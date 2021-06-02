Kuwait’s emir affirms the Palestinian cause is his country’s foremost issue

AMMAN: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in the Kuwaiti capital on Tuesday, during his official visit to the country.
Shtayyeh thanked Kuwait for its efforts and unlimited support for the Palestinian cause and advocating for the Palestinian people, state news agency Wafa reported.
The premier briefed the emir on the latest political developments and the Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, especially in Jerusalem, in addition to the efforts made to achieve national reconciliation, mobilize support for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and to create a political path in light of the international momentum supporting the Palestinian cause to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.
Sheikh Nawaf affirmed that the Palestinian cause was and still is Kuwait’s foremost issue, and Kuwait will remain on the side of the Palestinian people, until they obtain their legitimate rights and establish their independent state.
The meeting was attended by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki.
Shtayyeh also met with Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to discuss enhancing continuous consultation and permanent coordination in support of diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, Kuwait News Agency reported.
Sheikh Sabah also affirmed his country’s “commitment to its principled and firm stance toward the Palestinian cause and its support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions.”
The Kuwait prime minster “stressed the need for concerted Arab and international efforts to resume the peace process in the Middle East, to ensure that the violations of the Israeli authorities are not repeated, and to end violent operations against the Palestinian people in order to achieve the desired peace and stability.”
Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah also held talks with his Palestinian counterpart Al-Maliki.
Russia plays 'tourist card' against Turkey amid political standoff
Travel ban extension 'a tit-for-tat move' after Ankara backed Ukraine in its conflict with Kremlin
Considering that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Russia is actually higher than the number of daily cases in Turkey, it is hard not to believe there are some political motives behind Moscow’s decision to extend the travel ban on Turkey
Updated 02 June 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Contrary to the expectations and moves of appeasement by the Turkish government, Russia has extended a flight ban to Turkey that was to expire on June 1 amid the tourism season.
The continuation of the travel ban to Turkey — in effect since mid-April due to rising infection rates in the country — is expected to last a further three weeks at the earliest and will seriously affect Turkey’s hospitality industry, which depends on visits by about half-a-million Russian holidaymakers who will now find alternative vacation spots.
In 2020, about 2.1 million Russians visited Turkey, and the cash flow from tourism serves to fund Turkey’s foreign debt.
Apart from health concerns, the decision is considered a political tit-for-tat move after Turkey backed Ukraine in its conflict with Kremlin, which has about 100,000 troops at the border with Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to Istanbul also angered the Kremlin.
“Considering that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Russia is actually higher than the number of daily cases in Turkey, it is hard not to believe there are some political motives behind Moscow’s decision to extend the travel ban on Turkey,” said Emre Ersen, an expert on Turkey-Russia relations from Marmara University.
It is not the first time that Russia has used tourism as leverage against Turkey.
After the downing of a Russian fighter jet by Turkish armed forces on the Syrian border in November 2015, the Kremlin announced a package of economic sanctions including an end to charter flights between the two countries, denying Turkey more than 3 million Russian tourists annually.
Russian tour operators were also urged to not sell travel packages to visit Turkey.
“Even though the two countries have been developing relations in the fields of trade and energy, Russia is concerned about Turkey’s position as a NATO member,” Ersen told Arab News.
Some Russian politicians have also voiced concerns about Turkey drifting from the Russian orbit, and urged the authorities to use the tourism card against Ankara.
Not visiting Turkey “would be our society’s truly powerful response to the irresponsible statements of a nationalist leader who invites Russians to vacation in hopes of their unconditional love for the warm sea,” Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev wrote on his official Facebook page, criticizing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for the Ukraine.
According to Ersen, Ankara’s growing military-strategic ties with the Ukraine and continuing disagreements between Turkey and Russia on Syria and Libya, as well as the latest decision by Poland — which has been critical of Russian foreign policy in the past few years — to buy Turkish drones are significant factors.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Ankara over its rapprochement with the Ukraine, saying that encouraging “aggressive” Ukrainian actions toward Crimea and Kiev’s militaristic sentiment directly violated Russia’s territorial integrity.
Turkey recently took steps toward defense cooperation with Poland, which will buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones — a medium-altitude and long-range tactical UAV system — from Turkey. The contract makes Poland the second NATO member state to operate the UAV, currently used by the Turkish armed forces.
Turkey also sold drones to the Ukraine in 2019. The drone deals with these two key countries are considered a signal to NATO that Turkey contributes to the efforts of the alliance against Russia.
The Russian Federal Security Service recently announced an increase in the numbers of drone flights close to the border with the Ukraine, although Ankara has repeatedly said that the drone deal with the Ukraine is not directed against Russia.
“The prolongation of the ‘travel ban’ is clearly a political tool aimed at showing Turkey Russia’s dissatisfaction about what Russia perceives as Turkey’s actions against its interests, as well as a signal that if the trend continues, there will be serious consequences,” Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Warsaw-based Polish Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News.
According to Wasilewski, Russia has been observing the messages that Turkey has been trying to send to its Western allies since Joe Biden became US president and has decided to take firm action.
For Wasilewski, what makes this even more interesting is the context. “When we speak about Turkey-Russia relations, we concentrate on Turkey’s approach toward Ukraine and the recent deal with Poland, but one needs to remember that very soon there will be a NATO summit, the first Biden-Erdogan meeting,” he said.
The much-awaited meeting will take place on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO leaders’ meeting in Brussels, where parties are expected to discuss the re-inclusion of Turkey in the F-35 fighter jet program, Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions, and the Russian defense system S-400.
On Monday, Ankara displayed its readiness to address US concerns over Russia’s influence in the region by deciding to send home Russian missile experts monitoring the S-400 air defense technology.
Wasilewski says the time is approaching for Turkey to make its final choice about S-400, and perhaps about its strategic orientation — and what Russia is trying to do is to show Turkey what is at stake.
“With Russia’s actions, Turkey’s decision-makers will have to carefully weigh their options. I guess this will be a very important factor influencing their behavior during the NATO summit and their approach to what Joe Biden may offer to them,” he said.
Turkey recently convinced NATO allies not to impose sanctions on Belarus, the closest ally of the Kremlin, after it forced a passenger plane to land to arrest a dissident journalist onboard.
The move was considered a tactic by Turkey to extend an olive branch to the Kremlin to ensure a flow of Russian tourists during the approaching summer, thus preventing another lost season.
But Russia has not lifted its flight ban, leaving observers to conclude that the diplomatic maneuver appears to have failed.
‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities
Ex-MP says Hariri resignation as PM-designate not unlikely
Updated 02 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Political calls and meetings intensified in Lebanon during the past 48 hours in what was described as possibly “the last attempt” to salvage the process of forming a new government, as the World Bank said authorities’ policy response to challenges was “highly inadequate.”
The efforts to assemble a Cabinet came ahead of the Thursday arrival of a World Bank delegation to meet officials.
“The economic and financial crisis is likely to rank in the top 10, possibly top three, most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-19th century,” the bank warned. It said that, since late 2019, Lebanon had been facing compounded challenges, including its largest peace time economic and financial crisis, the spread of coronavirus and the massive blast at Beirut’s port last year.
“The Lebanese authorities’ response to the challenges in terms of public policies was highly inadequate,” the World Bank noted.
There was some optimism on Tuesday, when meetings were held with the mediation of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that resulted in the approval of a 24-minister government instead of an 18-minister one.
But the remaining stumbling block is related to President Michel Aoun and his political party’s insistence on naming the two Christians to be the interior and justice ministers.
This position was described by the team of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri as “an attempt to secure the blocking third by naming eight ministers and two additional ones.”
A meeting was held on Monday night between the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) Gebran Bassil, who is Aoun’s son-in-law, and representatives from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. The meeting, according to leaked information, did not make any headway.
Sources noted that Bassil was insisting on naming the two ministers, particularly the minister of interior, refusing to let Hariri name any of the two Christian ministers.
According to Hariri’s media office, the prime minister-designate briefed his parliamentary bloc on Tuesday about what he had offered in terms of forming a rescue government within the framework of the constitution.
Vice president of the Future Movement, Dr. Mustafa Alloush, said that Hariri stepping down as prime minister-designate was one of the options and was not unlikely. “What can Hariri tell the people who have been waiting for a new rescue government, while he was not able to form it due to the other side’s intransigence? Does he tell them that we have reached the point of collapse?” he told Arab News. “Aoun’s political party is counting on the country reaching a presidential vacuum without a government, which would allow him to maintain his position.
“If a government is formed without anyone securing the blocking third in it, Aoun, by the end of his mandate next year, would have to leave the palace and go home. However, in light of a caretaker government and a parliament that becomes illegitimate once Aoun’s mandate ends next May without the holding of parliamentary elections, Aoun and his party will stay in the presidential palace, bringing back the history of disruption the country witnessed in the 1980s.”
Hariri’s media adviser, Hussein Al-Wajh, said the FPM was “threatening” a collective resignation from parliament.
“If the FPM MPs resign, the Lebanese Forces MPs will follow suit as they are among the people calling for early parliamentary elections,” he told Arab News. “We do not have any problem with holding early parliamentary elections. However, is the other side ready for this scenario?”
A member of the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc, MP Bilal Abdullah, said all the indicators showed that the efforts exerted by Berri and the head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt resulted in “some flexibility” in Hariri’s position. However, the meeting that was held between Bassil and the representatives of Hezbollah and Amal Movement had negative outcomes, he added.
“What is happening reflects a lack of awareness of the seriousness of Lebanon’s situation and the dire economic and social situation the citizens are enduring,” said Abdullah.
The World Bank report, according to the Associated Press, said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was projected to contract 9.5 percent in 2021, after shrinking by 20.3 percent in 2020 and 6.7 percent the year before.
Lebanon’s GDP plummeted from close to $55 billion in 2018 to an estimated $33 billion in 2020, while GDP per capita fell by around 40 percent in dollar terms.
Information International, which is a private institution for studies and statistics in Lebanon, said in a report on Tuesday that poverty had affected around 2.365 million Lebanese residents.
“Around 45 percent of the Lebanese do not have healthcare coverage. Most regions suffer from electricity shortages for more than 10 hours every day.”
The report also revealed that 95 percent of workers received their salaries in the Lebanese pound, which has lost 76 percent of its value. Inflation reached 85 percent in 2020 and had further reached 26 percent in the first four months of 2021, bringing the total to 111 percent.
On Oct. 22 last year, Hariri was instructed to form a new government following the resignation of then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 port explosion.
Iran says talks not at impasse, but difficult issues remain
US President Joe Biden has said Washington will return to the pact if Tehran first resumes compliance with its strict limits on uranium enrichment
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters AFP
DUBAI, TEHRAN: Iran believes that barriers to the revival of its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers are complicated but not insurmountable, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying that negotiations had stalled.
Iran and six powers have been negotiating in Vienna since April to work out steps for Tehran and Washington to take, respectively, on nuclear activities and sanctions, for the pact to resume.
Two Western diplomats and an Iranian official said the talks would likely pause on Thursday for consultations in respective capitals, though it remained unclear if they would resume before Iran’s June 18 presidential election, in which a prominent hard-liner is tipped to replace the pragmatist incumbent.
“There is no impasse in the Vienna talks,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference streamed live by a state-run website. “Negotiations have reached a stage where a few key issues need to be decided, and these issues require the proper attention, perfectionism and time.”
Since former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran has embarked on counter-measures, including rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, a potential pathway to nuclear bombs.
“It is natural that due to the complexities created by the Trump administration’s numerous sanctions and Iran’s measures ... many details need to be considered, but none of these obstacles are insurmountable,” Rabiei added.
On Monday, Iran’s nuclear negotiator expressed doubt that the current round of talks would be the final one.
US President Joe Biden has said Washington will return to the pact if Tehran first resumes compliance with its strict limits on uranium enrichment.
Separately, France, one of the signatories to the deal, voiced concern after a report from the UN nuclear watchdog which showed on Monday that Iran had failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll, asked whether Paris wanted to resurrect a resolution criticizing Iran at the UN nuclear watchdog agency (IAEA) for not clarifying the uranium issue, said: “We strongly call on Iran to provide such responses as quickly as possible.”
Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a US-backed plan for the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors to criticize Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles. The three backed off when IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran.
Pilots killed
Two Iranian fighter jet pilots were killed on Tuesday in an accident at a military air base in the southwest of the country, state media reported.
The accident happened before the F-5 plane they were in took off from the base in Dezful, the city’s governor Ali Farahmandpour was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
The air base was closed off and the cause of the accident, initially described as “technical,” was being investigated, he added.
Farahmandpour said there was no “air accident or crash” and that further details on what happened would be made public after the investigation, according to state television’s website.
US condemns ‘devastating’ humanitarian toll of Houthi Marib offensive in Yemen
Lenderking also called for an increase in ‘humanitarian aid and other support for the people of Marib’
He also held talks with UN envoy to Yemen to discuss his trip to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: The US special envoy to Yemen has again expressed Washington’s concern over the “devastating humanitarian consequences” of the Houthi militia’s offensive in Marib.
Tim Lenderking was speaking during a meeting with Marib Governor Sultan Al-Arada, that was also attended by Cathy Westley, chargé d’affaires for the US Embassy to Yemen, the State Department said.
Lenderking also called for an increase in “humanitarian aid and other support for the people of Marib.”
#USEnvoyYemen Lenderking & @USEmbassyYemen Chargé Westley spoke w/Marib Governor Al-Arada to reaffirm the U.S.' concern about the devastating humanitarian consequences of the Houthi Marib offensive & the need to increase humanitarian aid & other support for the people of Marib.
— U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) June 1, 2021
The Iran-backed Houthi militia mounted an offensive in February to capture oil and gas-rich Marib from forces loyal to the internationally recognized government.
The campaign has faced international condemnation due to Marib also being a safe haven for thousands who have fled the fighting in other parts of the country since the war started in 2014.
Lenderking also held talks with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to discuss his trip to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa. “Both expressed an unwavering commitment to the principle that a comprehensive, nationwide cease-fire is needed immediately to bring much needed humanitarian relief to the people of Yemen,” the State Department said.
Lenderking and Griffiths also met with women activists “to discuss the importance of an inclusive peace process” and underlined Washington’s commitment to supporting women’s inclusion in Yemen’s peace process.
#USEnvoyYemen listened to their concerns about the economic situation, security, the need for diverse voices, & the importance of a transparent peace process. We continue to work w/the intl community to address these concerns as we strive for a ceasefire & political talks.
— U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) June 1, 2021
“When women play an active role in peace building, resolutions are more durable,” the statement said.
Lenderking “listened to their concerns about the economic situation, security, the need for diverse voices, and the importance of a transparent peace process,” and said that they will continue to work with the international community to address these concerns as they push for a cease-fire and political talks.
Whistleblower or vengeful ex-con? Mafia boss Sedat Peker stirs up a political storm in Turkey
Government figures reject accusations of corruption, weapons and drug trafficking and helping militants in Syria
Accusations cover official mismanagement, absence of rule of law, and rivalries between security apparatus and judiciary
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Millions of Turks are waiting with bated breath for the next bombshell video from fugitive organized crime boss Sedat Peker — in which he is expected to detail his ties to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Peker, 49, a prominent mafia figure since the 1990s, regularly moves to avoid capture by Turkish authorities, having fled from Turkey last year to avoid a criminal investigation.
On May 26, the chief public prosecutor’s office in Ankara issued a new arrest warrant for Peker on suspicion of being in league with Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher who Turkey blames for a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016.
In a series of videos, which have reached millions of viewers on YouTube, Peker has unleashed a deluge of accusations of corruption, mismanagement and connections to organized crime within Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
His allegations, which have rattled the political establishment, include drugs and weapons trafficking, and longtime cooperation between senior Turkish officials and Al-Nusra militants in Syria.
Peker’s videos feel like “live reporting from inside the gang” and should be taken seriously, Gokcer Tahincioglu, a Turkish investigative journalist, told Reuters.
“There is a confessor who is not anonymous and who wants to speak of his own accord. Why shouldn’t he be heard? He must be heard.”
In what appears to be a concerted campaign to blacken the names of his estranged accomplices, Peker’s allegations cover corrupt practices, the absence of the rule of law, and rivalries between the security apparatus and the judiciary.
Peker says that his statements are designed to “take revenge” on the Turkish government and especially Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who allowed police officers to raid his home in April after he fell out with the regime.
Soylu has rejected accusations against him, which include extending Peker’s police protection after he left jail and warning him of a crackdown on his organization.
He has called the claims “disgusting lies” and a plot against the country.
Erdogan has vigorously defended his government’s record on tackling organized crime. “We have crushed criminal organizations one by one for 19 years,” he told lawmakers on May 26, insisting he stands “side by side” with Soylu.
Peker resurfaced again on May 30 in his eighth video, this time accusing the country’s rulers of conspiring with a paramilitary force to send weapons to Al-Qaeda-linked terror groups in Syria.
Peker claimed Turkey sent weapons to Al-Nusra Front militants through a paramilitary group named SADAT, formed in 2012 by a retired general and 23 officers who were expelled from the armed forces due to their Islamist allegiances.
Al-Nusra Front, which is now called Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), retains control of Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, which hugs Turkey’s southern border.
In his video, Peker alleges that doing “big business” in Syria requires the permission of not only the presidential head of administrative affairs, Metin Kiratli, but also of pro-government businesspeople and a senior Al-Nusra militant, Abu Abdurrahman.
Peker also implied that the money trail could never be tracked back to the Turkish state after it was hidden by a “corrupt network” with the help of the interior minister.
The Turkish YouTube sensation
* Fugitive mafia boss Sedat Peker has been making headlines with his claims about prominent political figures in Turkey.
* His tell-all videos aim to seek revenge against those who discredited him in favor of rival mobster Alaattin Cakici.
* IMDb has listed Peker’s videos as a TV mini-series under the topics ‘biography,’ ‘crime’ and ‘reality TV.’
He claimed to have arranged to send military equipment to Syrian Turkmen and shared the plan with an AKP lawmaker in order to receive permission to dispatch the trucks in 2015.
He also claimed to have opposed sending aid to Al-Nusra Front because the group was fighting Turkmen minorities in Syria. He said that the trucks were diverted and sent to Al-Nusra fighters instead by a group within SADAT.
“They diverted aid trucks for Turkmen to Al-Nusra under my name, but I didn’t send them — SADAT did. I was informed about it by one of our Turkmen friends,” Peker said in the video.
The paramilitary company is closely linked to the Turkish government and allegedly played a role in recruiting and providing training to militants during the Syrian and Libyan civil wars.
Peker has been in and out of prison since 1998 on charges that include racketeering, forgery, robbery, false imprisonment, incitement to murder, and building and leading a criminal organization.
Among the politicians skewered in his videos is Binali Yildirim, another former prime minister and now deputy leader of the AKP. Peker said that Yildirim’s son Erkam had made frequent trips to Venezuela to set up a new international drug trafficking route to Turkey.
Yildirim claimed Erkam’s trips were to deliver COVID-19 aid, but his defense backfired when Turkish customs data showed that no such medical equipment left Turkey on the dates in question.
Peker’s claims have infuriated the Erdogan government.
“Peker showed that he acts under the orders of Turkey’s enemies and domestic evil alliances with his ridiculous statements,” chief presidential adviser Oktay Saral said. “Our state will do what’s needed and all powers will recognize that this country won’t be damaged with such acts of nonsense.”
Nevertheless, a new survey by the polling company Avrasya suggests that most Turks — 75 percent — believe Peker’s claims.
“When the AKP was established in mid-2001, corruption was one of the vices it promised to eradicate, but it has now become even more widespread,” Yasar Yakis, a former Turkish foreign minister and a founding member of the AKP, wrote in a recent column for Arab News.
“Peker’s disclosures have opened a debate in Turkey on whether this could be an opportunity to bring an end to the devastating corruption that ruins all structures of the state.”
Peker’s accusations have triggered an in-depth look into the country’s deep-state apparatus. At the center of this scrutiny are the trials of Mehmet Agar, a former interior minister and police chief, and Korkut Eken, a former intelligence official.
Agar and Eken will be retried over 18 extrajudicial killings that occurred in the 1990s after an appeals court decided to reverse their acquittals in a ruling that was adopted on April 5. The court asserted that the evidence was not suitably examined.
Agar and Eken have made fresh headlines following allegations by Peker, who accused them of committing several unlawful acts under the state apparatus, including involvement in an international drug-smuggling scheme and the assassination of investigative journalists Ugur Mumcu and Kutlu Adali.
Journalist and peace advocate Adali was shot dead outside his home in July 1996 in the northern Cyprus administration. The murder has remained unsolved.
Adali’s spouse filed a case with the European Court of Human Rights against Turkey, and in March 2005 the court found that Ankara had not conducted a proper investigation into the murder of the Turkish Cypriot journalist.
Last week, Turkish police detained Atilla Peker, brother of Sedat, after he said that he assigned his brother to a botched mission to kill Adali 25 years ago on the orders of the state.
Mumcu was killed by a car bomb in January 1993 outside his apartment in Ankara. Peker alleged Agar had a hand in the killing.
It remains to be seen how the Turkish government will handle the fallout from the accusations, and whether Soylu, who is at the center of claims over state-mafia relations, will resign.
The first notable reaction to Peker’s disclosures came from veteran political figure Cemil Cicek, a former minister of justice and speaker of parliament.
When a few high-level members of the AKP raised their voices against corruption, he said: “If one thousandth of what Peker says turns out to be true, this is already a disaster for the country.
“Public prosecutors who hear or read such scandalous news do not need an instigation to take action. They are expected to prosecute these allegations on their own initiative without being asked or instructed to do so.”
If Peker continues blowing the whistle on his past ties with the highest echelons, it could prove a serious litmus test for the Turkish government’s popularity and its ability to act against the criminal underworld ahead of elections scheduled for 2023.
The accusations could undermine the ratings of a government that has already lost considerable public support.
As for the likely implications for voter behavior, the AKP and its far-right ally the Nationalist Movement Party have been steadily losing popular support.
“This decline is not reversible. No doubt about it,” Sinem Adar, associate at the Center for Applied Turkey Studies at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told Arab News. “Peker’s allegations are, in this sense, another hit to an already losing alliance.
“More than the electoral support, however, the damage reflects itself more in terms of solidifying and accentuating the already existing conflict and competition among different cliques within the ruling alliance.”