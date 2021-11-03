You are here

Ten year-old Spraya Yamini holds her father’s hand as she receives Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Rady’s Children’s hospital vaccination clinic in San Diego, California on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 03 November 2021
Reuters

US rolls out COVID-19 vaccine for young children, ending long wait for some parents

US rolls out COVID-19 vaccine for young children, ending long wait for some parents
  • A limited number of the 15 million shots being distributed now will be available on Wednesday
  • For some US parents, the news could not come soon enough
Updated 03 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The United States on Wednesday began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them.
On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE shot for broad use in that age group, four days after it was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Only a limited number of the 15 million shots being distributed now will be available on Wednesday. They are expected to be more widely accessible at pediatrician’s offices, children’s hospitals and pharmacies next week.
For some US parents, the news could not come soon enough.
Courtney Mitchell of Durham, North Carolina, said she woke up at 6 in the morning on Wednesday to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for her 5-year-old daughter, Jane.
“I felt like I was registering for coveted concert tickets,” said Mitchell, 42, about scheduling Jane’s initial shot for Saturday at a nearby Walgreens.
The big national pharmacy chains, Walgreens Boots Alliance , CVS Health and Rite Aid are among those offering appointments for this weekend.
Virginia Commonwealth University Health received the vaccine on Tuesday but will probably not start administering it until next week due to logistics and safety protocols, Director of Pharmacy Services Rodney Stilner told Reuters.
“For us to be able to receive the vaccine and even start today would just be like, almost impossible,” he said.
While about 58 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some 28 million children under 12 have not been eligible until now.
The 10-microgram shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine authorized for school-age kids — a third the strength given to adolescents and adults — offers protection from the Delta variant of the virus that has led to thousands of pediatric hospitalizations.
The vaccine, shown to be more than 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children, also provides an avenue for fewer quarantines or school closures and more normal activities and freedoms.
“I think it’s going to make the issue of schools much easier, much safer,” White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Wednesday.
Still, it remains unclear how many parents will jump at the chance. Even many who have been vaccinated themselves are more divided over whether to vaccinate their own younger children, given that severe COVID-19 is much less common for them.
Natasha Rodriguez had no such qualms about getting her 8-year-old daughter vaccinated. The 29-year-old patient account supervisor from Richmond, Virginia, said she was waiting to find out when the pediatric vaccine would be available in her area.
“I’ll be more comfortable allowing her to go on play dates as well as larger family gatherings and going to amusement parks when she gets her vaccine,” Rodriguez said. Her daughter Emma was “super excited” about getting the shot, Rodriguez added.
There were no new safety issues in Pfizer’s study of the vaccine in thousands of children, but there is also no long-term data for its use.
A few other countries, including China, are already vaccinating children. The European Union and Canadian regulators are currently considering Pfizer’s application for the vaccine in this younger age group.
So far, only Pfizer’s shot has been authorized for use in the United States for those under age 16.
Moderna Inc. has delayed its request for authorization for its vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 and is waiting on an FDA review of safety data in connection with its application for 12- to 17-year olds.
The states with the highest adult COVID-19 vaccination rates are preparing bigger pushes to get children inoculated than states where hesitancy remains strong, potentially widening the gaps in protection nationwide, public health officials and experts said.
COVID-19 vaccines have emerged as yet another issue exposing deep political divides in the United States that led to opposing stances on vaccinations, face covering and other pandemic restrictions in various parts of the country.

Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

  • "The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War," the inspector general for the US Air Force said in a report
  • "It was an honest mistake," Lieutenant General Sami Said told reporters at the Pentagon
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGOTN: A US drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 Afghan civilians was a tragic mistake but did not violate any laws, a Pentagon inspector general said Wednesday after an investigation.
Three adults, including a man who worked for a US aid group, and seven children were killed in the August 29 operation, with the target believed to have been a home and a vehicle occupied by Daesh militants.
“The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War. Execution errors combined with confirmation bias and communication breakdowns led to regrettable civilian casualties,” Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the inspector general for the US Air Force, said in a report.
“It was an honest mistake,” Said told reporters at the Pentagon.
“But it’s not criminal conduct, random conduct, negligence,” he said.
Said said the people directly involved in the strike, which took place during the US-led evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans after the Taliban seized control of the country, genuinely believed “that they were targeting an imminent strike.”
“The intended target of the strike, the vehicle, its contents and occupant, were genuinely assessed at the time as an imminent threat to US forces and mission at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” the report said.
However, it said, the interpretation of intelligence and the observations of a targeted car and its occupants over eight hours was “regrettably inaccurate,” it said.
“What likely broke down was not the intelligence but the correlation of that intelligence to a specific house,” Said explained.
The US military believed it was targeting IS militants planning an attack on the evacuation operations, three days after a suicide bomb attack at the airport left 13 US service members and scores of Afghans dead.
The car was thought to have contained explosives like those used in the previous attack.
After a preliminary investigation, the Pentagon admitted on September 17 that it had been a “tragic mistake.”
The Pentagon said that the surviving family members would be compensated.
Said said that there was not one point of failure or a person to be blamed for the error. He also said it was not in his responsibilities to decide whether someone should be punished for the error.

Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

  • Humza Yousaf said Little Scholars discriminated against his daughter because of her Muslim name
  • Care Inspectorate: ‘We found that the service did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements’
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A complaint made by a Scottish minister that a local nursery discriminated against his daughter because of her Muslim name has been upheld by the country’s care watchdog.

Following a three-month investigation prompted by a complaint by Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, the country’s Care Inspectorate said Little Scholars nursery in the city of Dundee had failed to “promote fairness, equality and respect” in its handling of applications.

Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla complained to the inspectorate when the nursery repeatedly failed to assign a place to their daughter, despite offering spots to children with “white-sounding names.” The couple are also pursuing separate legal action against the nursery.

They said they became suspicious of Little Scholars when their daughter Amal was rejected twice in their applications for a space, while it confirmed to others without ethnic names that it had places available.

El-Nakla asked a friend to enquire with the nursery about a place for their child, who did not have an ethnic name, and they were told that spaces were available.

Yousaf reported the occurrences to local newspaper The Record, which investigated the nursery and carried out the same experiment.

Discussing what the paper had found, Yousaf tweeted that the reporter “created two profiles with kids same age, their requirements the same. ‘Aqsa Akhtar’ application was rejected while ‘Susan Blake’ was offered a choice of 4 afternoons.”

The Care Inspectorate said: “We have upheld a complaint in relation to this matter. We found that the service did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care that meets their needs and respects their rights.

“We have identified areas for improvement and we will follow up on these to check on progress.”

Little Scholars, the owners of which are of Asian heritage, denounced the inspectorate’s decision as “highly misleading” and said their lawyers are challenging it.

A statement by the owners’ spokesperson said: “As a small family business, we’re always looking at ways we can improve things. Whilst the Care Inspectorate found our admission procedure could be improved, this had nothing to do with discrimination or equality, and within a few days of becoming aware of Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla’s complaint, we reviewed and updated our system for dealing with admissions.”

Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

  • MI5 had information that could have prevented Usman Khan from carrying out deadly attack
  • Inquest coroner Judge Mark Lucraft criticized the actions of security services leading up to the attack, and said the case showed that they must work more closely together
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: “Very unsatisfactory” information sharing between security services ahead of a terrorist attack in London contributed to the deaths of two young Cambridge University graduates, a coroner has said.

In November 2019, convicted terrorist Usman Khan fatally stabbed Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt at an event for educating prisoners.

Inquest coroner Judge Mark Lucraft criticized the actions of security services leading up to the attack, and said the case showed that they must work more closely together. 

The case, he added, also gave “cause for concern that counter-terrorism police may be in possession of intelligence or information which may be useful to the management of an offender” by the multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA) panel, but “that such intelligence or information may not be brought to the knowledge of, or taken into account by, MAPPA agencies.”

Lucraft said the Home Office and Ministry of Justice needed to consider how intelligence known only to MI5 could be taken into account by MAPPA.

Inquests earlier this year into the deaths of Merritt and Jones found that MI5 contributed to their deaths.

Khan, 28, used a knife and wore a fake suicide vest in the attack in Fishmonger’s Hall, next to London Bridge.

He was chased onto the bridge by event attendees before being shot 20 times by police, who believed his vest was real.

Lucraft said of the weeks leading up to the attack: “A very unsatisfactory situation arose whereby there was a strand of intelligence received shortly prior to Usman Khan’s release from prison that he intended to carry out an attack, but the MAPPA panel participants were in the main entirely ignorant of that intelligence.

“This case gives cause for concern that counter-terrorism police may be in possession of intelligence or information which may be useful to the management of an offender by the MAPPA panel, but that such intelligence or information may not be brought to the knowledge of or taken into account by MAPPA agencies.

“This issue should be addressed, preferably by ensuring that a single police officer from any covert investigation is responsible and accountable for ensuring that intelligence and information is properly shared and taken into account.”

Khan, who was originally jailed for planning a bomb attack on the London Stock Exchange, was still subject to certain restrictions to his daily life following early release from prison when he carried out the Fishmonger’s Hall attack, including not being allowed to use train stations.

An exception was made for him to attend the prisoner education event where he carried out the attack.

Inquest jurors previously concluded that there had been failures in the sharing of information between state agencies responsible for monitoring him, and that the event itself had deficiencies in its security arrangements.

Updated 03 November 2021
RAY HANANIA

  • Abdullah Hammoud voted in as Dearborn’s first Arab-American mayor
  • Hala Ayala loses bid to become Virginia’s first Arab-American lieutenant governor
Updated 03 November 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Hala Ayala on Tuesday lost her bid to become the first Arab-American lieutenant governor of the state of Virginia, in an election wave that appears to be the beginning of a political backlash against President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Ayala’s chances in Virginia looked promising because Biden had won the state in the November 2020 presidential election with a 10 percent lead over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Ayala’s loss to former Republican state delegate Winsome Sears followed the narrow defeat of Virginia’s former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe to Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin.

McAuliffe had served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, while Youngkin was chief financial officer and later chief operating officer of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm based in Washington D.C.

The Youngkin victory portends a potential Republican surge over Democrats in next year’s midterm elections for control of the US House and Senate.

Despite the implications for Biden and the Democrats next year, Tuesday’s elections brought a new dawn for Arab Americans in at least one city with a history of anti-Arab sentiment.

Abdullah Hammoud, a Michigan state legislator since 2017, was elected as the first Arab-American mayor of the city of Dearborn. More than 60 percent of the city’s 110,000 population are of Arab heritage.

It was a dramatic turnaround from 1985, when Michael Guido warned voters of an “Arab problem” before winning the mayor’s office. Guido later befriended Arab Americans.

He was succeeded as mayor in 2007 by John B. O’Reilly Jr., who this year announced his retirement for health reasons.

Hammoud tweeted: “I’m honored & humbled by today’s support. Our residents spoke loudly — we want change & bold leadership to tackle the challenges our city faces.”

He added: “We live in the greatest city in America and I’m excited about what we can achieve together. Let’s get to work!”

There were 14 candidates competing for seven seats on Dearborn’s City Council. Several Americans of Lebanese heritage won council seats, according to the latest Dearborn election commission returns: Michael T. Sareini, Kamal Al-Sawafy, Robert Abraham and Mustapha Hammoud.

Not as fortunate were three Yemeni Americans who entered the race: Sam Luqman, Saeid Al-Awathi, and Khalil Othman.

Dearborn’s Yemeni-American community has grown significantly over the past decade and is fighting for representation.

Last year, writer Adel Mozip became the first Yemeni American to be elected to a seat on the Dearborn School Board.

In neighboring Dearborn Heights, Mayor Daniel Paletko died from COVID-19, creating a vacancy and election battle for two positions: Filling his remaining term in office, which ends on Dec. 31, and to serve a full mayoral term beginning in January.

Lebanese immigrant and former US Marine Bill Bazzi, a Dearborn Heights City Council member since 2018, was selected by his colleagues to serve as interim mayor following Paletko’s death.

He faced off against City Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell and Anthony Camilleri, and easily won both the completion of Paletko’s term and the new four-year term as mayor.

In addition to Bazzi, three of the seven Dearborn Heights City Council members are Lebanese American and Muslim. Dearborn Heights is 32 percent Arab American, according to 2019 census data.

In Boston, where the mayor’s office has been held by a man since 1630, two women — Annissa Eassaibi George and Michelle Wu — battled to become the city’s first female chief executive.

The daughter of a Tunisian immigrant father and Polish-American mother, George served on the Boston City Council and is believed to be the only Tunisian to ever be elected to American public office.

But Wu, who is Asian American, claimed victory early Wednesday morning. The vote turned on many issues, including whether George was a “woman of color” like Wu.

Back in Virginia, Arab-American Sam Rasoul, who lost to Ayala in his bid to represent the Democrats for lieutenant governor, won re-election to the 11th State Legislative District, an office he has held since 2014.

Rasoul had raised more than $2 million in his campaign, winning more than 64 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial tally.

“We did it! We won! It’s been an awesome ride and more work to be done,” he tweeted. “Thank you my friends for giving me the honor of being in public service. Know I love serving with every fiber of my being. Onward.”

Updated 03 November 2021
AP

  • Increasing numbers of deaths showed infections were “now starting to penetrate into older age groups”
  • Coronavirus “rates are still very high at the moment. They are higher than in most of Europe,” England’s deputy chief medical officer said
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

LONDON: England’s deputy chief medical officer said Wednesday that too many people believe the pandemic is over.
He warned that the UK’s very high coronavirus rates and rising deaths mean that there are “hard months to come in the winter.”
Jonathan Van-Tam also said he was worried that increasing numbers of deaths showed infections were “now starting to penetrate into older age groups.”
Coronavirus “rates are still very high at the moment. They are higher than in most of Europe,” Van-Tam told the BBC. “We are running quite hot. And, of course, it’s of concern to scientists that we are running this hot this early in the autumn season.”
“I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it’s not over,” he added.
Britain’s government recorded 33,865 infections Tuesday and 293 deaths, the highest daily death figure since February. While the number of cases have been coming down from a peak of around 46,000 a day in October, the country’s case rates are still much higher than in most of Europe.
Van-Tam said the drop in case numbers mainly reflected the ebbing of a surge recently seen among teenagers. He warned that while hospital admissions have plateaued and total numbers of patients in hospitals have slightly gone down, the overall picture was still worrying.
“This could be a pause before things go up, it could be the very first signs that things are beginning to stabilize but at a high rate,” he said. “But my worry is that the deaths are increasing and that shows that the infection is now starting to penetrate into those older age groups.”
The UK got a head-start in rolling out its vaccination program, and most adults have been fully inoculated. A booster shot is being offered to millions, including everyone over 50. But the government has been cautious about vaccinating teenagers and younger people, authorizing jabs for healthy children between 12 to 15 years old only this September.
Jeremy Brown, a member of the government’s vaccination advisory committee, said it was “far too early” to follow the lead of the United States in vaccinating children 11 years old and under.
The government lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions in July, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing. Nightclubs and crowded venues were allowed to fully open and the work from home advice was scrapped. Authorities have resisted calls to reimpose restrictions like mandatory mask-wearing.

