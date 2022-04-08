You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin’s daughters

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (AP)
  • The new measures will hit over 200 additional individuals, mostly from the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets in the EU of the boss of Russia’s top lender Sberbank, Vladimir Putin’s two daughters and more oligarchs, according to a document published in the EU’s official journal on Friday.

Since the start of war in Ukraine, the EU has blacklisted around 700 people linked to the Kremlin or accused of supporting the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special operation.” That has not always, however, led to a quick freezing of assets, amid legal hurdles and sometimes lack of political will.

The new measures will hit over 200 additional individuals, mostly from the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, and also top businessmen, politicians and military staff close to the Kremlin.

Another 18 entities have also been hit by asset freezes, including four banks, such as VTB, and military firms, nearly doubling the number of companies hit by sanctions since the start of the war.

Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, has been added to the EU blacklist, according to the document, in a move that is important symbolically. The EU has so far refrained from sanctioning the bank, which plays a key role in energy payments.

Putin’s daughters Ekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova have also now been sanctioned for benefiting from the Russian government, the document said.

Putin had already been sanctioned in an early round of restrictive measures, although it is unclear how many assets, if any, he and his family hold in the EU.

Wealthy oligarchs usually use front men or anonymous shell companies and trusts to shield their assets, making it very hard if not impossible for investigators to identify them, especially in jurisdictions with lax rules on companies’ beneficial owners.

Oil company Surgutneftegas’ executive Vladimir Bogdanov, the founder of aluminum giant Rusal, Oleg Deripaska, billionaire Boris Rotenberg, major shareholder in Russia’s top gold miner Polyus Said Kerimov, and the chief of Russian e-commerce platform Ozon Alexander Shulgin have also been sanctioned.

The new listings are part of the EU’s fifth package of sanctions against Russia, which include a ban on coal imports and restrictions for entry into the EU for Russian vessels and lorries.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Vladimir Putin sanctions

Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

UK’s Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles

UK’s Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain is sending Ukraine more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles after an “unconscionable” attack on a train station, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.
The supplies of the “high-grade military equipment” are worth £150 million ($195 million, 180 million euros), Johnson said.
The attack at Kramatorsk “shows the depths to which (Vladimir) Putin’s once-vaunted army has sunk,” he told reporters alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said the Russian strike was “atrocious.”
Scholz also defended Germany against criticism that it is dragging its feet on ending Russian energy imports as part of Western sanctions over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We are doing all we can and we are doing a lot,” the chancellor said, pointing to Germany’s long-term diversification to alternative energy and other suppliers for natural gas.
After talks with Scholz in Downing Street, Johnson said Britain and Germany would work together on renewable technologies.
“We cannot transform our energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin’s war will not end overnight,” the prime minister said.

Topics: United Kingdom Boris Johnson Olaf Scholz Germany Ukraine Russia Britain Russia-Ukraine Conflict

New Ukrainian refugees fleeing ‘dire conditions’: UN

New Ukrainian refugees fleeing ‘dire conditions’: UN
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

New Ukrainian refugees fleeing ‘dire conditions’: UN

New Ukrainian refugees fleeing ‘dire conditions’: UN
  • UNHCR said 4,382,316 Ukrainians had fled the country since the war began on February 24
  • Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The flow of people escaping Russia’s war in Ukraine has slowed but those now fleeing have often spent weeks in dire conditions, the United Nations said Friday.
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,382,316 Ukrainians had fled the country since the war began on February 24.
The total is up 62,822 on Wednesday’s figures, including 22,957 who have headed to Russia since March 29, following updated numbers from Moscow.
“The war in Ukraine has triggered one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises ever,” UNHCR spokesman Matt Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva.
“While the pace of arrivals is slowing, overall flows continue given the ongoing hostilities.
“UNHCR staff have observed that newly arrived refugees are coming from various parts of the country, including the east, with some reporting having spent weeks hunkering down at home or in shelters in dire conditions.”
The UN’s International Organization for Migration estimates that 7.1 million people had fled their homes but were still in Ukraine.
The IOM says that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, more than 210,000 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.
This means that in total, more than a quarter of the population have been forced to flee their homes.
Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.
Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.
Here is a breakdown of how many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to UNHCR:
Nearly six out of 10 Ukrainian refugees — 2,537,769 so far — have crossed into Poland, according to the UN.
Many people who go to Ukraine’s immediate western neighbors travel on to other states in Europe’s Schengen open-borders zone.
But more than 700,000 Ukrainian refugees have registered for a Polish state identity card, giving them access to public services. Some 94 percent are women and children.
Polish border guards say that since the war began, 502,000 people have left Poland for Ukraine.
Before the crisis, Poland was already home to around 1.5 million Ukrainians, chiefly migrant workers.
A total of 671,334 Ukrainians entered the EU member state, including a large number who crossed over from Moldova, wedged between Romania and Ukraine.
The vast majority are thought to have gone on to other countries.
A total of 408,652 Ukrainians have entered Hungary.
The Moldovan border is the closest to the major port city of Odessa. A total of 404,257 Ukrainians have crossed into the non-EU state, one of the poorest in Europe.
Most of those who have entered the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people have moved on.
Another 373,589 refugees had sought shelter in Russia.
In addition, 113,000 people crossed into Russia from the separatist-held pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine between February 21 and 23.
A total of 307,772 people crossed Ukraine’s shortest border into Slovakia.
Another 19,095 refugees had made it north to Russia’s close ally Belarus.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict refugees UN

Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report

Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report

Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report
  • Details include one inmate being attacked while reading Qur’an
  • Criminal Justice Alliance: ‘Accounts of racism and poor treatment are shocking and distressing’
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Muslim women are facing the normalization of racial and religious persecution at the hands of UK prison staff, British website The Independent reported citing a damning report.

The Criminal Justice Alliance and the Independent Monitoring Board, which surveyed hundreds of female black, Asian, minority ethnic and overseas-born inmates, found that Muslims are being singled out for their faith.

One Muslim inmate of black African heritage told the report: “I feel as if black prisoners or those that are Muslim are seen as intimidating.”

She said officers often express this through a reluctance to provide prisoners within these categories “trustworthy roles,” adding that they only do so to “appear like they are not racist.”

Other treatment detailed included a Muslim being attacked while reading the Qur’an, and staff responding to frequent use of the N- and P-words by telling prisoners to “deal with it.”

Of the hundreds of women surveyed, a third described their treatment as “poor” or “very poor,” with 40 percent saying they have experienced discrimination, including reduced access to prison employment.

Nina Champion, director of the CJA, said: “This ground-breaking project centres on the lived experiences of black, Asian and minority ethnic women in prison — their accounts of direct and indirect racism and poor treatment are shocking and distressing.

“Even more upsetting is their sense of fatalism — they see this treatment as part of their everyday lives.”

Included in the report is a dozen recommendations for the prison service and Ministry of Justice, including provision of improved leadership on equality, ramped up anti-racist training, and external scrutiny of prisoner discrimination claims.

A ministry spokesperson told The Independent: “We are working hard across government to tackle the deep-rooted causes of racial disparity in the justice system.

“Racism and discrimination are not tolerated in our jails, and we take strong action to ensure the fair, equal and decent treatment of all prisoners and staff.”

Topics: Muslims Islam prisoners

Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks

Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks

Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks
  • Children from countries including Afghanistan, Sudan, Iraq, and Syria, are being housed in hotels
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Hundreds of child refugees and asylum seekers in England are receiving lessons from volunteers in Manchester hotel car parks due to council failures in helping find them places at local schools, British national daily The Guardian reported.

Founder of Manchester-based charity Refugee and Asylum Participatory Action Research, Dr. Rhetta Moran, accused local and national government authorities of failing families fleeing persecution.

“Parents arriving with children are being asked to fill out forms naming three possible schools for their child to attend in the area,” Moran said.

“This is a near impossible task for someone new to the country whose English might not be strong. It often falls to charity volunteers to assist with the completion of these forms, which are then sent to the city council for processing.”

Children from countries including Afghanistan, Sudan, Iraq, and Syria, are being housed in hotels throughout the city by the Home Office as they await news on their asylum applications.

But with charity resources stretched for young asylum seekers and refugees in the region, Moran urged Manchester City Council – and Serco, the company contracted by the Home Office to provide accommodation – to address the problem as a matter of priority.

A UK Department for Education spokesperson said: “We must do all we can to welcome refugees who arrive in this country having been forced to flee their homes due to conflict.

“We expect every school-aged child arriving here to begin attending school shortly afterwards. We believe that the best place for all children to be educated is in schools and attendance will help children integrate into the communities in which they are living.”

But one Manchester resident told The Guardian that 30 children had been housed in the same hotel as her, some waiting at least six months for a school place.

She said that while the teaching taking place in makeshift car park classrooms was “very necessary for children who are at a crucial age in their development,” in falling to volunteers and residents to pick up on council failures it was “very unstructured.”

Another resident at the same hotel, said: “Sometimes it’s just a case of them doing some supervised math on the ground in chalk, or residents sharing their skills such as art or sewing.

“It’s informal, but the children are bored and unstimulated without it. Plus, it’s good for them to build their social skills via interactions with other kids.”

A Manchester City Council spokesperson said: “All staff in hotels where families are placed have had guidance shared with them about applying for a school place in Manchester and are aware of the need to apply for a place to access a local school.

“They also have a direct link into the education service in Manchester. This academic year alone, the council has placed more than 400 refugee and asylum-seeker children in schools and colleges.

“This has included commissioning places in secondary schools outside Manchester where there were not sufficient places in their local area.”

Topics: carparks refugees

Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque

Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque
Updated 08 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque

Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque
  • Imam Kheit Abdelhafid receives Luigi Renna for common prayer for Ramadan, Lent
  • ‘We feel like brothers on a common journey of constructive dialogue at a historic moment’
Updated 08 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The newly appointed archbishop of Catania has visited the mosque of the Sicilian city for a moment of common prayer for Ramadan and Lent.

It was Luigi Renna’s first official meeting with Catania’s Muslim community during the holy month.

He was welcomed by Imam Kheit Abdelhafid at the Mosque of Mercy, one of the biggest Islamic places of worship in southern Italy.

“We feel like brothers on a common journey of constructive dialogue at a historic moment that asks all people to bear witness that faith builds peace, respects human dignity and is never a reason for violence,” Renna said.

He offered Abdelhafid two symbolic gifts: A dove and a cassata, the traditional ricotta cream Sicilian Easter cake.

Abdelhafid said: “This visit is particularly appreciated by the entire Muslim community. This gesture gives us confidence in the ecumenical dialogue both our religious communities are living, and which can only be fruitful if it is supported by continuous dialogue. If we pursue it, we will be able to live in fraternity.”

After a common prayer, they stressed that Ramadan and Lent are both based “on fasting that teaches us sacrifice, almsgiving that makes us stand in solidarity, and prayer that elevates our heart to the Highest.”

Nearly 30,000 Muslims live in Catania and its hinterland, out of nearly 130,000 throughout Sicily. The community is very well integrated, and during Ramadan common prayers and solidarity initiatives for the needy are organized.

Renna and Abdelhafid inaugurated an inter-confessional prayer room in San Marco Hospital, the biggest in Catania.

“This place has a symbolic meaning,” said Renna. “Here, where suffering, hope and joy are experienced every day, patients and their families and doctors will be able to come and pray in a dedicated area, where everyone is the same, with his religion and his faith.”

Abdelhafid said the opening of the new inter-confessional prayer room represents “a further step towards dialogue and coexistence between religions.”

Topics: mosque sicily religion

