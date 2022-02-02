You are here

Mercedes owned by King Faisal of Iraq up for sale in the US

The car was refurbished in Beirut in 1958, just before Faisal I's son, Faisal II, was overthrown in a coup and killed. (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation)
King Faisal I of Iraq, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930. (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation)
King Faisal I of Iraq, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930. (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation)
King Faisal I of Iraq, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930. (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation)
King Faisal I of Iraq, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930. (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation)
King Faisal I of Iraq, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930. (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation)
Updated 02 February 2022
  • Faisal, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz in 1930
LONDON: A car once owned by King Faisal I of Iraq has gone on sale in the US, with current bids standing at more than $1.5 million.

Faisal, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930.

He used it for state business in Baghdad until his death in 1933, after which it was used for the same purpose by his son and grandson, Ghazi and Faisal II, both kings of Iraq.

The car was refurbished in Beirut in 1958, just before Faisal II was overthrown in a coup and killed, and then remained disused in Baghdad for a decade.

It was purchased by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation in 1967 and taken back to Beirut before being shipped to the US, where it has been on display ever since at the foundation’s museum at the Indianapolis racetrack and occasionally given a run out in vintage car rallies.

Faisal I was the third son of Sharif Hussein bin Ali, who was encouraged by Lawrence, who was representing the British government, to rise up against the then-ruling Ottoman Empire at the outbreak of the First World War.

Following the conclusion of the conflict, Britain and France carved up the Middle East territories of the defeated Ottomans and granted Iraq to Faisal and Jordan to his brother Abdullah.

The story of Faisal and his family’s influence over the region, and the role Lawrence played in their rise to prominence, was the subject of the 1962 film “Lawrence of Arabia,” which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Iraq King Faisal Mercedes

UN head calls for ‘Olympic’ truce in Ethiopia

UN head calls for ‘Olympic’ truce in Ethiopia
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

UN head calls for ‘Olympic’ truce in Ethiopia

UN head calls for ‘Olympic’ truce in Ethiopia
  • "The tradition of the Olympic Truce has called on all parties, everywhere, to stop hostilities throughout the course of the Games," said UN Secretary General
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Tuesday for all parties in the Ethiopian conflict to implement a truce to mark the Olympic Games, and use the break in hostilities to provide relief to all Ethiopians.
“As I prepare to leave for the Winter Olympics, I make the strongest possible appeal for all parties in Ethiopia for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” said Guterres during a brief press appearance in New York.
“For millennia,” he explained, “the tradition of the Olympic Truce has called on all parties, everywhere, to stop hostilities throughout the course of the Games.”
Such an interruption would provide an opportunity for “effective humanitarian access and relief to all affected populations throughout Ethiopia,” the former Portuguese prime minister said.
“These actions will help pave the way to a much-needed inclusive national dialogue involving all Ethiopians.”
Since November 2020, pro-government forces in Ethiopia have confronted rebels led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the former rulers of the Tigray region.
The conflict has led nearly 40 percent of people in the region to suffer “an extreme lack of food,” the UN said last week.

UN Olympic Truce U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Ethiopia

UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef

UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef

UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef
  • A German frozen pizza manufacturer is referencing the Champions League with one of its cheesy offerings
  • The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

BERLIN: The Champignons League pizza is fine with UEFA after all.
European soccer’s governing body said Tuesday it does not mind that a German frozen pizza manufacturer is referencing the Champions League with one of its cheesy offerings.
The manufacturer, Pizza Wolke, said on Sunday that it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name “Champignons League” for its mushroom pizza.
But in a slice of good news for Pizza Wolke, which is based in the central town of Gießen north of Frankfurt, UEFA suggested that the legal representative had made a meal of the matter.
“UEFA obviously takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously but this instance seems to be a case of an overzealous local trademark agent acting too hastily,” the governing body said in a statement. “The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.”

champions league Germany pizza Champignon League

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre
  • Police said Ali Zain shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother on January 18
  • He claimed under questioning at the weekend that the game had driven him to violence
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

LAHORE: Pakistani police called Monday for the wildly popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game to be banned after a teenager confessed to killing four members of his family in a rage after bingeing for days playing online.
Police said Ali Zain shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother on January 18, and claimed under questioning at the weekend that the game had driven him to violence.
“This is not the first incident of its nature,” police investigator Imran Kishwar told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore, adding “so we have decided to recommend a ban.”
PUBG is an online multiplayer “battle royale” game in which the winner is the last survivor.
Kishwar said Ali, 18, lived in complete isolation in his room and was addicted to the game.
Dawn newspaper quoted a Lahore police officer as saying Ali “fired at his family thinking that they will also come back to life, as happened in the game.”
Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series “The Hunger Games,” PUBG has become one of the world’s most popular mobile games.
Telecoms authorities in Pakistan have previously temporarily blocked access to the game after complaints about its violent content.
The game has been banned — briefly or permanently — in several other countries, including India and China.

Pakistan PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Lahore murder

Thai cafe serves up crypto advice with coffee and cake

A staff member shows one of the local leading crypto exchange Bitkub's logo at a cafe which has dozens of screens showing the latest trends and prices on various cryptocurrencies in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Jan. 21, 2022. (REUTERS)
A staff member shows one of the local leading crypto exchange Bitkub's logo at a cafe which has dozens of screens showing the latest trends and prices on various cryptocurrencies in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Jan. 21, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 31 January 2022
Reuters

Thai cafe serves up crypto advice with coffee and cake

A staff member shows one of the local leading crypto exchange Bitkub's logo at a cafe which has dozens of screens showing the latest trends and prices on various cryptocurrencies in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Jan. 21, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Cryptocurrencies have been gaining momentum in Thailand, with as much as 251 billion baht ($7.62 billion) in digital asset traded in November, according to the latest official data
Updated 31 January 2022
Reuters

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand: A cafe in northeast Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cake.
Behind a calm exterior of cherry blossom trees, customers of HIP Coffee & Restaurant stare at their laptops, supping nervously on iced coffee — part of a surging interest in digital assets in Thailand that has regulators worried.
“It’s exciting for me to be here because I get to meet people who share the same interests,” said Detnarong Satianphut, a 35-year-old crypto trader.
“We (traders) get to exchange information because in the trading world we are coming up against millions of people.”
Cryptocurrencies have been gaining momentum in Thailand, with as much as 251 billion baht ($7.62 billion) in digital asset traded in November, according to the latest official data.
Earlier this month https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2U52CL, Thailand said it would start to regulate the use of digital assets as payments, warning of potential risks to financial stability and the overall economic system.
HIP cafe, which has been around since 2013, got its crypto makeover in 2020.
Since then, according to staff, its customers have doubled. Manager Oakkharawat Yongsakuljinda said the cafe provides alternative investment opportunities for people in the surrounding Nakhon Ratchasima province.
It offers free investment consulting and is planning on starting its own cryptocurrency coin.
Its customers say trading in the cafe offers them the best chance of success in a volatile market, in which the most well known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, hit six-month lows this week.
“Having so many screens helps a lot ... We immediately know and get to analyze crashing factors and whether we should buy,” said 23-year-old trader Apakon Putnok.

Thailand coffee shops Crypto currency

Ronaldo given hero’s welcome on visit to Expo 2020 Dubai

Ronaldo given hero’s welcome on visit to Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Ronaldo given hero’s welcome on visit to Expo 2020 Dubai

Ronaldo given hero’s welcome on visit to Expo 2020 Dubai
  • The Manchester United forward and Portuguese international discussed his journey as a football player
  • Ronaldo is believed to be spending the international break in Dubai with his family
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by hundreds of fans during a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai for a Q&A session at the site’s Al-Wasl plaza, state news agency WAM reported.

The Manchester United forward and Portuguese international discussed his journey as a football player, and praised Dubai for being unique and different.

“Dubai always brings something to the table, unique and different,” he said.

Ronaldo is believed to be spending the international break in Dubai with his family, the WAM report said.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was impressed by the expo, according to local media.

He said: “It is unbelievably impressive. Bringing 192 nations with their culture and traditions under one roof is very exciting.”

Ronaldo advised fans to take care of their physical and mental health. “I am fit because I take care of my body. Do everything that makes your body and mind healthy,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo Expo2020Dubai

