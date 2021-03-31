Arab Fashion Week: Day three highlights include sorority style, glamor gowns

DUBAI: Read on for the key points from day three of Arab Fashion Week 2021, currently underway.
Ester Manas
Presented on the Arab Fashion Week official calendar by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode — the organization behind Paris Fashion Week — the sustainable brand founded by Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre sought inspiration from US Vice President Kamala Harris’s sorority. “We asked ourselves, what’s being part of a sorority,” said the designers and former LVMH Prize finalists. The result: Complementing salmon pink and apple green hues married with custom floral motifs, pussy-bow blouses, denim jackets and a ruched cocktail evening gown.
Ezra Tuba
The Turkish label, which has been a member of the Arab Fashion Week since the start of the pandemic, presented its Fall 2022 collection titled “Welcome to the 2999” on Tuesday via a futuristic fashion film illustrating the hi-tech direction of the brand. A major highlight of the collection was the use of Graphene Denim, developed in collaboration with Orta Anadolu Denim, which is a new, biodegradable textile material that serves as a conductor of heat and electricity. The future-forward brand also utilized artificial leather made out of apple pulp and cotton produced by biodynamic agriculture in its new offering.
Andrea Conti
On Monday, the eponymous Brazilian label showcased its second collection of high jewelry in a short fashion film uploaded to the brand’s official Instagram account. The four-minute-long clip is set inside an opulent hotel suite, where three women wearing bathrobes and Andrea Conti jewels play around with the rings, necklaces and earrings from the new collection.
Sandro Barros
Hong Kong film director Wong Kar-Wai was the main source of inspiration for the Sandro Barros’s Fall 2022 collection. The Brazilian designer paid homage to the influence of Chinese culture in Hollywood films of the 1930s for his eponymous brand’s collection of couture dresses. Renowned movies such as “In the Mood for Love” and “Shanghai Express” starring Marlene Dietrich served as the inspiration for the 30 couture gowns that make up the offering. The new collection was punctuated with gowns hand-embroidered with silk thread, fringes and Swarovski crystals. When it came to the color palette, Barros opted for navy blue with beige, cherry with gold and nude mixed with orange. A standout from the collection is a short, embroidered bolero with a high collar worn with sky-blue silk crepe pantaloons.
Euphoria
On Tuesday, Emirati label Euphoria presented its second collection on the official calendar of Arab Fashion Week. Titled “La Dolca Vita” – which translates to “the good life” – the new offering was showcased by way of a fashion film that was shot at Dubai’s DIFC. The designer drew inspiration from Italian director Federico Fellini’s 1960s comedy movie “La Dolca Vita'' for the new capsule collection. When it came to the clothing, the minimalist offering boasted classic and modern pieces built on soft fabrics, pared-down details and a harmonious color palette of nude, gray and black broken up with lashings of beige and rose gold.