British Embassy, Lakum Artspace celebrate Saudi women artists in Riyadh

RIYADH: In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, the British Embassy in Riyadh, in collaboration with Lakum Artspace, has organized an exhibition featuring the works of 20 Saudi women artists from Riyadh, Jeddah, Alkhobar, Jazan and Abha.
Lakum Artspace, a local Saudi contemporary art hub, curated the exhibition, which is part of the British Embassy’s project to mark International Women’s Day and support aspiring Saudi women artists in the early stages of their careers.
The exhibition will conclude on March 10, and will open to public from Tuesday.
In addition to showcasing their work, the artists will spend three days developing their communication and portfolio building skills to build their future careers and public profiles, Dana Z Qabbani, Lakum Artspace general manager, told Arab News.
The artworks are themed on “Impressions of the UK” and are on display at Lakum Artspace in Riyadh.
Inaugurating the exhibition at a VIP preview on Monday evening, Anna Walters, deputy British ambassador, said: “International Women’s Day on March 8 is an opportunity for us to celebrate women’s achievements in Saudi Arabia and around the world. We know that many women study art, yet few get the opportunity to exhibit.
“Together with Lakum Artspace, we are delighted to offer these highly talented women from different corners of Saudi Arabia a platform to exhibit, raise the profile of their work and further build their skills as female artists. Supporting female empowerment and leadership, encouraging inclusion, and growing the creative industries are all shared priorities for the UK and Saudi Vision 2030,” she added.
Speaking at the event, Neama Al-Sudairy, founding director of Lakum Artspace, said: “Lakum Artspace was created to foster collaborations and empower young Saudi women, specifically artists, to have the confidence to showcase their work even at early stages. We hear their voices, we support both established and young artists, and we help get their voices to the community. We hope this collaboration will be the first of many more.
“Lakum Artspace takes pride in this collaboration with the British Embassy in Saudi Arabia to support women on International Women’s Day.”
Asma Alibrahim, one of the artists taking part in the exhibition, said: “I found myself very attracted to art exhibitions and galleries, so I decided to participate in this exhibit.”
Mariam Al-Jumaa, another artist, said: “Since I was little, I was a huge fan of Queen Elizabeth. She is an exceptional personality and she is the symbol of the UK in my perspective. My artwork that talks about the queen is inspired by her style, colors and the UK flag.”
International Women’s Day grew out of the labor movement to become an annual event recognized by the UN, and has become a date to celebrate how far women have advanced in society, politics and economics.
The seeds were planted in 1908, when 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote.
International Women’s Day was first celebrated in 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.
Things were made official in 1975 when the UN started celebrating the day.
Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women.
Saudi deputy defense minister, Iraqi defense minister discuss cooperation
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri.
Prince Khalid tweeted on early Tuesday that he met with Al-Jubouri on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He added that the meeting discussed bilateral relations, cooperation and coordination in the defense field, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Prince Khalid visited Qatar on Monday and discussed joint defense cooperation with the country's emir.
He conveyed the greetings of Saudi Arabia’s leadership to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and reviewed ties between the two countries during his meeting, Saudi Press Agency reported.
International Women’s Day: The march of female empowerment in Saudi Arabia
Benefits of reforms evident in galloping pace of female participation in the workforce
Female participation in labor force rose to 33 percent at the end of 2020
Updated 08 March 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: In recent years the world watched in awe as Saudi Arabia issued a succession of laws to expand the rights and freedoms enjoyed by women. More women are joining the workforce than ever before — the result of economic and social reforms undertaken by the government.
The transformation is evident across the Kingdom, with women now occupying key posts in government departments, the private sector, and in the field of art and entertainment.
The idea of women’s empowerment and increased workforce participation took concrete shape with the launch of the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 reform program in 2016. “Generally, what you are seeing now is a higher participation rate due to the increase in employment opportunities for women across the board,” Norah Alyusuf, chief business planning officer of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program Center, told Arab News.
The program seeks to improve the quality of life of residents and visitors to the Kingdom by developing the necessary environment to create more vibrant options that enhance the experience of citizens and residents.
According to Alyusuf, historically, many generations of women were limited in their choice of university majors, owing to the inaccessibility of many roles in the female employment ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.
“But today, the regulatory landscape for women’s employment has drastically empowered women in the workforce in support of Vision 2030,” she said.
“This growing and thriving ecosystem encourages and inspires women’s participation across economic and regulatory drivers. You are seeing more diversity, gender balance and healthy competition.
“Women going to university today have the space to be more creative as they have more options now than in the past.”
Alyusuf is a founding board member of the Saudi Polo Federation and is an untiring advocate of women and girls’ participation in sports. Additionally, she is the chairperson of the Desert Polo Event hosted annually by the Royal Commission of AlUla.
She said women not only make up more than 40 percent of the Quality of Life Program Center’s workforce, but are also actively driving the initiatives supporting the Quality of Life mandate.
The seeds of change in the direction of gender equality in Saudi Arabia were sown in the first two decades of the 21st century. In 2013, King Abdullah appointed 30 women to the previously all-male Shoura Council — which advises the government on new legislation — and issued a decree stating that women should always hold at least one-fifth of the council’s 150 seats.
Major changes began in 2015, when women in the Kingdom cast their votes for the first time and were also allowed to contest — for the first time in the country’s history — municipal elections. Then in 2017, King Salman passed an order allowing women to obtain government services such as healthcare and education without the need for permission from a guardian.
More change came in 2018, with the lifting of the ban on women driving, and in 2019, when it became legal for women to obtain passports or travel without the permission of a male guardian.
Despite the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the distaff side globally, women in Saudi Arabia have made rapid social and professional strides on the back of the above-stated reforms.
According to the General Authority for Statistics, female participation in the Kingdom’s workforce rose to 33 percent at the end of 2020, up from 19 percent in 2016.
The growing numbers of women joining the workforce has helped the Kingdom achieve its target of female labor force participation 10 years ahead of time and lifted its international rankings in women’s economic inclusion and empowerment indices.
In the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, Saudi Arabia was ranked 147 out of 156 countries.
For 2018-2022, the United Nations Economic and Social Council elected Saudi Arabia to the UN Commission on the Status of Women, and in the World Bank’s 2021 Women, Business and the Law Index, Saudi Arabia scored 80 out of 100, well ahead of the global average.
“There are doors and windows everywhere now for women in the Kingdom, and where there isn’t one, one is created,” Somayya Jabarti, a seasoned Saudi media professional who now sits on the Shoura Council, told Arab News. Jabarti has the distinction of being appointed in 2014 as the first woman editor of a Saudi national newspaper.
Jabarti says that previously, consent from a male guardian for a woman to work was not required under law, but that it was nevertheless the norm.
“One of the main factors contributing to more Saudi women in the job market is that no one was counting before. We weren’t even on the radar,” she said. “Now, having women in a company is the means to show how progress is being implemented and marked for any establishment or institute.
“Since 2018, there has been a lot of progress across different domains and to a certain extent many people internationally question whether this change is actually being felt or not in Saudi Arabia,” said Jawaher Al-Sudairy, director of research at Alnahda Society, one of the oldest nonprofit organizations in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to the economic empowerment of women and lower-income households in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia had a meeting with the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 2018. The follow-up meeting between the Kingdom and CEDAW will take place this year to examine which of the 35 detailed recommendations have been addressed.
“We have been tracking all recommendations provided by CEDAW to see which ones have been addressed and which haven’t,” Al-Sudairy said. “If the law has changed, we also check whether processes are in place that allow women to access their rights in the law or lodge a complaint if they haven’t.”
According to both Al-Sudairy and Jabarti, Saudi entrepreneurs were ready to start their own businesses or join the workforce even before the recent reforms were adopted.
“These are not just for women, they are for all Saudis, because expatriates are still dominant in the workforce,” Al-Sudairy told Arab News. “Even with the increase of women in the labor force, they still account for a minority share and are less than 10 percent of total employees in the private sector.”
Takafu, a project carried out by the Alnahda Society’s research unit, found that Saudi women account for only 30 percent of total Saudi employees in the private sector.
“There’s much room for improvement on having women in decision-making roles at all levels,” said Alyusuf. “Only when you have an equal distribution at all levels can you get a balanced ecosystem.”
For her part, Jabarti thinks the issue also involves the cooperation of men. “The men in your workplace, or whoever you report to, must allow you or give you the authority to make decisions. One doesn’t work without the other,” she told Arab News.
She summed up the situation for Saudi women this way: “There wasn’t a sense of entitlement among women before. Now they have entitlement — to work and to liberty.”
Women are ‘at the core’ of Saudi Arabia’s evolution, says French author and entrepreneur Caroline Carpentier
Carpentier: The most striking societal evolution in the Kingdom is the reinforced role of women
Carpentier believes Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 “emanates from a desire to empower the people”
Updated 08 March 2022
Zeina Zbibo
DUBAI: Through wide-ranging interviews and biographies in a new research book, French communications specialist and entrepreneur Caroline Carpentier finds that Saudi women are “at the core” of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 evolution.
Carpentier, who has spent more than 20 years in the region, shared her experiences in the Kingdom with Arab News en Francais.
Her soon-to-be-published book contains a series of interviews with Saudi women and came to be after she saw the impressive transformation the Kingdom is undergoing, spearheaded by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. After years spent in the Gulf, the director of 4C (Caroline Carpentier Consulting and Communication) can spot the enthusiasm of Saudi youth, who are expressing themselves by taking part in the Kingdom’s transformation.
“What impressed me the most was the social side of life in Saudi Arabia and the relationship with the Saudi population compared with other Gulf countries such as the UAE or Qatar, where there are more expatriates,” said Carpentier.
The author recounted her time in the Kingdom after a recent visit and said that those around her “were aware that for a woman, coming to Riyadh alone was perhaps not easy,” adding that she was “pleasantly surprised” by the genuine hospitality of the Saudi people.
The series of interviews highlights the evolution of the Kingdom. Carpentier said: “We, in the West — we do not have any idea of what is happening in Saudi Arabia.”
The rapid changes motivated her to unearth and better understand the sources of inspiration and women’s vision of their role in society.
“The burgeoning volume of qualifications and skills in different fields of study and sectors prepares young people to get into a vast labor market,” said Carpentier, stressing that “the most striking societal evolution in the Kingdom is the reinforced role of women, and in particular in recent years.”
The women “were already in the movement, contributing to the development,” but “now there has been a real acceleration,” she added.
Carpentier underscored that this development is inspired by political will, driven by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to recognize the role of women and what they can achieve in all professions and projects.
The number of women in institutions and companies has grown gradually since the early 2000s, and increasingly, well-trained women are ready to take up more positions. These women interest Carpentier, and she dedicates a gallery of portraits with narrative biographies based on interviews.
These biographies navigate the stories, challenges and achievements of Saudi women.
In the Kingdom, statistics indicate that as of 2019, 55.8 percent of university graduates are women — a figure that does not seem to surprise Carpentier, who attributed this success to “motivation.” She said that young women graduates “are above all, motivated, which leads them to succeed brilliantly in their studies.” She noted that young Saudi women now are majoring in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with the opportunity to work in sectors that were, for some time, traditionally male-dominated fields.
Carpentier believes that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 “emanates from a desire to empower the people, while providing them with the necessary tools to embark on professional and personal projects,” which can only lead to “the adhesion of the population, especially that in the last few years, a real middle class has surfaced in Saudi Arabia, which brought a change in mentality on one hand, and a new way to structure society on the other.”
The openness witnessed in various sectors within Vision 2030’s framework is accompanied by massive investments in several areas, including tourism. For Carpentier, who founded a tourism company in Saudi Arabia more than 20 years ago, “the foundations of the groundwork had already been laid in the early 2000s. It is a quinquennial plan developed to promote local tourism.”
The situation today is of another dimension, with the appearance of cultural sites, museums, artist residencies and major tourism development projects such as AlUla, notes the author, adding that “the strengthening of cultural and commercial partnerships between France and Saudi Arabia benefits the tourism sector” and allows for better development. Carpentier cites the French Agency for Alula Development, “which gives the Kingdom the opportunity to rely on external expertise, especially that of countries such as France,” the world’s leading tourist destination.
Visitors can attend with no need to wear masks in all open areas, in compliance with a recent statement by the Ministry of Interior
Updated 08 March 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Riyadh Season has started welcoming non-masked visitors at full capacity after previously receiving limited numbers due to precautionary COVID-19 measures, organizers said.
Visitors can attend with no need to wear masks in all open areas, in compliance with a recent statement by the Ministry of Interior, lifting the measures for combating the pandemic in the Kingdom.
The new development comes days before the start of the second academic semester vacation in Saudi Arabia, expected to prompt increased attendance at Riyadh Season’s various recreational activities and events.
Since its launch, the season has witnessed heavy attendance across its numerous events and installations, including 70 concerts featuring Arab performers, six international concerts, 10 international exhibitions, 350 theatrical performances, 18 Arabic plays, six international plays, a freestyle wrestling tournament, two international football matches, 100 interactive experiences, 200 restaurants, and 70 cafes.
Saudi cybersecurity thrives on a gender-balanced workforce
Empowerment of Saudi Arabian women is at the heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda
As part of its digitization strategy, Saudi regulators have encouraged companies to bolster cybersecurity
Updated 08 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Like many sectors of the Saudi economy, cybersecurity had long been a male-dominated profession. But in just the last five years of social liberalization in Saudi Arabia, women have made remarkable strides in the industry.
Among them is Nujud Al-Abdali, a cybersecurity analyst for the Saudi Press Agency. “I see more women in the field now,” she told Arab News. “They are hardworking and reliable, and they strive to be better wherever they are, and at whatever they do.”
Recalling her own journey into the field, Al-Abdali said she faced a steep learning curve, but overcame it through hard work. “It’s a rewarding field,” she said. “It requires discipline and consistency and an open mind that accepts different views on how to solve a problem.
“It also involves writing, which is something I love, and is based on constant reading, researching, and learning in general. It is hard to be successful in this field if you’re complacent, so there is always a motivation to do better.”
Suha Maghrabi entered the cybersecurity field in 2019, initially taking on various roles in the financial industry with a focus on regulation. The following year, she took on a managerial post at an insurance company with a focus on digitization.
“During the past five years, we have noticed that interest has increased in the cybersecurity field within the Kingdom to align with Vision 2030, which includes the digitalization of services and the commitment to provide world class government services,” Maghrabi told Arab News.
“The rapid increase in cyber-attacks and threats and growing adoption of cloud computing, the ‘internet of things’ across various industries, has increased the need to protect the Kingdom’s vital interests, its national security, its critical infrastructure, services and activities.”
Maghrabi says her interest in information technology began at an early age. “I always enjoyed learning and working on new applications,” she said. “Once I graduated from university, I got an opportunity in IT security, which was the gateway that made me enter this field.
“I can say that I didn’t choose information security, but rather that information security chose me. And from that day onwards my eagerness to learn more about this field has increased and will keep increasing.”
Saudi regulatory bodies, such as the Saudi Central Bank and the National Cybersecurity Authority, have encouraged all companies to bolster their cybersecurity to ensure the protection of their assets, data, and network against potential threats.
“According to the Saudi Federation of Programming and Drones, Saudi women make up 45 percent of the workforce in the cybersecurity sector,” Maghrabi said.
“Considering that the empowerment of Saudi Arabian women is at the heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and along with the recent growth in cybersecurity, a lot of opportunities were introduced in the market and promoted building a world-class workforce especially for Saudi women and enabling them in all sectors.”