Iraq fails again to elect new president

Iraq fails again to elect new president
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr gather inside the Iraqi parliament in the capital Baghdad, ahead of the country’s presidential election, on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 26 March 2022
  • Parliament had issued a final list of 40 candidates for the post
  • A lack of a quorum held up the vote for the second time since February
BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers failed again on Saturday to elect a new president for the country due to a lack of quorum in parliament, keeping the country mired in political paralysis.
Parliament had issued a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a largely ceremonial role that by convention is reserved for a member of Iraq’s Kurdish minority.
The contest pits Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, against Rebar Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the PUK’s rival.
But a lack of a quorum — set at two-thirds of the house’s 329 members — held up the vote for the second time since February, deepening war-scarred Iraq’s political uncertainty.
Only 202 lawmakers showed up for the latest vote, a parliamentary official told AFP on condition of anonymity, and a new session had to be scheduled for Wednesday.
The postponement exacerbates Iraq’s political problems because it is the task of the president to formally name a prime minister, who must be backed by an absolute majority in parliament.
On February 13, Iraq’s supreme court ruled out a presidential bid by KDP-backed veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari, after a complaint filed against him over years-old, untried corruption charges.
Iraqi politics were thrown into turmoil following last October’s general election, which was marred by record-low turnout, post-vote threats and violence, and a months-long delay until the final results were confirmed.
Intense negotiations among political groups have since failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to agree on a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.
The largest political bloc, led by firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, had backed Zebari for the presidency and has now thrown its weight behind Ahmed.
A first vote in parliament on February 7 failed to materialize as it was widely boycotted amid the Zebari legal wrangle.
Saturday’s failed session underscored the sharp divide in Iraqi politics between Sadr, the general election’s big winner, and the powerful Coordination Framework, which had called for a boycott.
The Coordination Framework includes the pro-Iran Fatah Alliance — the political arm of the Shiite-led former paramilitary group Hashed Al-Shaabi.
With the support of Sunni and Kurdish parties, Sadr wants the post of prime minister to go to his cousin Jaafar Sadr, Iraq’s ambassador to Britain, once the question of the four-year presidency has been settled.
Ahead of Saturday’s debacle, political analyst Ihsan Al-Shammari had said that, even if the vote had gone ahead as planned, the presidency would “not be decided from the first round.”
The candidate who wins the largest number of votes must secure a two-thirds majority in the second round of votes in parliament to win the presidency.

Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping

Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping
LONDON: Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said on Saturday recent repeated attempts by the Houthi militia to target oil tankers and threaten the security and safety of international shipping lines in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb was a serious escalation.
He added that it falls in line with the Iran-backed group’s efforts to damage oil infrastructure and global energy supplies at Tehran’s behest, arming and planning.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Wednesday that it had thwarted an attempt b the Houthi militia to carry out an attack in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb on giant oil tankers and destroyed two explosive-laden Houthi boats.
“Houthi militia threaten international navigation, taking advantage of the Stockholm Agreement and control over Hodiedah, under the eyes of the UN Mission to Support Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), which made no progress and has become a cover for the militia to violate the agreement and commit terrorist activities,” Al-Eryani said in a series of tweets.
He also said that the coalition was making “exceptional efforts on behalf of the world in securing oil tankers and shipping lanes,” including neutralizing six remotely controlled booby-trapped boats and a number of drones that were being prepared in Hodeidah and Saleef ports in the past 72 hours.
He called on the international community, including the UN and US envoys, to stop Houthi activities that threaten energy sources and supplies and the security and safety of international shipping lanes, work to include them on international terrorism lists, and prosecute their leaders as war criminals and hold them accountable.

Lebanese PM expects progress in talks with IMF over meltdown

Lebanese PM expects progress in talks with IMF over meltdown
BEIRUT: Talks between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund over an economic recovery plan should make progress in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Saturday.
Speaking to reporters in Qatar, where he is attending the Doha Forum, Mikati said an IMF delegation will resume talks with the government in Beirut on Tuesday over the country’s economic meltdown that began more than two years ago.
Talks between Lebanon and the IMF began in May 2020, and then stopped for months amid a political deadlock in the small country. They resumed after Mikati took office in September but no breakthrough has been made since.
A main sticking point in the talks has been estimating the amount of financial losses. But late last year, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Shami, who is heading the talks with the IMF, put the losses of the financial sector at $69 billion.
“Hopefully it’s going to take, I guess, two weeks and by the end of the two weeks we can see the light differently,” Mikati said in English about the next round of talks. He added that Lebanon has no other option but to reach an agreement with the IMF.
Mikati said Lebanon’s economic meltdown, described by the World Bank as one of the worst the world has witnessed since the 1850s, has been made worse by the war in Ukraine.
Mikati refused to answer a question about corruption charges filed by a judge against the country’s central bank Gov. Riad Salameh, saying it was “not the right place to talk about what’s going on domestically.” But he said Salameh’s case will be solved “the right legal way.” He did not elaborate.
Mikati said the war between Russia and Ukraine has become “a new source of pressure” on small countries. He said Lebanon imports all its wheat from Russia and Ukraine. He said the government is trying to guarantee food security for people in Lebanon in the coming year.
Lebanon’s economic crisis that began in October 2019 is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. It has left three-quarters of the population of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, in poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value.

Egypt launches yacht race to boost tourism

Khaled Sherif, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for digital transformation, said 13 yachts are participating in the race, each led by a crew of no fewer than five sailors. (Reuters/File Photo)
Khaled Sherif, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for digital transformation, said 13 yachts are participating in the race, each led by a crew of no fewer than five sailors. (Reuters/File Photo)
CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has launched the first edition of a yacht race in the Red Sea governorate.

Amr El-Qadi, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation, said holding the two-day race comes within the framework of the ministry’ efforts to promote yacht tourism, which attracts high spenders. The authority is planning to sponsor a series of yacht races, he added.

Khaled Sherif, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for digital transformation, said 13 yachts are participating in the race, each led by a crew of no fewer than five sailors. He added that the race covers 10-12 nautical miles.

Arab leaders meet in Aqaba

Arab leaders meet in Aqaba
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met in the Jordanian city of Aqaba to discuss the impact of global developments on food security and energy.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation “in all fields, especially trade and economy,” said Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.

“The meeting witnessed an exchange of views and visions on the overall political and economic situation at the regional and international levels, especially with regard to confronting the repercussions and effects of the current global conditions on the sectors of food security, energy and trade, in a way that preserves regional stability and security.”

Al-Kadhimi’s media office said they discussed the promotion of joint Arab action in various fields, expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade exchange “to achieve the interests of brotherly peoples in prosperity and development.”

This is the second summit of its kind hosted by Jordan. The first was held last August in Amman between the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

The latest meeting comes days after a summit in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh between El-Sisi, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The meeting preceded a regional tour that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken started on Saturday that includes Israel, the Palestinian territories, Morocco and Algeria.

Arab League chief slams Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

Smoke billows from a Saudi Aramco's petroleum storage facility after an attack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Smoke billows from a Saudi Aramco's petroleum storage facility after an attack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2022. (Reuters)
CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has condemned “in the strongest terms the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities and infrastructure.”

These attacks by the Iran-backed Yemeni militia pose “a grave threat to security in the region and to energy supplies at a time when the international economy is going through a delicate circumstance,” he said.

“The targeting of civilians and civilian facilities, including those of (Saudi) Aramco in Jeddah, represents a dangerous development that the international community must pay attention to.”

The international community “must deal more firmly with these terrorist operations, and the ongoing violations of international law by the Houthi militia,” Aboul Gheit said. “Saudi forces dealt efficiently and vigilantly with the attacks.”

He added: “International solidarity with the Kingdom must be reflected in a clear position … regarding these attacks, and those behind them or supporting them.”

