Is the carnival over for Bangladesh’s party bands?

CAPTION: The party bands of Dhaka during a performance in 2019. The three remaining bands in the Bangladeshi capital are struggling to remain relevant, despite being a popular source of entertainment in the '80s. (Photo courtesy of Dhaka Band Party)
Updated 28 sec ago

  • The colorful groups have been providing the soundtrack for Dhaka events since the 1930s
  • But changing tastes and a slump in demand mean there are now just three left in the city
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: They used to be the life of every party in Dhaka.

For almost a century, “band parties” provided the soundtrack for events across the Bangladeshi capital, from weddings and birthdays to election campaigns.

But in a swiftly changing world severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the tradition is fading away.

Mohammad Ibrahim, who owns one of the only three remaining groups in Dhaka – the Bangladesh Band Party – entered the profession as a 13-year-old boy.

He said his craft was a family legacy and he “can’t think of doing any other business except this,” as he had never learned any other skills.

“But there is no one to take over after me. The history of this century-old business will come to an end after my death,” Ibrahim said.

All of the party bands in Dhaka share a tradition that started with a man named Mohammad Kha, who brought the idea to the city in the 1930s.

Kha’s four wives and five sons were all band artists. One of his sons, Siraj Kha, started his own group in 1948 and the tradition trickled further down the family line.

In their heyday, the bands could do up to three events in a day. But demand slumped as people increasingly turned to modern sound systems and DJs. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated their struggles.

“It’s not a very lucrative profession nowadays,” Mohammad Salahuddin, who runs the Dhaka Band Party, told Arab News.

“I think with the passing of time, the tradition of band parties will disappear from society. It’s only a matter of years now,” added the 62-year-old, who took over the family business in 1975.

The bands, which were still popular through the ’80s and ’90s, are unlike other musical groups. They comprise between five and 15 members who dress up in colorful uniforms and carry their musical instruments, giving them the appearance of a marching band.

They were once considered the ultimate form of music and entertainment.

“In those days we didn’t have many options for listening to music. So the band party was an immense source of entertainment for us,” 66-year-old Omar Hossain told Arab News.

Abdul Awal, a 72-year-old Dhaka resident, also remembers the bands fondly. He said they were the main source of entertainment for any occasion and would play different types of music according to the mood of the event.

“In fact, we couldn’t think of any celebrations in our early days without the music of the band party,” Awal said. “The presence of the band party instantly changed the color of any celebration.”

Mohammad Arman, who owns the National Band Party, said business had dried up due to the recent lockdowns and restrictions on social gatherings.

“We didn’t receive a single work order for 20 months in the last two years,” the 40-year-old told Arab News.

While he had received some inquiries in recent months most of them had fallen through, he added.

Arman, who has run the business since 1993 and is the fourth generation of his family to do so, said his troupe used to have 20 regular members but since the start of the pandemic half of them had left.

The lack of work meant they were not earning the $10 to $15 they would each normally get for a performance.

“I don’t know where they are living now or how they are managing to get by as I am on my knees trying to run this business,” Arman said.

Pakistani-American man handed death sentence for beheading ex-diplomat’s daughter

Police officers escort Zahir Jaffer, a US national of Pakistani origin, after court announced a death sentance to him for raping and beheading Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a former diplomat, at district court in Islamabad, on Thursday. (Reuters)
Police officers escort Zahir Jaffer, a US national of Pakistani origin, after court announced a death sentance to him for raping and beheading Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a former diplomat, at district court in Islamabad, on Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago

Pakistani-American man handed death sentence for beheading ex-diplomat’s daughter

Police officers escort Zahir Jaffer, a US national of Pakistani origin, after court announced a death sentance to him for raping and beheading Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a former diplomat, at district court in Islamabad, on Thursday. (Reuters)
  • Zahir Jaffer, 30, murdered Noor Mukadam in July last year
  • The murder sparked public outrage, grabbed media attention across Pakistan
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan court sentenced to death the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families on Thursday for raping and beheading a 27-year-old woman, bringing to a close a saga that has gripped the South Asian nation. 

Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year. The murder sparked public outrage and grabbed media attention unlike any other recent crime against women in Pakistan.

In a courtroom packed with journalists, lawyers and private citizens, and guarded by dozens of policemen, Jaffer, a childhood friend of the victim, was also sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for rape, 10 years in jail for abduction, and given a one-year jail term for keeping Mukadam in illegal confinement. 

Jaffer had raped Mudakam, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, and tortured her with a knuckle duster before beheading her. 

He was arrested at his home on the day of the murder and indicted last October. 

Others charged in the case included Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, three members of their household staff, named as Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, and six employees of Therapy Works, a counseling center from where Jaffer had received certification as a therapist, and where he had been receiving treatment in the weeks leading up to the murder.

On Thursday, the judge handed down the death sentence for Jaffer and 10 years in jail for both Iftikhar and Jan Mohammad. All others were acquitted.

“He (Zahir Jaffer) will be hanged by his neck till he is dead,” the judge wrote in a short order. 

Mukadam’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, hailed the court’s verdict and thanked the media for keeping the case alive.

“He (Jaffer) is given the death sentence and we are satisfied with that,” Shaukat told Arab News shortly after the verdict was announced. “It was a very hard and painful, long and painful process.”

He added that he would consult his lawyers on how to legally pursue Jaffer’s parents and others acquitted of charges.

The trial was one of the most closely-watched in recent Pakistani history. 

Hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan every year, with thousands more suffering brutal violence across the country. But few cases receive sustained media attention, and only a small fraction of perpetrators are ever punished. 

The shocking murder, involving members of the privileged elite of Pakistani society, triggered an explosive reaction from women’s rights activists reckoning with pervasive violence. It also increased pressure for a swift conclusion of the trial, in a country known to have a sluggish justice system, where cases typically drag on for years.

Advocate Shah Khawar, who pleaded Mukadam’s case in court, said “maximum punishment” had been awarded to the key suspect, adding: “We are very much satisfied with this decision.

“What we believe is that today justice (has been awarded) to the soul of Noor Mukadam. Her parents and relatives and every member of the society who was following this case, they are satisfied that justice has been done.”

Topics: Pakistan rape torture beheading zahir jaffer Noor Mukadam

Related

Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians

Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians

Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians
  • Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Poland has prepared a list of 120 hospitals where people affected by the conflict in Ukraine could be treated
  • Adam Niedzielski: ‘In total, we estimate at the moment that it would be possible to admit several thousand patients injured as a result of hostilities’
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

WARSAW: Poland is preparing a medical train to transport Ukrainians wounded in Russia’s assault on its neighbor, the country’s health ministry said, adding that Polish hospitals were ready to receive thousands of patients.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, assaulting it by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and prompting Ukrainians to flee their homes.
“Poland is preparing to accept migrants from Ukraine, including Ukrainian citizens affected by the armed conflict,” the health ministry said in an email sent to Reuters.
In Ukraine, explosions were heard before dawn and throughout the morning in the capital Kyiv, a city of 3 million people. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the highway out of the city choked with traffic as residents fled.
“We will do everything to ensure that every person who enters the territory of Poland has access to health care, including hospitalization. Beds are being prepared in hospitals for the admission of the wounded,” the Polish ministry added.
Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Poland has prepared a list of 120 hospitals where people affected by the conflict in Ukraine could be treated.
“In total, we estimate at the moment that it would be possible to admit several thousand patients injured as a result of hostilities, including those seriously injured,” Niedzielski said in an interview with website wp.pl.
He also said Poland was preparing a special train to transport the wounded, set up with medical equipment and personnel, a solution never before used in Poland.
“Exercises in using it are planned in the coming days. It will pick up the wounded from the border with Ukraine.”
Niedzielski also said Poland was considering the possibility of using temporary COVID hospitals set up on fairs and stadiums.
“Temporary hospitals and their future role are now being considered. At the moment, there are fewer and fewer COVID-19 patients, so they could also be used in the case the darkest scenarios come true.”

Topics: Poland Ukraine Adam Niedzielski

Related

Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol
World
Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol

