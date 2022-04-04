First Saudi students to compete in F1 STEM initiative at world finals

DHAHRAN: For the first time ever, young students from Saudi Arabia will gear up to participate in the world’s largest annual international STEM Formula One in Schools’ car competition, racing against 26,000 schools from 52 countries in London this July.
The program is a global education initiative by Formula One, which brings sports into the classroom, and is aimed at promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM.
For this initiative, three Saudi student teams with three to six members each between the ages of nine and 19 — many of whom cannot legally drive — will design and manufacture a miniature F1 car, using computer-aided tools.
The students will be judged in five categories: Specification and scrutineering, including drawings, 3D renders and the quality of finish and assembly; design and engineering; project management; enterprise; and verbal presentation, including technique, composition and subject matter.
In the racing component, teams are scored based on the time trials, and could earn an additional Fastest Car Bonus.
To prepare the Saudi students for their debut, Aramco and Ithra hosted a training hub in collaboration with King Fahd University of Petroleum, and the Minerals and the Technology Advancement and Prototyping Center, to train, mentor and support the local participants and prepare them for the national competition and world finals.
“This hub will be an amazing showcase for countries around the world and a model to follow globally,” Andrew M. Denford, founder and chair of the F1 schools initiative, said.
This program is key to promoting STEM, but also offers participants important skills such as project management, communication, and how to work in a team.
“The boys and girls participating in this first-ever Saudi cycle were absolutely amazing in their dedication and ingenuity. I won’t be surprised to see some of them making headlines with their scientific and engineering achievements in the next few years,” Ashraf Fagih, Ithra’s head of programs, said.
“Considering that this is the first time … this program (has been held) in the Kingdom, these local participants have the required set of skills and determination to win,” Dr. Stephen Crystal, senior physics instructor at Aramco’s college preparatory center, and one of the judges, said.
Aramco is the title sponsor for the challenge’s Saudi chapter, which the company considers an extension of its long history of investing in programs that inspire young people to use innovation to solve the country’s energy and sustainability needs.
Ithra, a leading creative public hub that supports the development of the Kingdom’s knowledge and learning sector, will further enhance the experience of these young minds, to use creativity to explore new horizons.
“I really wanted to join this program as I saw F1 and physics and formulating this car as nothing short of interesting. I’ve loved the concept ever since I was a kid, through exposure at school and social media. It has piqued my interest and made me want to major in physics and engineering (subjects),” participant and group leader Ghalia Alshehayeb said.