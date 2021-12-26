African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3

You are here

Cameroon’s Benjamin Moukandjo celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the African Cup of Nations in 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

  • Clubs can now keep players for matches until January 3
  • The 24-nation African Cup opens on Jan. 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, with the final on Feb. 6
DUBAI: Clubs will be allowed to delay the release of players to African Cup of Nations squads until the week the tournament begins after a request from domestic leagues was accepted by the Confederation of African Football.
FIFA regulations had mandated players be released this Monday, extending the time they would be missing from games in European competitions like the Premier League that play across the Christmas and New Year period and throughout the African Cup.
Clubs can now keep players for matches until January 3. The 24-nation African Cup opens on Jan. 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, with the final on Feb. 6.
FIFA deputy secretary general Mattias Grafström on Saturday confirmed the “commitment of solidarity” to the World Leagues Forum and European Leagues in a letter seen by The Associated Press.
“CAF has decided that for those players who have official club matches between the 27 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the participating member associations in question are to be directed that these players may remain with their clubs to participate in these matches and be released after the last match during this period,” Grafström wrote.
The World Leagues Forum called the earlier requirement for players to go on international duty “unreasonable and disproportionate for many clubs and players who are still playing at that time” but CAF and FIFA have shown a willingness to respond to those concerns.
“It has been highlighted to FIFA that this decision is taken in the spirit of goodwill and solidarity with the affected clubs in recognition of the fact that they, like all members of the football community, have been adversely affected by the onset of the COVID pandemic,” Grafström wrote. “It is also assumed that a spirit of mutual cooperation remain between CAF and all relevant stakeholders in this regard, including related to the release of players and the provision of sporting exemptions to travel and quarantine restrictions if required in the future.”

Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

  • Three of the scheduled nine Boxing Day matches were postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks
  • A stop to the season may be the only way to slow City's charge towards a fourth title in five seasons
LONDON: Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win as Arsenal and Tottenham were also comfortable winners on Sunday.
Three of the scheduled nine Boxing Day matches were postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks as Britain battles record numbers of cases caused by the omicron strain of the virus.
Earlier this week, Premier League clubs rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections.
And a stop to the season may be the only way to slow City’s charge toward a fourth title in five seasons as Pep Guardiola’s men have now won nine league games in a row.
Leicester were blown away by four goals inside 25 minutes.
Kevin De Bruyne blasted home to open the floodgates before Riyad Mahrez netted against his former club from the penalty spot.
Ilkay Gundogan rounded off a brilliant City team move to make it 3-0 before Raheem Sterling won and converted the champions’ second penalty.
Leicester are one of the sides to have been decimated by Covid infections and injuries in recent weeks, but they produced a stirring second half fightback thanks to James Maddison.
The midfielder pulled a goal back before leading a break finished off by Ademola Lookman.
Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-3 when he bundled home from close range after Ederson could only turn Maddison’s shot onto the bar.
But City quickly restored some order as Aymeric Laporte powered home from a corner and Sterling rounded off the scoring from close range.
Arsenal consolidated their position in fourth with a routine 5-0 win at rock bottom Norwich.
Goals from Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney put the result beyond much doubt before half-time.
Saka added a second before Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and substitute Emile Smith Rowe rounded off a fifth consecutive win for Mikel Arteta’s men.
Spurs moved up to fifth, six points behind their north London rivals but with three games in hand, after easing past a depleted Crystal Palace.
Palace’s request for the game to be postponed was dismissed by the Premier League despite a coronavirus outbreak that left them without manager Patrick Vieira.
The Eagles were still able to field a strong side that featured just one change from their previous outing.
However, a rejuvenated Spurs under Antonio Conte never looked back after scoring twice in two minutes just after the half hour.
Harry Kane swept home just his third Premier League goal of the season before Lucas Moura powered in a header.
Palace’s task was made even tougher when Wilfried Zaha was stupidly sent-off for two bookable offenses before half-time.
Son Heung-min added a third 16 minutes from time.
West Ham’s bid for the top four is falling apart fast as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Southampton.
The Saints led three times through Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse and Jan Bednarek and held out to move nine points clear of the bottom three.
Chelsea badly need to end a poor run of one win in four league games when they visit Aston Villa, who will be without manager Steven Gerrard due to a positive Covid test.
The Blues are now nine points off City and just three clear of Arsenal.
Villa’s next match against Leeds, scheduled for December 28, was also called off on Sunday taking the total number of Premier League games postponed over the past two weeks to 14.
No restrictions have yet been put in place for the size of crowds at matches in England, although supporters do have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test taken in the previous 48 hours.
Sport in Wales will be forced back behind closed doors from today, while in Scotland a restriction of 500 outdoor public events has seen Scottish Premiership clubs bring forward their winter break by a week after Sunday’s fixtures.

Updated 26 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

  • The Magpies have been linked with Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Lille's Sven Botman among many other names
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has assured fans there is an urgency at Newcastle United to act, and do so quickly, in the January transfer window.

Howe has revealed work on securing targets has been ongoing for much of December with Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Lille’s Sven Botman top of the list of priorities.

And while there is an acceptance at St James’ Park that United do not have time on their side — and waiting out the window to sign late could prove counterproductive — Howe knows Newcastle may not have it all their own way, despite having the riches and expertise of majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, behind them.

“From our perspective, we know we are in a hurry,” Howe said. “We need to utilize every day that we have.”

“We are not sat back thinking we have all the time in the world — every day matters,” he said. ”Saying that, we don’t control a lot of these matters. Often the players, clubs, agents control these matters and the speed of things.”

“We are well aware of what we need to do but doing it is a whole different matter.”

Ahead of the club’s final two matches of the year, including the penultimate one against Manchester United tomorrow, Newcastle have been linked with dozens of players just in the last few weeks of the calendar year.

The United head coach has warned previously the media risked unsettling his players with such speculation — something he could do without in a Premier League relegation battle.

Howe does think there is a common sense way of dealing with the speculation, though.

He said: “I have probably seen 1 percent of it. I don’t follow it all.

“I’d like to think the players, because there is so much speculation, don’t give it that much credibility. If I was them, that would be my thought process,” Howe said. “If we were to sign every player we've been linked with we’d have a squad of about 1,000 players, so I think there has to be some kind of realism.”

“Players just need to concentrate on their own career and their own future, the rest takes care of itself.”

Updated 26 December 2021
Ali Khaled

  • Late penalty seals surprise win for Eastern Province team and lifts them to eighth in SPL table
Al-Fateh on Saturday banished one of the Saudi Professional League’s most unwanted records after beating domestic and Asian champions Al-Hilal for the first time in 2,932 days.

That Al-Fateh won 3-2 at the at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, the home of the recently crowned AFC Champions League winners, makes the result in the 14th round of the season even more remarkable.

Despite the absence of seven players due to positive COVID-19 results, suspension and injuries, mid-table Al-Fateh confounded their more illustrious opponents with a  courageous display of attacking football.

Andre Carrillo gave Al-Hilal a 12th-minute lead before Murad Batna equalized for Al-Fateh just four minutes later, and there would be no addition to the score in the first half.

On 71 minutes, Sofiane Bendebke, fresh from helping Algeria win the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, gave Al-Fateh the lead, but that again lasted only four minutes, with Frenchman Bafetimbi Gomis levelling for the champions.

With time running out, Batna won the match for Al-Fateh by converting an 87th-minute penalty. This time Al-Hilal had no answer, the defeat leaving them in fourth place, five points behind leader Al-Ittihad. Al-Fateh’s win lifted them to eighth in the SPL table.

Al-Fateh’s last victory over Al-Hilal dates back to Dec. 14, 2013, when they won 2-1 on their way to winning the SPL for the only time in their history

Updated 26 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

  • International cycling event will take place from Feb. 1-5 over five stages
RIYADH: The desert tracks of AlUla are set to welcome some of the world’s best cyclists for the 2022 Saudi Tour from Feb. 1-5, 2022.

The race, organized by the Ministry of Sports in cooperation with the Saudi Cycling Federation, returns for its second edition after a successful inaugural event in early 2020. The event was not held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Abdullah bin Ali Al-Wathlan, president of Saudi Cycling Federation and the Cycling Organizing Committee of the GCC States, said: “We are pleased to host the second edition of the Saudi Tour for 2022. This is a global cycling event and one of the most important opportunities to view Saudi Arabia."

He added: “On behalf of all athletes and those who love this sport, I am pleased to express my happiness that my country is hosting this event and (highlight) the distinguished efforts made by Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, in preserving the Kingdom’s position and accomplishing international achievements locally and abroad.”

Al-Wathlan said the development witnessed by Saudi Arabia in various sporting fields, especially in hosting major international competitions, has helped to put the country on the global map, and that the Saudi Tour of 2022 will do the same for the sport of cycling.

The tour, which comes under the initiatives of the Quality of Life program, will take place on a star-shaped course showcasing AlUla, a heritage site and culture destination in the Kingdom's northwest.

The location will introduce the stunning landscape of ancient civilizations to millions of cycling and sports fans around the world.

The race will take place in five different stages, with details related to the track and participants to be revealed shortly.

Other events will place alongside of the Saudi Tour, including a mass-participation race (Saudi Tour Ride); a women’s race (Saudi Tour Women Ride); a junior race organized by the Saudi Cycling Federation (Saudi Tour Challenge); and a dedicated race for children (Mini Kids Race, at every finishing area of the five stages).

Riyadh held the first edition of the Saudi Tour in February 2020, when the German cyclist Phil Bauhaus from Bahrain-McLaren claimed the title with a time of 17:53:38. Nacer Bouhanni of French team Arkea-Samsic came in second with a time of 17:53:40, and Portuguese Rui Costa of the UAE Team Emirates finished third with a time of 17:53:51.

Updated 26 December 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Winners claim $533,000 purse in one of Kingdom’s premier equestrian events
RIYADH: Najjam and Making Miracles, both owned by Prince Saud bin Salman, won the Saudi Crown Prince’s Cup over two races, bringing in overall prize money of SR2 million ($533,000).

Najjam won in the the first category for local production, while Making Miracles claimed in the open event, with both races run over 2,400m on Friday.

The Crown Prince’s Cup is one of the oldest and most prestigious horse racing championships in the Kingdom. It was held for the first time in 1969 under the patronage of the late King Khalid bin Abdul Aziz, who was crown prince at the time.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz, Prince of Riyadh, presented the Horse Racing Club’s prizes to Prince Saud bin Salman.

Making Miracles and Al-Zahzah, owned by the sons of Sharif Hazza bin Shaker Al-Abdali, were crowned champions in the 2020 race.

Marwan Al-Olayan, secretary-general of the Saudi Equestrian Authority, said that the importance of the Crown Prince’s Cup is shown by the high-quality field it attracts.

The Saudi government is hoping to bring equestrian sports closer to all segments of society by organizing events and attracting international names.

Traikhim Al-Subaie, an equestrian specialist, said that Najjam was a favorite for the event after a recent win in the Okaz Cup in Taif and distinguished results in recent races.

Making Miracles’ second cup victory in a row was “expected,” he added.

The horse’s trainer brought him to the track in perfect condition and his preference for distances from 2,400m to 3,000m was already known, Al-Subaie said.

