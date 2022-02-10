You are here

Russia's daily COVID-19 infections near 200,000 for 1st time
Medical workers carry a Covid-19 patient on a stretcher at a hospital in October in Russia, where authorities on Thursday reported nearly 200,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases. (AP)
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

  • The state coronavirus task force tallied 197,076 new infections over the past 24 hours
  • The highly contagious omicron variant accounts for 60% of current infections
MOSCOW: Russian authorities on Thursday reported nearly 200,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, in another record fueled by the rapid spread of the omicron variant amid a low vaccination rate and the absence of major restrictions for adults.
The state coronavirus task force tallied 197,076 new infections over the past 24 hours, some 14,000 more than the day before and twice as many as two weeks ago. The task force also reported 701 deaths. While infections have soared, daily fatalities in recent weeks have remained steady between roughly 600 and 700.
The highly contagious omicron variant accounts for 60 percent of current infections, according to Anna Popova, head of Russia’s public health agency Rospotrebnadzor.
Despite the surge, Russian officials have resisted imposing any major restrictions. Moreover, the government recently lifted the seven-day self-isolation restrictions for those who come into contact with COVID-19 patients. Mandatory isolation for those who test positive for the virus has also been cut from 14 to seven days, and the requirement to have a negative test to end isolation has been scrapped.
Russia has had only one lockdown, for six weeks in 2020, and in October 2021 many people were ordered to stay off work for about a week. But beside that, life in most of the country remained largely normal.
In recent weeks, a growing number of Russian regions have started introducing restrictions for those under 18, as officials noted that the current surge is affecting children much more than the previous ones. In many areas, schools have either switched to remote learning or extended holidays for students. In St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, minors have been temporarily barred from most public places.
Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 only last month with the domestically developed Sputnik M jab. According to media reports and social media users, only small amounts of the vaccine for teenagers have been made available.
Only about half of Russia’s 146 million people have been vaccinated so far, even though the country was among the first in the world to roll out COVID-19 shots.
Russian authorities have reported a total of over 13.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 338,091 deaths — by far the highest death toll in Europe.
Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat, which uses broader counting criteria than the task force, puts the death toll much higher, saying the number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and December 2021 was at about 681,100.

Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process

Afghan children hold a rally at a Gulf facility in in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to protest the lengthy US relocation process. (Rise to Peace/via REUTERS)
Afghan children hold a rally at a Gulf facility in in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to protest the lengthy US relocation process. (Rise to Peace/via REUTERS)
Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process

Afghan children hold a rally at a Gulf facility in in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to protest the lengthy US relocation process. (Rise to Peace/via REUTERS)
  • The UAE has agreed to provide temporary homes for thousands of Afghans evacuated last year when the Taliban seized power in their country
DUBAI: Hundreds of Afghans have launched a rare protest at a United Arab Emirates facility where they have been housed since fleeing their homeland last year, holding banners pleading for freedom and demanding to be sent to the United States to be resettled.
Thousands of Afghans were last year evacuated to the Gulf Arab state on behalf of the United States and other Western countries amid the chaotic US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan and return to power of the hard-line Islamist Taliban movement.
The UAE, a close US partner, agreed to provide Afghans with temporary housing as they waited to be resettled elsewhere.
Six months later, however, many are still in the UAE, living in tightly controlled facilities.
Protests started on Wednesday and continued on Thursday, two demonstrators told Reuters on the condition of anonymity, fearing retribution from authorities for speaking out.
Videos sent to Reuters showed men, women and children calling on Washington to welcome them to their second home.
Similar videos and images were widely shared on social media.
The two protesters, one of whom shared the videos, said the rally was triggered by the persistent lack of information on when Afghans would be resettled.
One of those protesters told Reuters by phone that some Afghans were detained by Emirati authorities as demonstrations began.
The UAE government and the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi had no immediate comment on the protests.
Shawn VanDiver, a US Navy veteran and president of #AfghanEvac, a coalition of volunteer groups, said the Afghans were understandably frustrated and that there was a shared, global responsibility of being open and honest with them.
“The coalition is going to do everything they can to hold the US government and others to clear, concize and accurate communications,” he said.
It is unclear how many Afghans are being housed in the UAE, which last September said it had evacuated 9,000 Afghan nations who were on their way third countries.
Advocates and protesters estimate there are 12,000 housed across two facilities in Abu Dhabi.
One of the protesters said conditions in the facilities were prison-like.
Two sources familiar with the process told Reuters the United States was prioritising those in Abu Dhabi who had visas or applications to go the United States but many there had neither.
A protest sign at one of the Abu Dhabi facilities read: “When we were evacuated, the (US) dept (department) of defense had the control of the (Kabul) airport. No-one came by themselves.”
Ahmad Mohibi, a former US counter-terrorism adviser in Afghanistan who has assisted those fleeing Afghanistan, said US flights carrying Afghans from the UAE stopped in November.
Some Afghans had threatened to go on a hunger strike in protest as they wait for resettlement, while a small group had asked to return to Afghanistan, he said.
“There is no transparency,” Mohibi said, criticizing the US resettlement process for the Afghans in the UAE facilities. 

UK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of COVID fraud, lawmakers say

UK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of COVID fraud, lawmakers say
UK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of COVID fraud, lawmakers say

UK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of COVID fraud, lawmakers say
  • The government has found that some employers have taken advantage of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to claim money for workers who did not exist
LONDON: Britain’s government is failing to put enough effort into finding fraud in some of its COVID-19 support programs as taxpayers face losing at least 4 billion pounds ($5.43 billion) to criminals and mistakes, a parliamentary report said.
The Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinizes state spending, said the lenient approach will encourage future criminal activity because the government risks “rewarding the unscrupulous” and officials seen to be “soft on fraud.”
After coronavirus shut much of the British economy in early 2020, the government provided hundreds of billions of pounds to businesses, hoping to keep them and their staff afloat. At the time, the government described the support as one of the most significant economic interventions in British history.
The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, widely known as furlough, cost 70 billion pounds — the most expensive single piece of UK economic support during the pandemic. At its peak, the program paid a third of British workers’ wages.
The government also spent 28.1 billion pounds on a parallel scheme for the self-employed and 840 million pounds offering discounted meals at restaurants, cafes, and pubs.
But the government has since found that some employers claimed money for workers who did not exist, and others took cash while their staff continued to work.
The committee criticized the government’s “unambitious” plans to only recover about 2 billion pounds of the estimated 6 billion pounds lost to criminals or given out incorrectly.
“Every taxpayers’ pound lost to a fraudster will lead to honest ordinary people feeling the post-pandemic pinch harder and harder,” said Meg Hillier, chair of the committee. “With the current parlous state of the public finances we can ill-afford to be so cavalier over so much taxpayers’ money.”
A government spokesperson rejected many of committee’s statements and said the support was created quickly to support people in desperate need. He said no fraudulent payments have been written off and the government was taking action to recover over-payments.
“The vast majority of payments in the schemes were made correctly to employers, and most error and fraud was legitimate claimants making mistakes or inflating their claims, often small per case,” the spokesperson said.
“The cost of inaction would have been far greater than the cost of fraud and error in the support schemes.”
But Theodore Agnew, a junior minister who was responsible for government efforts to counter fraud, resigned in protest last month. He said the oversight of a separate business loan program was “nothing less than woeful” and accused the government of making “schoolboy errors.”
Britain’s public spending chief last month urged z those who swindled billions of dollars of COVID support money from the state to give the cash back.
“We will now pursue anybody who has taken this money fraudulently,” Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said. “And I would urge anyone who’s taken that money and didn’t really need it to make contact.” 

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
  • The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 percent of all trade between the two countries
  • The protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions and are railing against PM Trudeau
TORONTO: The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.
For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.
The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with their Canadian counterparts and urged them to help resolve the standoff.
Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, moved to cut off funding for the protests by successfully asking a court to freeze millions of dollars in donations to the convoy through crowd-funding site GiveSendGo. Ford has called the protests an occupation.
Canadian officials previously got GoFundMe to cut off funding after protest organizers used the site to raise about 10 million Canadian dollars ($7.8 million.) GoFundMe determined that the fundraising effort violated the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity.
With political and economic pressure mounting, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the city will seek a court injunction to end the occupation.
“The economic harm is not sustainable and it must come to an end,” he said.
In the US, authorities braced for the possibility of similar truck-borne protests inspired by the Canadians, and authorities in Paris and Belgium banned road blockades to head off disruptions there, too.
The US Department of Homeland Security said in a bulletin to local and state law enforcement agencies that it has received reports that truckers are planning to “potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities” in a protest against vaccine mandates and other issues.
The agency said the convoy could begin in Southern California as early as this weekend, possibly disrupting traffic around the Super Bowl, and reach Washington in March in time for the State of the Union address, according to a copy of Tuesday’s bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.
The White House said the department is “surging additional staff” to the Super Bowl just in case.
The ban on road blockades in Europe and the threat of prison and heavy fines were likewise prompted by online chatter from groups calling on drivers to converge on Paris and Brussels over the next few days.
The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 percent of all trade between the two countries, and the effects of the blockade there were felt rapidly.
Ford said its Windsor engine plant reopened Thursday after being shut down on Wednesday because of a lack of parts. But the factory and the company’s assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto, were operating at reduced capacity, the automaker said.
On the US side, General Motors canceled the second shift on Wednesday and the first and second on Thursday at its SUV factory outside Lansing, Michigan.
Toyota said three of its plants in Ontario closed for the rest of the week because of parts shortages, and production also had to be curtailed in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Workers on the morning shift at a Windsor minivan plant operated by Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, were sent home early.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Canadian authorities to quickly resolve the standoff, saying: “It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”
The Teamsters denounced the blockade, saying in a statement from General President Jim Hoffa that it threatened “the livelihood of working Americans and Canadians in the automotive, agricultural and manufacturing sectors.”
Hundreds of demonstrators in trucks have also paralyzed the streets of downtown Ottawa for almost two weeks now, and have now closed three border crossings: at Windsor; at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana; and at Emerson, Manitoba, across from North Dakota.
The protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions and are railing against Trudeau, even though many of Canada’s precautions, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants, theaters and other places, were enacted by provincial authorities, not the federal government, and are already rapidly being lifted as the omicron surge levels off.
Trudeau continued to stand firm against lifting vaccine mandates, including a requirement that all truck drivers entering the country be fully vaccinated. But because an estimated 90 percent of the nation’s truckers are already inoculated, some conservatives have called on the prime minister to drop the mandate.
The convoy has been promoted and cheered on by many Fox News personalities and attracted support from the likes of former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
The Associated Press identified more than a dozen Facebook groups encompassing roughly a half-million members that are being used to drum up support for the Canadian protests or plan similar ones in the US and Europe.
To get around the blockade and into Canada, truckers in the Detroit area have had to drive 70 miles north to Port Huron, Michigan, and cross the Blue Water Bridge, where there was a two-hour delay leaving the US.
The blockade is happening at a bad time for the US auto industry. Supplies of new vehicles already are low across the nation because of the global shortage of computer chips, which has forced automakers to temporarily close factories.
“This is the last thing any automaker needs, any manufacturer needs, because parts are so scarce,” industry analyst David Whiston said.

Philippines welcomes international visitors after two years of closures

Foreign passengers queue as they arrive at Manila's international airport in the Philippines on Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Foreign passengers queue as they arrive at Manila's international airport in the Philippines on Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
Philippines welcomes international visitors after two years of closures

Foreign passengers queue as they arrive at Manila's international airport in the Philippines on Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)
  • Before the pandemic, tourism contributed nearly 13 percent of the country’s GDP
  • Number foreign arrivals expected to be about 12,000 a day in the coming months
MANILA: The Philippines reopened to fully vaccinated, COVID-negative foreign tourists on Thursday, after nearly two years of pandemic border closures.

Home to white sand beaches, famous diving spots, lively entertainment, cultural heritage and wildlife, the Philippines is dependent on tourism. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, most of the country’s tourism destinations were forced to shut.

But two years into the pandemic, the Southeast Asian nation has been largely successful in containing the local spread of the virus with lockdowns and vaccinations. It had planned to reopen in December, but the decision was postponed as the authorities decided to wait and see how the situation developed worldwide after the emergence of the omicron variant.

“We are happy, all stakeholders, that we are opening today,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romula-Puyat told reporters.

“We hope that this continues so that we get more jobs for our countrymen,” she said, adding that 1.1 million tourism workers in the country had lost their jobs during the pandemic and the reopening will have a huge impact on the country’s economic recovery.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, tourism contributed nearly 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, generating 2.51 trillion pesos ($50 billion), according to Philippine Statistics Authority data. In 2020, revenues from tourism plummeted to 973 billion pesos, with foreign arrivals slumping 82 percent.

The first flight with foreign tourists to reach Manila International Airport on Thursday arrived from Vancouver, Canada. Other flights came from the US, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain and China.

A third of the nearly 11,500 passengers scheduled to arrive in the Philippines that day were foreigners, while the majority were returning Filipinos, according to Bureau of Immigration estimates.

It said it expects the number of foreign arrivals to be about 12,000 a day in the coming months.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement: “We see this as the start of the recovery of the tourism industry which we hope will renew its vigor as in the previous years.”

Visitors arriving in the Philippines must present proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure, and travel insurance for COVID-19 treatment costs, with a minimum coverage of $35,000 for the duration of their stay in the Philippines.

Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 

Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 
Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 

Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 
  • Iran is holding Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as a bargaining chip to secure $583m owed by the UK
  • Britain agreed an arms deal with Iran’s pre-revolutionary government but failed to uphold its end of the bargain after 1979
LONDON: London and Tehran reached a deal last summer for the release of detained British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars, but the agreement fell through at the last minute, MPs have heard.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran for more than half a decade, charged with plotting to overthrow the government.

Tulip Siddiq, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local MP, told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that she had been informed an agreement with Iran had been reached, urging him to intervene personally to revive it.

It is widely thought that Iran is holding Zaghari-Ratcliffe as a bargaining chip as part of a long-running dispute over a debt between the two countries.

Iran accuses the UK of reneging on a deal to sell it hundreds of millions of dollars worth of tanks, reached with the pre-1979 government. The UK took the Shah’s money, but did not deliver the arms.

Johnson did not deny that a deal with Iran was reached when asked to confirm in Parliament by Siddiq.

She said: “I understand the UK government signed an agreement with the Iranian authorities last summer that would have resulted in the payment of the £400 million ($583 million) that we owe Iran and the release of my constituent, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. That agreement fell through and the debt still hasn’t been paid. This case urgently needs the prime minister’s attention and personal intervention.”

The government’s legal team has acknowledged to Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyers that the debt is legally owed.

That money would have paid for 1,500 Chieftain tanks, purchased from the British government’s former arms-trading subsidiary, International Military Services.

Mother-of-one Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been told by Iranian officials that she will be released once the UK pays its debt, which has also been linked to the detention of other British-Iranian dual citizens, including Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz.

Johnson said: “We remain committed to securing the release of Nazanin and all the very difficult consular cases we have in Iran. She knows the debt is difficult to settle and to square away for all sorts of reasons to do with sanctions, but we will continue to work on it.”

He also promised to meet Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who has campaigned tirelessly for the UK to do more to secure his wife’s release, including paying the debt.

Iran’s ambassador to London, Mohsen Baharvand, said in December that an agreement had been reached in the summer and that Iran had signed its side of the deal — only for the British government to pull out. He alleged that the US had vetoed the deal.

Ratcliffe told The Times: “I have mixed feelings about today’s acknowledgment by the prime minister that there was an agreement with Iran last summer which then fell apart.

“I’m glad that negotiations continue but again it feels like needless suffering. As the years pass, it does feel increasingly that the government has not just missed one opportunity to solve Nazanin’s case, but a series of them. The reasons behind the recurring decisions to obstruct remain opaque, but the negative fallout for us has been very clear.”

He added: “Six years of abuse is a long time to be living under jeopardy. We look forward to talking it all through with the prime minister when we meet.”

