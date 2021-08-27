Gold medal glory for Tunisia, Algeria at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Raoua Tlili of Tunisia has broken her own world record on the way to winning a gold medal in the Women’s Shot Put at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.
The 31-year-old became the first Tunisian to win a gold at the competition with throw of 10.55m at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital, beating the old mark by 36cm.
Tlili had previously won gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, with the old record, and also London 2012 and Beijing 2008.
In Tokyo, she confirmed her supremacy in the sport, with Mayerli Buitrago Ariza of Colombia finishing second and Antonella Ruiz Diaz of Argentina third.
Meanwhile, Cherine Abdellaoui of Algeria won gold in the judo women’s -52kg category after beating Priscilla Gagne of Canada at the Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo.
The 22-year-old beat Nataliya Nikolaychyk of Ukraine in the quarterfinals and then overcame Yui Fujiwara of Japan in the semifinal to set up the clash with Gagne.