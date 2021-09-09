Al-Ahsa safari trips attract families, adventure lovers

You are here

Al-Ahsa is an ideal location for safari trips. The organized trips are managed by specialists in the field, who provide 4x4 SUVs and expert tour guidance. (SPA)
SPA

  • The governorate has a lot to offer, such as a trip to Al-Asfar Lake, where tourists can experience driving over the soft sand dunes and sandboarding
SPA

 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, particularly Al-Ahsa, is an ideal location for safari trips in the wilderness as the region has attracted tourists, families, and adventure lovers for years.

The Al-Ahsa governorate also features farms, heritage, and history but the desert safari trip is considered to be the most popular activity. The organized trips are managed by specialists in the field, who provide 4x4 SUVs and expert tour guidance.

The safari trips go to various destinations in the governorate, such as Al-Asfar Lake, a large water reservoir surrounded by sand dunes, which is among the most famous excursions in the area. 

Tourists can experience driving over the soft sand dunes and sandboarding, which has also become a popular activity for women and children near the lake. There is also camping, barbecues, and the simple pleasure of being surrounded by nature.

Such destinations combine water, vegetation, sand, and birds to make an integrated place for outdoor activities.

The Kingdom is rich with an environmental and climatic diversity that allows many tourism activities and experiences across the country, all of which are provided by the “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” platform as part of the “Saudi Summer” program.

Launched on June 24, the program runs through Sept. 30 and includes 11 destinations throughout Saudia Arabia under the slogan “Our Summer is Your Mood.”

The program provides more than 500 touristic experiences, packages, and activities in collaboration with 250 partners in the private sector. The Saudi Summer program has encouraged many people to enjoy exciting touristic experiences in many regions and destinations, including safari trips in Al-Ahsa.

Arab News

  • The minister said the Kingdom hopes the Taliban and all Afghan parties will work to maintain peace and security
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Wednesday said the Kingdom supported the people of Afghanistan during a “crucial stage” in their history, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom also supports the choices that the Afghan people make regarding the future of their country, away from external interference. 

The foreign minister said Saudi Arabia hopes the Taliban and all Afghan parties will work to maintain peace and security and protect the lives and property of civilians.

The Kingdom also hopes that the formation of a caretaker government will be a step in the right direction toward achieving security and stability, the rejection of violence and extremism, and building a bright future, he said.

He added that the Kingdom places high importance on supporting ways through which Afghanistan can overcome its current challenges.

Prince Faisal made the comments at a virtual meeting of officials from 22 countries as well as NATO, the European Union and the UN the day after the Taliban announced their interim government.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Heiko Maas hosted the meeting.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an interim government after seizing control of the country last month.

Arab News

  • Saudi embassy in Washington welcomes disclosure of all documents related to 9/11 investigation
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it welcomed the proposed release of classified documents by the US related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
The statement by the Saudi Embassy in Washington came after President Joe Biden ordered the US Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation into 9/11 for declassification and release.
The embassy said: “Since that horrific day 20 years ago, the leadership of Saudi Arabia has consistently called for the release of all materials related to the United States’ investigation of the attacks. 

 

“The Kingdom has always advocated for transparency surrounding the September 11 tragedy. And as past investigations have revealed, including the 9/11 Commission and the release of the so-called “28 Pages,” no evidence has ever emerged to indicate that the Saudi government or its officials had previous knowledge of the terrorist attack or were in any way involved in its planning or execution.

“Any allegation that Saudi Arabia is complicit in the September 11 attacks is categorically false.”

The statement said Saudi Arabia had “unwaveringly condemned” the attacks against the US, which it described as its close ally and partner.

It said the Kingdom has also suffered from the “evil” of Al-Qaeda’s ideology and actions.

“Alongside the US, we have been Al-Qaeda’s top target, even before the September 11 attacks. And alongside the US, the Kingdom has spared no effort in tackling the men, money, and mindset of terrorism and extremism in all its forms,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia is an essential counterterrorism partner to the US, the embassy added. The two countries have countered Daesh in Iraq and Syria, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and Daesh in Yemen.

The cooperation has saved thousands of lives in the past 20 years by foiling terrorist plots and making the world safer, the statement said.

“Saudi Arabia understands the indescribable pain and hardship of the families who lost loved ones on that unforgettable day.

“Previous declassification of materials relating to the September 11 attacks, such as the “28 Pages,” only have confirmed the 9/11 Commission’s finding that Saudi Arabia had nothing to do with this terrible crime. It is lamentable that such false and malicious claims persist.”

The statement said the full declassification of the documents, will end the baseless allegations against the Kingdom “once and for all.”

Arab News

  • The sterilization process will utilize 11 robots, 20 bio-care devices with dry steam, and 500 sterilization pumps
  • 500 electronic soap dispensers to be provided and 250 fans distributed throughout mosque’s courtyards
Arab News

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has completed all preparations to receive Umrah pilgrims after increasing the capacity to 70,000 per day.
These preparations were completed under the supervision of Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
The first group of fully-vaccinated foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15 after a temporary COVID-19 travel ban was lifted.
Hani bin Hosni Haidar, the official spokesman for the general presidency, said all Umrah pilgrims and worshippers will have to abide by precautionary measures and intensified sterilization.
Additional services the presidency has provided in conjunction with the existing precautionary measures include the development of thermal cameras and visual sorting operations. 
The sterilization process will utilize 11 robots that work with AI, 20 bio-care devices with dry steam, and 500 sterilization pumps. The presidency will also provide 500 electronic soap dispensers and 250 fans distributed throughout the Grand Mosque’s courtyards.
Haidar said the presidency also increased the production capacity of Zamzam water to more than 300,000 bottles per day, which will be distributed to Umrah pilgrims and worshippers.
He said Qur’anic sessions and religious lessons delivered by Grand Mosque scholars will resume in accordance with all precautionary and preemptive measures.
Haidar also said the presidency will provide translation services to pilgrims and visitors in English, Turkish, Urdu, Persian, French, Russian, Malay, Bengali, Chinese, and Hausa.

Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 534,639
  • A total of 8,598 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 119 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 38 were recorded in Riyadh, 20 in Makkah, nine in the Eastern Province, eight in Madinah, eight in Jazan, six in Asir, six in Najran, five in Tabuk, four in the Northern Borders region, four in Al-Jouf, four in Hail and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 534,639 after 188 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,598 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 38.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Arab News

  • Stronger immune response, longer-lasting protection among benefits, authorities believe
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reiterated that mixing any of the coronavirus vaccines approved in the Kingdom is both safe and effective.

The health ministry said that mixing vaccine options — getting a first shot from one brand and a second from another — gives a stronger immune response and longer-lasting protection from the virus.

Vaccines approved in the Kingdom include Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm.

A UK study released in the summer showed mixing some vaccines worked well for priming the immune system against the virus.

The Oxford University study compared those who took two shots of Pfizer-BioNTech, those with two shots of AstraZeneca and those given a mix of both.

A number of countries, including the UK, Germany and Canada, already allow vaccines to be mixed.

In June, the Saudi public health authority authorized the mixing of vaccine types and said the technique likely provided a better immune reaction.

Saudi Arabia has administered over 38 million doses of the various vaccines so far.

The health ministry reported another 138 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, with six more deaths.

There are currently 2,463 active cases of which 636 are critical.

Since the start of the pandemic 8,591 people have died of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

