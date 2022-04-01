You are here

Cash-strapped Lebanon struggles to turn lights on for polling day

Cash-strapped Lebanon struggles to turn lights on for polling day
Power cuts last up to 22 hours a day in most regions of Lebanon, forcing many to rely on expensive generator subscriptions to keep the lights on. (AFP)
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

Cash-strapped Lebanon struggles to turn lights on for polling day

Cash-strapped Lebanon struggles to turn lights on for polling day
  • Holding credible elections is one of the main steps Lebanon’s major donors are insisting on to deliver more assistance
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s electricity company is charging $16 million to supply power on the day of the May 15 parliamentary polls, a sum that exceeds the overall election budget by nearly 30 percent, the interior minister said.
Holding credible elections is one of the main steps Lebanon’s major donors are insisting on to deliver more assistance to the country, which is mired in a deep financial crisis fueled by endemic corruption.
The state-owned Electricite du Liban (EDL) presented a quote of $16 million to the government, which is trying to provide just half a day’s worth of power to polling stations for the critical vote.
“I held several meetings with EDL, which apparently couldn’t provide electricity except at a very high cost,” Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said.
“The entire elections, at home and abroad, don’t cost this much,” Mawlawi said, saying his total budget for the vote was capped at $12.5 million.
Mawlawi was adamant the government was working for the polls to go ahead as scheduled, despite persistent rumors they could be called off.
Lebanon, grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis since 2019, and which defaulted on its debt in March 2020, has suffered from severe power shortages for nearly a year — largely because the government can’t afford fuel for power stations.
Power cuts last up to 22 hours a day in most regions, forcing many to rely on expensive generator subscriptions to keep the lights on.
The international community has long demanded a complete overhaul of Lebanon’s loss-making electricity sector — which has cost the government more than $40 billion since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war — as one of the basic conditions to disburse billions of dollars in desperately needed financial support.
EDL had asked for its payment in cash, Mawlawi said.
Mawlawi said the government may turn to private generators to power voting centers, which will need electricity to light the room at night when the votes are counted immediately after polls close.
“I can’t rely on the state because despite the high cost demanded, EDL can’t guarantee solid results... which may lead to a sudden blackout,” the interior minister said.
“The issue of electricity is the biggest problem facing Lebanon... but we will be able to solve it for the day of elections,” he added.
Lebanon’s energy crisis is just one of its many economic woes, with the currency having lost more than 90 percent of its value.
Most of Lebanon’s population lives below the poverty line.
Power outages mean streets are dark at night and surveillance cameras are effectively obsolete, leading to a spike in certain types of crime, Mawlawi said, who cited deepening poverty as another driving force.
Interior ministry figures show armed robberies surged by 135 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year, and car theft increased by nearly a quarter over the same period.
At the same time, Lebanon’s security forces have been weakened because officers have quit to look for other work, since their salary barely covers enough to buy basic food for a family.
At least 478 security officers working for Internal Security Forces or the General Security Agency have quit ranks since the start of the country’s crisis, documents provided by the ministry showed.
“There is a problem,” Mawlawi said.
But “the number of those defecting is not large. We should not exaggerate the problem,” he added.

Topics: Lebanon

Yemen government to open Sanaa airport, help with release of prisoners: Foreign minister

Yemen's legitimate government said on Friday it would take steps to arrange for the release of prisoners, open the airport in Sanaa and facilitate the release of oil ships. (Reuters/File Photo)
Yemen's legitimate government said on Friday it would take steps to arrange for the release of prisoners, open the airport in Sanaa and facilitate the release of oil ships. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 52 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen government to open Sanaa airport, help with release of prisoners: Foreign minister

Yemen's legitimate government said on Friday it would take steps to arrange for the release of prisoners, open the airport in Sanaa and facilitate the release of oil ships. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The foreign minister announced the moves in a tweet and said they came in support of calls for a truce during the holy month of Ramadan
Updated 52 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Yemen's legitimate government said on Friday it would take steps to arrange for the release of prisoners, open the airport in Sanaa and facilitate the release of oil ships via the port of Hodeidah.

The foreign minister announced the moves in a tweet and said they came in support of calls for a truce during the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister also announced the release of the first two fuel ships through Hodeidah, after orders from President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

UN and US envoys on Wednesday welcomed unilateral truce moves by both sides in the Yemeni conflict as encouraging steps, while stressing the need for a more comprehensive cease-fire.

On Thursday, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it was committed to stopping military operations inside the country in response to a request from the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

It also said its air forces had not carried out combat operations inside Yemen, adding it was taking all steps to make the cessation of military operations a success and to achieve comprehensive peace.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Sanaa Houthis Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Updated 01 April 2022
AP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
  • Tensions have soared in recent days after Palestinian assailants killed 11 Israelis in separate attacks
  • The Health Ministry said Ahmed al-Atrash, 29, was killed in Hebron on Friday
Updated 01 April 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron when clashes broke out after Friday prayers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Tensions have soared in recent days after Palestinian assailants killed 11 Israelis in separate attacks across the country. Israeli forces have stepped up security and launched arrest raids in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians during a gunbattle on Thursday.
The Health Ministry said Ahmed Al-Atrash, 29, was killed in Hebron on Friday. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Several hundred Jewish settlers live under heavy military protection in the heart of Hebron, a city of more than 200,000 Palestinians and home to a major holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims.
The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said dozens of Palestinians were wounded in weekly demonstrations elsewhere in the West Bank, where protesters often throw rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops, who fire tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and sometimes live rounds.
At the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, authorities said more than 30,000 people attended Friday prayers on the eve of Ramadan, which begins this weekend. There were no reports of protests or violence.
The hilltop on which the mosque is located is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount, and it has been a frequent flashpoint in the century-old conflict.
Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian leaders have held a flurry of talks in recent weeks, and Israel has made a series of goodwill gestures, all aimed at calming tensions ahead of Ramadan.
They hope to avoid a repeat of last year, when protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war and Jewish-Arab violence in Israel’s mixed cities.

Topics: Israel Palestinians West Bank killing

Tunisia crisis escalates as police summon opposition figures

Tunisia crisis escalates as police summon opposition figures
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

Tunisia crisis escalates as police summon opposition figures

Tunisia crisis escalates as police summon opposition figures
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian anti-terrorism police summoned the country’s main opposition figure for questioning on Friday, as a political crisis deepens in the wake of President Kais Saied’s move to dissolve parliament and impose one-man rule.
Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist Ennahda party and speaker of the dissolved parliament, was summoned to appear later on Friday, his office said, after investigations were opened into other members of the chamber who had defied Saied.
Saied demanded that investigations be carried out after members of parliament held an online session on Wednesday and voted to revoke all the emergency measures he has imposed — despite his decree last summer suspending the chamber.
The president accused those who took part in the session, along with Ghannouchi whose office had announced the move, of conspiring against state security and he ordered the justice department to open legal proceedings against them.
Last month Saied took control of the judiciary, replacing a top council whose job was to ensure judicial independence, with judges he selected himself.
Saied’s moves raise the prospect of a crackdown on the opposition as Tunisia’s main players grow more active in opposing his attempts to remake the political system in what they call a coup.
“It’s a turning point in targeting his opponents,” said deputy parliament speaker Samira Chouachi.
Saied has defended his seizure of most powers last summer as necessary to save Tunisia from a corrupt, self-serving elite he paints as responsible for years of political paralysis and economic stagnation.
He has also vowed to uphold the rights and freedoms won in a 2011 revolution that brought democracy, and so far there have been few arrests or attempts to silence critics.
However, late on Thursday Saied said he would not call new parliamentary elections yet despite dissolving the chamber, and railed against those who took part in Wednesday’s session.
“There will be no dialogue with those who tried a coup and seek to divide Tunisians,” he said, suggesting those who opposed his moves may not be allowed to run in future elections.

OPPOSITION
Ennahda and the Free Constitutional Party, which leads in opinion polls, have both said they will oppose Saied’s plans for a referendum on a new constitution that he plans to introduce.
The parties are sworn ideological enemies and although there is no sign that they could work together against Saied, their more active opposition to his moves suggests the crisis is intensifying.
“Saied, who usurped power, should immediately end the exceptional measures,” said the Free Constitutional Party’s leader Abir Moussi.
The strongest opposition to Saied since last summer has come from Ennahda, which has been a main player in successive governments since the revolution.
Moussi and her Free Constitutional Party decry Ennahda’s Islamist background and praise the autocratic regime of the late Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who was ousted in 2011.
The United States, a major donor to Tunisia since the revolution, has voiced concern at Saied’s dissolution of parliament and threats to investigate lawmakers, and urged “a swift return to constitutional government.”
Saied is seeking international funding to avert a crisis in public finances amid growing economic pain for Tunisians after years of political bickering.
The UGTT labor union, the most powerful political body in the country with more than a million members, is meanwhile contemplating a general strike to demand a dialogue on both political and economic reforms. It had previously urged Saied to dissolve parliament but also to hold rapid elections afterwards.

Topics: Tunisia

License required for e-scooter riders in Dubai

License required for e-scooter riders in Dubai
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

License required for e-scooter riders in Dubai

License required for e-scooter riders in Dubai
  • Cyclists will be required to wear helmets and reflective vests
  • Bicycles must be kept only in designated parking spaces
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: People who ride e-scooters in Dubai will now need a license to ride the electric vehicles across the city.

That’s according to the Executive Council Resolution No. (13) issued on Thursday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, which regulates the use of bicycles and electric scooters in the emirate. 

According to the new rules, riders below the age of 16 are not permitted to ride any electric bikes, scooters or other electric vehicles specified by the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). 

Meanwhile cyclists will be required to wear helmets and reflective vests, and bicycles must be fitted with a white headlamp in the front and a red lamp and reflector in the back. 

Bells need to be installed on the handles and brakes must be placed on the front and rear tyres. 

Bicycles and e-scooters are not allowed on jogging or walking tracks across the emirate, and speed limits set by authorities must be observed. 

Electric scooters and bicycles should only be ridden by one person, unless there is a separate seat for pillion riders. 

Bicycles must be kept only in designated parking spaces. 

Meanwhile, people conducting group cycling training sessions, with four or more cyclists, should first receive RTA approval and notify Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council. UAE Cycling Federation, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services before the session. 

A safety vehicle must be present at all times during the group cycling session to ensure riders’ safety, and will be required to leave a safe distance of 15 meters distance with the cyclists. 

Cyclists younger than 12 should be accompanied by an adult and adults will be responsible for violations committed by minors. 

Penalties include confiscating bikes for 30 days for repeated offenses within a year in addition to banning riders from cycling for a specified period.  

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA said the new rules were being introduced to improve safety and security on the emirate’s highways.

Violators can dispute fines and penalties within 30 days of issue.

Topics: UAE Dubai electronic scooters

Japan to provide Gaza with a $3.35 million emergency humanitarian grant aid

Japan to provide Gaza with a $3.35 million emergency humanitarian grant aid
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan to provide Gaza with a $3.35 million emergency humanitarian grant aid

Japan to provide Gaza with a $3.35 million emergency humanitarian grant aid
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan decided to extend emergency grant aid of $3.35 million (¥400 million) to the Gaza Strip, “where the humanitarian situation is significantly deteriorating due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods,” Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on April 1 said.

The humanitarian assistance for “vulnerable Palestinians” includes supporting patients with COVID-19 and providing healthcare services. Hayashi said it will be extended through the E-Health system, including primary healthcare, through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The foreign minister pledged Japan will continue to play an active role in improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

This article originally appeared in Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Gaza Palestine

