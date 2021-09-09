Al-Ahsa safari trips attract families, adventure lovers

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, particularly Al-Ahsa, is an ideal location for safari trips in the wilderness as the region has attracted tourists, families, and adventure lovers for years.

The Al-Ahsa governorate also features farms, heritage, and history but the desert safari trip is considered to be the most popular activity. The organized trips are managed by specialists in the field, who provide 4x4 SUVs and expert tour guidance.

The safari trips go to various destinations in the governorate, such as Al-Asfar Lake, a large water reservoir surrounded by sand dunes, which is among the most famous excursions in the area.

HIGH LIGHT Tourists can experience driving over the soft sand dunes and sandboarding, which has also become a popular activity for women and children near the lake. There is also camping, barbecues, and the simple pleasure of being surrounded by nature.

Tourists can experience driving over the soft sand dunes and sandboarding, which has also become a popular activity for women and children near the lake. There is also camping, barbecues, and the simple pleasure of being surrounded by nature.

Such destinations combine water, vegetation, sand, and birds to make an integrated place for outdoor activities.

The Kingdom is rich with an environmental and climatic diversity that allows many tourism activities and experiences across the country, all of which are provided by the “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” platform as part of the “Saudi Summer” program.

Launched on June 24, the program runs through Sept. 30 and includes 11 destinations throughout Saudia Arabia under the slogan “Our Summer is Your Mood.”

The program provides more than 500 touristic experiences, packages, and activities in collaboration with 250 partners in the private sector. The Saudi Summer program has encouraged many people to enjoy exciting touristic experiences in many regions and destinations, including safari trips in Al-Ahsa.