What We Are Reading Today: 'Atlas of The Heart'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Atlas of The Heart’
Updated 04 February 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Atlas of The Heart’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Atlas of The Heart’
Updated 04 February 2022
Ghadi Joudah

"Atlas of The Heart" is a nonfiction self-help book written by American professor, author and podcast host Brené Brown. 
The book is centered on the idea of recognizing and understanding human emotion in depth, giving meaning to every fleeting feeling or rush of emotions. 
It walks the reader through 87 emotional experiences, shedding light on the ways in which individuals can navigate the intensity of these emotions and cultivate an understanding of the human psyche. 
The author trains us to use language and mind mapping in identifying and articulating these sentiments. 
Published in 2021, “Atlas of The Heart” is a USA Today bestseller, and was turned into an eight-episode HBO Max television series.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The War That Doesn't Say Its Name by Jason K. Stearns

What We Are Reading Today: The War That Doesn’t Say Its Name by Jason K. Stearns
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Well into its third decade, the military conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been dubbed a “forever war”—a perpetual cycle of war, civil unrest, and local feuds over power and identity. Millions have died in one of the worst humanitarian calamities of our time.

The War That Doesn’t Say Its Name investigates the most recent phase of this conflict, asking why the peace deal of 2003—accompanied by the largest United Nations peacekeeping mission in the world and tens of billions in international aid—has failed to stop the violence.

Jason Stearns argues that the fighting has become an end in itself, carried forward in substantial part through the apathy and complicity of local and international actors.

Stearns shows that regardless of the suffering, there has emerged a narrow military bourgeoisie of commanders and politicians for whom the conflict is a source of survival, dignity, and profit.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Saudi-American author writes the novel she always wanted to read but couldn’t

Saudi-American author writes the novel she always wanted to read but couldn’t
Updated 03 February 2022
Jasmine Bager

Saudi-American author writes the novel she always wanted to read but couldn't

Saudi-American author writes the novel she always wanted to read but couldn’t
  Eman Quotah, originally from Jeddah, wrote 'Bride of the Sea' to explore the bicultural identity issues, family dramas and societal pressures she experienced
Updated 03 February 2022
Jasmine Bager

DAMMAM: While Eman Quotah was growing up on the west coast of Saudi Arabia in the 1990s, the daughter of a Hijazi father and an American mother, she longed to read novels that explored the complexities of life that a Saudi-American girl such as herself was confronted with.

Unable to find any stories about the identity issues, societal pressures and family dramas she was familiar with, she decided to write one herself.

Decades passed as she wrote, rewrote and pondered each draft. In 2020, she finally completed her debut novel, “Bride of the Sea” — the book she always wanted to read. The title she chose is the nickname of the city of Jeddah, which translates to “mermaid” in Arabic.

“I wrote a novel that is as Saudi-American as I could make it,” she told Arab News. “My book is about urban Saudis in Jeddah. It’s so specific, and there are so many other Saudi experiences, I don’t want people to think that I’m trying to represent all Saudis.”

The story, which begins in the 1970s, is a family saga spanning four decades and two continents. It is a multi-dimensional love story set against a distinctive, ever-present political backdrop that is as deep and mysterious as the murky sea.

A young Saudi couple, who are cousins, get married and move to Cleveland, Ohio, to study. Shortly after their daughter, Hanadi, is born the marriage ends. The mother’s name is Saeedah, which means “happy” in Arabic, but she is very sad. She changes her name, abducts her daughter and decides to “hide” in the US.

The father, Muneer, who is a journalist, returns to Saudi Arabia alone. Years later Hanadi, who also goes by the name Hannah, runs away from her mother. Her journey takes a surprising turn and she ends up in Saudi Arabia, though not under circumstances one might imagine.

In each chapter and location, there is a reference to a body of water, which seems deliberate. To write a Saudi-American novel, Quotah said she had had to create her own literary tradition.

“I took little snippets of real Saudi gossip and then turned it into a novel,” she said. “It was inspired by a true story of a family friend but I novelized it because I wanted to explore other themes, and I had questions about what would it be like to have experienced family abduction.

“It’s not meant to represent any one particular person or family’s experience but just this sort of amalgamation of different things, and I think having it be a novel freed me up to create a fictional family but a family I haven’t seen before in novels — a Saudi family.

“My dad’s family is very large and there was so much drama always happening all the time — this person not talking to that person. I felt like that was a really great canvas that you could paint a novel on and I wanted to see that kind of a family in a story.”

As a Saudi-American reading the book, I was struck by how the narrative indeed seemed reminiscent of the fragmented stories I overheard in my youth; it seemed simultaneously familiar and foreign. In its 312 pages, it paints an intimate portrait of a Saudi-American family that are oceans apart — literally and figuratively.

Quotah now lives in the US and is a mother to her own multiracial children. Her life is a world away from her childhood home but she said she still connects with it.

The book was recently translated into Arabic. It is the language of her father but she no longer uses it regularly. To ensure accuracy during the translation process she sought help from her dad, who still lives in Jeddah.

“I went through the Saudi education system so I read the literature that we were taught there but most of the books I read were in English,” she said. “I’m not, honestly, a big reader of Arabic novels.

“Usually when a book gets translated, the writer doesn’t have anything to do with that. But I asked if I could be involved because the publisher was Lebanese and I wanted to make sure that the Hijazi dialect was preserved in Arabic.

“As a bilingual speaker you’re always thinking in two languages, so I was doing that. What happened was my dad helped me. We tried to take things that didn’t sound Hijazi to us and changed that.”

SPEEDREAD

  • The story, which begins in the 1970s, is a family saga spanning four decades and two continents. It is a multi-dimensional love story set against a distinctive, ever-present political backdrop that is as deep and mysterious as the murky sea.
  • A young Saudi couple, who are cousins, get married and move to Cleveland, Ohio, to study. Shortly after their daughter, Hanadi, is born the marriage ends. The mother’s name is Saeedah, which means ‘happy’ in Arabic, but she is very sad. She changes her name, abducts her daughter and decides to ‘hide’ in the US.
  • In each chapter and location, there is a reference to a body of water, which seems deliberate. To write a Saudi-American novel, Emaan Quotah said she had had to create her own literary tradition.

The novel includes a potentially controversial twist, which initially worried Quotah when considering the Arabic translation but she feels readers are ready for it.

“In terms of the content of the book, I think that Saudi readers, I would guess, are more open to different perspectives than people think they are,” she said.

“I don’t feel concerned that readers will be offended by anything in the book. The book is meant to show the experiences of one family but also to talk about secrets and truths, and those are themes that Saudi artists have dealt with for a long time.”

One thing that some readers might feel is missing from the novel is any reference to the monumental changes in the Kingdom that began in 2018 in terms of the empowerment of women. Quotah said she was not in the country when this was happening and so did not want to write about them in a way that might be considered inauthentic. She added that she would like to see other authors take up that baton and explore the evolving role of Saudi women.

“I hope that we’ll see Saudi novels that take on what’s happening in the country now but in my book, I felt like I could most honestly write about what I had experienced in the time when I was observing Saudi society,” she said. “The book is about the way things used to be.”

Topics: Emaan Quotah Bride of the Sea Books

What We Are Reading Today: Advanced Classical Electromagnetism by Robert Wald

What We Are Reading Today: Advanced Classical Electromagnetism by Robert Wald
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Advanced Classical Electromagnetism by Robert Wald

What We Are Reading Today: Advanced Classical Electromagnetism by Robert Wald
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

Electromagnetism is one of the pillars of modern physics. Robert Wald provides graduate students with a clear, concise, and mathematically precise introduction to the subject, covering all the core topics while bringing the teaching of electromagnetism up to date with our modern understanding of the subject.

Electromagnetism is usually taught in a quasi-historical fashion, starting from concepts formulated in the 18th and 19th centuries, but this tends to promote outdated ways of thinking about the theory.

Wald begins with Maxwell’s equations—the foundation of electromagnetism—together with the formulas for the energy density, momentum density, and stress tensor of the electromagnetic field.

He then proceeds through all the major topics in classical electromagnetism, such as electrostatics, dielectrics, magnetostatics, electrodynamics and radiation, diffraction, and special relativity.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Spies, Lies, and Algorithms by Amy B. Zegart

What We Are Reading Today: Spies, Lies, and Algorithms by Amy B. Zegart
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Spies, Lies, and Algorithms by Amy B. Zegart

What We Are Reading Today: Spies, Lies, and Algorithms by Amy B. Zegart
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

Spying has never been more ubiquitous—or less understood. The world is drowning in spy movies, TV shows, and novels, but universities offer more courses on rock and roll than on the CIA and there are more congressional experts on powdered milk than espionage.

This crisis in intelligence education is distorting public opinion, fueling conspiracy theories, and hurting intelligence policy. In Spies, Lies, and Algorithms, Amy Zegart separates fact from fiction as she offers an engaging and enlightening account of the past, present, and future of American espionage as it faces a revolution driven by digital technology.

Drawing on decades of research and hundreds of interviews with intelligence officials, Zegart provides a history of US espionage, from George Washington’s Revolutionary War spies to today’s spy satellites; examines how fictional spies are influencing real officials; gives an overview of intelligence basics and life inside America’s intelligence agencies; explains the deadly cognitive biases that can mislead analysts; and explores the vexed issues of traitors, covert action, and congressional oversight.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

The Mexican Heartland provides a new history of capitalism from the perspective of the landed communities surrounding Mexico City. In a sweeping analytical narrative spanning the 16th century to today, John Tutino challenges our basic assumptions about the forces that shaped global capitalism—setting families and communities at the center of histories that transformed the world.

Despite invasion, disease, and depopulation, Mexico’s heartland communities held strong on the land, adapting to sustain and shape the dynamic silver capitalism so pivotal to Spain’s empire and world trade for centuries after 1550.

They joined in insurgencies that brought the collapse of silver and other key global trades after 1810 as Mexico became a nation, then struggled to keep land and self-rule in the face of liberal national projects. They drove Zapata’s 1910 revolution—a rising that rattled Mexico and the world of industrial capitalism.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

