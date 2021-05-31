You are here

  • Home
  • Croatia shift Euro base over Scotland virus rules

Croatia shift Euro base over Scotland virus rules

Croatia shift Euro base over Scotland virus rules
Croatia's Domagoj Vida and national teammates during training at Stadion Valbruna in Rovinj, Croatia, in preparation for Euros 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvkea

Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

Croatia shift Euro base over Scotland virus rules

Croatia shift Euro base over Scotland virus rules
  • Croats said Scottish rules meant if a single player or staff member became infected, many players would have to quarantine
  • Coach Zlatko Dalic said moving the base camp home was the best decision in current circumstances
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

ZAGREB: Croatia will base themselves at home rather than in Scotland for Euro 2020 because of coronavirus quarantine rules, officials said on Monday, days after the Czechs made a similar decision.
The Croatian Football Federation said Scottish rules meant if a single player or staff member became infected, many players would have to quarantine.
“We could not allow our stay in Scotland to put most of the team in danger of quarantine,” federation official Marijan Kustic said in a statement.
Croatia was due to arrive in St. Andrews in Scotland on June 8, five days before their opening match against England in London.
But the federation said they would instead be based in Rovinj on the Adriatic coast.
The Czech team announced at the weekend that they would set up in Prague instead of Edinburgh because of the risk of quarantine.
After facing England, Croatia travel to Glasgow to play the Czech Republic on June 18 and Scotland four days later.
Coach Zlatko Dalic said moving the base camp home was the best decision in current circumstances.
“We will have excellent conditions... and a good-quality pitch, which is something that we cannot get elsewhere in such a short notice,” he said.
“We will try to have the peace that we need, while the support of people can only give us additional energy.”
Croatia will be led by veteran Luka Modric who helped propel the team to the World Cup final in Russia in 2018, where they lost 4-2 to France.

Topics: Croatia national football team Luka Modric EURO 2020

Related

France, Croatia face off in World Cup final rematch
Sport
France, Croatia face off in World Cup final rematch
Zlatko Dalic and Croatia’s World Cup success proves path to glory can start in the Middle East
Sport
Zlatko Dalic and Croatia’s World Cup success proves path to glory can start in the Middle East

Al-Hilal’s Bafetimbi Gomis displaces Abderrazak Hamdallah as Saudi Pro League’s top scorer

After two seasons of finishing second behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (L), Al-Hilal's Bafetimbi Gomis has finally claimed the SPL's top scorer award. (Arriyadiyah)
After two seasons of finishing second behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (L), Al-Hilal's Bafetimbi Gomis has finally claimed the SPL's top scorer award. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal’s Bafetimbi Gomis displaces Abderrazak Hamdallah as Saudi Pro League’s top scorer

After two seasons of finishing second behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (L), Al-Hilal's Bafetimbi Gomis has finally claimed the SPL's top scorer award. (Arriyadiyah)
  • Gomis managed to score against 12 different clubs, including four goals against Al-Ain and a hat-trick against Al-Wehda
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal’s French forward Bafetimbi Gomis has been crowned the Saudi Pro League (SPL) top scorer for the 2020-21 season, replacing Al-Nassr’s Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who has claimed the honor for the past two seasons.

Gomis’s 24 goals played a major part in Al-Hilal’s record-extending 17th league title, the 62nd trophy in the club’s history.

Gomis managed to score against 12 different clubs, including four goals against Al-Ain and a hat-trick against Al-Wehda, only failing to find the net against Abha, Al-Raed and Al-Ittihad during the season.

He also succeeded in converting eight penalties, only missing once from the spot.

The 25-year-old striker displayed his goal-scoring versatility with 16 goals off his right foot, and four each with his left foot and head.

Since joining Al-Hilal in Aug. 2018, Gomis has consistently competed for the title of SPL top scorer but has fallen short.

The 21 goals in his first season were only enough to earn him second spot behind Hamdallah. Last season, he once again finished runner-up to the Moroccan with 27 goals.

Last July, Al-Hilal’s management renewed Gomis’s contract, taking his stay in Riyadh until the end of the 2021-22 season, although the striker recently revealed that his future was still up in the air regarding the coming season.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Bafetimbi Gomis

Related

On Sunday Gomis scored the goal that clinched a 17th Saudi league title for Al-Hilal. (Arriyadiyah)
Sport
Delighted Gomis admits Al-Hilal future remains up in air
Celebration time for Al-Hilal as Bafetimbi Gomis confirms legendary status at 17-time Saudi champions
Sport
Celebration time for Al-Hilal as Bafetimbi Gomis confirms legendary status at 17-time Saudi champions

Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina is stripped

Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina is stripped
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina is stripped

Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina is stripped
  • CONMEBOL announced the decision on Monday hours after it ruled out Argentina amid COVID-19 increase in cases
  • Copa America will take place June 13-July 10 after it was initially scheduled for 2020, but pandemic forced its postponement
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

SAO PAULO: Brazil will host Copa America for the second consecutive time after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of hosting rights for the tournament.
South American soccer body CONMEBOL announced the decision on Monday hours after it ruled out Argentina amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 as street protests against President Iván Duque rocked the nation.
CONMEBOL said on Twitter that the tournament is confirmed to take place between June 13 and July 10. Brazil is the defending champion, winning the competition in 2019 as hosts.
“The host cities and the fixtures will be confirmed by CONMEBOL within hours. The oldest international tournament in the world will make the whole continent cheer!” the South American body said.
“CONMEBOL thanks President Jair Bolsonaro and his team, and also the Brazilian soccer confederation for opening the doors of this country for the safest sporting event in the world today. South America will shine in Brazil with all its stars,” the soccer body said.
More than 460,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, with many analysts expecting another wave of the disease to hit the country by late June. Many hospitals have more than 80 percent of their intensive-care unit occupied by victims of the virus.
Bolsonaro has challenged social distancing restrictions and called for a return to normal life despite a slow vaccine rollout. His handling of the pandemic response is under investigation by a Brazilian senate inquiry.
Argentina is facing a surge of coronavirus infections, with strict lockdown measures imposed last weekend amid a seven-day average of 35,000 cases and 500 deaths. More than 77,000 people have died in the country due to the disease, as the virus continues to spread.
South American teams are already training for the tournament and two rounds of World Cup qualifiers are starting this week.
Like other continental tournaments, Copa America was initially scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement.
The 2020 version of Copa America was to introduce a new format with five teams based in each of the co-hosts, Colombia and Argentina. Group A features Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay while Group B includes Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. The four best teams in each group were to advance to the knockout stage, and the final was originally set to be played in Colombia’s Barranquilla.
It would have been the first Copa America hosted by two countries.
Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts, and Australia, which were to take part as guests, decided in February to withdraw due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Copa America Brazil CONMEBOL covid19 Argentina

Related

Brazil beat Peru to clinch 1st Copa America title since 2007
Sport
Brazil beat Peru to clinch 1st Copa America title since 2007
Chile beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa América semis
Sport
Chile beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa América semis

No time like present for Saudis to start fitness journey: Health professionals

No time like present for Saudis to start fitness journey: Health professionals
Updated 31 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

No time like present for Saudis to start fitness journey: Health professionals

No time like present for Saudis to start fitness journey: Health professionals
  • Setting realistic targets not fast fixes is healthiest way to approach fitness regime
Updated 31 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Fitness and health professionals are urging Saudis to maintain an active lifestyle during the hot summer months.

As school terms end and the summer holidays begin, many people in the Kingdom have already started looking at ways to stay healthy and improve their physical well-being.

Personal trainer and nutritionist, Wafaa Abdullah Al-Harby, said now was the time of year when most people approached her to help them start their fitness journeys.

“As the summer begins, it gives them a period of time to transform themselves. However, fast results should not be the goal. Performing better in exercises with the correct techniques are the target toward which I push my clients,” she added.

Most trainers and nutritionists agree that consistency is the key to fitness and that there are no shortcuts.

Nutritionist, Dr. Ruwaida Idrees, said that the best way for an individual to start their fitness journey was to ask themselves some important questions.

“Ask yourself, ‘why do I want to change and what lifestyle issues do I have?’ Take a look back at your routine, observe and self-assess to find out where you may have been going wrong. If you cannot do it yourself consult a specialist who can help,” she added.

Idrees said she advised her clients to follow a balanced diet, and stay away from processed foods, diet products, imported products, and trendy diets.

Sulafa Kurdi, a photographer and graphic designer, has been sharing her health and fitness progress on her Instagram account @m3alima, which has almost 1,000 followers. She shares her workouts, things that inspire her, and the knowledge she gathers as she gets fitter and healthier.

“I was never in the average category. I mean, let’s face it, I am not average but just to be clear, I am not on this journey because I feel bad for being big. I have always embraced my size,” she said.

Kurdi, 38, pointed out that continuing with the lifestyle she had in her 20s was no longer an option and last year she made the decision to start a fitness program. “In the famous words of the Nike brand, just do it,” she added.

Her motivation to keep going has come from mentor and trainer, Rawan Zahran, with Kurdi noting the importance of setting realistic goals.

“I do not wish to be 60 kilograms. I am aiming to reach 82 kilograms and stay there, being a fit 82-kilogram person,” she said, adding that the best way to improve the body was to understand it first.

“It is good to consult doctors, but there are times when I discovered that they might be wrong about things. Fixing my diet helped me fix issues that doctors said couldn’t be fixed.”

Zahran, 35, said that the best way to start a healthier journey was by taking baby steps. “It can take a big toll on mental health at the start. Because of all the hard work people need to do, they may have setbacks. So, stay positive and keep at it, consistency is more difficult than starting.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s largest fitness operator fights back after pandemic slump
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s largest fitness operator fights back after pandemic slump
On your marks: Saudi gyms gear up to welcome back fitness buffs
Saudi Arabia
On your marks: Saudi gyms gear up to welcome back fitness buffs

Rosberg X Racing claim 2nd straight Extreme E win after dramatic race in Dakar

Rosberg X Racing claim 2nd straight Extreme E win after dramatic race in Dakar
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Rosberg X Racing claim 2nd straight Extreme E win after dramatic race in Dakar

Rosberg X Racing claim 2nd straight Extreme E win after dramatic race in Dakar
  • Nico Rosberg’s team followed up triumph in AlUla with another 1st-place finish at Ocean X Prix
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

DAKAR: Rosberg X Racing (RXR) teammates Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor reigned supreme once more at Extreme E’s second event in Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal after the duo overcame intense pressure from their rivals to be crowned winners of the first-ever Ocean X prix.

The electric SUV, off-road racing series followed up its dramatic curtain-raising Desert X Prix in the Saudi deserts of AlUla at the beginning of April by delivering even more spectacular moments and overtakes against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.

The grand final proved dramatic with two of the four cars retiring at the first corner, leaving RXR to extend their championship lead and Veloce Racing to snatch a surprise result, bouncing back from their disastrous Desert X Prix to finish second.

JBXE finished third, with Lewis Hamilton’s X44 coming in fourth.

Nico Rosberg, founder and CEO of RXR, said: “I’m so happy for us as a team to have won in Extreme E for the second time. Two out of two, wow.

“You know, it’s not to be underestimated the challenge that was out there this weekend. It’s so difficult because no one really understands the cars properly, as you don’t get a chance to test them. So, you have to guess and figure things out – as a team, we’re really trying to bring a Formula 1 approach to Extreme E here which is really helping us a team to perform.

“And it’s so cool as well that in AlUla, it was Johan that very much did it at the start and Molly followed on, but today it’s Molly that made the magic in the final and then Johan brought it home,” the former Formula 1 champion added.

The tight and technical Ocean X Prix course was a hit with the all-star field of Extreme E drivers and yielded close racing and several options for alternate routes which were deployed throughout the two days of competition.

It was Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle LeDuc that took the Super Sector title, earning an extra five points for his team setting the fastest time of 1 minute 50.891 seconds – 1.289 seconds ahead of X44’s Sebastien Loeb.

“The race format here has been a big step forward from AlUla in terms of development for race excitement – but it’s still early stages and there’s still a way to go,” Rosberg said.

“One needs to analyze again, and I think we keep on seeing more and more glimpses of such awesome motor racing and this will continue to evolve into a super spectacle the more we go on. Remember, nobody has ever done this before, and you have to be openminded and accept that you are going to learn and make it more and more exciting each time.

“I love this whole championship and being in the role of team principal – I’m still as competitive as hell even though I’m not actually driving. Anyway, we have the two best drivers in the car who are doing a much better job than I could – and I couldn’t be happier,” he added.

Taylor was delighted with her team’s first-place finish for the second race in a row.

She said: “It’s so fantastic to have won today. Coming here, it felt like we had a lot of work to do over the weekend, and it certainly didn’t come easy, but with every session we just kept our heads down and just saw where we needed to improve, and everything totally paid off in the end.

“It’s difficult to predict anything in Extreme E even when you have the best laid plan, but the team was awesome, and Johan really did a phenomenal job too,” Taylor added.

Kristoffersson said: “Molly executed everything perfectly, she did an amazing job taking care of the traffic in her lap. The team also did a fantastic job, and I have to say a big thanks to them for bringing me and Molly up to speed over the weekend, as we really weren’t the fastest coming into this event.

“But in the end, we were quick where we needed to be and got good starts, so we couldn’t wish for more than that.”

Final result of Ocean X Prix

Rosberg X Racing (Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor) 2 laps

Veloce Racing (Stephane Sarrazin / Jamie Chadwick) +14.676 seconds

JBXE (Kevin Hansen / Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky) DNF

X44 (Sebastien Loeb / Cristina Gutierrez) DNF

Championship Standings

Rosberg X Racing (Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor) 71 points

X44 (Sebastien Loeb / Cristina Gutierrez) 57 points

JBXE (Jenson Button / Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky) 44 points

Andretti United Extreme E (Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings) 37 points

XITE ENERGY RACING (Oliver Bennett / Christine GZ) 37 points

ACCIONA / Sainz XE Team (Carlos Sainz / Laia Sanz) 36 points

ABT Cupra XE (Mattias Ekstrom / Claudia Hurtgen) 35 points

Veloce Racing (Stephane Sarrazin / Jamie Chadwick) 31 points

Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle LeDuc / Sara Price) 30 points

Topics: Extreme E Motorsport sport Nico Rosberg

Related

Dakar set to welcome 2nd round of Extreme E rally series with Ocean X Prix
Sport
Dakar set to welcome 2nd round of Extreme E rally series with Ocean X Prix
Prince William gets Extreme E masterclass in Scotland ahead of Ocean X Prix in Dakar
Sport
Prince William gets Extreme E masterclass in Scotland ahead of Ocean X Prix in Dakar

Azpilicueta: FA Cup heartbreak inspired Chelsea to win Champions League

Azpilicueta: FA Cup heartbreak inspired Chelsea to win Champions League
Updated 31 May 2021
ALAM KHAN

Azpilicueta: FA Cup heartbreak inspired Chelsea to win Champions League

Azpilicueta: FA Cup heartbreak inspired Chelsea to win Champions League
  • Club’s Spanish captain lifted Europe’s biggest prize for the first time after an unexpected 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto
Updated 31 May 2021
ALAM KHAN

Porto: Cesar Azpilicueta says Chelsea want to create “special things” as they look to build on their stunning Champions League success on Saturday when Kai Havertz’s goal was enough to overcome favorites Manchester City in Porto.

No sooner was the club’s second Champions League in nine years secured, manager Thomas Tuchel was already declaring the club wanted more trophies.

And captain Azpilicueta, who joined the club in 2012 after their previous triumph in Munich when they beat hosts Bayern Munich, said: “When you play for a club like Chelsea, you always think in the future.”

“That’s done, we are very happy, we will celebrate, we are champions of Europe again after nine years, second time in our history,” he said.

“But football is like this, the ones who go to the Euros get a new challenge ahead of us, we will come back in the Premier league, we didn’t finish where we wanted to finish, and we want to fight for everything.

A defeat to Aston Villa on the last Premier League match day had threatened to keep Chelsea out of the Champions League places before Leicester’s late collapse meant the London club finished fourth.

“At Chelsea, I always learned that we go for every single game, fight for every single trophy and I’m pleased that I could get my hands on the trophy that I missed before,” said Azpilicueta.

“A few months ago, lots of people doubted the quality of the team and we created a special bond and we did it.”

“I’m so pleased because when we had to suffer, we stepped up as a team and of course we want to do special things.”

Since Tuchel arrived in January to replace Frank Lampard, he has also guided Chelsea to an FA Cup final. Azpilicueta, 32, admitted the 1-0 defeat to Leicester at Wembley spurred his side in the Champions League showpiece.

“Losing a final, of course it hurts a lot, I wish we could have won both, the FA Cup and the Champions League,” he added.

“But we didn’t and we took this energy, we suffered 16 days ago, what it meant to lose a final and it hurts. You don’t want to be on the losing side. 

“The first trophy as a captain is something really special, it took three finals and the fourth was the right one, the big one, I’m so happy.

Azpilicueta said the win was not just down to the players, but every member of the Chelsea staff,  many who have toiled behind the scenes.

“There were only a few of us lucky enough to be on the pitch, but the preparation from everybody, the staff, was amazing and I think it made the difference,” he said.

“This win was from the whole group. I know how difficult it can be to be left out when we have so much competition in the squad. But everyone left their ego, they helped the team.”

“I was proud to lead the team out but, as I said before the game, I wanted to be prouder,” he added. “We are part of the history of Chelsea and then we will go for the next challenge.”

While Spain international Azpilicueta praised a team effort, he lauded the impressive individual display of defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante, who has missed parts of this campaign through injury.

Asked if there was anyone better in the world than the France star in his position, Azpilicueta said: “No. He does everything with the energy he brings.

“I don’t know how many ball recoveries he had, the way he dragged the ball forward, covered so much ground, he’s special to have him,” he said.

“When we didn’t have him, we missed him, but of course as well after winning the World Cup, the Champions League, he is still so humble as a person.

Meanwhile, City’s players have also vowed to come back from this disappointing loss.

Full-back Kyle Walker tweeted: “We gave everything to make our fans proud and I’m sorry it wasn’t enough to bring the trophy home for you. We will be back stronger.”

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered a fractured nose and eye socket after a collision with Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger.

And he revealed: “I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

Topics: Chelsea football sport FA Cup

Related

Breaking News Chelsea's team captain Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP)
Sport
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola’s Man City to win Champions League final
Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama
Sport
Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama

Latest updates

Egypt rejects Ethiopian statement to build more than 100 dams across the country
Egypt rejects Ethiopian statement to build more than 100 dams across the country
Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050
Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050
Egypt considers proposal to set up cultural entertainment city in New Administrative Capital
Egypt considers proposal to set up cultural entertainment city in New Administrative Capital
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,245 new infections
Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,245 new infections

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.