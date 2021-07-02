You are here

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates winning the women’s singles third round match against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza on Wimbledon Tennis Championships’ day five in London. (AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16
  • Ons Jabeur overcame sickness to become 1st Tunisian woman to reach 2nd week at the All England Club
  • Five-time champion Djokovic will be wary of American qualifier Denis Kudla despite his modest ranking of 114
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: World number one Novak Djokovic attempted to win his 75th career match at Wimbledon on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur overcame sickness to become the first Tunisian woman to reach the second week at the All England Club.
Five-time champion Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, will be wary of American qualifier Denis Kudla despite his modest ranking of 114.
Ukraine-born Kudla made the fourth round in 2015 where it took former US Open champion Marin Cilic to stop him while he also has four quarter-finals at grass court events to his name.
Djokovic reached the third round for the 15th time at Wimbledon with a straight sets win over Kevin Anderson.
He didn’t face a single break point and committed just six unforced errors.
“I’m striking the ball really well in general,” said Djokovic who is halfway to becoming only the third man in history — and first since Rod Laver in 1969 — to complete the calendar Slam.
Victory on Friday will put him into the last 16 of a Slam for the 55th time.
Waiting there will be Chilean 17th seed Christian Garin who defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
World number 24 Jabeur defeated 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on the back of 44 winners and generating 29 break points.
Muguruza saved 24 of them but was still unable to break the spirit of Arab trailblazer Jabeur who came through despite throwing up at the Royal Box end on Center Court as she served for the match.
“This is the first time I play on Center, and it’s amazing energy. I’m not saying this so you guys can cheer for me for the next round but this is my favorite center court,” she said.
Jabeur next takes on Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the seventh seed, who was the first player into the last 16 with a 55-minute 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.
Swiatek, the 2018 junior champion, had only won one match on grass on the main tour prior to Wimbledon.
“It’s hard to compare my previous years on grass, because in 2019 I was physically weaker,” said Swiatek, beaten in the Wimbledon first round in 2019.
“I didn’t actually have an idea on how to play on grass. This time it’s much, much better, so I just developed overall.”
In a wide open women’s draw, Swiatek is just one of three top 10 seeds still standing along with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and second seeded Aryna Sabalenka.
Sabalenka made the fourth round for the first time by beating Colombian qualifier Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3.
Sabalenka next faces fellow big-hitter Elena Rybakina, the 18th-seeded Kazakh who saw off Shelby Rogers 6-1, 6-4.
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova made the last 16 for the third time with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fellow Czech Tereza Martincova.
Pliskova will meet Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova who defeated former US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Samsonova, who won the Berlin title after coming through qualifying on the eve of Wimbledon, fired 33 winners to Stephens’ eight.
The Russian has now won 10 successive matches on grass.
Former two-time champion Andy Murray, who put in a spectacular performance to beat qualifier Oscar Otte from two sets to one down on Wednesday, has a tough assignment against 10th seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
Murray, now down at 118 in the world, is playing the singles event for the first time since 2017 having battled hip and groin injuries.
Friday’s encounter will be his first meeting with a top 20 player at Wimbledon since winning the title for the second time in 2016.
Shapovalov, 22, who has never played on Center Court, admits he enjoyed watching Murray’s comeback against Otte.
“A fan of Andy’s, you know, to see him back and moving so well, especially those last two sets, how he turned it around,” said the Canadian as he eyes a last-16 place for the first time.
Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev booked a last-16 spot for the first time by seeing off mercurial Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Karen Khachanov made it a double Russian celebration by putting out Frances Tiafoe — who had knocked out third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round — 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Topics: Wimbledon tennis Ons Jabeur Novak Djokovic London

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
  • Al-Yassin has been confirmed to take part in the 400m race by the International Association of Athletics Federations, while Al-Dabbagh was nominated to represent Saudi Arabia in the 100m
  • The latest announcement follows the International Weightlifting Federation confirming the qualification of Saudi athlete Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed for the men’s 73kg category in Tokyo
Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Runners Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin have become the latest Saudi athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics set to start on July 23, the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Al-Yassin has been confirmed to take part in the 400m race by the International Association of Athletics Federations, while Al-Dabbagh was nominated to represent Saudi Arabia in the 100m.

The latest announcement follows the International Weightlifting Federation confirming the qualification of Saudi athlete Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed for the men’s 73kg category in Tokyo.

Saudi Arabia has ensured 10 places in different sports at the games, including the U-23 football team, rowing’s Husein Alireza, Tarek Hamdi in karate, Sulaiman Hamad in judo, swimmer Youssef Bouarish, and table tennis player Ali Al-Khadrawi. Also on the plane to Tokyo is Saeed Al-Mutairi (shooting).

In the Paralympic Games, Abdel-Rahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah, and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed all qualified in athletics events, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis, and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian section.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s football team returned to Saudi Arabia after their fourth training camp in Marbella to take part in an indoor program in preparation for Tokyo. The side will face Brazil, Germany and the Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s tournament.

Topics: tokyo olympics Yasmine Al-Dabbagh Mazen Al-Yassin

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr reunited as they tackle formidable Silk Way Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr reunited as they tackle formidable Silk Way Rally
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr reunited as they tackle formidable Silk Way Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr reunited as they tackle formidable Silk Way Rally
  • The third round of the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies will traverse territories in Russia and Mongolia, and marks the return of Al-Rajhi’s Irish co-driver from injury
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

OMSK: Saudi motorsport star Yazeed Al-Rajhi and his Irish navigator Michael Orr have embarked on the third round of the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, the Silk Way Rally, which will cross Russia and Mongolia.

Orr is making his comeback in the Toyota Hilux car, in the Belgian Overdrive Team, after an accident earlier this year at Sharqiyah Baja.

Al-Rajhi was the first Saudi and Arab driver to win the race’s highest category, T1, in 2018. He remains the only Arab driver to take part in this rally.

Starting in Omsk, the largest city of the West-Siberian region in Russia, the race is following an entirely new and challenging route, featuring 10 multiple and technical stages over a course of 5000 km, including more than 3,000km in special stages.

The route will cross mountainous Mongolia and the Gobi Desert before reaching the finish line on July 11 at the capital city of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar.

“I am very happy to participate in the Silk Way Rally for what will be the fifth time in my career,” said Al-Rajhi. “Silk Way is a very difficult rally, you can never predict it. It is one of the most difficult rally races in the world, after Dakar of course. The last days are often decisive because as we know the world of motorsport is full of surprises and mysteries.”

“We’re looking forward to a wonderful 10 stages. I also would like to thank my strategic partner Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for their unlimited support,” he added.

Al-Rajhi welcomed Orr’s comeback, saying: “Michael Orr will return to the team for the Silk Way Rally after his full recovery from the Sharqiyah Baja accident and I am happy that he is back. We are looking forward to an extremely exciting race, we hope God will grant us success and luck in this mission.”

Orr said he has been longing to return to action since the accident in March.

“I feel very excited to be back with Captain Yazeed after my long recovery journey. I received the green light from my doctors and I am happy to be back again,” he said. “Of course, it will be my first experience with the team in the Silk Way Rally. It will be definitely a tough competition. We have a long rally, long stages in Mongolia, exciting terrain. I will do everything I can for the team to win the rally title.”

“My recovery process has been slower than I expected,” he said. “In fact, my fractured neck took longer to be healed, and thankfully, here I am today.”

Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead in NBA East finals

Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead in NBA East finals
Updated 02 July 2021
AP

Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead in NBA East finals

Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead in NBA East finals
  • Four of the Bucks starters had at least 22 points: Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis
  • Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta, with the winner of the series facing the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.
Updated 02 July 2021
AP

MILWAUKEE: Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They won their lone NBA title in 1971.
Four of their starters had at least 22 points: Lopez, Khris Middleton (26), Jrue Holiday (25) and Bobby Portis (22). Middleton also had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Holiday had 13 assists and six rebounds.
Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta, with the winner of the series facing the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.
Each team was missing its biggest star as Antetokounmpo dealt with a hyperextended left knee and Atlanta’s Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.
Young got hurt when he accidentally stepped on an official’s foot along the sideline in Milwaukee’s 113-102 Game 3 victory. Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after trying to block Clint Capela’s dunk attempt in Atlanta’s 110-88 Game 4 triumph.
Just as the Hawks’ role players stepped up with Young sidelined in Game 4, Antetokounmpo’s teammates came through Thursday to help the Bucks overcome the loss of their two-time MVP.
Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points. Atlanta also got 19 points each from John Collins and Danilo Gallinari, and 17 from Lou Williams.
Portis took Antetokounmpo’s spot in the starting lineup and had the Fiserv Forum fans chanting “Bobby! Bobby!” on multiple occasions, continuing something that started during Milwaukee’s Game 2 blowout victory. Portis’ 22 points were a playoff career high.
The Bucks never trailed and led by as many as 20 in the first quarter, making most of their shots and getting second-chance opportunities on their rare misses. The game was nearly eight minutes old by the time Cam Reddish got Atlanta’s first defensive rebound.
Milwaukee led 36-22 after a first quarter in which the Bucks outscored the Hawks 28-8 in the paint. Bogdanovic’s 13 first-half points helped the Hawks close the gap to 65-56 at the break.
The Bucks needed that edge in the paint because they again couldn’t connect from range, continuing a problem that has hounded them the entire postseason. After making their first two 3-point shots, they missed their next 12 attempts from beyond the arc.
Atlanta cut the lead to 65-59 when Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer to open the third-quarter scoring, but that’s as close as the Hawks would get in the second half.
This marked the second straight game in this series without any lead changes. The Hawks never trailed in Game 4.

TIP-INS
Hawks: Center Clint Capela was in the starting lineup after being listed as questionable before the game due to inflammation in his right eye. Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Milwaukee’s Sam Merrill late in Game 4. He had six points and eight rebounds. … The Hawks are 6-3 in road playoff games.
Bucks: During his pregame availability, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer offered no update on when Antetokounmpo might be able to return. Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo did some work in the weight room and training area but didn’t wasn’t with his teammates on the court Thursday morning. … The Bucks made their first two 3-point attempts but missed their next 12 and finished 9 of 29.
 

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Atlanta Hawks brook lopez

Spanish court rules against UEFA in case over European Super League

Spanish court rules against UEFA in case over European Super League
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

Spanish court rules against UEFA in case over European Super League

Spanish court rules against UEFA in case over European Super League
  • Spanish court told UEFA not to take any steps to try to exclude Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus
  • Madrid commercial court blocked EUFA from imposing $118.50 million fine on clubs that sought to join the breakaway
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

MADRID: A Spanish court on Thursday ordered European soccer’s governing body UEFA to cancel all legal sanctions imposed on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for planning the creation of the breakaway European Super League.
The court also told UEFA not to take any steps to try to exclude the three clubs, who are the last ones standing from the 12 teams originally behind the breakaway league, from its different competitions, including the Champions League.
The Madrid commercial court ruled that UEFA cannot force the organizers to formally dissolve the Super League and blocked the body from imposing a 100 million euro ($118.50 million) fine on clubs that sought to join the breakaway.
England’s Premier League and Italy’s National Football Federation must also drop any sanctions on clubs that initially signed up to the project, the court said.
Announced in April, the Super League provoked a furor among fans, governments, players and managers and the project unraveled less than 48 hours after its launch when the six English clubs all withdrew.
Seeking to dissuade future breakaways, UEFA had sought to impose stiff penalties on the rebel clubs but suspended disciplinary proceedings in June.
Nine clubs — Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid — abandoned the project.
However, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have continued to defend the plan, releasing joint statements in May complaining of unacceptable third-party pressures and threats to abandon the project.

Topics: UEFA European Super league Barcelona real madrid Juventus

Women's cricket rediscovering a forgotten history as it continues to grow globally

Women’s cricket rediscovering a forgotten history as it continues to grow globally
Updated 01 July 2021
Jon Pike

Women’s cricket rediscovering a forgotten history as it continues to grow globally

Women’s cricket rediscovering a forgotten history as it continues to grow globally
  • Increasing number of competitions across all cricket formats have meant the women’s game is slowly approaching equality with the men’s
  • Women’s cricket follows the same formats with some minor variations, such as a smaller ball, shorter boundaries and four days for Test matches, instead of five
Updated 01 July 2021
Jon Pike

A former, successful captain of the England men’s cricket team is alleged to have expressed the view in 1963 that women playing cricket was “absurd,” saying it was “like men knitting.”

However, this rather negative view of women’s cricket has not always been the case. In 1747, the Reading Mercury newspaper reported a match between two teams of ladies, playing at Guildford, England. “There was of both sexes the greatest number that ever was seen on such an occasion,” it read, adding that the women played “as well as most men could do in that game.” Thereafter, there was little reporting of women’s cricket, although it is now known that it was played in England in the late 19th and early 20th centuries more widely than previously understood.  

It has been a long, hard slog for women’s cricket and for women in cricket to establish a voice and place in the game. Their cause has been subject to dismissive treatment from men, as exemplified by the fact that it was not until 1998 that the Marylebone Cricket Club admitted a woman, the trail-blazing Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, as a member, 211 years since it was formed. Objections to women’s membership ranged from concerns that male behavior would have to be modified to the risk of having conversations spoiled and, simply, that it is a man’s game.

Previous columns have considered the various forms and formats of men’s cricket. Women’s cricket follows the same formats with some minor variations, such as a smaller ball, shorter boundaries and four days for Test matches, instead of five.

The recently concluded men’s World Test Championship, reported on last week, is estimated to be the 2,425th men’s Test played since 1877. When play began on June 18, the England women’s team entered the third day of a four-day Test match against India at Bristol, the first time they had met in this format since 2014.

It was the 141st women’s Test match ever to be played since 1934 — less than two per year on average. Since 2000, only 30 women’s Test matches have been played, 14 of them between England and Australia.

In direct contrast, there have been almost 2,400 women’s one-day internationals (ODI) played since 1973, when the first women’s World Cup was held in England, and over 1,800 women’s T20 internationals since the first one was played between England and New Zealand in 2004.

The reasons for Test match cricket sitting on the periphery of the women’s game appear to be explained by financial considerations and a belief by administrators that the shorter forms of the game, particularly T20, are better suited to make the game more appealing to target audiences.  

The view from the players seems to be different. A number of them have expressed the view that Test match cricket is the format to which they aspire in order to push their physical and mental abilities to the limit. This requires a different training regime and preparation methods.  

This is not to say that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is against women’s Test match cricket since, in April 2021, it awarded permanent Test and ODI status to the women’s teams of all 12 Full Members, thus equalizing the status of women’s and men’s cricket in this group.

In addition to the 12 Full Members, there are 92 Associate Members — countries where cricket is firmly established and organized, 66 of which have both men’s and women’s teams. In 2018, the ICC announced T20 International status for all its members for the women’s game and for the men’s game from Jan. 1, 2019.

Australia is the current and five-time holder of the T20 World Cup, having won it on March 8, 2020, at Melbourne against India in front of a record 86,000 spectators, with record television audiences and 1.1 billion video views. This impressive level of support has underpinned the ICC’s strategy to expand the number and size of women’s events, giving more member countries the opportunity to compete in global qualification pathways for the major tournaments.

It has also been a major factor in cricket being able to establish near gender equality in terms of financial rewards. While this is welcome, the social and welfare contribution of women’s cricket at the grassroots level needs to be consistently nurtured.

The move to provide half of the population with the opportunity to play organized, competitive cricket has gathered pace over the last 50 years. At the highest level, the ICC has announced recently that 50-over World Cups will be played in 2025 and 2029, with four T20 World Cups scheduled for 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030, along with a new tournament — the Women’s T20 Champions Cup — to be played in 2027 and 2031.

In focusing on the shorter formats, the ICC’s aim is to build a product that spectators will want to watch, that children will want to take up and that sponsors and broadcasters will want to be involved with.

Topics: Cricket Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s cricket

