You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Ethnography through Thick and Thin by George E. Marcus

What We Are Reading Today: Ethnography through Thick and Thin by George E. Marcus

What We Are Reading Today: Ethnography through Thick and Thin by George E. Marcus
Short Url

https://arab.news/mamzr

Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Ethnography through Thick and Thin by George E. Marcus

What We Are Reading Today: Ethnography through Thick and Thin by George E. Marcus
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

In the 1980s, George Marcus spearheaded a major critique of cultural anthropology, expressed most clearly in the landmark book Writing Culture, which he coedited with James Clifford. Ethnography through Thick and Thin updates and advances that critique for the late 1990s. Marcus presents a series of penetrating and provocative essays on the changes that continue to sweep across anthropology. He examines, in particular, how the discipline’s central practice of ethnography has been changed by “multi-sited” approaches to anthropology and how new research patterns are transforming anthropologists’ careers. Marcus rejects the view, often expressed, that these changes are undermining anthropology. The combination of traditional ethnography with scholarly experimentation, he argues, will only make the discipline more lively and diverse.

The book is divided into three main parts. 

In the first, Marcus shows how ethnographers’ tradition of defining fieldwork in terms of peoples and places is now being challenged by the need to study culture by exploring connections, parallels, and contrasts among a variety of often seemingly incommensurate sites. The second part illustrates this emergent multi-sited condition of research by reflecting it in some of Marcus’s own past research on Tongan elites and dynastic American fortunes. In the final section, which includes the previously unpublished essay “Sticking with Ethnography through Thick and Thin,” Marcus examines the evolving professional culture of anthropology and the predicaments of its new scholars.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: After the Fall by Ben Rhodes
books
What We Are Reading Today: After the Fall by Ben Rhodes
What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis

‘The Arsonists’ City’ by Hala Alyan spans the world to tell a complicated tale  

‘The Arsonists’ City’ by Hala Alyan spans the world to tell a complicated tale  
Updated 14 June 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

‘The Arsonists’ City’ by Hala Alyan spans the world to tell a complicated tale  

‘The Arsonists’ City’ by Hala Alyan spans the world to tell a complicated tale  
Updated 14 June 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From California by way of Beirut, Lebanon, Hala Alyan introduces readers to the Nasr family in “The Arsonists’ City” — a family of five whose multi-faceted members create worlds within worlds to cope with their complicated lives. Alyan places her characters together in Beirut, where they’ve all laughed and loved and where some secrets come to flourish and others die.

Alyan’s story transitions between past and present, where both spiral around one another until they clash. Idris and Mazna convince their American children to travel to Beirut for the summer before Idris sells his father’s home, a decision no one takes lightly. Despite the fact that they are spread out across the globe, their grandfather’s home is their base, where their roots have taken to the Earth, where their memories come alive and where the façade of perfection holds no value against the past and the truth.

Life flourishes despite the civil war that raged in Lebanon during Idris and Mazna’s youth and the present Syrian conflict that now prevents Mazna from returning to her native Damascus. Their children, despite growing up in American, still hold dear their grandparents’ home, a short walk from the Corniche that was built two centuries ago. They remember the events of their childhood, the people and circumstances that shaped them into the adults they have become. And no matter how far from their roots they travel, how far from their grounded reality they venture, they always come back because they are connected to one another and to their past.

Alyan’s novel brims with life as the Nasr family’s secrets are revealed, pushing past into present. Spanning across the globe, from Palestine to Lebanon and from Syria to America, each character is housed in pockets of social and identity politics, exile, civil war, and everything in between. But Beirut means something different to everyone, and going back makes them all face their predicaments head-on. There is no more glossing over devastation and past tragedies here. They must relive their lives, where love rushes to the fore as quickly as heartbreak.

Topics: The Arsonists Hala Alyan

What We Are Reading Today: After the Fall by Ben Rhodes

What We Are Reading Today: After the Fall by Ben Rhodes
Updated 14 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: After the Fall by Ben Rhodes

What We Are Reading Today: After the Fall by Ben Rhodes
Updated 14 June 2021
Arab News

After the Fall is an excellently written book that is equally alarming and comforting in its diagnosis regarding the nationalist direction that both America and the world at large has taken in recent years.

From 2009 to 2017, author Ben Rhodes served as deputy national security adviser to former US President Barack Obama, overseeing the administration’s national security communications, speechwriting, public diplomacy, and global engagement programming. 

His book was a “fascinating look into America in context with the rest of the world (specifically in comparison to Hungary, Hong Kong and Russia),” said a review on goodreads.com. 

“It’s an inquiry into the rise of authoritarianism, with a lot of introspection into what has changed in the US, and what has not,” said the review. 

In the book’s most appealing passages, Rhodes “sits down with people very much like himself, chastened idealists who have come to know the world as it is but refuse to conform to its demands,” said a review in The New York Times.

Prior to joining the administration, Rhodes was a senior speechwriter and foreign policy adviser to the Obama campaign from 2007 to 2008.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Profession

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
Updated 13 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
Updated 13 June 2021
Arab News

Author: Edited and translated by Peter Bien

The life of Nikos Kazantzakis — the author of Zorba the Greek and The Last Temptation of Christ — was as colorful and eventful as his fiction.
And nowhere is his life revealed more fully or surprisingly than in his letters. Edited and translated by Kazantzakis scholar Peter Bien, this is the most comprehensive selection of Kazantzakis’s letters in any language.
One of the most important Greek writers of the 20th century, Kazantzakis (1883–1957) participated in or witnessed some of the most extraordinary events of his times, including both world wars and the Spanish and Greek civil wars.
As a foreign correspondent, an official in several Greek governments, and a political and artistic exile, he led a relentlessly nomadic existence, living in France, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Soviet Union, and England.

He visited the Versailles Peace Conference, attended the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Bolshevik Revolution, interviewed Mussolini and Franco, and briefly served as a Greek Cabinet minister — all the while producing a stream of novels, poems, plays, travel writing, autobiography, and translations.

Topics: Book

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
books
What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
Updated 12 June 2021
Arab News

Authors: Bill Bratton and Peter Knobler

The Profession is both a searching examination of the path of policing over the past fifty years, for good and also for ill, and a master class in transformative leadership.
“A riveting combination of cop stories and community involvement, The Profession presents not only a fascinating and colorful life at the heights of law-enforcement leadership, but the vision for the future of American policing that we sorely need,” said a review on goodreads.com.
A review in The New York Times said that The Profession “begins in Boston, where William Bratton joins the police force out of high school as a highly ambitious but also highly cerebral cop, one who liked computers, geography and demographics.”
He absorbed Sir Robert Peel’s 19th-century dictum that “the test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with it.”
Over a 50-year career in which he has headed three big-city police departments, he has walked a political and ideological tightrope that has maintained his credibility on all sides.

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
books
What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure
books
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News

In her new book, Life on the Line, New York Times journalist Emma Goldberg focuses on six young doctors during the COVID-19 surge in New York City last spring.
Woven together from in-depth interviews with the doctors, their notes, and Goldberg’s own extensive reporting, this page-turning narrative is an unforgettable depiction of a crisis unfolding in real time and a timeless and unique chronicle of the rite of passage of young doctors.
In this powerful book, Goldberg offers an up-close portrait of six bright yet inexperienced health professionals, each of whom defies a stereotype about who gets to don a doctor’s wArab Newshite coat.
Goldberg illuminates how the pandemic redefines what it means for them to undergo this trial by fire as caregivers, colleagues, classmates, friends, romantic partners and concerned family members.
This is a raw and emotional depiction of young professionals thrust into the middle of a crisis.
As the surge of cases “hit New York hospitals like a tsunami” in March and April 2020, some medical schools graduated fourth year students early so they could work at understaffed hospitals.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure
books
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure
What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly
books
What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly

Latest updates

Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported
Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported
Twitter adds ‘Arabic (feminine)’ language option in diversity drive
Twitter adds ‘Arabic (feminine)’ language option in diversity drive
Abdullah Al-Othaim moves up to rank 65th on Forbes Middle East Top 100 list
Abdullah Al-Othaim moves up to rank 65th on Forbes Middle East Top 100 list
At least 15 dead in suicide bombing at Somalia army camp
At least 15 dead in suicide bombing at Somalia army camp
New Israel government faces early test with far-right march
New Israel government faces early test with far-right march

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.