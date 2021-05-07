UN must shoulder responsibility to resolve Israel-Palestine confict, Saudi envoy says

NEW YORK: It is time for the United Nations to shoulder responsibility in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN said on Friday.
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, speaking at the Secretary General selection dialogue, told Antonio Guterres that the issue was “central to the UN agenda since its inception,” and urged him to continue support and funding for United National Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
The Saudi envoy also pressed Guterres on plans for finding peaceful solutions to conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya.
“What are you planning to do so that peace in Middle East moves forward?” Al-Mouallimi asked the Secretary General.
He also asked Guterres, who is standing for reappointment as Secretary-General, how the UN planned to ensure the Middle East was an area free of nuclear weapons.
The Saudi envoy praised Guterres for achieving gender parity, but questioned him on geographical parity, pointing to the fact Arabs were underrepresented in senior leadership positions.
Al-Mouallimi also pressed the Secretary-General on plans to combat desertification and lack of water resources in Middle East.
