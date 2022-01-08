You are here

Egyptian officials discuss COP27 preparations

Egyptian officials discuss COP27 preparations
Egypt's Enviroment Minister Yasmine Fouad speaks during part one of the closing ceremony of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 11, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad discussed with South Sinai Gov. Khaled Fouda preparations for transforming Sharm El-Sheikh into a green city to coincide with it hosting COP27 at the end of this year.

The selection of Egypt to host the next session of the climate conference was announced during the closing session of COP26 in Glasgow in November last year.

Fouad said South Sinai governorate is an active partner in organizing COP27, preparations for which she reviewed during the meeting.

Preparations include a rating system to evaluate buildings’ environmental impact and performance, a cycling path, and the distribution of non-plastic bags that will precede a total ban on plastic bags in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Fouda stressed South Sinai’s readiness to harness all efforts to contribute to COP27, and said the governorate has started working on planting 2,000 palm trees in the city.

Fouad and Fouda also discussed the Environment Ministry’s support for the establishment of a Sustainability Park in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Palestinian activist Ramy Nabil Shaath, freed by Egypt, lands in France

AMMAN: Egyptian-Palestinian activist Ramy Shaath arrived in France on Saturday after almost two and a half years in detention in Egypt, with his family saying he had to renounce his Egyptian nationality.

Nabil Shaath, Ramy’s father and one of the leading Palestine Liberation Organization officials, told Arab News that he spoke to his son after he was freed and said his spirits are high, though the past few days had been very difficult for him.

“Ever since the Egyptian appeals courts vindicated Ramy of all charges, he was not released by the Egyptian authorities until he agreed to renounce his Egyptian citizenship,” he said.

Nabil added that the Egyptian government wanted him to be deported to Palestine. “We refused this suggestion knowing full well that the Israelis, who control all borders, would arrest him.”

The Egyptians agreed to release him to Palestinian officials in Egypt on the condition he traveled first to Amman. After coordination with PLO officials in the Jordanian capital, he traveled to Paris where he met his wife and family, Nabil told Arab News.

Egyptian law allows for the government to arrest any citizen without explanation for two years after which the prisoner has a choice of going to court or to the authorities to decide his fate.

According to his father, Ramy Shaath chose to go to court. “I am glad that Ramy decided to take the court channel and that his release was based on the decision of the appeals court which vindicated him of all charges, but I am sorry that the Egyptian authorities chose to strip him of his citizenship in a country he was proud of belonging to,” he said.

Nabil told Arab News that his son, married to a French woman, would now seek French citizenship.

A family statement celebrated his freedom and thanked “all the volunteers, the human rights organizations, public figures, and thousands of citizens from the Arab region, diaspora, and the world who advocated for his release.

“We are also grateful to the hundreds of lawmakers and government officials who publicly and privately championed Ramy’s case, particularly those who have done so steadfastly and against all odds in France, Europe, and the United States,” it said.

Welcoming his release, French President Emanuel Macron tweeted: “I welcome the decision of the Egyptian authorities to release Ramy Shaath. I share the relief of his wife Celine Le Brun, whom he finds in France, with whom we have not given up. Thank you to everyone who played a positive role in this happy outcome.”

Nisreen Haj Ahmad, director of Ahel, a Jordan-based organization that trains leaders in launching collective action, told Arab News that the concerted campaign by his wife and family attracted support from around the world. “It built power and used creative tactics,” she said. “Resilience is the secret of this success.”

Haj Ahmad, a friend of the couple, said she hopes all political prisoners in Arab countries can gain their freedom. “The freedom of Ramy Shaath is evidence of the people’s power and the importance of organizing despite difficult contexts,” she said.

Ramy Shaath was the Egyptian coordinator of the Palestinian-initiated Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. It was widely understood that his arrest was carried out as a gesture to the Israeli government. He was charged with terrorism, and had he been convicted, all his property in Egypt would have been confiscated by the state.

UN to hold Sudan talks to end crisis after coup

UN to hold Sudan talks to end crisis after coup
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

UN to hold Sudan talks to end crisis after coup

UN to hold Sudan talks to end crisis after coup
  • "It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process," UN special envoy Volker Perthes said
  • UN said a news conference would be held on Monday "to mark the official launching of the intra-Sudanese Talks on Democracy and Transition"
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: The United Nations said Saturday it will launch talks to help Sudan find an end to the crisis following a military coup that stalled the transition to civilian rule.
“It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process,” UN special envoy Volker Perthes said in a statement, announcing talks to bring together “all key civilian and military stakeholders.”
Later, the UN said a news conference would be held on Monday “to mark the official launching of the intra-Sudanese Talks on Democracy and Transition.”
Sudan has been shaken by pro-democracy protests and a deadly crackdown by security forces since General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan mounted the October 25 takeover, that dismantled a fragile power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians.
The arrangement was agreed following the April 2019 ouster of autocratic president Omar Al-Bashir after months of street protests against his iron-fisted rule.
At least 60 people have been killed in protest-related violence since the coup, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.
“The transition has faced major setbacks that have deeply impacted the country since the military coup,” Perthes said.
“The subsequent and repeated violence against largely peaceful demonstrators has only served to deepen the mistrust among all political parties in Sudan,” he added.
The UN-backed talks are aimed at “supporting Sudanese stakeholders in agreeing on a way out of the current political crisis and... a sustainable path forward toward democracy and peace,” Perthes said.
The Arab League welcomed the move.
Perthes said he was “deeply concerned that the current political impasse may slide the country further into instability.”
“Armed movements, political parties, civil society, women’s groups and resistance committees will be invited to participate in the UN-facilitated political process,” he added.
The UN Security Council is due to hold an informal session Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Sudan.
Last week, Sudan’s civilian prime minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned leaving the military in full control of the country.
Hamdok had been held under house arrest for weeks following the coup, before being reinstated in a November 21 deal after international pressure.
But the pro-democracy protest movement denounced the deal as a “betrayal,” saying it provided Burhan with a cloak of legitimacy for his takeover.
Announcing his resignation last Sunday, Hamdok warned Sudan was at a “dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival.”

Egypt, Sinovac agree to speed up vaccine-production technology transfer

Egypt’s Health Ministry said the country plans to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of China’s Sinovac vaccine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Egypt’s Health Ministry said the country plans to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of China’s Sinovac vaccine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 08 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt, Sinovac agree to speed up vaccine-production technology transfer

Egypt’s Health Ministry said the country plans to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of China’s Sinovac vaccine. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Egypt wants to become the largest vaccine producer in Africa and the Middle East
Updated 08 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ambassador to China Mohamed El-Badri discussed with Sinovac CEO and founder Weidong Yin accelerating the timetable for transferring COVID-19 vaccine-production technology.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said they agreed to expedite the building of a central logistical warehouse with a capacity of 150 million vaccine doses, which will strengthen the country’s capabilities as a center for the production and export of vaccines to Africa. El-Badri said this reflects Cairo’s commitment to African countries.

Egypt’s Health Ministry said the country plans to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of China’s Sinovac vaccine, making Egypt the largest vaccine producer in Africa and the Middle East.

Iranian writer dies in detention after Covid infection: rights groups

Iranian writer dies in detention after Covid infection: rights groups
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

Iranian writer dies in detention after Covid infection: rights groups

Iranian writer dies in detention after Covid infection: rights groups
  • "Baktash Abtin has died," the Iranian Writers Association said in a statement on Telegram
  • Paris-based media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin has died in detention in Tehran after falling ill with Covid-19, rights groups said Saturday, blaming the Islamic republic’s leadership for his death.
“Baktash Abtin has died,” the Iranian Writers Association said in a statement on its Telegram channel after the author was put into an induced coma in hospital earlier in the week.
Paris-based media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter, saying he “had been unjustly sentenced to six years in prison and was in detention in hospital, ill with Covid-19 and deprived of the necessary care.”
“RSF blames the regime’s authorities for his death,” it added, posting a picture of Abtin in striped Iranian prison uniform shackled by his leg to a hospital bed.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said “Baktash Abtin is dead because Iran’s government wanted to muzzle him in jail.”
“This is a preventable tragedy. Iran’s judiciary chief (Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejeie) must be held accountable,” he added.
Abtin had been convicted with two IWA colleagues in 2019 on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security” and for “propaganda against the system.” He had begun serving his sentence in Tehran’s Evin prison in 2020.
Along with fellow defendants Keyvan Bajan and Reza Khandan Mahabadi, Abtin had in September 2021 been given the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write award by writers’ rights group PEN America.
There has been growing concern in recent months among activists over deaths of prisoners in detention in Iran, especially in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic which campaigners fear is raging in Iranian prisons.
Amnesty International in September published a study accusing Iran of failing to provide accountability for at least 72 deaths in custody since January 2010, “despite credible reports that they resulted from torture or other ill-treatment.”

Downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance: Israel security

Downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance: Israel security
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

Downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance: Israel security

Downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance: Israel security
  • Hezbollah operates out of Lebanon, which is struggling in the midst of a dire economic crisis
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli security sources claimed Friday that drones captured after being flown across the frontier from neighboring Lebanon have provided insight into the growing aerial surveillance capabilities of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.
Lebanon and Israel are technically in a state of war and drones have become a regular feature of their heavily guarded border.
Images extracted from one drone downed in August — shown to AFP — showed what the source said was Hezbollah drone operators and pictures of other drones, as well as an aerial shot of a northern Israeli settlement and military post.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he believed the footage showed Hezbollah special forces training in how to use drones, which he said was the first such glimpse for Israel.
A second source said that five drones seized last year — including a small observation drone downed on Tuesday — belonged to Hezbollah.
“We are learning about the enemy and the enemy is learning about us,” said the second source, also speaking on condition of anonymity. “It is kind of a learning race between Hezbollah and us.”
Israel is a leader in developing and using drones in warfare, but it is seeing its technological superiority challenged by arch-foe Iran, which is also developing unmanned aerial vehicles for military use.
The drones used by Hezbollah were not necessarily Iranian made, but rather ordinary commercially available devices, the second source said.
“It is so easy to just take a drone from the store and gather intelligence and do whatever you imagine,” he said.
In September, Hezbollah said it had shot down an Israeli drone over Lebanon.
Hezbollah operates out of Lebanon, which is struggling in the midst of a dire economic crisis. The first security source said the economic woes did not appear to have lessened Hezbollah’s drone program.
 

