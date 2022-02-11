Saudi minister meets Greek and Egyptian envoys in Riyadh

KSrelief’s prosthetics center provides vital services in Aden
Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
SPA
ADEN: The prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation center in Aden governorate has provided 846 services for 418 beneficiaries in the past month. It continues to provide medical services for Yemenis with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
Its work this month included the manufacturing, fitting and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 171 patients, covering their delivery, measurement and maintenance.
The center also provided other treatments for 247 patients, including physical therapy and consultations.
This project is part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the mobile medical clinics of KSrelief provided treatment services for 387 patients in the Hajjah governorate in one week.
KSrelief has implemented 672 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $3.9 billion. Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief’s assistance.
Who’s Who: Yara Al-Assaf, acting head of legal affairs at Saudi Exports Development Authority
Al-Assaf has previously worked as senior legal specialist at Monsha’at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News
Yara Al-Assaf has been acting general manager of the legal department at the Saudi Exports Development Authority since December 2021.
Prior to that she worked at the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), first as a senior legal specialist between October 2019 and November 2020 and then as team leader of the contracts, agreements and legal consultation department.
Between May 2016 and September 2019, Al-Assaf was an associate at the UK-based global law firm Clyde & Co. Her role encompassed advising clients on various legal issues, settling disputes, drafting and preparing trial documentation, and representing clients in court.
She had earlier worked as a compliance specialist at Riyad Bank in 2015, and as a trainee associate at Al-Fallaj law firm in 2014.
In those roles she assisted various corporate and banking groups, advising on commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, as well as Islamic finance, corporate finance and restructuring.
Al-Assaf completed a bachelor’s degree in law at Prince Sultan University in 2014, and earned her attorney license from the Ministry of Justice in 2018.
While at university, Al-Assaf took the opportunity to intern at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center’s legal affairs department in 2013, and at the Human Rights Commission’s international relations department in 2010.
She has honed her academic and professional skills by attending a number of workshops and training programs, including a women’s legal litigation course through the Women’s Rights Foundation, a foreign account tax compliance act regulation course at Riyad Bank, practical training on the new government tender and procurement law at Monsha’at, and legal training sessions on Islamic finance and anti-money laundering at Clyde & Co.
High-ranking US Muslim soldier performs Umrah, meets Saudi counterparts
Practicing his faith is a key part of Col. Khalid Shabazz’s job in the US military, where he is a chaplain providing support and religious counseling to thousands of US soldiers
Col. Khalid Shabazz’s work also involves providing emotional support to a wide range of soldiers from all faiths
Updated 11 February 2022
Joseph Hammond
LOS ANGELES: Col. Khalid Shabazz is the highest-ranking Muslim soldier in the US military, which has more than 5,000 Muslims.
Shabazz recently visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
“My impression of Saudi Arabia was almost hypnotic,” Shabazz told Arab News. “I loved everything about it. I felt at peace and like my life has been a purpose of getting here all my life. I took the trip to fulfill my destiny of getting closer to God.”
Practicing his faith is a key part of Shabazz’s job in the US military, where he is a chaplain providing support and religious counseling to thousands of US soldiers.
While most chaplains are from various Christian dominations, some are representatives of Judaism, Islam and other faiths.
Currently, there are six Muslim chaplains in the army, three in the air force, and one in the navy.
As representatives of their different faiths, chaplains wear insignia to denote their faith — and for Muslim chaplains, it is a crescent.
Yet, faith-based counseling is only a tiny part of what chaplains do when they put on a soldier’s uniform.
Shabazz’s work also involves providing emotional support to a wide range of soldiers from all faiths.
Given his rank and seniority, Shabazz is responsible for the spiritual needs of thousands of soldiers and also oversees many chaplains of lesser ranks.
Apart from performing in Makkah and visiting Madinah, Shabazz also conducted important meetings with counterparts in Saudi Arabia to enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two allies.
“The Saudis were professional, strategically aligned, and pragmatic on goals of ensuring they had the highest level of education for their imams to lead in the fight against intolerance and extremism,” he said.
It was not his first encounter with the Saudis. In late, December a delegation of Saudis visited Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
The group of seven Saudi military officers was led by Maj. Gen. Musfer Hassan M. Al-Qahtani, the assistant general director of the General Administration of Religious Affairs.
The visit served to build ties and discuss ways to counter extremism and build religious tolerance.
Shabazz was one of the American military officers who had met and welcomed the delegation and prayed with them.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s directorate general of religious affairs team is developing a program to combat and treat manifestations of extremism, terrorism, and instilling a culture of moderation within the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Department of Defense and other defense entities,” said Maj. Joshua Levine, US Air Force Central Command in a media statement.
Shabazz’s path to becoming the highest-ranking Muslim in the US military is unlikely.
Raised as a Christian, he attended a Christian university in Texas. Despite being a promising basketball player he fell in with the wrong crowd.
One evening a violent altercation led him to be beaten with a shovel and shot in the back. After recovering, he was forced out of university, after which he joined the military.
In the 1990s, as a soldier, Shabazz took an interest in the ideas and life of African-American Islamic leader Malik El-Shabazz, better known as Malcolm X.
He converted to Islam and took Shabazz as his last name in homage to his hero.
A chance encounter with a Christian chaplain guided him to reorientate his military career, and he began to focus on Islamic studies.
He completed a seminary program and studied Arabic in Jordan. His recent trip to Saudi Arabia also included a stopover in Jordan.
Shabazz is also a TikTok star with about 43,000 followers.
“After 26 years (of being a Muslim), I finally earned my Shabazz,” he said in his final post from Makkah, referring to Malcolm X.
Shabazz said that after seeing “all colors ... from blue-eyed blonds to black-skinned Africans” performing the acts of pilgrimage together, he understood that problems of racial prejudice could be overcome through Islam.
Women-led farmers’ market showcases local produce in Eastern Province
Juthoor Market returned last month after a pandemic-imposed hiatus of almost two years
Updated 11 February 2022
Jasmine Bager
ALKHOBAR, Saudi Arabia: Juthoor Market, a farmers market in Alkhobar that returned last month after a two-year hiatus, is the brainchild of three local women: Reem Al-Suqair, Ghsoon Al-Belushi and Noura Al-Dulaijan.
The fifth staging of the market, at Prince Saud bin Naif Park, featured 20 local vendors, 10 farmers, a food and beverage section and several abaya booths, along with music and activities to keep shoppers entertained as they browsed.
The first market took place in early 2019 and two more followed in January and in February 2020. Another was planned for March but had to be canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. It finally made a triumphant return in January this year, and another market took place last weekend.
“We started Juthoor Market in 2019 and it was a change from our original idea, which was a guide for activities in Khobar,” Al-Dulaijan told Arab News.
“We decided to change the direction to events because, at that time, there was a boom and bloom in events and we saw an opportunity in making it local, because all of those events didn’t have that focus; they were more about entertainment than local produce or local products.
“We went for the name ‘Juthoor’ because it means ‘the roots of Shargiyya’ or ‘the roots of Saudi.’ We wanted to expand on that idea and not just make it products but also to make it about local plants and flowers and anything that is done, designed or created by a local.
“It is for the people, by the people — that’s the idea. We wanted it to be for people coming in from outside and we wanted it to be for those who live here, to help them learn how to enjoy living here.”
Al-Belushi added: “We wanted to create a destination for families on the weekend where everyone can go to this market and have a good time. We noticed a lot of events that were happening just attracted a specific segment, such as the younger 21-25 age group, but we wanted something that the entire family can come to and enjoy.
“Unlike other markets or other events that have a hundred booths and you go there and you see five that are actually good, our main focus with Juthoor is quality, not quantity. We want to make this a lifestyle.”
The three founders, who have been friends since elementary school, said they set out to create something like the markets they loved visiting in other countries but couldn’t find at home.
All of the vendors at the market, and the musicians, yoga instructors and art class teachers who provide the entertainment and activities, are from Shargiyya, which is another name for the Eastern Province, or have been active participants in the local community for some time.
One of the regular vendors is Nour Al-Tuwaiher, the Saudi founder of fashion business Tanween, which sells locally designed and produced abayas and scarves.
“I started my business in 2016,” she said. “My main focus is simple and elegant floral designs. They are handmade and all made in Saudi Arabia with a Saudi staff. This is my fifth time participating with Juthoor Market and I love it.”
The price of admission to the market is SR30 ($8) for visitors over the age of 15 and SR20 for children between the ages of five and 14. All potential vendors go through a rigorous, multi-stage vetting process that the founders said is necessary to ensure that shoppers get value for money.
“One of our ultimate struggles in Juthoor Market is that we would love for it to be free of charge for entry,” co-founder Al-Suqair said. “However, because we don’t have enough support and we are just three girls starting up this business, we can’t afford to do that and we hope our visitors understand that and support us.”
HIGHLIGHT
All of the vendors at the market, and the musicians, yoga instructors and art class teachers who provide the entertainment and activities, are from Shargiyya, which is another name for the Eastern Province, or have been active participants in the local community for some time.
The fifth staging of the market, at Prince Saud bin Naif Park, featured 20 local vendors, 10 farmers, a food and beverage section and several abaya booths, along with music and activities to keep shoppers entertained as they browsed.
Bassmh Al-Dhafer, a surgeon from the Eastern Province, visited the market last weekend and said the price of admission was worth it. She decided to check it out after spotting a message about it on Instagram.
“Today is my first day visiting and I think it’s a very organized event,” she said. “It has a good number of local products that I enjoy. What caught my attention was the fruit and vegetable section; the locally grown and organic ones, they were very interesting for me.
“I did not expect this pop-up style display to be here while growing up here. I think anyone coming to the next market should expect to buy a good number of items and enjoy the good weather in a very pretty park. That is something I discovered today.”
Locals don’t have to wait long for the next market, which will take place in the first weekend of March. The founders teased that though the established, deeply rooted essence of the market will be maintained, some changes are in the works for next month.
“The next market, in March, is going to be a month before Ramadan, so we are expecting it to be very Ramadan-related,” said Al-Belushi.
“We want to call it something a little different; it’s still Juthoor but we want to create a different experience this time for our visitors. It’s not going to be the typical Juthoor Market, it’s going to be a little bit different.”
In Saudi Arabia, where, for generations, the Arabian Leopard and its prey were hunted and its habitat steadily eroded by human expansion and development, the animal is feared to be extinct. (Supplied/RCU Images)
How the ‘critically endangered’ Arabian leopard is being returned to the wild in Saudi Arabia
Only a handful of the magnificent animals are thought to survive in the entire Arabian Peninsula
A program managed by the RCU has bred 16 cubs at the Wildlife Research Center in Taif
Updated 10 February 2022
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: Abdulaziz Alenzy will never forget the moment last April when he got the call. After more than three months of anxious waiting, one of the leopards in the captive breeding program at the Wildlife Research Center in Taif had finally given birth to a healthy, feisty cub.
“I cannot describe my feelings when she was born,” said Alenzy, veterinary manager at the Royal Commission for AlUla. “We were expecting a cub to be born that day, but when I got the call from the keepers it was, ’Wow!’ I got up, got dressed and rushed to work.”
For 12 weeks the team left mother and cub undisturbed — the first three months of life can be touch-and-go for a new-born leopard. Only then were they able to carry out a medical examination, when they discovered that “we were blessed with a female cub, which is a great thing for our program.”
On that cub, one of 16 that have so far been bred successfully in Taif as part of an Arabian Leopard Program being managed by the RCU, rests the hopes of one of the most ambitious rewilding experiments ever attempted anywhere in the world.
To help build awareness of the #ArabianLeopard, with a total adult population of fewer than 200 in the wild, the #ArabianLeopardDay will allow us to collectively recognise the responsibility we all have for the survival of this noble species.
“Our goal at RCU is nothing less than to restore the power of nature’s balance,” said Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Malki, the commission’s director general of nature reserves.
Working in partnership with Panthera, a global conservation organization dedicated to preserving the world’s seven big cats and their critical role in global ecosystems, the RCU plans to reintroduce the leopard to the wild in Saudi Arabia.
“We believe that saving endangered species such as the Arabian leopard is critical to the protection of our planet and the natural balance of our ecosystem,” Al-Malki said.
Right now, the Arabian leopard is classified on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List as “critically endangered.” It is all but extinct in the wild.
Only a handful of the magnificent animals are thought to survive in the whole Arabian Peninsula, holding out in a last refuge in Oman’s Dhofar mountains.
In Saudi Arabia, where, for generations, the animal and its prey were hunted and its habitat steadily eroded by human expansion and development, the leopard is feared to be extinct.
“I don’t think we can say for certain that the leopard is extinct in Saudi Arabia,” said biologist David Mallon, visiting professor in the department of natural sciences at Manchester Metropolitan University and a member of the IUCN Red List Committee.
“There could still be the odd animal or two hanging on somewhere. But over the past few years a lot of camera trapping has been carried out. This has been much intensified by the Panthera people, working with AlUla at a dozen sites over the past two years, but they haven’t found any photographs of the leopard.”
FASTFACT
* Famous buildings and landmarks in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman are lighting up to mark the very first Arabian Leopard Day on Feb. 10.
The leopard was already rare in Saudi Arabia by the 1960s. The last confirmed sighting in the Kingdom was in 2014, when a video was posted on YouTube of a leopard that had been poisoned by a farmer in the Wadi Numan area of Makkah.
That was the starting point for the RCU, which, even as the breeding of leopards goes ahead, is embarking on an education and awareness program designed to highlight the importance, and the benefits to local communities, of restoring the leopard to its ancient hunting grounds.
This will help communities to realize “there is a direct link between their prosperity, their future, and the fact that the leopard is being reintroduced,” said Thomas Kaplan, founder of Panthera. “(The most important part of) the process of reintroducing big cats is to ensure the buy-in of local populations.”
For its part, the RCU is “working hand-in-hand with the local community,” investing in “education and learning for AlUla’s next generation to create training and employment opportunities.”
The opportunity to see leopards in the wild will doubtless play a significant part in the development of the AlUla region as a cultural tourism destination rich in archaeology, heritage and stunning landscapes — one that creates many jobs for local people.
The RCU plans to release the first captive-bred leopards into the Sharaan Nature Reserve by 2030. The reserve is a protected habitat of 925 square kilometers being created at AlUla, in the dramatic canyon landscape east of the ancient rock-carved Nabateaen city of Hegra.
The timing could not be more perfect. The AlUla project — establishing the area as an international tourist destination rich in natural and human history — is one of the cornerstones of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint for economic diversification.
The location is also perfect. Leopards, along with lions and cheetahs, lived in this very place for millennia before they lost the fight for living space with humans.
Evidence that the animals thrived here for thousands of years — alongside lions and cheetahs, now both long extinct — can be found in ancient rock carvings, or petroglyphs, scattered across the landscape, showing leopards prowling what was then the lush, verdant landscape of the Arabian Peninsula.
Now, says Kaplan, the leopard is coming home — and that is a vital step in Saudi Arabia’s broader plans to dramatically increase the number of protected habitats in the country.
“The beauty of saving the big cats is that they stand at the top of the pyramid in terms of the food chain,” he said. “Think of them as the umbrella species or the apex predator — the iconic megafauna within its ecosystem. It is the representation of a healthy landscape; a one-stop-shop for wildlife conservation.
“In other words, if you want to save large landscapes, then the way to go about it is to focus on the top of the food chain, the umbrella species. And in Saudi Arabia, that is the leopard.”
The commitment to the leopard program runs deep. In June 2016, in an open-air ceremony amid the stunning scenery of the AlUla landscape, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of culture and RCU governor, signed an agreement with Panthera, committing the commission to investing $20 million over 10 years to aid global conservation of the leopard and to revitalize the Arabian leopard population.
Prince Badr said after the ceremony: “It is our duty to protect, conserve and build the population numbers to preserve the species from becoming a footnote in history,” and to “ensure that populations in other countries around the world are preserved before they reach the levels of endangerment faced today by our precious native big cats.”
Preserving animals means preserving landscapes, and the leopard program is the flagship in a fleet of green initiatives being launched to restore and protect the balance of nature across the Kingdom, building on previous successes including the reintroduction of other threatened species and the designation of great swathes of the country as protected areas.
Following the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative in March 2021, other rewilding initiatives are under way across the Kingdom, including the reversal of desertification across vast areas, the restoration of habitats degraded by livestock overgrazing, and a huge planned increase in the number and scale of protected areas in Saudi Arabia.
The first protected area in the country was established in 1986 — a 13,775-square-kilometer reserve at Harrat al-Harrah in the north of the Kingdom. Today, it is home to a dazzling array of important animals, including the Reem gazelle, Arabian wolf, red fox, sand fox, striped hyena, Cape hare, jerboa, houbara bustard and golden eagle.
Since the designation of Harrat al-Harrah, a total of 14 other areas, covering more than 82,000 square kilometers, have been protected. Now, under the auspices of the Saudi Green Initiative, there are plans to increase the area of protected land to roughly 600,000 square kilometers — more than 30 percent of the Kingdom’s total land area.
Saudi Arabia has already successfully reintroduced the Arabian oryx to the wild — a prime example, according to Kaplan, of what can be achieved.
By 1972 the oryx, once common across the Arabian Peninsula, had been hunted to extinction in the wild. But, bred from captive specimens, by 1982 the species had been reintroduced in Oman, with subsequent reintroductions in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Remarkably, by 2011 the status of the species on the IUCN Red List had been changed from extinct to vulnerable — the first time that a vanished species had ever made such a dramatic comeback.
“The recovery of the Arabian oryx has turned out to be one of the most inspirational case studies for captive breeding and reintroduction of any species anywhere in the world, and one of the most powerful models we have for the successful reintroduction of the Arabian leopard itself,” said Kaplan.
“Everyone involved in that program remembers when the first Arabian oryx was born in captivity. They had no idea that it was going to be as successful as it was.
“But we certainly do believe that with the births of the cubs in Taif we are seeing the first paw prints of the success of the Arabian leopard initiative.”