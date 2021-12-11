You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces intercepted quantities of Captagon pills hidden in a coffee shipment. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64pnu

Updated 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia
  • Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces raided a warehouse in Bir Hassan, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and found 4 million Captagon pills in a shipment of coffee bags
  • Last month, the ISF thwarted the smuggling of 1.5 million Captagon pills hidden in the base of wooden pallets that had been prepared for export through Beirut
Updated 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle huge quantities of Captagon pills in a coffee shipment that was heading to Saudi Arabia through Jordan, it announced Saturday.

“The information division in the Internal Security Forces received a tipoff on the preparation of this smuggling operation,” it said. “Through its investigative procedures, the special forces identified all the members of the smuggling network, including W. A. (born in 1973, Lebanese) and M. H. (born in 1962, Syrian). It appears that the Lebanese smuggler has been previously convicted, as he was detained for smuggling Captagon pills to the Kingdom and was released around a year ago. Orders were given to monitor and detain the network’s members and raid the warehouse where the Captagon was hidden.”

The ISF said that, on Dec. 4, 5 and 8, special forces raided a warehouse in Bir Hassan, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and found 4 million Captagon pills in a shipment of coffee bags that were ready for transportation.

“The first smuggler was detained during his attempt to flee Lebanon to Turkey. A division’s patrol was able to detain the Syrian smuggler in Aramoun, south of Beirut. Upon investigation, they confessed to the crime. The first smuggler said he was in charge of transporting the shipment and keeping it in a safe place.”

Last month, the statement added, security forces thwarted the smuggling of 1.5 million Captagon pills hidden in the base of wooden pallets that had been prepared for export through Beirut. One of the smugglers was detained.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said at the start of the week that he was “following up on the border procedures implemented to combat smuggling.”

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have cut diplomatic and economic ties with Lebanon until “comprehensive reforms are implemented and Lebanon is no longer the source of any terrorist acts and drug scourge that threaten the integrity of the region and the world.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon Captagon pills

Related

Attempt to smuggle Captagon pills into Saudi Arabia thwarted video
Saudi Arabia
Attempt to smuggle Captagon pills into Saudi Arabia thwarted
Authorities foil attempt to smuggle over 12 million Captagon pills into Saudi Arabia video
Saudi Arabia
Authorities foil attempt to smuggle over 12 million Captagon pills into Saudi Arabia

Kuwait, Italy celebrate 60 years of close ties

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years. (Italian embassy in Kuwait)
Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years. (Italian embassy in Kuwait)
Updated 11 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Kuwait, Italy celebrate 60 years of close ties

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years. (Italian embassy in Kuwait)
  • Series of musical concerts, art, architectural exhibitions to be held
  • Italian Embassy publishes book on bilateral relations
Updated 11 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy and Kuwait celebrate 60 years of official recognition with a series of musical concerts, art and architectural exhibitions outlining the two nations’ mutual cooperation.

The events kicked off on Saturday and will continue for a week to mark Italy’s recognition of Kuwait in 1961.

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years that would hopefully continue to “contribute to regional and international stability and security.”

Baldocci said one of the highlights of the week’s events would be the two concerts of the Quartetto Indaco (Indigo Quartet) on Dec. 11 and 12, the first organized by the Italian Embassy together with the International Women’s Group at the National Library of Kuwait, and the second by the embassy at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre.

He added that the concerts would be a welcome reprieve from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would introduce Kuwaitis to Italy’s musical tradition as part of several events to be held in the new year.

The musical events are taking place in collaboration with the Accademia Musicale Chigiana (Chigiana Musical Academy), which conducted events in Kuwait in November 2019 and February 2020.

This December’s events will mark the official opening of Italy’s musical season in Kuwait, which will feature six concerts of ensembles and soloists, Baldocci added.

Two exhibitions will also be inaugurated on Dec. 14 and 15: An exhibition of Islamic art at the American Cultural Center, and one on urban planning in Kuwait.

To mark the anniversary, the Italian Embassy has published a book titled “Bilateral relations between Italy and Kuwait.”

In the foreword, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio commended the nations’ “mutual solidarity” which saw Rome assist Kuwait during Iraq’s invasion in 1990, and Kuwait support Italy during the pandemic.

Topics: Middle East Italy Kuwait

Related

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe
World
Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petchems projects — APICORP CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petchems projects — APICORP CEO

Over 190 Houthis killed as Arab Coalition targets militants in Marib

Over 190 Houthis killed as Arab Coalition targets militants in Marib
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Over 190 Houthis killed as Arab Coalition targets militants in Marib

Over 190 Houthis killed as Arab Coalition targets militants in Marib
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 190 Houthi militants were killed after the Arab Coalition carried 26 operations against the group in Marib over the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya TV reported Saturday.  

The attacks in Marib destroyed 20 military vehicles and drone control units, it said. 

 

Topics: Yemen Marib

Related

Special Yemen army kills Hezbollah military expert in Marib
Middle-East
Yemen army kills Hezbollah military expert in Marib
Arab coalition destroys two drones in Yemeni airspace
Middle-East
Arab coalition destroys two drones in Yemeni airspace

Hamas cordons off explosion site in Lebanon camp, says oxygen bottles exploded

Hamas cordons off explosion site in Lebanon camp, says oxygen bottles exploded
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Hamas cordons off explosion site in Lebanon camp, says oxygen bottles exploded

Hamas cordons off explosion site in Lebanon camp, says oxygen bottles exploded
  • Hamas said the oxygen bottles and containers of detergents stored at the camp were part of its aid work
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Palestinian Hamas movement in Lebanon said on Saturday that the explosion that shook the Burj Al-Shemali refugee camp in Tyre city, southern Lebanon, on Friday night, was caused by an “electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles.”

Hamas members set up a security cordon around the explosion site on Friday. The resulting fire had injured a dozen people and caused significant material damage. No journalist was able to enter the camp to see what happened as the Lebanese Army cordoned off the area.

A Lebanese military source said on Friday night that “a fire in a warehouse of ammunition, weapons and foodstuffs belonging to Hamas led to the explosion.”

Video footage taken by camp residents showed red flashes coming out of the flames, followed by a huge explosion, which took place at Hamas’ Abi bin Kaab Mosque.

Some reported that there was a Hamas ammunition depot near the mosque that contained rocket-propelled grenades and bullets, while others suggested that Hamas stored oxygen bottles in that area for severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the camp.

Camp residents shared video footage of the successive explosions that followed the fire, showing panic and chaos as people struggled to understand what was going on.

Houses and shops in the camp were significantly damaged and some cars were burnt. On Saturday, residents rushed to clear away the debris from shattered windows, doors and cars.

Camp residents reported that a dozen people were injured by the fire and the ensuing explosions. The fire was brought under control in the early hours of Friday night.

Neither Lebanese security forces, the army, internal security forces, nor any other security services ever enter Palestinian camps in Lebanon by virtue of an undeclared agreement between the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Lebanese authorities. Palestinian factions exercise self-security inside the camps but maintain close security coordination with Lebanese security services.

Noteworthy is that Lebanese security services prevent the entry of building materials and paint into the camps, but camp residents usually resort to smuggling these materials in order to repair their dilapidated homes.

A camp resident told Arab News: “The warehouse could have contained smuggled paint, in addition to fertilizers, both of which are flammable.”

The various Palestinian factions in refugee camps have light and medium weapons that occasionally come into sight in assassinations, attacks and clashes in some camps.

Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon are mainly controlled by Hamas.

According to a Palestinian security source, “Hamas is trying to communicate with Lebanese diplomats as much as possible to make sure camps are kept away from any security operation in Lebanon that aims to implicate them. The rest of the Palestinian factions feel the same way and want to ensure the neutrality of Palestinian camps in Lebanon.”

The rocket launchers, which remained of unknown origin and through which rockets were fired in July and August toward Israel, were seized in the vicinity of the Burj Al-Shemali refugee camp.

The Palestinian security source told Arab News: “The factions refuse to be drawn into any attempt to make the camp bear the responsibility for these rockets. They have denied that camp residents had used those rocket launchers.”

On Saturday, a delegation from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, consisting of the area director, the director of education, and the camp director, visited the Burj Al-Shemali camp area to assure the safety of refugees and staff, particularly in UNRWA schools close to the explosion.

According to a joint Lebanese-Palestinian census issued in 2017, about 10,218 Palestinian refugees live in the Burj Al-Shemali camp, 1,444 of whom were displaced from Syria following the events of the Yarmouk camp in 2011. Dozens of Lebanese and hundreds of Syrians also live inside the camp.

Topics: Lebanon Palestinians Hamas camp

Related

Update Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
Middle-East
Around a dozen people injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
A picture shows Ein El-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp near the southern Lebanese port city of Sidon. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Anger in Lebanon as Palestinian refugees granted work rights

Bahrain reports first case of omicron

Bahrain reports first case of omicron
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Bahrain reports first case of omicron

Bahrain reports first case of omicron
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Bahrain reported on Saturday its first case of omicron, the new mutated version of COVID-19, according to state news agency BNA. 

The person infected with omicron was traveling from abroad, the health ministry said without mentioning which country they traveled from. 

The ministry said it found no contact cases after carrying out a follow-up process.

Topics: Coronavirus

Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas

Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas
Updated 11 December 2021
Reuters

Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas

Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas
Updated 11 December 2021
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Palestinians held municipal elections in the occupied West Bank on Saturday in a rare democratic exercise and amid rising anger with President Mahmoud Abbas after he canceled planned legislative and presidential votes earlier this year.
More than 400,000 Palestinians were eligible to cast ballots for representatives in 154 village councils in the West Bank, where Abbas’ Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule. Municipal votes are typically held every four or five years.
But the elections are not being held in Gaza, whose Islamist rulers Hamas are boycotting the vote amid a rift with Abbas’ Fatah party. And the 86-year-old leader postponed votes in the West Bank’s major cities, like Ramallah, where Fatah’s performance would be seen as a referendum on his rule.
“These elections cannot be an alternative to legislative elections,” said Ahmad Issa, 23, outside a polling station in the village of Bir Nabala. “We need (legislative) elections, to give a horizon to youth, and to make reforms, laws and change.”
Abbas, already sagging in opinion polls, drew widespread anger in April when he canceled legislative and presidential elections scheduled for the summer, citing Israeli curbs on Palestinian voting in East Jerusalem.
Abbas’ rivals, including Hamas, accused him of using the Jerusalem voting dispute as an excuse to cancel elections that polls showed he and his party would lose to the Islamist group. Abbas, who has ruled by decree for over a decade, denies this.
A spokesman for Hamas, which boycotted previous municipal elections in 2012 and 2017, said in a statement the group “refuses to participate in partial elections that are tailored to Fatah, and conducted by the PA,” calling on Abbas to reschedule the canceled summer votes.
Hamas has enjoyed a surge in popularity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since fighting an 11-day war with Israel in May. The group won student council elections this year at several top West Bank universities, an important barometer of support.
The Palestinians seek statehood in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally, and peace talks between the two sides broke down in 2014.
Hamas won the Palestinians’ last legislative election, in 2006. That laid the ground for a political rupture: Hamas seized Gaza after fighting a short civil war with Fatah in 2007, and has ruled the coastal enclave ever since.

Topics: Palestinians Vote Israel Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Special Plight of Palestinians still a key focus of Saudi foreign policy, says envoy
Saudi Arabia
Plight of Palestinians still a key focus of Saudi foreign policy, says envoy
Palestinians’ tires slashed in tense Jerusalem neighborhood
Middle-East
Palestinians’ tires slashed in tense Jerusalem neighborhood

Latest updates

Egypt to host UN anti-corruption conference
Egypt will host the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption. (Reuters/File Photo)
Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Saudi mining facilities hit 360 as Kingdom launches database for investors
Saudi mining facilities hit 360 as Kingdom launches database for investors
Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia
Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia
UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race
UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.