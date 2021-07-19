Radical preacher Choudary vows to spread views again in UK following lifting of ban

You are here

Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

  • Extremist cleric was jailed 5 years ago and prevented from public speaking for supporting Daesh
LONDON: Anjem Choudary, the radical British preacher whose teachings have been linked to numerous extremists and terror attacks, said he intends to continue preaching after a banning order imposed on him to prevent hate speech was lifted on Monday.

Choudary, 54, who was profiled by Arab News for its “Preachers of Hate” series in 2019, was jailed in 2016 for supporting Daesh, banned from public speaking on his release, and had his access to the internet and mobile phones restricted. He was also subject to sanctions by the UN Security Council and the US State Department.

Choudary, who was kept in Belmarsh high-security prison until his release in 2018, was once a member of the banned group Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), through which he preached on everything from Shariah law to foreign affairs. He also built up a sizeable following through his online lectures and social media.

 

Michael Adebolajo, who helped murder Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013, and Khuram Butt, leader of the London Bridge terror attack, were also ALM members.

Usman Khan, the Fishmonger’s Hall attacker, is known to have followed Choudary’s teachings. 

Security services have not confirmed whether they will continue to monitor Choudary now that the terms of his release have been lifted.

 

A senior security source told the Daily Telegraph: “Disruptive measures — including jail terms and licence conditions — have had a substantial impact on the ability of ALM to propagate their toxic ideology.

“While the group cynically preys on vulnerable individuals, its spokespeople have hidden behind their cult-like status while encouraging others to commit acts of violence.

“The group breeds on propaganda, and should be starved of the oxygen of publicity it relies on to spread hatred.”

 

