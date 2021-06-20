You are here

  • Home
  • New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer
A tugboat pulling the Panama-flagged MV ‘Ever Given’ container ship after it was fully dislodged from the banks of the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ptbbg

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer
  • The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches since it was dislodged on March 29
  • The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded $916 million in compensation before lowering it to $550 million
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

ISMAILIA: The owners of a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, a lawyer for the authority said on Sunday.
The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29. It had been grounded across the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded $916 million in compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue, before publicly lowering the request to $550 million.
The Ever Given’s Japanese owners Shoei Kisen and its insurers have disputed the claim and the ship’s detention under an Egyptian court order.
Negotiations had been continuing until Saturday, SCA lawyer Khaled Abu Bakr told a court hearing in Ismailia over the ship’s detention.
The ship’s owners had put in a new offer, he said, without giving details. The SCA’s chairman previously said Shoei Kisen had offered to pay $150 million.
The court had been due to rule on the case on Sunday but Shoei Kisen’s legal team asked for a postponement to allow more time for negotiations, one of their lawyers said.
This week UK Club, one of the ship’s insurers, said it was engaged in “serious and constructive negotiations” with the SCA, and was “hopeful of a positive resolution to these negotiations in the near future.”

Topics: suez canal Suez Canal Authority Egypt MV Ever Given Ever Given Panama Ever Green container ship

Related

Special Ever Given: Suez authority cites navigation rules in legal dispute
Middle-East
Ever Given: Suez authority cites navigation rules in legal dispute
Special Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks
Middle-East
Suez Canal Authority showing ‘full flexibility’ in Ever Given compensation talks

Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source

Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source
Updated 19 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source

Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source
Updated 19 min 15 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: A rocket on Sunday targeted an Iraqi air base hosting American troops, a security source told AFP, the latest in a spate of attacks the US blames on Iran-linked militias.
The assault on the Ain Al-Asad base comes 10 days after the United States offered a reward of up to $3 million for information on such attacks against its citizens in Iraq.

Topics: Iraq Ain al-Asad air base

Related

Special How corruption and violence go hand-in-hand in Iraq
Middle-East
How corruption and violence go hand-in-hand in Iraq
Iraqi FM in talks with Kuwait to develop joint cooperation 
Middle-East
Iraqi FM in talks with Kuwait to develop joint cooperation 

UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths

UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths
Updated 24 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths

UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths
  • The country’s aggressive vaccination campaign aims to result into mass immunity
Updated 24 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE health authorities on Sunday confirmed 1,850 new daily coronavirus infections and five deaths, bringing the country’s caseload to 612,029 with 1,757 casualties.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported that 1,826 individuals had recovered from the highly contagious disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 591,061.

The UAE is among the leading countries in testing and inoculating its populace with a vaccine distribution rate of 145.89 doses per 100 people, or about 14.428 million doses dispersed so far.

The country’s aggressive vaccination campaign aims to result into mass immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Related

UAE to suspend entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Middle-East
UAE to suspend entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hails Raisi’s election win in Iran

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hails Raisi’s election win in Iran
Updated 14 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hails Raisi’s election win in Iran

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hails Raisi’s election win in Iran
  • Raisi, a former judiciary chief, won nearly 62 percent of the vote in Friday’s election
Updated 14 min 22 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The head of Lebanon’s powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah on Sunday congratulated ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran’s presidential election, describing him as a “shield” against Israel and other “aggressors.”

Raisi, a former judiciary chief, won nearly 62 percent of the vote in Friday’s election on turnout of 48.8 percent, after his most prominent rivals were either disqualified or pulled out of the race.

“Your victory has renewed the hopes of the Iranian people and the people of the region who see you as a shield and a strong supporter... for the resistance against aggressors,” Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement.

Hezbollah, long designated a terrorist organization by the United States, forms an “axis of resistance” against Israel together with Iran and Syria.

The Lebanese movement fought a devastating war with Israel in 2006, and its fighters have also battled against rebels trying to oust the regime of Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

Assad, whose government counts Iran as one of its top allies, wished Raisi “success in his new responsibilities... and steering the country in the face of external pressure.”

Hezbollah, a powerful force in Lebanese politics, also has close ties with the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas which rules the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said “Iran has always been a main, strong and real supporter of the Palestinian resistance and our national cause” as he congratulated Raisi.

Topics: Iran Lebanon Tehran Beirut Iran-Lebanon Lebanon-Iran Hezbollah Hezbollah-Iran Iran-Hezbollah Ebrahim Raisi Iranian elections Iran elections Hassan Nasrallah

Related

Israel’s Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a “final wake-up call”
Middle-East
Israel’s Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a “final wake-up call”
Nuclear deal negotiators take stock after Iran elections
Middle-East
Nuclear deal negotiators take stock after Iran elections

Lebanon’s Christian leader says he still wants Hariri as prime minister

Lebanon’s Christian leader says he still wants Hariri as prime minister
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s Christian leader says he still wants Hariri as prime minister

Lebanon’s Christian leader says he still wants Hariri as prime minister
  • ‘We want a government today, not tomorrow and with the leadership of Saad Hariri’
  • Gebran Bassil was hit with US sanctions last year for alleged corruption and his ties to Hezbollah
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political party said on Sunday he still wanted Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to form a new government, and blamed political opponents for months of political paralysis.
Lebanon’s politicians have argued over the structure of a new government since the last one quit in the aftermath of the devastating August 2020 Beirut port explosion, leaving the country adrift as it sinks deeper into economic crisis.
Veteran Sunni Muslim politician Hariri was named premier for a fourth time in October, promising to form a cabinet of specialists to enact reforms needed to unlock foreign aid, but the process has stalled over nominations of ministers.
“We want a government today, not tomorrow and with the leadership of Saad Hariri,” Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, the biggest Christian bloc, said in a televised address on Sunday.
Bassil, who is also President Michel Aoun’s son-in-law, said his bloc had made concessions but opponents were pushing to prevent the president from naming a single minister.
He appealed to the leader of Lebanon’s powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to step in.
Hezbollah, listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, is a political ally of Basil’s party. It has repeatedly called for the formation of a government, urging all those involved to offer concessions.
“I want Nasrallah to be a judge because I trust him and his honesty,” Bassil said. “He knows how much we conceded on the cabinet formation.”
Bassil was hit with US sanctions last year for alleged corruption and his ties to Hezbollah. The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Saturday the bloc may also impose sanctions on Lebanon’s political leaders if they fail to break the government deadlock, though he did not name any individuals.
The political impasse has prevented Lebanon launching reforms that potential donors insist are a precondition for aid. Meanwhile foreign reserves are running out and fuel shortages, power cuts and gaps in medical supplies are spreading.
Under a sectarian power-sharing system, the president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim.
Bassil said some politicians were trying to freeze Aoun out altogether, preventing him from choosing any minister and turning the president into “a picture on the wall... to be broken when necessary.”

Topics: Lebanon Gebran Bassil

Related

Lebanese woman assaulted by bodyguards after shaming lawmaker Gebran Bassil in public
Middle-East
Lebanese woman assaulted by bodyguards after shaming lawmaker Gebran Bassil in public
Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis
Middle-East
Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis

Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday

Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday

Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya will on Sunday reopen its main coast road across the front line, its unity prime minister said on Twitter, after months of negotiations as part of a ceasefire between the two main sides in the conflict.

Topics: Libya

Related

Libya’s Haftar closes border with Algeria
Middle-East
Libya’s Haftar closes border with Algeria
Libyan guards accused of sexually assaulting minors
Middle-East
Libyan guards accused of sexually assaulting minors

Latest updates

AFC left with questions to answer ahead of draw for final 2022 World Cup qualifying round
AFC left with questions to answer ahead of draw for final 2022 World Cup qualifying round
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer
Dubai property deal values at four-year high
Dubai property deal values at four-year high
Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source
Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source
UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths
UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.