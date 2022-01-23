You are here

What We Are Buying Today: Pétillante

Updated 24 January 2022
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Pétillante

  Each product consists of a unique combination of oils such as coconut, almond, olive, rose, and glycerin
If you are looking for some natural organic skincare, check out Pétillante’s products.
This Saudi home business launched by Dalal Albaijan offers a wide range of handmade skin scrubs and body lotions.
Pétillante offers seven main skincare products made from organic ingredients such as herbs, natural oils, extracts and butters that help keep the skin moisturized. All scrubs available can be also used as a detox bath, which helps the body to feel relaxed and fresh.
Each product consists of a unique combination of oils such as coconut, almond, olive, rose, and glycerin.  Albaijan also offers some seasonal products for pampering your skin during the colder months including pumpkin oil and cinnamon scrubs, inspired by winter themes with a collection box boasting two luxurious products. It will help you to remove all the dead skin and impurities with a gentle cleanse.
One of the more interesting scrubs is called starry nights, made of coffee, green tea, and Moroccan herbs that helps to reduce stretch marks and cellulite.
The brand’s scrubs are available in flavors including rose, honey, cinnamon, pumpkin coconut, baby powder and coffee.
