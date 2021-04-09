Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical factories cover 36% of national demand

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has more than 40 registered pharmaceutical factories, covering 36 percent of the local market need for medicines, said Mohammed Al-Nahhas, chairman of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO).
The Kingdom’s pharmaceutical sector exports more than SR1.5 billion annually and is estimated to grow at 5 percent a year, he said during the visit of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef to the company on Thursday.
SPIMACO produces 415 pharmaceutical products, and exports more than 234 products to 14 countries, CEO Khaled Al-Khattaf said.
The company’s production has reached more than 1.73 billion therapeutic units via 36 production lines during the year 2020. More than 50 new drugs under license will be produced in SPIMACO pharmaceutical factories and its subsidiaries, he added.
The factory produces all pharmaceutical forms: tablets, injections, syrups, suppositories, antibiotics, dry syrups, capsules and ointments.
SPIMACO is the biggest pharma company in Saudi Arabia, producing 12.2 million prescriptions in 2020, 1.7 million more than its nearest competitor, Al-Khattaf said. It has a market share of 11.6 percent, the most among all international and local companies in the private sector.
Saudi Arabia exports medicines to 34 countries, and is targeting 9 new countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, he said.
Almost half of the company’s employees are Saudis, Al-Khattaf revealed.
SPIMACO's CEO confirmed the company’s commitment to preserve drug security in Saudi Arabia during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Saudi pharmaceutical market is estimated at SR34 billion, and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources seeks to increase it to achieve drug security as a strategic goal within Vision 2030.

Dubai’s Emaar more than doubles sales in Q1 2021

Dubai’s Emaar more than doubles sales in Q1 2021
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Emaar more than doubles sales in Q1 2021

Dubai’s Emaar more than doubles sales in Q1 2021
  • Emaar Properties saw profit fall 58% in 2020 to 2.62bn dirhams
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s Emaar Properties posted a 140 percent increase in first-quarter sales to 6 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion), founder Mohamed Alabbar told Al Arabiya on Thursday.

Alabbar expressed his optimism about the current year, which has seen the improvement after 2020 was marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The numbers are promising despite the difficulties that the hotel and malls sector still faces,” he said.

Emaar is focusing on markets such as India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, in addition to Pakistan, he said.

“UAE and Dubai in particular are still a major center due to the promising growth in the emirate,” he said.

Emaar Properties income dropped 20 percent to 19.71 billion dirhams ($5.37 billion) in 2020, while net profit fell 58 percent to 2.62 billion dirhams.

Property sales amounted to 10.9 billion dirhams, of which 6.32 billion dirhams were in the UAE.

Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch

Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch

Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch
  • Saudi Export-Import Bank was launched in October 2019
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has studied projects worth more than SR8 billion ($2.1 billion) of which SR6 billion were approved, since it was launched in October 2019, Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources said, Al Arabiya reported Thursday.

The EXIM bank has helped finance SR4 billion of trade with 45 countries across many sectors and companies of all sizes, Alkhorayef said.

The bank is aiming to increase its product range to 17 from the current 6, he said.

"These products aim to help exporters finance their customers outside the Kingdom, especially in countries where there is higher risk or the exporter's experience is weak," he said.

Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s

Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s

Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s
  • Minimum wage rises to SR4,000 from SR3,000
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Organization for Social Insurance has implemented its new minimum wage for workers over the age of 50, 5 months after first announcing the change.
Employers should raise the wages of Saudi workers who are 50 years old and above to at least SR4,000 ($1,066) a month, Al Eqtisadiah reported. The previous minimum wage was SR3,000.
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi announced the increase in November 2020 for all Saudis and said at the time it would be implemented 5 months later.
Saudi workers being paid less than SR4,000 a month will only count as half a worker in the Kingdom’s nationalization program, Nitaqat.

Saudi Arabia hosts world tourism crisis meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts world tourism crisis meeting
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts world tourism crisis meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts world tourism crisis meeting
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia hosted on Thursday the Global Tourism Crisis Committee meeting of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
During the meeting, the committee presented its recommendations on how to resume safe travel, and the procedures that must be adhered to to restore travelers’ confidence.
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb opened the meeting by highlighting the Kingdom’s pioneering role in leading the travel and tourism sector and the participation of member states in the measures taken by the Saudi government, which led to the Kingdom being considered among the top countries in the world in dealing with the crisis.

Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO secretary general, thanked the Kingdom for hosting the meeting and urged member states to work together to restore travelers’ confidence and adhere to the procedures that ensure safe travel.
Greek Minister of Tourism and chairman of the committee’s technical committee, Harry Theochari, presented a package of proposals, the most important of which is the need to provide financial support to companies operating in the sector to overcome the crisis and protect jobs, and the need to employ technology to facilitate the traveler’s journey and restore confidence.

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Saudi Arabia

Retailer welcomes new rules on Saudization for malls

Retailer welcomes new rules on Saudization for malls
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Retailer welcomes new rules on Saudization for malls

Retailer welcomes new rules on Saudization for malls
  • Alhokair says it has worked in recent years to ensure we nurture and retain Saudi talent across the business
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair), one of the Kingdom’s largest retailers, has welcomed a new move by the government to fully Saudize the Kingdom’s shopping malls, creating more jobs in the sector for Saudi workers.

Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi on Wednesday issued three new labor directives that are set to transform the country’s retail and restaurant sector, creating 51,000 jobs for Saudi men and women.

“We are pleased to see fresh Saudization initiatives for the retail sector. These efforts will create new and exciting opportunities for local talent, driving exposure to new sectors and upskilling a powerful section of the local workforce,” Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, told Arab News.

“In recent years, Alhokair has worked to ensure we nurture and retain Saudi talent across the business, and we look forward to extending this program into more parts of our organization. This is a milestone for local retail, reflecting positive change aligned with Vision 2030 and its targets for the private sector economy,” he added.

The news comes as the retailer moves forward with an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to open around 57 food and beverage outlets in the next 12 to 16 months, and at least another 50 retail stores in the fashion, cosmetics, beauty, and sports sectors.

Gulf governments, under pressure to provide more jobs for citizens amid declining oil revenues, are extending localization programs across industries that have typically relied heavily on expatriates.

The Kingdom introduced its nationalization scheme, Nitaqat, in 2011.

The first directive stipulated that only Saudis would be able to work in “closed commercial complexes (malls)” and their management offices.

A limited number of roles would be exempt, but the ministry did not specify which ones.

The other rule changes were related to raising the number of Saudis working in the restaurant, cafe, and catering trade.

The statement did not specify what the new localization rates would be across these sectors.

This is the latest government move to boost the number of Saudis in the workforce. In February, it introduced restrictions on outsourcing customer care services to foreign call centers. The previous month, Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi minister of transport and chairman of the Public Transport Authority, approved 100 percent localization of ride-hailing services. Other Saudization initiatives announced this year include a goal of 30 percent nationals in accountancy, while a target of 20 percent was set for engineering in August 2020.

The population across the GCC declined by about 4 percent in 2020 due to an exodus of foreign workers spurred by subdued non-oil sector growth and nationalization policies, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings. The departures were highest in Dubai, followed by Oman, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait. “The GCC’s high dependence on expat labor, especially in the private sector, has stymied its development of human capital in the national population,” S&P credit analysts led by Zahabia S Gupta wrote in a research report in February.

“The majority of the local workforce is employed by the public sector, which weighs on governments’ fiscal positions, especially in times of lower oil prices.”

Saudi Arabia has the lowest dependence on foreign labor among GCC countries at about 77 percent, while Qatar has the highest at about 94 percent, according to S&P data.

