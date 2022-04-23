You are here

Man United lose 3-1 at Arsenal, further damage top-4 hopes

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka celebrates scoring third goal during their Premier League match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. (Reuters)
AP

  • Despite Cristiano Ronaldo making an emotional scoring return, United were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal
  • United were awarded a penalty in the 55th but Bruno Fernandes struck the post after his trademark stuttering run-up
AP

LONDON: Erik ten Hag looks likely to be taking over a Manchester United team missing from the Champions League.
Despite Cristiano Ronaldo making an emotional scoring return, United were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and dropped six points off its rival in the race for a top-four finish.
Granit Xhaka’s long-range, 70th-minute strike clinched victory for Arsenal in a wild game at Emirates Stadium that saw the home team lead 2-0 after 32 minutes — through goals by Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka — before withstanding a United fightback launched by Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal.
The Portugal superstar, who missed the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday while grieving the death of his newborn son, raised his left arm and pointed to the sky after scoring in the 34th minute.
United were awarded a penalty in the 55th but Bruno Fernandes struck the post after his trademark stuttering run-up.
To make matters worse for Fernandes, it was his miscontrol that gave Xhaka the opportunity to take aim and claim the crucial third goal for Arsenal, which climbed into fourth place above north London rival Tottenham.
As for sixth-place United, they have four games left of a miserable season that will end with no trophies — for the fifth straight year — and see Ten Hag take over from Ralf Rangnick, the second of two interim managers installed by the club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in November.
Ten Hag has a major job on his hands to rebuild United into the trophy-winning force of old — Rangnick said Friday that the team needed open heart surgery as opposed to cosmetic changes — and this was another worrying display, especially defensively after United’s mauling by Liverpool.
Club captain Harry Maguire was left out by Rangnick, because of a combination of the England defender’s poor recent form and the fact he received a bomb threat at his home during the week.
Saka went off injured midway through the second half but he had already done his damage by then. It was his curling shot that was palmed out by David De Gea straight to the feet of Tavares, who turned the ball home from close range in the third minute.
Then Saka scored a penalty for the second straight game — after doing so in the 4-2 win over Chelsea on Wednesday — after he was bundled over by Alex Telles.

Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Algeria’s ES Setif are set for an all-Arab semi-final in the African Champions League after negotiating difficult second legs in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

Reigning champions Al-Ahly managed a 1-1 draw against Raja Casablanca of Morocco after winning an ill-tempered and controversial first leg 2-1 in Cairo.

Fabrice Ngoma gave Raja the lead after only five minutes but Al-Ahly equalized on the night through defender Mohamed Abdelmonem just before half-time for 3-2 aggregate win.

The Egyptian giants hold the record for most wins in the competition with 10 titles, and will now be eying third win in a row.

Meanwhile ES Setif, champions in 2014, defeated their hosts Esperance of Tunisia 1-0 after a goalless match in the fits leg.

Abdelmoumene Djabou scored the only goal of the match for ES Setif in the 21st minute.

Saleh Al-Shehri’s injury a bigger blow for Saudi Arabia than for Al-Hilal

Saleh Al-Shehri’s injury a bigger blow for Saudi Arabia than for Al-Hilal
Updated 23 April 2022
John Duerden

Saleh Al-Shehri’s injury a bigger blow for Saudi Arabia than for Al-Hilal

Saleh Al-Shehri’s injury a bigger blow for Saudi Arabia than for Al-Hilal
  • The forward was injured on Matchday 1 of the AFC Champions League group stages, and while his club has carried on winning, the Saudi national team could end up missing his goals at the World Cup
Updated 23 April 2022
John Duerden

You don’t often see a striker scoring a goal then holding aloft the shirt of a rival for a starting spot but that is what Abdullah Al-Hamdan did on April 11. The 22-year-old netted a fine opener in Al-Hilal’s 3-0 win over Al-Rayyan in the second game of Group A in the Asian Champions League. He then paid a visible tribute to Saleh Al-Shehri. It was a routine repeated by Mohammed Kanno after he scored later in the game. 

It was an emotional moment and a sad reminder of events of the previous few days.

In the first group game, Al-Shehri went off injured after scoring the opener in a 2-1 win over Sharjah. The following day it was revealed that Al-Shehri will miss the rest of the Saudi Pro League season at least after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

In his absence, his club colleagues have gone from strength to strength — winning their next three matches and reaching the round of 16 — and kept the Saudi international in their thoughts. But on personal a level, and for the Saudi national team, this injury couldn’t have happened at a worse time for Al-Shehri.

It has been reported that the 28-year-old could be out of action for at least six months, putting his chances of appearing at the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off on November 21, in some doubt. Saudi Arabia have been drawn against Argentina, Poland and Mexico in Group C of the tournament. Al-Shehri was the top scorer in Asia’s World Cup qualification campaign with seven goals.

“Thank you for your messages,” Al-Shehri said in a message to the fans. “God willing, I will come back stronger and better.” He has already gone to Finland for an operation. Then he will return to Riyadh to start his rehabilitation period. 

While Al-Hilal will miss their striker, the club has an embarrassment of attacking riches with the likes of Odion Ighalo of Nigeria, Mali’s Moussa Marega and, now, Brazil’s Michael shouldering the striking burden. Indeed, Al-Shehri has only started two games in the league this season. He plays more for the national team and it is the Green Falcons who really will be hoping that the former Al-Ahli star recovers in time for the World Cup.

After all, the striker played a major role in the team reaching the global stage for a sixth time, finishing the final round of qualification as joint top scorer, with his four goals the same haul as South Korea’s Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min and Mehdi Taremi of Iran and FC Porto.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard will be sweating now and hoping that Al-Shehri returns back to league action and gets plenty of minutes under his belt ahead of the World Cup. The problem for the boss is that there are simply not that many local strikers playing, never mind scoring, in the Saudi Pro League. There is no Saudi Arabian name in the top 15 of the goalscoring charts.

“We have four strikers and all of them performed well in the Asian qualifiers, especially Saleh Al-Shehri and Firas Al-Buraikan, which is not a problem for me, but the most important thing is their participation with their clubs,” said the Frenchman.

It was both fitting and encouraging that Al-Hamdan immediately stepped up. He was seen as the next big hope for the national team when he burst onto the scene with Al-Shabab and joined Al-Hilal in February 2021. This season, however, the 22-year-old has yet to start a league game and his minutes for Saudi Arabia have diminished as a result.

“Since he left Al-Shabab, he has not participated in a big way with Al-Hilal, and I am sad about that,” Renard saidd. “I still believe in his capabilities, and he is an important player for the future of Saudi football.” If this injury means that Al-Hamdan gets more playing time for his club then that may just be the one silver lining to the cloud that it has gathered.

Even if Al-Hamdan plays and scores more, it is likely that more of the goalscoring burden will be shifted onto the shoulders of Al-Buraikan. The 21-year-old left Al-Nassr last year to join Al-Fateh in a search for more minutes on the pitch. It has been a successful move with the forward getting regular starts for the mid-table club and scoring six goals so far this season. 

It is the second major injury concern for Saudi Arabia as they look forward to a sixth World Cup. Abdulelah Al-Malki is also battling against time to be fit for the big event. The midfielder, who joined Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad in January, tore his cruciate ligament while in qualification action in Japan in February. He had yet to make a debut for his new club but had impressed Renard with his mature and intelligent performances for the national team. 

The only positive for both injuries is that the World Cup is in November. Had this been a usual tournament that took place in the summer, their chances would be zero. Now both have a fighting chance to get back into action early next season and then get fighting fit for Qatar. Al-Malki and Al-Shehri have already been on a journey through qualification with their team to get to Qatar, now they have their own personal mission.

Eddie Howe expects no drop in standards as Newcastle march towards Premier League safety

Eddie Howe expects no drop in standards as Newcastle march towards Premier League safety
Updated 23 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe expects no drop in standards as Newcastle march towards Premier League safety

Eddie Howe expects no drop in standards as Newcastle march towards Premier League safety
  • The Magpies are on 40 points with five matches left, and are all but mathematically safe from relegation as they visit Norwich on Saturday
Updated 23 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is keen to make sure standards do not drop, despite the fact Newcastle United have all but mathematically secured their Premier League status.

Victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday saw the Magpies climb to 40 points, often deemed the magic number when it comes to Premier League relegation battles.

And while Howe is yet to openly admit he believes his side are safe, he is still desperate to make sure they treat every game between now and the end of the season with the respect it deserves.

“First and foremost, we have standards to maintain,” said the Newcastle head coach ahead of the trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

“We’ve had a way of playing and delivered consistent performances in the main. We don’t want to let those standards drop or let that feeling go.

“Every game we have between now and the end of the season is very difficult because we’re playing teams that have something to play for but as we do, we’re playing for Newcastle.

“Not for one second will our preparation drop, nor will our expectations. We’ve got to make sure the players are ready to give their all.”

Images and videos have flooded social media this week of Public Investment Fund chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan having a kickabout with fellow owners Jamie Reuben, of RB Sports & Media, and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, of PCP Capital Partners, on the St James’ Park pitch.

When asked about it, Howe welcomed his bosses enjoying the moment — and even joked they might be needed in the Premier League run-in.

“You need to be as one as a football club. From top to bottom, you need to be pulling in the right direction. For me, that’s the only way you can build towards success,” he said.

“Great that the owners are enjoying the experience of owning a football club — it is a very stressful and difficult business, the moments of happiness are actually quite rare,” Howe added. “It was great to see them play. They’ve got some skills, haven’t they? They’ve got to be careful they don’t get the call up soon.”

Expectations have shifted at Newcastle in 2022.

Having entered January in 19th place, with just 11 points on the board, the rest of the season looked set to be a relegation dogfight.

However, nine wins from 13 games has seen Howe’s Magpies pull away from the pack at the foot of the table, and into lower mid-table safety.

Are Newcastle exceeding expectations?

“In terms of the position we’re in, we didn’t necessarily think we would have been where we are now. Maybe not exceeding expectations in terms of our performances because I believe in the team, the players and in our way of working,” Howe said.

“I was always positive, always felt we could have achieved safety but I think the run of results we’ve been on has maybe been quicker than expected.”

Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola

Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola

Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola
  • Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc, thwarted by a late stoppage, will line up alongside the Red Bull driver
  • Verstappen goes into the Formula One record books as the pole setter for the weekend
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

IMOLA, Italy: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took his first pole position of the season on Friday in a wet and crash-interrupted Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at Imola.
Ferrari’s championship leader Charles Leclerc, thwarted by a late stoppage, will line up alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row for a 100km race that decides who starts first in Sunday’s main event.
Verstappen goes into the Formula One record books as the pole setter for the weekend, regardless of where he starts on Sunday. Last year the winner of the sprint was awarded pole instead.
“It was hectic but I am very happy to be here, it is an amazing track and it also really punishes you if you make a mistake, you can go into the wall,” said Verstappen, who has suffered two retirements in three races.
“I am really pleased with pole position but I know tomorrow and Sunday will be a bit different in terms of weather conditions.”
The winner of the sprint will take eight points instead of the three previously available.
Leclerc has a 34-point lead over Mercedes’ George Russell after winning twice, finishing second in the other and taking all three bonus points available for fastest laps.
“There’s everything to play for tomorrow and after tomorrow and we’ll give everything,” he said.
Each of Friday’s three qualifying phases had to be halted after incidents, with the red flags brought out five times in total and the entire session ending 40 minutes later than scheduled.
The pole contenders ultimately splashed around on intermediate tires and in plumes of spray.
The final stoppage, triggered by McLaren’s Lando Norris becoming stuck in the gravel, brought an end to the proceedings with 38 seconds remaining and the Briton qualifying a strong third.
“These conditions made a big difference for us today because if it was completely dry, we wouldn’t be in third place,” said Norris.
Kevin Magnussen was fourth for Haas, a position the delighted Dane said was ‘crazy’, ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualified seventh and Valtteri Bottas eighth for Alfa Romeo. Sebastian Vettel starts ninth for Aston Martin.
Verstappen’s best time of one minute and 27.999 seconds was 0.779 quicker than Leclerc’s quickest, although the final session was interrupted three times.
“Max managed to take the lap at a critical moment,” commented Red Bull boss Christian Horner. “Obviously now the challenge will be what will the weather do tomorrow.”
Carlos Sainz had already spun and smashed his Ferrari into the tire barrier in the second stint, bringing out red flags and sending the Spaniard back to the paddock on a scooter. He qualified 10th.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton had scraped into that phase by the skin of his teeth, the seven-times world champion only 15th and just 0.004 of a second quicker than AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda on a drying track.
Russell also ran dangerously close to missing the early cut and both then failed to make the final top 10, the first time that had happened to the team since 2012.
“I think we underperformed as a team today,” said Hamilton.
Leclerc had been fastest in Q1, before the rain came, and ahead of Verstappen and Sainz. The Monegasque had also set the pace in practice.
Alex Albon failed to set a time after the right rear brake of his Williams caught fire with the tire then exploding, scattering flaming debris on the track and bringing out red flags.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon qualified 19th after a suspected gearbox problem.

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
Updated 22 April 2022
John Duerden

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
  • After return to form in 4-0 win over Manchester United, the Egypt star is focusing on winning an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s team
  • The 29-year-old looked like a proud, happy employee of Liverpool Football Club
Updated 22 April 2022
John Duerden

DUBAI: For fans of Egypt and Liverpool it is hard to know which sight was better on Tuesday. Was it Mohamed Salah scoring two fine goals in a memorable 4-0 dismantling of Manchester United in front of 50,000 delighted fans at Anfield — a win that put the hosts back on top of the English Premier League — or how happy he looked after the game as he stood next to Thiago Alcantara, another impressive performer on the night?
“You wait until the next one,” said a smiling Salah to the Spanish midfielder as they were interviewed on television, referring to Sunday’s Merseyside Derby against Everton. “You’ve never played a derby here, so you wait for the next one. It’s going to be much more fun.”
It was a revealing and familiar moment. People in many walks of life and careers have told junior colleagues that what they had just experienced — a busy day working in a restaurant, shop or office — may have been something special but that they had seen nothing yet.
The 29-year-old looked like a proud, happy employee of Liverpool Football Club. Part of that was surely due to the fact that he scored. Before the visit of United, the Egyptian had not found the net in open play since February.
“We’ve spoken before about all the physical demands he has faced in the last few months, so it’s completely normal,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said at the start of the week. “It’s only a question of time when he will score as well.”
The German was right, as was Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. “The levels he gets himself to, he’s kind of a victim of his own success,” the England star said. “He’s still top goalscorer, he’s one behind me in terms of assists and people are saying he’s having a bad run of form? He’s nearly top goalscorer in the Champions League as well. What he has done for us over the last five seasons has been outstanding.”
The stats back up such assertions. Since arriving at Anfield from AS Roma in 2017, the African has scored 155 goals in 245 appearances, helping the Reds win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.
As the season enters its final phase, Liverpool have already won the League Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup, are competing with Manchester City for the league title and preparing for a Champions League semifinal against Villarreal. Salah is also the current top scorer in the league with 22 so far this season, five more than Son Heung-min in second. He has become a Liverpool legend.
At the moment however, while Salah’s goals are one part of the conversation, as are chances of an unprecedented quadruple, it is impossible to discuss the player without mentioning his contract. He has just over one year left on his current deal. While there have been negotiations, fans are still waiting for an announcement. If no new deal is signed, the forward can leave for nothing in the summer of 2023 and can start talking to other clubs from January.
After events on Tuesday, a parting of the ways seems unthinkable, but in a new interview with FourFourTwo in England, published on April 22, Salah said “I don’t know,” when asked if he was confident about staying at the club. “I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all.”
It has been suggested that Liverpool are reluctant to give the star a major raise as it could then lead to other senior players in the squad seeking similar deals, putting the strict pay structure at Anfield at risk.
As a soon to be 30-year-old, it may well be that Salah is more concerned about the length of contract than about the size of the pay packet. Given his physical condition, there is no reason why he cannot stay at the top of the European game for some time to come.
“Now you can see that with players — all of them extend their careers,” he said. “You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them — Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also Dzeko in Italy, Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I’m not concerned about that.”
Online discussions ask what other options Salah would have. There are hardly any clubs at Liverpool’s level, and surely none where he would be quite so happy. “This club means a lot to me — I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here.
“I’m not worried, I don’t let myself worry about something. The season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way — that’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen.”
It does leave the situation up in the air, but journalists hoping that Klopp is going to help settle things will be disappointed.
“It’s my fault, I made a mistake with talking to you about the Mo contract situation which I usually don’t do,” Klopp said this week after being asked about the contract situation of Salah’s fellow forward Sadio Mane. “It led to plenty of misunderstandings and you ask again, so I go back to my former approach and close the door again.”
The conversation may die down a little until the end of the season, as Liverpool continue to fight on all fronts, but as soon as it all comes to an end next month, the contract situation of Mohamed Salah is going to become one of the most debated issues in world football.

