At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse

Rescue workers look at the wreckage of a building after it collapsed in Bangkok. (Poh Teck Tung Foundation via AFP)
  • Building collapses are rare in metropolis Bangkok, which is replete with gleaming towering malls and residential sprawl
BANGKOK: A Bangkok residence building collapsed on Saturday, killing at least three rescue workers and a resident and trapping a handful of people under the debris, according to an emergency worker.
The three-story house, located in a luxury gated community in western Bangkok, was engulfed in flames around 6 am and the fire raged for about an hour before it was put out.
At around 7 am, as firefighters and rescue workers were moving through the razed structure in the Thai capital, it abruptly collapsed, killing at least four, including a resident.
“The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The fire could be the main reason for interiors of the residence building to collapse,” Jiratthikorn Banjongkit, chief of rescue at the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, said.
He added there might be about five people still under the crumpled heap of concrete walls and wiring structure.
It remains unclear how the rescue workers will be able to safely retrieve those trapped, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
“There’s still no safe passage,” he told reporters.
“We will have to gradually drill and use small-sized equipment as larger equipment could cause (the debris) to collapse further.”
Aswin added that a forensic team was investigating the cause of the fire.
Building collapses are rare in metropolis Bangkok, which is replete with gleaming towering malls and residential sprawl.

Iran’s foreign ministry rejects any “step-by-step” lifting of sanctions imposed against it, Press TV reported on Saturday.
“The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the lifting of all US sanctions,” the state broadcaster’s website quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.
US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday that the focus of talks next week in Vienna on reviving the nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers in 2015 will focus on “the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance” with that agreement.

MANILA: The Philippines reported 12,576 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the country’s second-highest daily increase, as the Southeast Asian nation battles a renewed spike in cases.
The health ministry confirmed cases had increased to 784,043 while COVID-19 deaths rose by 103 to 13,423.
President Rodrigo Duterte’s office is to announce on Saturday quarantine restrictions for the capital region, the country’s coronavirus hotspot, for April.

YANGON, Myanmar: Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on Saturday in violence that a human rights group said has left 550 civilians dead since the Feb. 1 military takeover.
Of those, 46 were children, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Some 2,751 people have been detained or sentenced, the group said.
Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government.
Government forces fired at demonstrators in Monywa city in central Myanmar, according to social media posts. One video showed a group of protesters carrying away a young man with what appeared to be a serious head wound, as gunfire sounded. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
Late Friday, armed plainclothes police took five people into custody after they spoke with a CNN reporter in a Yangon market, local media reported, citing witnesses. The arrests occurred in three separate incidents.
Two women reportedly shouted for help as they were being arrested, Myanmar Now news service reported. One police officer, who was carrying a gun, asked if “anyone dared to help them,” a witness told the news service.
“They pointed their pistols at everyone— at passersby and at people in the store,” a witness said of two police officers who forcibly took away two other women in the market.
Meanwhile, the Karen National Union representing the ethnic minority rebel group that has been fighting the government for decades condemned “non-stop bombings and airstrikes” against villages and “unarmed civilians” in their homeland along the border with Thailand.
“The attacks have caused the death of many people including children and students, and the destruction of schools, residential homes, and villages. These terrorist acts are clearly a flagrant violation of local and international laws,” the group said in a statement.
In areas controlled by the Karen, more than a dozen civilians have been killed and over 20,000 displaced since March 27, according to the Free Burma Rangers, a relief agency operating in the region.
About 3,000 Karen fled to Thailand, but many returned under unclear circumstances. Thai authorities said they went back voluntarily, but aid groups say they are not safe and many are hiding in the jungle and in caves on the Myanmar side of the border.
More than a dozen minority groups have sought greater autonomy from the central government for decades, sometimes through armed struggle. Several of the major groups — including the Kachin, the Karen and the Rakhine Arakan Army — have denounced the coup and said they will defend protesters in their territories.
After weeks of overnight cutoffs of Internet access, Myanmar’s military on Friday shut all links apart from those using fiberoptic cable, which was working at drastically reduced speeds. Access to mobile networks and all wireless — the less costly options used by most people in the developing country — remained blocked on Saturday.
The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to leadership in 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.

MOSCOW: Ukraine reported a record increase in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 20,341 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said.
Writing on his social media page, Stepanov said 5,186 people were hospitalized in the same period, and 396 people died.

MELBOURNE: Australia will continue its inoculation program with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine.
A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting, days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow though the circulatory system.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulator and a panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI), met late Friday and early Saturday to discuss further advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“We have not been advised at this time by ATAGI or the TGA to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia,” Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, told a televised briefing Saturday afternoon.
Kidd said, however, that the blood clotting case is “likely” related to the vaccine.
“The risks of serious side effects remain very low, but safety is paramount and that is why TAGI and the TGA are continuing to do due diligence on this case,” Kidd said, adding that further announcements would come next week.
On Thursday, Britain identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events following use of the vaccine. Several nations, including Canada, France, Germany and Spain, limited its use after similar reports.
Possible complications with the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine could further slow the already delayed inoculation drive in Australia.
Australia launched mass vaccinations for its 25 million people in February, with most expected to receive the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, as 50 million doses are being produced domestically by CSL Ltd.
The country has had troubles, however, rolling out the program, missing a March target by about 3.3 million doses as states and the federal government bickered over the blame.
The troubles follow a year of significant success curbing the virus, with snap lockdowns, border closures and swift tracking limiting coronavirus infections to just under 29,300 infections, with 909 COVID-19 deaths.
On Saturday, Queensland state, the epicenter of the most recent small outbreak of the coronavirus, recorded one new infection, health officials said, but risks to the public were minimal as the victim had been in isolation for days.

