What We Are Reading Today: Dark Data: Why What You Don’t Know Matters

In the era of big data, it is easy to imagine that we have all the information we need to make good decisions. But in fact the data we have are never complete, and may be only the tip of the iceberg. Just as much of the universe is composed of dark matter, invisible to us but nonetheless present, the universe of information is full of dark data that we overlook at our peril. In Dark Data, data expert David Hand takes us on a fascinating and enlightening journey into the world of the data we don’t see.
Dark Data explores the many ways in which we can be blind to missing data and how that can lead us to conclusions and actions that are mistaken, dangerous, or even disastrous. Examining a wealth of real-life examples, from the Challenger shuttle explosion to complex financial frauds, Hand gives us a practical taxonomy of the types of dark data that exist and the situations in which they can arise, so that we can learn to recognize and control for them. In doing so, he teaches us not only to be alert to the problems presented by the things we don’t know, but also shows how dark data can be used to our advantage, leading to greater understanding and better decisions.
Italy guest of honor at International Book Fair in Algiers
Decision followed Italian president’s state visit in November, diplomatic sources tell Arab News
Exhibition is first big cultural event in Algeria since start of coronavirus pandemic
ROME: Italy will be the guest of honor at the International Book Fair in Algiers from March 24-31.
Its nomination was announced by Algerian Minister of Culture and Arts Wafaa Chaalal, who described Italy as “a neighbor and friend … known for its prolific cultural production.”
She discussed the fair and other upcoming cultural initiatives with Italy’s Ambassador to Algeria Giovanni Pugliese.
Italian diplomatic sources told Arab News that the decision to make Italy the guest of honor was taken by Algeria’s government after Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s state visit in November 2021. “As such, it’s of particular relevance from a political point of view,” a source said.
“The book: A continent” is the title of the fair, which will be hosted at the Palais des Expositions in Algiers.
It is being organized by the Culture Ministry under the patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and will showcase around 800 publishers in Algeria that publish in Arabic and French.
The exhibition will be the first big cultural event in Algeria since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, Tebboune has exempted all participating publishing houses from the cost of renting spaces “in order to promote and develop cultural production, to encourage readability, to achieve sustainable development goals based on building the human being and creating a new awareness that guarantees the values of citizenship and cultural justice and consolidates the civilizational identity of the Algerian people,” according to the fair’s website.
Italy’s national stand will include an exhibition and a bookshop.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe
“Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” is a biography and genealogy book written by award-winning American author and investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe.
The book offers rich insights into 21st-century greed, through the story of three generations of one of the world’s wealthiest families — the Sacklers, founders of Purdue Pharma and Mundipharma.
Keefe explores the moral ambiguity of the Sackler’s rise to riches, focusing particularly on the family’s role in the marketing and selling of the highly addictive opiate Oxycodone, which many observers believe sparked the international opioid crisis that has taken the lives of more than 500,000 individuals.
“Empire of Pain” was published last year. It immediately reached The New York Times bestseller list and went on to win the 2021 Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction as well as being nominated for the Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award.
What We Are Reading Today: Dividing Paris: Urban Renewal and Social Inequality, 1852–1870
Author: Esther de Costa Meyer
In the mid-19th century, Napoleon III and his prefect, Georges-Eugene Haussmann, adapted Paris to the requirements of industrial capitalism, endowing the old city with elegant boulevards, an enhanced water supply, modern sewers, and public greenery.
Esther da Costa Meyer provides a major reassessment of this ambitious project, which resulted in widespread destruction in the historic center, displacing thousands of poor residents and polarizing the urban fabric.
Drawing on newspapers, memoirs, and other archival materials, da Costa Meyer explores how people from different social strata—both women and men—experienced the urban reforms implemented by the Second Empire.
As hundreds of tenements were destroyed to make way for upscale apartment buildings, thousands of impoverished residents were forced to the periphery, which lacked the services enjoyed by wealthier parts of the city.
Challenging the idea of Paris as the capital of modernity, da Costa Meyer shows how the city was the hub of a sprawling colonial empire extending from the Caribbean to Asia, and exposes the underlying violence that enriched it at the expense of overseas territories.
The Arab world was hugely influential on one of the bestselling authors of all time
DUBAI: The late British novelist Agatha Christie — known as the “Queen of Crime” — was a woman of extraordinary talent. Despite having no formal education as a child, she taught herself to read at five-years-old, and by the time of her death, aged 85 in 1976, had written 66 detective novels, including the widely acclaimed “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile.”
It generally took this prolific writer around three to four months to write a novel. “There’s nothing like boredom to make you write,” she once said. A peculiar quote from someone whose life — full of adventurous journeys and emotional ups-and-downs — was anything but dull.
This year is the 100th anniversary of Christie’s 10-month international trip, which took her as far as South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii, where she learned how to surf.
Christie, who was then in her early thirties, was travelling with her first husband Archie, an army officer. “Today everyone would shudder, but (back then) it was called an ‘empire’ tour,” Laura Thompson, an Agatha Christie biographer, tells Arab News. “Archie was sort of working and they were almost in a quasi-ambassadorial role.”
Archie’s infidelity led to the couple parting ways in 1928, after which the unorthodox Christie made her way — alone — to the Middle East aboard the iconic luxury train connecting Paris to Istanbul after which she would later name one of her novels.
“I thought: It’s now or never,” Christie later reflected on this bold decision. “Either I cling to everything that’s safe and that I know, or else I develop more initiative, do things on my own.”
“I suppose the (most daring) thing she did was when she traveled on her own,” says Thompson. “It would be her salvation in some way. To go to Iraq, which back then was very different, on your own on the Orient Express… that, to me, is impressive. She was intent of getting rid of English bores who wanted her to go play tennis. She was a proper traveler.”
As evidenced by her titles, “Murder in Mesopotamia” and “They Came to Baghdad”, the sights and sounds of the Middle East made a huge impact on Christie.
In a way, her time in the Arab world helped launch her comeback after things had gone horribly wrong with her marriage. “How much I have loved that part of the world. I still love it and always shall,” she said of the region.
Her first encounter with Egypt, then a British protectorate, took place in 1910, when she was a young debutante at a coming-out party. It was there that the 19-year-old Christie actually wrote her first romance story “Snow Upon the Desert” (which went unpublished).
Her second and final marriage, to archaeologist Max Mallowan who was 14 years her junior, further intensified her interest in the Arab world. The pair met in Iraq, married quickly in 1930, and over the next 18 years went on archaeological digs in Syria and Iraq, both custodians of rich civilizations. “All these worlds would never have come to her if she’d stayed with Archie,” says Thompson.
Such expeditions were challenging, not least because of the region’s hot weather and lack of air-conditioning, but Christie was up for it. “She was quite game and tough,” says Thompson. “I remember her daughter, Rosalind, saying to me: ‘Everything she did, she tried her best to enjoy.’”
In the 1940s, Christie chronicled her Levantine experiences in a non-fiction account called “Come, Tell Me How You Live” — a work which Thompson suggests was a gift to her husband. “She helped finance his distinguished career and helped on the digs,” she explained. “I think as she got more famous, it was a refuge to be there, to be Mrs. Mallowan and not the celebrity Agatha Christie.”
One of Christie’s most famous Arab-related novels, “Death on the Nile,” has recently been adapted into a film by Kenneth Branagh. Christie was 47 when the book, inspired by her journey up the Nile on board a steamer in the winter, was published in 1937.
The plot follows Belgian detective extraordinaire Hercule Poirot as he investigates the murder of a socialite on a Nile cruise aboard the SS Karnak. “It’s an unusually descriptive book,” says Thompson. “You get these quite powerful descriptions of the Nile and the Pharaohs.”
The biographer believes that “Death on the Nile” was the start of an evolution in Christie’s writing.
“There does seem to be a slightly stronger emotional undercurrent that has elements of autobiography,” she observes. The narrative contains a love triangle, something that Christie lived through herself and that would certainly have had painful connotations for her.
Though written decades ago, Christie’s books still resonate and capture the public’s imagination and hearts. More than two billion copies of her novels have been sold. “Her boldness is thrilling and at the same time she translates easily,” says Thompson. “She’s like The Beatles. What would the world be without her?”
What We Are Reading Today: The President Who Would Not Be King
Author: Michael W. McConnell
One of the most vexing questions for the framers of the Constitution was how to create a vigorous and independent executive without making him king.
In today’s divided public square, presidential power has never been more contested. The President Who Would Not Be King cuts through the partisan rancor to reveal what the Constitution really tells us about the powers of the president.
Michael McConnell provides a comprehensive account of the drafting of presidential powers. Because the framers met behind closed doors and left no records of their deliberations, close attention must be given to their successive drafts.
McConnell shows how the framers worked from a mental list of the powers of the British monarch, and consciously decided which powers to strip from the presidency to avoid tyranny. He examines each of these powers in turn, explaining how they were understood at the time.