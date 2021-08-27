You are here

Gold medal glory for Tunisia, Algeria at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Tunisisan Raoua Tlili breaks her own world record to win the women’s shot put competition. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2021
Ali Khaled

  Tunisisan Raoua Tlili breaks her own world record to win the women's shot put competition
Ali Khaled

Raoua Tlili of Tunisia has broken her own world record on the way to winning a gold medal in the Women’s Shot Put at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.

The 31-year-old became the first Tunisian to win a gold at the competition with throw of 10.55m at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital, beating the old mark by 36cm.

Tlili had previously won gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, with the old record, and also London 2012 and Beijing 2008.

In Tokyo, she confirmed her supremacy in the sport, with Mayerli Buitrago Ariza of Colombia finishing second and Antonella Ruiz Diaz of Argentina third.

Meanwhile, Cherine Abdellaoui of Algeria won gold in the judo women’s -52kg category after beating Priscilla Gagne of Canada at the Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old beat Nataliya Nikolaychyk of Ukraine in the quarterfinals and then overcame Yui Fujiwara of Japan in the semifinal to set up the clash with Gagne.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Paralympics sport

Breaking News Chelsea's team captain Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP)
Sport
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola’s Man City to win Champions League final

Man City star Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges

Man City star Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges
Updated 45 min 41 sec ago
AP

Man City star Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges

Man City star Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges
  • Benjamin Mendy confirmed his name, address and date of birth at Chester Magistrates’ Court
  • Manchester City’s left back has been accused of three counts of rape
Updated 45 min 41 sec ago
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy appeared in court Friday to face charges of rape and sexual assault.
Mendy spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at Chester Magistrates’ Court in northwest England. No pleas were entered as the charges were put to the 27-year-old France international via an interpreter.
Mendy has been accused of three counts of rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in January 2021, and the rape of a woman this month. He was also charged Thursday with breaking his bail conditions in August.
The charges relate to three alleged complainants, one of whom is under 18.
Mendy has been suspended by City pending an investigation.
He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.
He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t play against Norwich on Saturday.

Topics: Manchester city Benjamin Mendy

Ronaldo does not want to play again for Juventus, says Allegri

Ronaldo does not want to play again for Juventus, says Allegri
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

Ronaldo does not want to play again for Juventus, says Allegri

Ronaldo does not want to play again for Juventus, says Allegri
  • "Yesterday Ronaldo told me that he no longer has any intention of playing for Juventus," coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters
  • Premier League champions City have been widely linked with a move for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided he no longer wants to play for Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed on Friday, as rumors of an imminent move to Manchester City gather pace.
“Yesterday Ronaldo told me that he no longer has any intention of playing for Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow,” Allegri told reporters ahead of Juve’s Serie A match against Empoli on Saturday.
Premier League champions City have been widely linked with a move for five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.
Earlier on Friday Juve had confirmed that Ronaldo would not train with his teammates, with Sky Sport Italia reporting that the superstar forward arrived at the club’s Continassa training center in the morning to say goodbye to his teammates before leaving at around 10:45 am local time (0845 GMT).
On Thursday Sky had claimed the Portugal captain had already cleaned out his locker in the dressing room despite Allegri and club director Pavel Nedved both insisting last weekend that he would remain in Turin.
Allegri even told reporters that Ronaldo has told him personally that he wanted to stay.
According to daily Gazzetta Dello Sport, a deal for superstar Ronaldo to go to City could be completed within the next 24 hours, with the summer transfer window set to close on Tuesday.
The fee, however, could be a problem with the Italians believed to be wanting in the region of 25 million euros ($29.4 million).
Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his contract, has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Real Madrid.

Topics: Juventus Manchester city Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi runner Ali Al-Nakhli records two personal bests at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi runner Ali Al-Nakhli records two personal bests at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Updated 27 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi runner Ali Al-Nakhli records two personal bests at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi runner Ali Al-Nakhli records two personal bests at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • The 21-year-old finished fourth in his Round 1 heat of 100m to confirm place in final, where he came sixth
Updated 27 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Ali Al-Nakhli of Saudi Arabia finished in sixth place in the Men’s 100m final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old achieved two personal bests in the Olympic Stadium, first posting a time 11.57 seconds to qualify to the final, where he improved on that with run of 11.53 seconds.

Nick Mayhugh of the USA won the gold medal with run of 10.95 seconds, with Andrei Vdovin of the Russian Paralympic Committee finishing second and Saptoyoga Purnomo of Indonesia third.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games athletics sport

Mano Menezes delighted after Al-Nassr pull off miracle win over Al-Taawoun

Mano Menezes delighted after Al-Nassr pull off miracle win over Al-Taawoun
Updated 27 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Mano Menezes delighted after Al-Nassr pull off miracle win over Al-Taawoun

Mano Menezes delighted after Al-Nassr pull off miracle win over Al-Taawoun
  • Three stoppage time goals complete remarkable turnaround as Riyadh club snatch inspirational victory
Updated 27 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Al-Nassr pulled off one of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season’s most dramatic results when it defeated Al-Taawoun 3-1 at Mrsool Park on Friday night after going into stoppage time trailing by one goal.

Al-Taawoun, down to 10 men after Sumayhan Al-Nabit was sent off on 77 minutes, took the lead through Kaku’s penalty with just two minutes of the match left.

Al-Nassr not only managed to equalize through the Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar with a wonderful curling effort in the 92nd minute but, incredibly, completed the turnaround with two more goals by Moroccan forward Abderazzak Hamdallah, a penalty on 98 minutes, and a fine run and finish 13 minutes into stoppage time.

Al-Nassr now have six points from three matches, while Al-Taawoun remain on one in the early days of the SPL season.

It was particularly cruel result for the visitors as the manner of defeat echoed the recent loss to Al-Hilal.

Brazilian coach Mano Menezes was delighted with the late win and said that his team’s rivals will see a different Al-Nassr in coming weeks and months.

“I thank the players who were men during the match and did not give up in the final minutes, despite falling behind,” he said.

“Coming back after conceding a goal proved that we have a players with high capabilities.”

 

Topics: Al Nassr football Saudi Arabia sport

