

Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Arab Fashion Week: Day three highlights include sorority style, glamor gowns

Ester Manas Fall 2021. Supplied
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Read on for the key points from day three of Arab Fashion Week 2021, currently underway.

Ester Manas




Ester Manas Fall 2021. Supplied

Presented on the Arab Fashion Week official calendar by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode — the organization behind Paris Fashion Week — the sustainable brand founded by Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre  sought inspiration from US Vice President Kamala Harris’s sorority. “We asked ourselves, what’s being part of a sorority,” said the designers and former LVMH Prize finalists. The result: Complementing salmon pink and apple green hues married with custom floral motifs, pussy-bow blouses, denim jackets and a ruched cocktail evening gown. 

Ezra Tuba

The Turkish label, which has been a member of the Arab Fashion Week since the start of the pandemic, presented its Fall 2022 collection titled “Welcome to the 2999” on Tuesday via a futuristic fashion film illustrating the hi-tech direction of the brand. A major highlight of the collection was the use of Graphene Denim, developed in collaboration with Orta Anadolu Denim, which is a new, biodegradable textile material that serves as a conductor of heat and electricity. The future-forward brand also utilized artificial leather made out of apple pulp and cotton produced by biodynamic agriculture in its new offering.

Andrea Conti




Supplied.


On Monday, the eponymous Brazilian label showcased its second collection of high jewelry in a short fashion film uploaded to the brand’s official Instagram account. The four-minute-long clip is set inside an opulent hotel suite, where three women wearing bathrobes and Andrea Conti jewels play around with the rings, necklaces and earrings from the new collection.

Sandro Barros




Supplied.


Hong Kong film director Wong Kar-Wai was the main source of inspiration for the Sandro Barros’s Fall 2022 collection. The Brazilian designer paid homage to the influence of Chinese culture in Hollywood films of the 1930s for his eponymous brand’s collection of couture dresses. Renowned movies such as “In the Mood for Love” and “Shanghai Express” starring Marlene Dietrich served as the inspiration for the 30 couture gowns that make up the offering. The new collection was punctuated with gowns hand-embroidered with silk thread, fringes and Swarovski crystals. When it came to the color palette, Barros opted for navy blue with beige, cherry with gold and nude mixed with orange. A standout from the collection is a short, embroidered bolero with a high collar worn with sky-blue silk crepe pantaloons.

Euphoria




Supplied.

On Tuesday, Emirati label Euphoria presented its second collection on the official calendar of Arab Fashion Week. Titled “La Dolca Vita” – which translates to “the good life” – the new offering was showcased by way of a fashion film that was shot at Dubai’s DIFC. The designer drew inspiration from Italian director Federico Fellini’s 1960s comedy movie “La Dolca Vita'' for the new capsule collection. When it came to the clothing, the minimalist offering boasted classic and modern pieces built on soft fabrics, pared-down details and a harmonious color palette of nude, gray and black broken up with lashings of beige and rose gold.

Topics: Arab Fashion Week

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021
Updated 31 March 2021
Hams Saleh

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021

Addis Fine Art gallery showcases Ethiopian work at Art Dubai 2021
Updated 31 March 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: The 14th edition of Art Dubai — recognized as the Middle East’s leading art fair for showcasing local, regional, and international artists —  is attracting art lovers in the UAE with an in-person fair set to wrap up on Saturday.

Among the participating galleries is Addis Fine Art gallery, which has set up a booth at the event for the fourth year. 

The art hub, which is based in London and Addis Ababa, is exhibiting a group show of four artists from across Ethiopia — Tadesse Mesfin, Addis Gezehagn, Tsedaye Makonnen and Tizta Berhanu. 

Tadesse Mesfin, Pillars of Life (2021) Oil on canvas, 165 x 170 cm, Courtesy of the artist and Addis Fine Art. (Supplied)

Each of the artists is showcasing new works that explore and document humanity’s adaptability and resilient responses to moments of upheaval.

Gallery co-founder Rakeb Sile said that Art Dubai is one of her favorites.

“It’s the only fair where we get to see galleries from pretty much the global south. It’s a really diverse encounter. Other fairs that we do are not necessarily that diverse,” she told Arab News. 

Rakeb Sile co-founded the gallery with Mesai Haileleul. (Supplied)

She believes that putting Ethiopian artists in “that conversation is also important, because it teaches us things that we wouldn’t have necessarily found out just by doing a Western fair.”  

Sile launched Addis Fine Art gallery with Mesai Haileleul as a “passion project.” 

“It was like, ‘we know this is amazing; why doesn’t the rest of the world know about any of these artists?’” she said. 

Addis Gezehagen, Floating City XXIII, 100 x 80 cm, Courtesy of the artist and Addis Fine Art. (Supplied)

Haileleul elaborated on his partner’s words, saying that the art scene in Addis Ababa has “incredible talent.”

“Obviously a lot of people might not be familiar with it. We do not have a lot of galleries there that function and work like Addis Fine Art gallery because it is very difficult,” he said. 

“For that reason, artists do not get the representation they badly need. But it’s not for lack of talent. We are there to change that; we are there to help with that.”

Topics: Art Dubai Art Dubai 2021 Addis Fine Art

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News en franҫais

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth

Aïsha Al-Ahmadi, from the sign to the truth
  • Aisha Al-Ahmadi’s artistic quest is rooted in literature. Her work is research-based and focused on the themes of identity politics, truth and perception
  • A master’s student in history of art and museum studies at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi emphasizes that everything informs her practice, even if she is not necessarily aware of the influences that affect her
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News en franҫais

BEIRUT: At 23, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi is what we call an “old soul”. Her career, from writing and literature to conceptual art, reflects the impressive maturity of the young Emirati artist. Her work features in the “Sense of Women” exhibition at the ME Hotel in Dubai. This exhibition-event, nestled in the undulating building designed by the Anglo-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, is entirely dedicated to female art, as its title suggests. The works come from the MIA Art Collection, a foundation created by Chilean patron Alejandra Castro Rioseco.

Emirati artist Aïsha Al-Ahmadi. (Supplied)

Intrigued by Foucault’s response to Magritte’s calligrams ...

One cannot help but be challenged by this dark structure. Like so many signposts, words of red light are organized and drawn in dotted lines. They say “Art is subjective.” In another work, we can discern fragments of text: of / Truth / Our understanding… nothing which, end to end, really makes sense. For the young artist, “each word is unique, because the mind naturally links it to other words to form a sentence.” Aisha Al-Ahmadi’s artistic quest is rooted in literature. She says she aspires to a form of reconciliation and a feeling of belonging, between drawing, engraving, painting, photography and sculpture. She is intrigued by Foucault’s response to Magritte’s calligrams (in which the form recedes) and the signs become an integral part of her constructivist mode and end up linking spatiality and textuality.

“My love for art has always been linked to my love for writing. You could say that one led to the other. As a child, I wrote stories that I illustrated and sold to family members. It was my mother who saw this potential in me before I realized it myself, insisting on taking me to art classes. I have long remained attached to traditional mediums such as oil and acrylic paint, charcoal and printmaking. I only started experimenting with concept art during my undergraduate project and later, when I received the Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan scholarship for emerging artists,” Aïsha Al-Ahmadi told Arab News in French.

Eclectic influences

When asked about the influences that have irrigated her passion, the young woman hesitates: “It’s always difficult to answer such a question. I feel like I have to pick my favorites. Every artist I’ve met on my path has taught me something, directly or indirectly. I admire the works of Jenny Holzer, Artemisia Gentileschi and Taryn Simon. On the literary level, I feel strongly inspired by the writings of Amin Maalouf, especially his book In the Name of Identity. Books such as The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet, and Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own have greatly influenced my thinking and subsequently my art practice.”

A master’s student in history of art and museum studies at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi also emphasizes that everything informs her practice, even if she is not necessarily aware of the influences that affect her. “I think my academic readings inspire me with potential ideas for future research and subsequently for artistic production,” she says.

One day, in Arabic

Because she leads us into the territory of literature, we ask Aïsha why these words, to which she does violence by isolating them from the sentences that give them meaning, are specifically English words: “My artistic practice is deeply linked to literature and research. Language and literature are an integral part of my identity, and in particular the Arabic language. However, as I grew up, I focused more on English, which is not my mother tongue and which I needed to improve. As an adult, however, I had the pleasure to rediscover Arabic and fall in love with it again. I intend to produce works in Arabic, especially playing with homonyms,” she says.

Another view of the installation “Signs: Vehicles to Truth” by Aïsha Al-Ahmadi. (Supplied)

Female art in a world dominated by men

On the feeling that inspires her to be part of a female collective in the Sense of Women exhibition, Aïsha Al-Ahmadi underlines that she “really liked working with MIA art and especially getting to know the founder, Alejandra Castro.”

“It reminded me that women really stand with women,” she says, adding that “the support and love that went into the exhibition is very heart-warming. Being granted a representation as part of a women-only collective is important primarily because the art history canon has been largely dominated by men. It’s great to see an initiative shedding light on the achievements of women artists and I believe this contributes to the production of a more complete and inclusive art scene. Therefore, it is also a contribution in the history of art.”

Finding your identity in a globalized world

Finally, on the difficulties of her generation, as a young Emirati, and her artist’s response to these concerns, Aïsha comments: “Personally, I believe that, like many other young Emiratis, I try to reconcile living in a world that is becoming more and more global and emerging from a collective society with individual voices. I believe that this struggle to establish one’s sense of identity is universal. With such big changes underway, now associated with a global pandemic, a lot of fears could emerge from the uncertainty. Regarding my artistic response, I tend to produce work that channels my thoughts on topics such as identity, perception and post-colonialism and is grounded in research. That being said, it is difficult and probably unrealistic to speak on behalf of an entire generation.”

  • Aïsha Al Ahmadi’s installation is part of the Sense of Women exhibition, ME Hotel, Dubai, from March 28 to April 20, 2021
Topics: Aïsha Al-Ahmadi Dubai Sense of Women ME hotel

Related

‘Sense of Women’ art exhibition to be staged at ME Dubai
Lifestyle
‘Sense of Women’ art exhibition to be staged at ME Dubai
Special Mari Ito: A particular imagination, a dreamlike and colorful universe
Art & Culture
Mari Ito: A particular imagination, a dreamlike and colorful universe

Cynthia Merhej announced as first Arab woman shortlisted for fashion’s LVMH Prize

Cynthia Mehrej the Lebanese designer behind womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance. File/Instagram
Cynthia Mehrej the Lebanese designer behind womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance. File/Instagram
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Cynthia Merhej announced as first Arab woman shortlisted for fashion’s LVMH Prize

Cynthia Mehrej the Lebanese designer behind womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance. File/Instagram
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The 20 semi-finalists for the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers have been announced, and among the designers chosen is Cynthia Merhej, the Lebanese talent behind womenswear label Renaissance Renaissance. Merhej, who is based between Lebanon and France, is the first Arab woman to be shortlisted for the prestigious prize. She has been selected alongside fashion creatives that hail from around the world, spanning from Italy to Nigeria and Japan to the United States.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LVMHPrize (@lvmhprize)

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Merhej’s collection will be shown in a virtual showroom from April 6 to 11 on lvmhprize.com, alongside the collections of the other 19 semi-finalists. Visitors will be able to vote on their favorites, a first for the LVMH Prize.

“I am very grateful to all the candidates from more than 110 countries for taking part in this year’s competition and I would like to congratulate the semi-finalists,” said Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton and founder of the LVMH Prize in a released statement. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @renaissance_renaissance

“All the semi-finalists have incorporated a responsible stance in their creative vision: use of innovative or traditional materials, upcycling, recycled fibres, artisanal and local approaches. These initiatives echo the shift in the fashion and luxury industries,” she added.

The winner of the 2021 LVMH Prize will receive $352,000 plus a year of mentorship from designers and executives within LVMH.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @renaissance_renaissance

Meanwhile, the winner of the Karl Lagerfeld special prize will receive $176,000 and a year of mentorship. 

Helping select the winning designers for the eighth edition of the award is the LVMH Prize’s new ambassador, 23-year-old tennis champion Naomi Osaka. She will join the newest additions to the Committee of Experts, including part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid and French actress Lea Seydoux, among others.

Read on for the 2021 LVMH Prize semi-finalists.

AGR by Alicia Robinson, womenswear and menswear, British designer based in London

Bianca Saunders, by Bianca Saunders, menswear, British designer based in London

Charles de Vilmorin, by Charles de Vilmorin, genderless collections, French designer based in Paris

Christopher John Rogers, by Christopher John Rogers, womenswear, American designer based in New York

Conner Ives, by Conner Ives, womenswear, American designer based in London

Federico Cina, by Federico Cina, genderless collections, designer italian based in Sarsina

Kidsuper, by Colm Dillane, menswear, American designer based in New York

Kika Vargas, by Kika Vargas, womenswear, Colombian designer based in Bogota

Lagos Space Programme, by Adeju Thompson, genderless collections, Nigerian designer based in Lagos

Lukhanyo Mdingi, by Lukhanyo Mdingi, womenswear and menswear, South African designer based in Cape Town

Midorikawa, by Taku Midorikawa, genderless collections, Japanese designer based in Tokyo

Nensi Dojaka, by Nensi Dojaka, womenswear, Albanian designer based in London

Post Archive Faction (PAF), by Dongjoon Lim, menswear, South Korean designer based in Seoul

Renaissance Renaissance, by Cynthia Merhej, womenswear, Lebanese designer based in Beirut

Rier, by Andreas Steiner, genderless collections, Italian designer based in Paris

Rui, by Rui Zhou, genderless collections, Chinese designer based in Shanghai

Saul Nash, by Saul Nash, menswear, British designer based in London

Shuting Qiu, by Shuting Qiu, womenswear, Chinese designer based in Shanghai

Taakk, by Takuya Morikawa, menswear, Japanese designer based in Tokyo

Wed, by Amy Trinh and Evan Phillips, womenswear, British designers based in London

Topics: LVMH Prize 2021 arab designers

Venezuelan artist Harif Guzman talks first solo show in Dubai

Portrait of Venezuelan-born painter Harif Guzman. Supplied
Portrait of Venezuelan-born painter Harif Guzman. Supplied
Updated 31 March 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Venezuelan artist Harif Guzman talks first solo show in Dubai

Portrait of Venezuelan-born painter Harif Guzman. Supplied
Updated 31 March 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Anyone not familiar with Harif Guzman’s work may want to get acquainted.

The contemporary Venezuelan-born, New York-based painter is best known for his street art works under his alter ego Haculla – those who have visited the Big Apple will have likely caught a glimpse of his graphic murals – in addition to his multimedia collages and thought-provoking installations using a combination of materials such as photographs, wood, paint, fabrics, and LED lights.

Guzman, who draws influence from his artist father, has had his work displayed globally via solo and group exhibitions, including in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. And he is set to preview his latest works as part of a solo show entitled “Three Wishes” during the upcoming 2021 edition of Art Dubai, taking place until April 3.

Purple Genie, 2021, mixed media on canvas. Supplied

Art Dubai is being held at various venues dotted throughout the city, and Guzman’s display will be staged at Downtown’s Foundry.

“Three Wishes” consists of a series of paintings that are a direct response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’ve seen that this period of time has conjured up a lot of feelings of uncertainty and fear, but also hope,” Guzman told Arab News.

“In a time like this, people’s thoughts tend to turn to wishful thinking as they are simultaneously witnessing what was once normal and secure begin to change. What I have done is expressed the aspects of this era of wishful thinking in a colorful way.”

Lady In Blue, 2021, mixed media on canvas (L); Man In Blue, 2021, mixed media on canvas (R). Supplied

The artist will be exhibiting more than 25 oil paintings and mixed media collages that range from abstract portraits to elusive graffiti-like symbols and obsessive scribbles.

Guzman said: “Each piece of work that I create has a different message and reflects different emotions to whatever is relevant to me at the time. I translate emotions through whichever medium I decide to work with and move in ways that feel best.

“Our thoughts and feelings are constantly changing each day. In my early works I had a more art brut approach, but I evolve as an artist every day. There are no constants.

“This also rings true with my work as it represents the evolution of changing consciousness and awareness of the metaphysical,” he added.

Green Man Wishing For Better Things, 2021, mixed media on canvas. Supplied

Guzman’s interest in art began in his early childhood. Growing up with a father who was a printer, he often helped him from as young as five years old. moving around the country was also a major source of influence to him.

“My cup of emotions filled up and started to spill out through painting along with writing and music.

“Living in New York, I was constantly surrounded by creatives, especially within the skate (skateboarders) community. It sparked my creative energy even more when I saw other skaters’ decks covered in custom art and graphics.

Granting Beauty, 2021, oil on canvas (L), Granting Wisdom, 2021, oil on canvas (C), Granting Wealth, 2021, oil on canvas (R). Supplied

“Another big inspiration that drove me into painting was watching (US movie director) Stanley Kubrick’s films, with the way he incorporated art into everything he made,” said Guzman.

Despite the challenges heaped on the cultural sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guzman pointed out that he was fortunate to have been able to maintain his creative flow given the circumstances.

“I have been able to travel to places that were not locked down, allowing me to explore and experience my settings as before.

One Of A Kind, 2021,black crystalina, oil on canvas. Supplied

“Even though the working or creative environment is more tedious given social and industry changes, when it comes to work, I am always able to do what is needed to express myself through art. A change in circumstance inspires creativity for me because it is a new experience to translate,” he added.

Following Art Dubai, the multi-faceted artist will be heading straight to his retrospective show at MOMA Moscow before beginning work on a series of outdoor public sculptures. “But that’s all I am able to reveal at the moment,” he said.

Watch this space.

Topics: Art Dubai 2021 Harif Guzman

Shanina Shaik highlights violence against Asian community in online series

The model hosts an Instagram Live series called 'Wellness Wednesdays.' Instagram
The model hosts an Instagram Live series called 'Wellness Wednesdays.' Instagram
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Shanina Shaik highlights violence against Asian community in online series

The model hosts an Instagram Live series called 'Wellness Wednesdays.' Instagram
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: From Rihanna and Kate Hudson to Gwyneth Paltrow and Olivia Munn, celebrities have taken to social media condemning the recent surge in anti-Asian violence after a 21-year-old man entered three massage parlors on 16 March in Atlanta killing eight women – six of whom were Asian. Also using her platform to advocate against the increase in hate crimes against the Asian community is Australian model Shanina Shaik, who is of Saudi and Pakistani descent.

The supermodel, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway five times, invited two guests to her weekly Instagram Live series “Wellness Wednesdays” to address Sinophobia. 

The 30-year-old announced that she will be hosting the Instagram Live series “Wellness Wednesdays” back in May. The online series, that typically focuses on wellness and health, takes place once a week on Wednesdays, and features a new guest to discuss topics ranging from mental to physical health. The first episode, featuring Glennon Doyle, an American author and an activist, premiered on May 13.

This week, best-selling author and returning guest Candice Kamay and Nadya Okamoto, founder of lifestyle platform It’s August, joined Shaik in the Instagram Live session to speak about instances of racist and often violent attacks against Asians.

“I decided to do this IG Live because of the ongoing issues with hate crimes toward Asians,” explained Shaik ahead of the episode, “And I recently did (a) Clubhouse conversation with these two amazing women and I think it’s important to continue this conversation and help one another, educate one another and most importantly, support one another.”

She added: “I’m really excited for this just because it's really important. I’ve been seeing a lot of videos recently that it’s so harmful and so hurtful and it hits home for me.”

Instagram/@hudabeauty

US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan also recently spoke out about racism toward the Asian community that she says has “increased dramatically” since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019.

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal took to Instagram to speak up about violence against the Asian community in the UK, too. She wrote: “This is disgusting… people are using Asians as a scapegoat to vent their anger.”

Topics: Shanina Shaik

Latest updates

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Saudi fashion sector on course to hit Vision 2030 targets, princess tells summit
Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Ministers discuss green initiatives and ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Ministers discuss green initiatives and ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Saudi security forces seize 94 kg of hashish in Jazan
Security regiments patrolling in Jazan seized 94 kilograms of hashish. (SPA)
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.