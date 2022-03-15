You are here

  • Home
  • Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time
Brock Lesnar (left) and Roman Reigns will go head-to-head at WrestleMania 38 in April. (WWE)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4sbw7

Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time
  • 2 WWE superstars coming off February wins at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubbed the “Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in WWE History,” WrestleMania 38 will feature the biggest showdown of all time as Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champ Brock Lesnar go head-to-head in a Winner Take All Championship Unification match next month.

The clash comes in the wake of the fighters’ recent appearance at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, which saw Reigns defeat Goldberg while Lesnar emerged as WWE champion following a six-man Elimination Chamber match with Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, A. J. Styles, and previous champion Bobby Lashley.

While Lesnar was originally scheduled to challenge Reigns at WWE Day 1, the first Premier Live Event of the year, the highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 38 will see both Reigns and Lesnar take to The Grandest Stage of Them All for a chance to take both victories as the Universal and WWE champion.

Fans in the region can catch all the action from WrestleMania 38 weekend live and exclusively on WWE Network from April 1 to 3.

Topics: WWE wrestling sport

Related

Undertaker to crown illustrious career with induction into WWE Hall of Fame
Sport
Undertaker to crown illustrious career with induction into WWE Hall of Fame
Special WWE Elimination Chamber match wows Jeddah audience
Sport
WWE Elimination Chamber match wows Jeddah audience

Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race

Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
Updated 27 min 37 sec ago
AFP

Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race

Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
  • City's goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday means Klopp's side can close the gap to a single point with victory at in-form Arsenal on Wednesday
  • Klopp said his team were determined to push City all the way
Updated 27 min 37 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday that Liverpool are aiming to be as “annoying as possible” as they hunt down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
City’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday means Klopp’s side can close the gap to a single point with victory at in-form Arsenal on Wednesday, with a trip to the Etihad still to come.
In the 2018/19 season, Liverpool won their final nine league matches only for Pep Guardiola’s team to reel off 14 successive victories to finish top by a point.
Klopp said his team, who have already won the League Cup this season and are still in the Champions League and the FA Cup, were determined to push City all the way.
“That is the plan, of course, that we keep being as annoying as possible but we have to win our football games,” said the German manager.
He said there were some “really tough” games to come in the 10 remaining league fixtures, starting with the match at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Klopp said Liverpool, who have won their past eight Premier League games, had to be prepared for a “long finish” to the season due to their success across four competitions.
“It’s final after final after final after final after final what we play, pretty much,” he said. “That’s how it is, that’s how we prepare, that’s how we set it up, that’s the situation. So, what kind of different situation could there be out there? That we are 10 points ahead or whatever?
“Then it is like 10 games to go and everybody tells you, ‘its (done) already, when will the celebrations be?’ It’s really uncomfortable, not that it happened often in my life, to sit in that situation. So now everything is in front of us — attack it, chase it, go for it, that’s what we do.”
Mohamed Salah is likely to be available to face Arsenal after a foot injury forced him off during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton.
“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful,” added Klopp.
“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

Topics: Liverpool Juergen Klopp Manchester city Premier league

Related

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Sport
Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’
Sport
Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • Leading women golfers, including Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, will contest $1m tournament from March 17
  • In February, KAEC hosted the Men’s PIF Saudi International, with Harold Varner III sealing the win at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Abdullah Economic City will host the third edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament presented by the Public Investment Fund from Thursday, March 17.

The four-day, $1 million event, which is part of the Ladies European Tour, will be held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, the premier 18-hole championship golf course and clubhouse at KAEC, with views of the Red Sea coast as its natural backdrop.

The tournament will feature top-ranked women golfers, including Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, with free public entry on all days.

Commenting on KAEC’s readiness to host leading global sporting events, Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar, the developer of KAEC, said: “We are delighted to host the Saudi Ladies International once again in our beautiful city of KAEC, bringing back the best players in the world.”

In February, KAEC hosted the Men’s PIF Saudi International, with Harold Varner III sealing the win at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

“In line with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we look to strengthening the country’s position at the forefront of global sporting activities. We’re proud that KAEC provides a vision-ready platform to host such events in the country,” Piaia said.

The tournament will hold its first ladies day on Friday, March 18, with activities for women and girls, including free golf lessons led by LET professionals, as well as the chance to meet women golf stars and sign up for year-round coaching.

As part of pre-event activities to strengthen interest in the tournament, a mini-golf hole and backboard will be sent to KAEC’s leading leisure destinations, including Views and Bay La Sun.

Six mini-golf holes will also be set up at the corniche to encourage people to try the sport.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Ladies European Tour (LET) Anna Nordqvist Georgia Hall King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Related

All women attending the Ladies Day can look forward to a free day of entertainment on and off the course. (Supplied)
Sport
Aramco Saudi Ladies International to host its first ever Ladies Day
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko celebrates winning the 2021 Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (Supplied/LET)
Sport
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko cruises to five-shot victory at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick heading for an inevitable divorce?

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick heading for an inevitable divorce?
Updated 15 March 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick heading for an inevitable divorce?

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick heading for an inevitable divorce?
  • After missing out on the Manchester derby, the Portuguese star answered his critics in savage manner against Tottenham. But it seems all is not well between player and coach as United face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League
Updated 15 March 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Nobody answers their critics quite as savagely as Cristiano Ronaldo.

His brilliant hat-trick against Tottenham at the weekend came in the wake of rising criticism in recent weeks.

Does Ronaldo forgive his coach, Ralf Rangnick, for having lost confidence in him?

The Portuguese did not play the Manchester derby and left for his country on a trip that surprised many people.

Not only did he not play the derby against Manchester City the previous week — official reason: Injury — but he was not even at the Etihad Stadium to support his teammates, having taken an unexpected trip to Portugal.

Something strange is happening with the CR7, who did not give any kind of answer or explanation for his absence from the derby.

Since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rangnick does not seem to have the smoothest of relationships with the 37-year-old Ronaldo.

But to not make the bench in the derby, if rumors he was not injured are true, would suggest something more serious is going on between the coach and a player who is characterized by his relentless ambition.

Rangnick recalled him against Tottenham and out of pure frustration, it would seem, Ronaldo showed his value to the team. The epic hat-trick, his first at Old Trafford in 24 years, showed the Portuguese star at his mesmerizing best.

While Ronaldo’s confidence in his own abilities remains unshakeable, perhaps he was proving something to himself in that angry performance against Tottenham as much as he was proving his coach and critics wrong.

Ronaldo always wants to play. His voracity to win, his competitive spirit and desire to break records is what drives him, even in bad times.

Perhaps there is hint of the issue between him and Rangnick. Cristiano seems to exist in a plane of his own, or at least he demands to, regardless of the trials of the team.

Clearly there is something that is not going well in the relationship between the manager and the player. It’s a divorce that’s been brewing for months; two personalities that collided from the start.

What was surprising from the Manchester derby incident was that in his absence, Ronaldo was not playing the role of team leader that he has always fulfilled in a difficult period for his teammates. It’s not what we’re used to from a footballer who looks to make history in every game he plays in. It surprised me and showed a lack of motivation we do not usually associate with the great CR7.

Perhaps at another time, with another coach, he wouldn’t have missed the opportunity to play in such a huge fixture.

The problems between Rangnick and Cristiano behind the scenes in my opinion would not have been resolved with the hat-trick he scored against Antonio Conte’s team. For someone who have achieved miracles in his career, Cristiano most likely feels betrayed that his coach does not 100 percent trust in him.

Have the coach and player already made their minds up about each other?

Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus after a three-season cycle in which he failed to win the Champions League, to continue winning with his old club. It hasn’t worked out quite as he expected.

The Manchester United team are now fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind Arsenal who have three games in hand in the race for fourth place and that final Champions League spot.

They were also disappointingly knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties against Middlesborough at Old Trafford.

But then there’s the Champions League, a competition Ronaldo, as he has shown through his career, has been sensational in.

On Tuesday night at Old Trafford, Ronaldo and United take on Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 return leg clash having drawn 1-1 in the Spanish capital in the first leg.

It is a match in which any brewing tension between Rangnick and Ronaldo cannot be allowed to develop into a full-blown divorce.

How the German coach approaches Manchester United’s most important match of the season so far will be intriguing, but in my opinion, whatever happens next, the split between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick seems inevitable.

Rangnick will not be the team’s manager next season, but it remains to be seen how much power he will wield in the role of technical director.

And will Ronaldo stay on at Old Trafford for another season?

One thing is for sure, he is not the type of player who will stand for being disrespected. As he showed against Tottenham.

Topics: football Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Ralf Rangnick

Related

Trial of former Manchester United player Giggs delayed until August
Sport
Trial of former Manchester United player Giggs delayed until August
Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James’ Park
Sport
Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James’ Park

UAE Jiu-Jitsu team maintains dominance at AJP Tour Dubai International Pro ahead of Asian Championship

UAE Jiu-Jitsu team maintains dominance at AJP Tour Dubai International Pro ahead of Asian Championship
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

UAE Jiu-Jitsu team maintains dominance at AJP Tour Dubai International Pro ahead of Asian Championship

UAE Jiu-Jitsu team maintains dominance at AJP Tour Dubai International Pro ahead of Asian Championship
  • Emirates’ Commando Group took top position, with Palms Sports and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports coming in second and third respectively in the club competitions
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI:  The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team reigned supreme on the mats at Sunday’s final day of the AJP Tour Dubai International Pro, underlining the nation’s dominance of the sport.

The competition, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in collaboration with AJP, was held at Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club.

Men and women athletes from all over the world competed in the categories of amateurs and professionals with blue, purple, brown and black belts on the championship’s final day.

In the club categories, Commando Group were crowned champions, with Palms Sports and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports in second and third place respectively.

Meanwhile in the country rankings, the UAE stayed top, ahead of Brazil in second and Colombia in third.

“The success of the AJP Tour Dubai tournament once again demonstrates that the world’s best players are keen to compete in the championships hosted by the federation,” said UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Board Member Youssef Abdullah Al Batran. “That is in part because of the high standards we maintain throughout our events. This weekend, there were hundreds of players from more than 60 countries attending; making it clear that the UAE is the world capital for jiu-jitsu.”

“The tournament also enabled the national team members to compete against elite athletes from around the world, allowing them to prepare well for upcoming continental and international events, including the Asian Championship in Bahrain this month,” he said.

With the national team, Khaled Mohammed Al Shehhi — a purple belt member of Al Ain Club — won gold in the professional 62 kg category, while fellow purple belt Shamma Al Kalbani won silver in the 62 kg category for Baniyas Club. Brown belt Wadima Al Yafei won the 49 kg division for Al Ain Club.

“Throughout the training camp, we will try to draw lessons, identify flaws and strengths, and address the problems we had during the tournaments in preparation for the Asian Championship,” said Al Yafei. “Under the direction of coach Polyana Lago, we have a clear strategy for transforming obstacles into opportunities to improve our competitive capacities in the future.” 

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts UAE sport

Related

Great expectations for UAE’s jiu-jitsu stars ahead of ‘most intensive’ new season
Sport
Great expectations for UAE’s jiu-jitsu stars ahead of ‘most intensive’ new season
Coach Polyana Lago building on year of success for UAE women’s jiu-jitsu
Sport
Coach Polyana Lago building on year of success for UAE women’s jiu-jitsu

Newcastle United will head to Dubai for warm-weather training camp following Premier League visit to Everton

Newcastle United will head to Dubai for warm-weather training camp following Premier League visit to Everton
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Newcastle United will head to Dubai for warm-weather training camp following Premier League visit to Everton

Newcastle United will head to Dubai for warm-weather training camp following Premier League visit to Everton
  • Trip will be club’s 2nd to Gulf after January stay in Jeddah, which was followed by upturn in fortunes, Eddie Howe’s team easing relegation worries
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad will this weekend be heading to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp following their Premier League trip to struggling Everton, according to reports from the UK on Monday.

After the trip to Goodison Park on Thursday night, the Magpies will not have another Premier League fixture until April 3, when they travel to London for a clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The club’s trip to the UAE, where they will be staying at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex, will be the second trip to the Gulf after the recent visit to Jeddah, during which the first team took part in a training match against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad and senior players put on training sessions for youngsters at Mahd Academy.

The week-long break in Saudi Arabia came at the end of January following what has turned out to be the club’s turning point of the season, a 1-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road. Since then, Newcastle have eased themselves away from the relegation zone with an eight-match unbeaten run, which came to an end in controversial manner with a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Howe’s team now have 31 points from 28 matches and are nine points clear of the relegation places with 10 matches remaining.

Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex, which is owned by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, has over the years been favored for athletes hoping to train with a measure of privacy and for those undergoing rehabilitation after long-term injuries.

Howe will be hoping that the latest trip will have the same effect as the last one, with the club in sight of Premier League safety on returning to the UK.

Topics: Newcastle United football UAE

Related

Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea
Sport
Eddie Howe: VAR misuse on penalty call cost Newcastle against Chelsea
‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet
Sport
‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet

Latest updates

World squash No. 1: ‘Now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine’
World squash No. 1: ‘Now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine’
GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh
GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh
flynas tops APEX ratings with 4 stars in low-cost carrier category
flynas tops APEX ratings with 4 stars in low-cost carrier category
Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports
Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports
Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.