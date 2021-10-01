Saudi Arabia ambassador to UAE opens Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Place: Rajajil Columns, the ‘Stonehenge of Saudi Arabia’
Archaeologists understand that the site served as a burial place but others believe the columns served an astronomical purpose


The Rajajil Columns, a mysterious site located 20 kilometers south of Sakakah city, are often nicknamed the “Stonehenge of Saudi Arabia.”
The name of the site translates to “the men,” and the monument might be the oldest in the region, researchers say.
Mystery surrounding the origins of the monument has attracted significant attention and visitors from around the Kingdom. Many myths and superstitions surround the columns. Archaeologists understand that the site served as a burial place, but have yet to discover more about the importance of the columns.
The site consists of 50 monolithic stones that stick out of the ground at different angles. It is believed that they have stood in position since about 4,000 B.C. However, over the centuries, some have fallen to the ground.
Despite the dominant burial site theory, a competing belief proposes that the stones originally served an astronomical purpose due to the angles in which they stand in relation to the stars above, adding to the mystery of the site.
Visitors must seek prior permission from authorities before visiting the site.
Amid climate change threat, Saudi Arabia moves to beef up date palm genetic bank
National Center for Palms and Dates targets 200 registered types of dates by 2027
30 million palm trees in KSA produce nearly 1.5 million tons of dates

Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: To further protect and save plant genetic diversity, Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Palms and Dates registered more than 127 types of local and international date seeds, making it the most significant date palm genetic bank in the world.
The center in Al-Ahsa plans to increase the number of date varieties and raise the number of dates registered to 200 by 2027, the center’s director, Khalid Al-Husseini, told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia has approximately 30 million palm trees that produce nearly 1.5 million tons of dates.
Al-Husseini said most of the dates registered at the center are “compatible with nature,” because the soil is suitable for most types of dates. He said other varieties come from the US, Tunisia, Algeria, and Iraq.
Al-Husseini also said the center aims to preserve national and global seeds, especially rare and endangered ones. The center conducts physiological and morphological studies on these types of seeds to determine how adaptable they are to local climatic conditions. Laboratories are also provided with the required palm varieties.
Climate change is an important issue that affects crops globally, as more and more are going extinct. Seed banks provide adequate conditions to ensure seed longevity.
Al-Husseini said the center is also working to create a database for date palms in an attempt to preserve them from extinction. The genetic seed bank was founded in 1999 as more than 100 research projects have been conducted so far.
Authorities said the drugs were hidden among a consignment of cocoa beans and were discovered during security checks on shipments passing through the port.
Updated 02 October 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi customs officers at Jeddah Islamic Port have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 12 million Captagon pills into the country.
The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority said the drugs were hidden among a consignment of cocoa beans and were discovered during security checks on shipments passing through the port.
The authority pointed out that it had collaborated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in tracking down those behind the import shipment.
In August, a report said that Saudi authorities thwarted more than 1,000 attempts to smuggle prohibited items into the Kingdom during the first half of the year.
Among the confiscated contraband were more than 126 million narcotic pills, and more than 19,000 kilograms of drugs such as hashish, heroin and cocaine as well as more than 60,000 bottles of wine and more than 81,000 liters of liquor, the report said.
‘Taste of Al-Ahsa’ is a prize-winning Saudi visual feast
The short promotional film was honored with an award at a prestigious international event
Updated 02 October 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A short film showcasing some of the culinary delights Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region is famous for has been honored with an award at a prestigious international event.
“Taste of Al-Ahsa” was named Best Potential World Region of Gastronomy Film at the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism’s Food Film Menu 2021 event.
The film packs a lot of Al-Ahsa’s food-related attractions and traditions into its running time of just over a minute, including authentic traditional Hassawi dishes and freshly picked dates from the region’s oases. It also features traditional music and dance and local arts and crafts, such as bisht (a traditional Arab men’s cloak) making.
The film is one of five in a series titled “The Senses of Saudi Arabia,” each of which explores a location in the Kingdom as experienced through one of the five senses. The others focus on Jeddah, Najd, Tabouk and Jazan.
The Al-Ahsa film aims to capture the essence, spirit and beauty of a region known for its rich cultural heritage dating back centuries, including culinary traditions influenced by years of migration that created unique local cuisines.
Traditional farming techniques are also featured in the film, which aims to showcase the region as a destination for tourists interested in culinary traditions and food experiences.
The Saudi Tourism Association came up with the idea for the series of promotional films in collaboration with Merak, a media and production company with a team of creative Saudi minds led by Ali Al-Rashidi.
Talking about the idea behind the Al-Ahsa film, he told Arab News: “It is unique and it highlights many important cultural aspects and Saudi historical legacies, including the true taste of Al-Ahsa food and flavors, in a minute.”
The team that made the film said that with only 12 days to shoot it, they faced a difficult task because there were so many options for things to include and they wanted to share as many of them as possible with the world.
“Al-Ahsa has a vibrant, versatile culture for tourists to live the full experience, from its signature traditional flavors to its prominent palm trees and heavenly agricultural nature,” said creative director Ahmad Eid.
The soundtrack to the film includes Hassawi farmers singing a celebratory folk song after a successful harvest season. Eid said that the music is an inherited part of the Hassawi heritage of “Daq Al-Hab,” which translates to English as “bean grinding.”
Mohammed Al-Juraibi, the film’s music producer, told Arab News: “After harvesting season, Hassawi farmers start to crush and grind the crop of beans using a wooden, branch-like stick to turn them into flour and other products. During that process the farmers traditionally sing a rhyming rhythm of folkloric chants until they finish.”
Majeed Hattaf, the producer of the “Senses of Saudi Arabia” series, said it had been challenging to assemble a team able to combine the Al-Ahsa film’s visuals with creative music production to create a distinctive audio identity for the region.
“The most important aspect of this film is the music, in my view,” he added. “The sound of each scene creates an artistic scene that stirs emotions.”
He added that production of the five films took about three months to complete but this timescale does not fully reflect the huge amount of effort went into the process.
For example, finding locations with the specific flowers and crops he wanted to feature in the Al-Ahsa film, such as okra, onions and sunflowers, was challenging because they grow at different times of the year. But they were essential for getting across the character of the region.
“Food is not only considered as nutrition for the people of Al-Ahsa but rather it makes up their festive gastronomy culture,” said Eid.
The film highlights some of the traditional dishes unique to Al-Ahsa, including a rice dish called kabsa hasawiya, and a thin, crispy sweetened bread served as a cracker with tea.
“We highlighted khobz alhamar, or red bread, which is one of the most famous Hassawi foods still found and baked in traditional bakeries,” said Eid. “The bread is red because date paste is added. Also … sunflower seeds are featured as they represent a popular healthy Hasawi snack.”
In addition to traditional Hassawi dishes and delicacies, the film also highlights practitioners of traditional Al-Ahsa crafts, including tailors who make bishts and silversmiths who create jewelry.
“We truly felt the warm feeling that this film conveys to viewers while we were filming, as Hassawis are known for the warm welcome they offer their guests,” Eid said.
“The kindness of the people was a valuable asset to this film. It is not the producers who made it great and good enough to win a prize, but rather the people of that region who showed who they are by being themselves in front of the cameras.”
First-of-its- kind film premieres at India’s embassy in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 October 2021
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: “Sati,” the first film to be shot in Saudi Arabia by Indian expats, premiered in Riyadh on Thursday night at the Indian Embassy.
The premiere was attended by Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed, embassy officials, Ahmed Al-Rabiah from the Rabiah Al-Nassar group, the cast, crew members, and a limited audience.
Al-Rabiah, who is an artist, studied cinema production in the US and has worked as a TV director, supported the filmmakers.
The ambassador, addressing the audience afterwards, had high praise for the film and commended the team for their brilliant work.
He urged the Indian diaspora to collaborate creatively with Saudis on film projects.
“Bollywood is the biggest brand ambassador for India abroad and we are looking forward to creative collaboration between the two countries,” he said, adding that there were many beautiful areas in the Kingdom so there was no shortage of locations for shooting.
He also praised Al-Rabiah’s support and encouragement of the Indian community to undertake such an ambitious project. The team came together on a voluntary basis to make the film.
“Sati” captures the roller coaster ride a woman has to go on in her multifaceted relationships, with the lead role played by newcomer Greeshma Joy.
Najad, the hero in the complementary role, is graceful. The predator, played by Vishnu (V-freaks) of Polestar with a beguiling smile, wants us to hate him.
The supporting cast — Ashok Misra, Indhu Benny, Murali, Mouna Murali, Sharmila Srinivas — are worth mentioning for their strong performances.
Rajesh Gopal behind the camera has captured the various hues of the characters besides his brilliant outdoor shoots.
The choreography is by V-freaks and Reshmi. The script is written by Athira Gopan and the movie was helmed by Gopakumar Sagara.
The movie was made under the banner of Dunes Media.
It is produced by Linda Francis and supported by Benny Mathew as production designer and Anthony Revel as production manager.
Speaking at the premier, Francis expressed her gratitude and thanked the entire “Sati” team for all their support in completing the film.
It will be released later this month.