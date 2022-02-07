You are here

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not 'the answer'

Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host the Joe Rogan podcast. (File/AFP)
Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host the Joe Rogan podcast. (File/AFP)
AP

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not 'the answer'

Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host the Joe Rogan podcast. (File/AFP)
  • Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a message to employees released Sunday that the company would not part ways with Rogan
LOS ANGELES: Joe Rogan’s mouth has put Spotify in a tough spot, but the streaming giant is apparently not ready to part ways with the popular podcast host despite intense criticism over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and racial slurs.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a message to employees released Sunday that the company would not part ways with Rogan.
“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”
The letter is the clearest indication yet of where Spotify stands on Rogan’s fate with the company. It reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host the podcast, so dropping Rogan threatens the bottom line but is also a key part of the company’s strategy to be a one-stop shop for audio.
“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress,” Ek wrote. He said he was “deeply sorry” for the impact the controversy was having on Spotify’s workforce.
Whether Spotify continues to keep Rogan or cuts ties, the decision likely won’t sit well with one side or the other in an increasingly polarized country.
On race, the choice is between keeping Rogan and sending a message that society has become too “woke” or showing that Spotify is more attuned to a multiracial society, said Adia Harvey Wingfield, a sociology professor at Washington University in St. Louis.
“If Spotify says ‘We can’t drop him. He has the right to say what he wants,’ that continues on the line where there is this implicit support to say racist things on these platforms,” she said in an interview before Ek’s letter.
The streaming site also has to decide whether offensive words are allowable elsewhere on its app, where songs with racist, homophobic and anti-immigrant messages are available, said John Wihbey, a Northeastern University professor and specialist in emerging technologies.
“There’s some real self-examination to be doing beyond Joe,” Wihbey said. “This is a big moment of reckoning for entertainment and streaming platforms to see where the window is, what’s over the line.”
The bottom-line question should be pretty simple for Spotify, said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan business and law professor. The conservative Rogan stands in contrast to the much more liberal musicians who generate the bulk of Spotify’s profits, he said.
“They can’t blow off the artists. The artists make Spotify,” Gordon said. “They need to settle up with Rogan, let him go to a home that will be consistent with who he is. And everybody will be better off.”
Having Rogan on Spotify is like having a political party with Donald Trump as the presidential candidate and liberal Elizabeth Warren as vice president. “It isn’t going to work,” Gordon said.
Spotify reports having 406 million active monthly users, up nearly 20 percent from last year, and advertising has grown largely because of podcasting. The company had 31 percent of the 524 million music streaming subscriptions worldwide in the second quarter of 2021, more than double that of second-place Apple Music, according to Midia Research.
Rogan’s public troubles started on Jan. 24 when musician Neil Young asked to have his music removed because of concerns that Rogan was promoting skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccines. Other artists followed suit, including Joni Mitchell and Roxane Gay.
The scrutiny only intensified when a video compilation emerged last week showing Rogan repeatedly using racial slurs. Grammy-winning artist India.Arie posted it on her Instagram, using the hashtag #DeleteSpotify.
Spotify said previously that it would soon add a warning to all podcasts that discuss COVID-19, directing listeners to factual, up-to-date information from scientists and public health experts.
“They take this money that’s built from streaming, and they pay this guy $100 million, but they pay us like .003 percent of a penny,” Arie wrote. “I don’t want to generate money that pays that.”
Rogan apologized Saturday, saying that the slurs were the “most regretful and shameful thing” he has ever had to address and that he hasn’t used the N-word in years.
Ek told The Wall Street Journal last week that he took responsibility for being “too slow to respond” to the criticism over vaccine misinformation. It took the company five days to respond publicly to Young.
“It’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Ek continued in a statement.
Rogan is an odd mix of shock-jock and host who leads discussions of public policy, arts and culture, Wihbey said, describing his brand as conservative “bro America.”
His comments were clearly racist, Wihbey said, but he hopes that Rogan will see this as a chance to substantively discuss race and vaccine issues in future episodes. His audience may not hear the discussions otherwise, Wihbey said.
“I do think that assembling this kind of audience is important,” he said. “He can say things that I think can move the needle.”
Wingfield said the controversy could be positive if it starts a shift to discussions of racial stereotypes.
“I think that if Joe Rogan kind of learns from this experience and becomes a driving voice for that conversation, that could be really valuable,” she said. “But I want to stress again that that’s a pretty big if, and I don’t know if it will come to that.”
Spotify Technology’s share price fell 0.5 percent early Monday in after hours trading. It jumped 9.2 percent on Friday.

Topics: Spotify Joe Rogan

Facebook owner Meta adds tool to guard against harassment in metaverse

Facebook owner Meta adds tool to guard against harassment in metaverse
Facebook owner Meta adds tool to guard against harassment in metaverse

Facebook owner Meta adds tool to guard against harassment in metaverse
  • Facebook adds tool to safeguard against harassment and maintain personal space boundaries in the metaverse
LONDON: Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms said on Friday it is launching a tool for people using its virtual reality social platforms to maintain personal space boundaries, as concerns have mounted about user safety and sexual harassment in the metaverse.
Its new “personal boundary” tool will make users feel like they have nearly four feet (1.2 meters) between their virtual avatar and others when they access the immersive Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues apps through VR headsets.
The company said in a blog post that this new default setting would make it easier to avoid unwanted interactions. The change comes as users of VR platforms including Horizon Worlds have raised alarms about virtual groping and other abusive behavior.
Facebook Inc. changed its name to Meta, and has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality to reflect its new bet on the metaverse, a futuristic idea of a network of virtual environments accessed via different devices where users can work, socialize and play.
Horizon Worlds, an expansive VR social platform, and Horizon Venues, which is focused on virtual events, are early iterations of metaverse-like spaces.
Shares of Meta, which is pouring billions of dollars into its metaverse ambitions, plummeted 26 percent on Thursday in the biggest single-day slide in market value for a US company, after the social media giant issued a dismal forecast, blaming Apple Inc’s privacy changes and increased competition.
The company has long been under scrutiny from global lawmakers and regulators over its handling of problematic content and abuses on its existing social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
Meta said the new tool built on its current “hand harassment measures,” where an avatar’s hands would disappear if they invaded someone’s personal space. It also currently has a “Safe Zone” feature where people can activate a bubble around their avatar if they feel threatened.
Meta’s vice president of Horizon Vivek Sharma said in the blog that the company believed the new personal boundaries would help set “behavioral norms.”
“It’s an important step, and there’s still much more work to be done. We’ll continue to test and explore new ways to help people feel comfortable in VR,” said Sharma.
He said in the future, Meta would look at the possibility of adding in controls like letting people change the size of their personal boundary.
For now, the company noted users will have to “extend their arms to be able to high-five or fist bump other people’s avatars.”

Kashmir journalist arrested under India's anti-terror law

Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Kashmir journalist arrested under India's anti-terror law

Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
  • Shah and few other reporters associated with Kashmir Walla have been questioned for their reporting several times in the last few years
SRINAGAR, India: Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said they arrested a prominent journalist on accusations of publishing “anti-national content,” in a widening crackdown against media in the disputed region.
Fahad Shah, the editor of news portal Kashmir Walla, was summoned for questioning in southern Pulwama town on Friday and later arrested.
Police said he was identified among Facebook users and portals that had published “anti-national content,” without specifying what it is. It said the content was posted with “criminal intention” to create fear and could “provoke the public to disturb law and order.” It said such content was “tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities.”
The case relates to a gunfight between rebels trapped inside a civilian home and Indian troops in Pulwama on Jan. 30. Police had said a Kashmiri rebel commander was killed in the fighting along with a Pakistani and another local militant. They described the fourth slain teenage boy, the house owner’s son, as a “hybrid” militant, a term authorities began using last year for alleged militants with no police record and who operate as civilians.
Kashmir Walla carried a series of reports on the fighting presenting both sides of the story. One video report quoted family members of the slain boy refuting the police. Another video quoted the boy’s sister contradicting an earlier statement from the family.
Shah, 34, was arrested under India’s harsh anti-terror and sedition laws, which include punishment of up to seven years.
Shah and few other reporters associated with Kashmir Walla have been questioned for their reporting several times in the last few years.
On Saturday, police tweeted that Shah was wanted in three cases for “glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news & inciting general public for creating L&O (law and order) situations.”
The award-winning journalist has also reported for several foreign publications.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in full. Since 1989, a full-blown armed rebellion has raged in the Indian-controlled part seeking a united Kashmir, either under Pakistani rule or independent of both.
The region is one of the most heavily militarized in the world. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the raging conflict.
Journalists have long contended with threats in Indian-controlled Kashmir. But their predicament became worse after India revoked the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019, throwing Kashmir under a severe security and communication lockdown. A year later, the government’s new media policy sought to control the press to censure independent reporting.
Dozens have been arrested, interrogated and investigated. Fearing reprisals, local press has largely wilted under pressure.
Last month, police arrested journalist Sajad Gul after his tweet linked a video clip of a protest against Indian rule following a rebel’s killing.
Also in January, a few journalists supportive of the Indian government, with assistance from armed police, took control of the Kashmir Valley’s only independent press club. Authorities shut it down the following day, drawing sharp criticism from media watchdogs.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists asked Indian authorities to “immediately and unconditionally” release Shah and “drop any investigation into his work and cease detaining members of the press.”
Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, said in a statement the arrest “shows Jammu and Kashmir authorities’ utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely.”
“Authorities must immediately release Shah, and all other journalists behind bars, and cease detaining and harassing journalists for simply doing their jobs,” he said.

Kuwait bans 'Death on the Nile' film with Israeli actress

Kuwait bans ‘Death on the Nile’ film with Israeli actress
Kuwait bans 'Death on the Nile' film with Israeli actress

Kuwait bans ‘Death on the Nile’ film with Israeli actress
  • According to a Kuwaiti newspaper, decision was taken following demands on social media for film to be banned
  • The story is one of the most famous works of British author Christie, dubbed the “Queen of Crime”
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit “Death on the Nile” with a cast of Hollywood stars including Israeli actress Gal Gadot, authorities said Sunday.
The film, directed by and co-starring Kenneth Branagh, is due for release this month in the United States.
The story is one of the most famous works of British author Christie, dubbed the “Queen of Crime.”
But cinemagoers in Kuwait will not be able to watch it, information ministry spokeswoman Anouar Mourad told AFP, confirming press reports.
According to Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper, the decision was taken following demands on social media for the film to be banned.
Social media users pointed to Gadot’s praise of the Israeli army and her criticism of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza.
The war left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, the majority civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.
Gadot is best known for the lead role in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster “Wonder Woman” which was banned in some Arab countries.
She has frequently come under criticism on social media because she did her mandatory service in the Israeli army.

Topics: Kuwait Death of the Nile Israeli actress Gal Gadot Agatha Christie Israeli Army

Egyptian media tycoon accused of human trafficking

Egyptian media tycoon accused of human trafficking
Egyptian media tycoon accused of human trafficking

Egyptian media tycoon accused of human trafficking
  • According to the public prosecution’s statement, Al-Amin sexually assaulted seven young girls
  • Al-Amin founded the CBC Group and Modern Network along with Al-Nahar TV
CAIRO: Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Amin will stand trial on charges of human trafficking following a decision by the public prosecutor to refer the case to the criminal court.

Al-Amin founded the CBC Group and Modern Network along with the Arab News Agency and Al-Nahar TV.

According to the public prosecution’s statement, Al-Amin sexually assaulted seven young girls.

The referral decision was based on the testimony of 13 witnesses, statements by the victims, an examination of Al-Amin’s phone and medical reports.

Investigators claim the accused held the victims in an orphanage he had established, taking advantage of his authority to sexually exploit them.

Investigations were carried out by the General Department for Combating Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking at the Ministry of Interior, as well as psychologists, social workers, the judicial control officer at the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and medical experts.

Reports by the National Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Ministry of Solidarity specialists said that the alleged victims suffered from psychological disorders as a result of the assaults.

The public prosecutor launched its investigation after receiving a report from the National Council for Motherhood and Childhood on Dec. 10 regarding a social media account alleging that Al-Amin had assaulted girls living in his orphanage.

The girls claimed that Al-Amin had offered them money, gifts and mobile phones before assaulting them, and threatened to beat those who rejected his sexual advances. 

Al-Amin graduated from the Faculty of Engineering, Alexandria University, then moved to Kuwait with his brother to work with a contracting firm.

In 2002, Al-Amin returned to Egypt and invested than 50 million Egyptian pounds ($3 million) in the CBC Group, which has become one of the most important satellite channels in Egypt. He also bought 85 percent of Al-Nahar and Al-Nahar Drama channels.

Al-Amin acquired the Modern Group, Modern Sport, Modern Koura, Modern Freedom, and then the Arab News Agency AUA. He established Al-Watan newspaper.

Topics: Egypt Mohamed Al-Amin CBC Group human trafficking

Twitter rolls out 'dislike' button as downvote feature testing goes global

The company stated that the number of downvotes per tweet will not be public information. (Twitter)
The company stated that the number of downvotes per tweet will not be public information. (Twitter)
Twitter rolls out 'dislike' button as downvote feature testing goes global

The company stated that the number of downvotes per tweet will not be public information. (Twitter)
  • Twitter rolled out its downvote feature globally to continue testing whether or not to make the dislike button a permanent feature of the microblogging site
LONDON: Twitter rolled out its downvote feature globally to continue testing whether or not to make the dislike button a permanent feature of the microblogging site.

“Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” the company said in a statement issued through a tweet. 

So far, results of the testing rollout found that users downvoted replies they found offensive or irrelevant, the company stated.

“We learned a lot about the types of replies you don’t find relevant and we’re expanding this test –– more of you on web and soon iOS and Android will have the option to use reply downvoting. 

“They’ll help inform us of the content people want to see.”

The company stated that the number of downvotes per tweet will not be public information and that the authors of a downvoted tweet would not be able to see who or how many have done so.

The social networking site has been hit by a number of controversies over the past years, most notably when it permanently banned former US President Donald Trump from its platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. 

Other leaders have also used the platform to push extremist rhetoric or fake news. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei once tweeted: “Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited. They’re completely untrustworthy. It’s not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations. Given our experience with France’s HIV-tainted blood supplies, French vaccines aren’t trustworthy either.”

The tweet was later deleted, but Khamenei’s account in Farsi, English, French, Spanish and other languages remain active and tweeting.

Despite Twitter’s updated policy on hate speech, which clearly states that users must “not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin,” accounts that do just that are still present on the platform. 

Accounts in the Arab world, such as those of exiled Egyptian cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi and terrorist-designated Qais Al-Khazali — both of whom have featured in Arab News’ Preachers of Hate series — remain active.

“Throughout history, God has imposed upon them (the Jews) people who would punish them for their corruption,” Al-Qaradawi said in one of many hate-filled fatwas.

“The last punishment was that of Hitler. This was a divine punishment for them. Next time, God willing, it will be done at the hands of the faithful believers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Twitter states that people who have tested downvoting agree it improves the quality of conversations on the platform, however it remains to be seen how impactful it will be.

Topics: Twitter downvote

